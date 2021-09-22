The Best 10 Inch Tablet in 2021 For Drawing, Gaming, Reading

Tablets offer the best of both worlds. They have the portability and convenience of a hand-held device but come packed with the power to run more intensive applications and games. Considering this, it should come as no surprise that over 50% of adults in the US now own a tablet.

There is no shortage of tablets on the market, especially 10 inch tablets which have long been considered the optimal size – they offer a large display without sacrificing portability, making them the perfect tablet for working, gaming or watching movies on the go.

Best 10 Inch Tablet in the Market 2021

If you’re looking to pick up your own 10 inch tablet, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be covering the best 10 inch tablets in the market. We’ll then discuss everything you need to consider when purchasing one.

Best 10 Inch Tablet in 2021 Design Display Price iPad 9th Gen 10.2" 2160 x 1620 at 264 ppi Check Price Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4" 2000 x 1200 at 224 ppi Check Price iPad Air 10.9" 2360 x 1640 at 264 ppi Check Price Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 1920 x 1200 at 224 ppi Check Price Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5" 1920 x 1280 at 220 ppi Check Price

Apple iPad (9th Gen) – Best 10 Inch Tablet In The Market (Overall)

Technical Specs: Display size: 10.2 inches

10.2 inches Resolution: 2160 X 1620 at 264 ppi

2160 X 1620 at 264 ppi Ram: 3GB

3GB Processor: A13 Bionic Chip

A13 Bionic Chip Storage: 64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Cellular: Yes

Yes Weight: 1.07 to 1.09 pounds

1.07 to 1.09 pounds Camera-Rear:8MP Front: 12MP

Coming out on top is the 9th Gen Apple iPad. The latest iPad is packed with the A13 Bionic chip, bumping up the performance by a good amount. In fact, it’s around 20% faster than the previous A12 chip.

As a result of this upgrade, the iPad 9 feels smooth and fast. It runs most apps effortlessly, including demanding creative apps like GarageBand, and popular game titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Wild Rift. While it can’t quite match the power of the iPad Air, its performance is still impressive considering its much more affordable price tag.

The display on the Apple iPad is also stunning. The colors are vibrant and sharp, and the high brightness and True Tone feature ensures you can see it clearly in most environments. That said, if you’re particularly looking for a crisp image no matter the environment, and have the cash to splurge, the more premium iPad Air is your best bet. It has a higher resolution and an anti-reflective coating.

Nevertheless, the iPad 9th Gen is without a doubt the best 10 inches tablet in the market for the casual consumer.

Pros: Powerful A13 Bionic chip; smooth and fast performance

Great for multitasking or casual gaming

Vibrant retina display, with True Tone

Value for money Cons: Not powerful enough for heavy, intensive tasks

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – 10 Inch Tablet With Best Battery Life

Technical Specs: Display size: 10.4 inches

10.4 inches Resolution: 2000 x 1200 at 224 ppi

2000 x 1200 at 224 ppi RAM: 3GB

3GB Processor: Qualcomm SM6115;Octa Core (4×2.0GHz + 4×1.8GHz)

Qualcomm SM6115;Octa Core (4×2.0GHz + 4×1.8GHz) Storage: 32GB, 64GB, MicroSD up to 1TB

32GB, 64GB, MicroSD up to 1TB Battery life: 10 hours+

10 hours+ Operating system: Android

Android Cellular: Yes

Yes Weight: 1.05 pounds

1.05 pounds Camera:Rear: 8MP Front: 5MP

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is the reigning king when it comes to battery life. With over 10 hours of play time, you can rest assured that it’ll last throughout the day, no matter how often you use it. This makes it an excellent option for those constantly on the go, and at 1.05 pounds it’s pretty lightweight too, so you won’t feel the weight in your bag.

Moreover, this tablet supports up to 1TB of external storage, making it even ideal for those looking to store all facets of their “virtual life” in the device – photos, work files, favorite movies and whatever else takes your fancy.

The Galaxy Tab A7 is equipped with an LCD panel. While it doesn’t offer a high refresh rate – a common drawback of LCD panels – the display itself is bright and the colors are exceptionally vivid, which is a huge plus.

Although the Tab A7 looks sleek, the material does tend to attract fingerprints. That said, this issue can be easily prevented by investing in a screen protector.

Pros: Phenomenal battery life

Capable of handling day-to-day tasks

Vivid display

Option for external storage

Sleek design Cons: Material attracts fingerprints

Apple iPad Air – Best Premium 10 Inch Tablet In The Market

Technical Specs: Display size: 10.9 inches

10.9 inches Resolution: 2360 x 1640 at 264 ppi

2360 x 1640 at 264 ppi Ram: 4GB

4GB Processor: A14 Bionic Chip

A14 Bionic Chip Storage: 64GB, 256GB

64GB, 256GB Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Operating system: iPadOS

iPadOS Cellular: Yes

Yes Weight: 1 to 1.01 pounds

1 to 1.01 pounds Camera:Rear: 12MP Front: 7MP

The iPad Air is one of the most lightweight tablet on the market, giving it exceptional portability. Despite being lightweight, it doesn’t sacrifice any power. Thanks to its 4GB of RAM and A14 Bionic chip, it can handle virtually any demanding task you throw at it. Even heavy multitasking doesn’t slow this device down.

The iPad Air is particularly great for creators; with an impressive 2360 by 1640 resolution, the screen is exceptionally vibrant and crisp. It’s also compatible with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, which makes sketching on the iPad so natural and effortless it feels like you’re drawing on paper.

Another great aspect of the iPad Air is the variety of color options on offer. From rose gold to sky blue, you’re sure to find one that suits your tastes.

Compared to previous iPad models, the iPad Air’s design has adopted rounder corners. These edges look sleek and allow for a firmer grip.

While the iPad Air has a lot to offer, it doesn’t come cheap. Unless you’ll be using it for more demanding tasks or creative work, the iPad 8th Gen is much better value for your buck.

Pros: A14 Bionic chip; 40% faster than the A12

Exceptionally lightweight

Can handle intensive tasks and multitasking

Perfect for creatives

Great color options Cons: Pricey

Amazon Fire HD 10 – Most Budget-Friendly 10 Inch Tablet

Technical Specs: Display size: 10.1 inches

10.1 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1200 at 224 ppi

1920 x 1200 at 224 ppi Ram: 3GB

3GB Processor: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz x 4×2.0 GHz)

Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz x 4×2.0 GHz) Storage: 32GB, 64GB, MicroSD up to 1TB

32GB, 64GB, MicroSD up to 1TB Battery life: Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Operating system: Fire OS

Fire OS Cellular: No

No Weight: 1.03 pounds

1.03 pounds Camera:Rear: 5MP Front: 2MP

Looking for a 10 inch tablet that’s long-lasting and capable of delivering a reliable performance is difficult when you’re on a budget. However, the Amazon Fire HD 10 delivers on all fronts, despite being extremely affordable.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 works great with Alexa and other Amazon services, and it can even function as an Echo Show to control your smart home. The Fire HD 10 also has excellent scratch-resistance (sturdy plastic build) and durability, making it a good tablet to share with your not-so-careful kids.

With a 10% improvement in brightness compared to the previous model, the screen is nice and vibrant, and it can be easily viewed in direct sunlight, albeit a bit dim. Plus, it comes packed with 12 hours of battery life, ensuring long-lasting play time.

Now, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is by no means perfect. There isn’t a cellular option, and the Fire OS doesn’t exactly sport a wide range of apps. It also isn’t capable of handling demanding tasks or tons of multitasking. But for light use like streaming and reading? It’s the perfect budget-friendly option.

Pros: Budget-friendly

Works amazing with Amazon products/services

Durable considering price tag

Portability; lightweight and long-lasting battery life Cons: Limited app options

No cellular option

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – Best 10 Inch Tablet For Desktop Experience

Technical Specs: Display size: 10.5 inches

10.5 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1280 at 220 ppi

1920 x 1280 at 220 ppi Ram: 4GB or 8GB

4GB or 8GB Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8th Gen Intel Core m3

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y, 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Storage: 64GB, 128GB, MicroSD up to 1TB

64GB, 128GB, MicroSD up to 1TB Battery life: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Operating system: Windows 10

Windows 10 Cellular: Yes

Yes Weight: 1.2 to 1.22 pounds

1.2 to 1.22 pounds Camera:Rear: 8MP Front: 5 MP

If you’re wanting a 10 inch tablet that can function as a “mini-PC,” the Microsoft Surface Go 2 has got you covered. Running Windows 10 (soon-to-be Windows 11), it quite literally takes on the role of a more portable desktop device. It can run desktop-grade applications, so even though the dedicated Windows app store doesn’t offer many options, you won’t feel like you’re missing out.

With thin bezels, curved edges and reflective casing, the Surface Go 2 also boasts an attractive design. It even comes equipped with a sturdy, rotatable stand at the back, which is convenient for movie watching.

While the base processor is fairly underwhelming, you can bump up the power to an 8th Gen Intel Core m3. The max specs can handle multitasking and light gaming without breaking a sweat.

Another great aspect of the Microsoft Surface Go 2 is its speakers. The sound is clear, not tinny and can fill up the room without losing any quality.

You can get a wide array of accessories for the Surface Go 2, such as the Type Cover and Surface Pen. The Type cover gives the tablet a more traditional laptop feel. Unfortunately, these accessories aren’t included with the actual tablet, so you’ll have to fork out for them.

It’s also worth noting that this 10 inch tablet isn’t the lightest out there. Even without the Type Cover attached, it still weighs around 1.2 pounds.

Pros: Runs Windows 10

Attractive design

Great accessory options

Can handle light gaming

Impressive audio quality Cons: Windows store limited

Not the lightest

Pricey, especially at max specs with accessories

Choosing the Best 10 Inch Tablet in the Market

There are a number of factors you need to consider when buying a 10 inch tablet, including its operating system, ram and screen resolution. Depending on what you intend to use the tablet for, some factors may matter more than others.

Operating System (OS)

The OS is one of the most important factors to consider. Since each OS has its own dedicated app store, it affects what sort of content you have access to. While many apps can be found across all stores, there are also many that aren’t.

So, which OS should you go for? Here’s a brief rundown of each operating system’s pros and cons.

iPadOS

Pros: Easy to use and navigate.

iOS tends to be more secure and stable.

Phenomenal selection of apps.

App approval is stringent; ensures virtually all apps will be high quality, safe and secure.

Generates less heat – ideal for those looking to game for long hours.

Regular updates. Cons: Customization is limited – doesn’t support external widgets.

iPadOS apps tend to be more expensive, as developers are required to meet more specifications that up development cost. This also causes the apps themselves to be larger.

Android

Pros: The best selection of apps; over 3.4 million.

You can pretty much customize everything – an open system.

More cost-effective. Apps tend to be cheaper, and there are plenty of free apps available.

Works well with Google services, like Gmail, Google Docs and Hangouts.

Most devices running Android offer expandable storage options. Cons: While there is a vast selection of apps, there is no guarantee that they will fit your tablet screen’s resolution or even work (not all will be compatible with recent updates).

More vulnerable to viruses; some apps may be unsafe, especially ones downloaded from external sites.

Limited updates.

Windows 10

Pros: Offers an actual desktop experience. You can access full desktop applications on your device. You can also browse in desktop mode.

If you’re already accustomed to using a Windows PC, you won’t need to learn how a new OS works.

Fast performance and has strong security, especially compared to previous Windows versions. Cons: Ultimately designed to be used with a keyboard and mouse; touchscreen control can feel awkward, especially since many desktop applications aren’t designed with tablets or touchscreen in mind.

Not many “tablet-dedicated apps” on offer.

Amazon

Pros: Amazon Fire tablets are exceptionally budget-friendly.

Compatible with Alexa.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s software (like Prime video) runs great on it. Cons: Limited app availability.

Can be sluggish at times.

Processor

The processor is an important consideration if you’ll be doing a lot of multitasking on the 10 inch tablet, or intend to use it for intensive tasks like gaming. As a rough rule of thumb, the higher the processing speed (GHz), the faster the tablet will run. Multiple core processors are also generally better at handling multitasking.

RAM

Every task you do on your 10 inch tablet takes up ram. If you’ll be multitasking a lot or using it for demanding stuff like gaming, you’ll need 4GB of ram or higher – ideally 8GB, which the Microsoft Surface Go 2 has.

Display

The first thing you should consider about the display is its resolution. The higher the resolution, the better quality image. This makes high resolution ideal for those who intend to mainly use the tablet for tasks that require a crisp display, like movie watching or creating digital art.

That said, high resolution screens do tend to drain battery life faster, as they require more power to run.

Other factors to consider include the viewing angles, brightness and coating. If you plan to use the tablet outside a lot, you should opt for a screen with high brightness and an anti-reflective coating, like the iPad Air. A durable and scratch-resistant coating is also a must, especially if you’ll be sharing the tablet with kids (who are going to drop it at least a dozen times!).

Storage Space

10 inch tablets tend to have limited storage space, but some, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, allow you to expand the storage up to 1TB.

If you’ll only be browsing the web, streaming movies and taking the odd photo here and there, you won’t need tons of storage space; 32GB should suffice. However, if you plan to install intensive apps, games or download movies, you’ll likely need at least 128GB.

Do You Plan to Use 10 Inch Tablet While Traveling?

If you’re looking to pick up one of the best 10 inches tablets in the market to take with you on the go, you’ll need to prioritize the following factors:

Good Battery Life

If you plan to use the tablet throughout the day, you’ll need a good battery life to ensure it lasts. In our top 5 list, we’ve included the advertised battery life of each 10 inch tablet, but keep in mind that this number is not really accurate.

Battery life will vary depending on what you’re using the tablet for; watching movies and playing games will drain battery life faster than surfing the web.

Durable

Carrying your tablet around is going to make it more prone to damage and scratches, whether from drops or bashing against everything else within your bag.

Lightweight

You’ll have to carry the device for long periods of time, so the lighter the better. At 1 to 1.01 pounds, the iPad Air is one of the lightest 10 inch tablets in the market.

Slim

The less bulky, the more space you’ll have in your bag for other travel necessities.

Connectivity

When traveling with your tablet, you won’t always have access to a usable Wi-Fi network. Opting for cellular will ensure you’ll maintain a reliable connection, no matter where you are.

Advantages of a 10 Inch Tablet

If you’re still undecided about whether a 10 inch tablet is the right size for you, here’s a quick look at some of its advantages.