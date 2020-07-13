Modern tablets have come so far from their traditional older brothers. With performance, productivity, and mobility bundled into one entity, it’s not surprising consumers now prefer tablets over laptops.

At first, Tablets were introduced as the middle ground between mobile phones and personal computers. They were portable, like any smartphones on the market and yet powerful enough to handle desktop-grade applications. Still today, users buy tablets for no-compromise performance along with mobility.

These days tablets come in different sizes and structures, with 10 inches being the most preferred one. If you do a quick market scan, you’ll find tens of hundreds of companies producing 10-inches tablets. However, only a few of them are built for top-notch performance and portability.

A hardcore tablet enthusiast knows which tablet caters to his/her needs, but not everyone is a specialist. For most of the people, be it first-time buyers or second time, skimming the best 10 inches tablets is a real pain.

But fret not, we’ve researched for you and listed out the Top 10 best 10-inches tablets you can buy in 2020. We got it all covered here, from tablets for the performance enthusiast to the budget-friendly seeker.

Best 10 inches Tablets You Can Buy In 2020

Apple iPad 10.2 (7th Gen) – Overall Best

Apple’s 7th gen iPad 10.2 is among the best tablets in the 10 inches category at the moment. Before diving into the hardware aspect, let’s talk about its best feature: the software.

With the upgrade in total screen real estate, this iPad is a perfect fit for your normal day-to-day usage. The 10.2inches retina display is an ideal fit as your new Netflix machine. The tablet features an IPS LCD panel resulting in a crisp display. However, the iPad 2019 lacks the lamination cover like in other premium iPad. Its battery life is also solid compared to the competition. You can have up to 10hrs of non-stop multimedia.

Despite using the last gen’s A10 processor, the iPad 2019 handles multi-tasking pretty well. The upgrade in memory over last-gen makes the overall experience buttery smooth. Apple also added the Smart Keyboard support for better productivity on the go.

This tablet can easily replace your regular laptop, only if you’re using it for taking notes or browse the internet. For heavy users, it just wouldn’t cut it. Despite all that, for 1/3rd the price of iPad Pro 2020, its performance is comparable to any of the latest tablets.

Key Features Display Size: 10.2 inches Retina Display

Resolution: 2160 by 1620 at 264 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: A10 Fusion Chip

Total Memory: 3 GB Ram

Storage: 32 GB and 128 GB

Camera: 8 Megapixel Back Camera and 1.2 Megapixel FaceTime HD Camera

Operating System: iPadOS

Battery: up to 10 hrs. of Playback

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy iPad 10.2?

Students or Artists who don’t need the extra horsepower

If you’re going to use it for normal browsing, playing odd games or watch Netflix.

Someone who wants to enjoy Apple product on a budget

Who shouldn’t buy iPad 10.2?

Professionals who want audio or video editing on the go

Who is looking for the best display

Pros: Boasts magnetic Smart Connector.

Supports Xbox One and PS4 controller

High end features despite the low price. Cons: Outdated design.

Doesn’t have a USB Type-C port.

Charging takes a lot of time.

Lacks Facial recognition lock.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – Best Windows Tablet

Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet is the best Windows tablet you can get your hands on in 2020. Though not as famous as Androids or iOS tablets, it is slowly gaining market.

After not so good freshman year, Microsoft’s second year at the tablet highschool seems impressive. The Surface Go 2 is faster, has a sleek profile, and a long-lasting battery. The primary selling point for this Microsoft’s product is how versatile it can be. You attach a keyboard, and it’s a laptop, detach it, and you get a powerful tablet. All in all, it is ergonomic and flexible.

The tablet is perfect for students or even professionals who play around exclusively with Windows apps. Moreover, the Surface Go 2 runs on Windows 10, so you won’t be missing out on Windows laptop or desktop experience.

The display is one of the best in the market. It makes for a perfect machine for those who spend their day watching movies or browsing YouTube. The viewing angle is more than decent, and the image quality is sharper than the last-gen.

Coming towards what’s under the hood, the Surface Go runs on Intel Pentium Gold Processor. Together with 4 GB ram, it can handle multitasking. The tablet can run almost every Windows app without any hiccups. Speaking of which, the Windows app store isn’t far behind the competition either. It has a variety of productive applications for both high-end and average users.

The only downfall we found in the performance department is that Surface Go 2’s performance is not as good as Microsoft claims it to be.

Key Features Display Size: 10.5 Pixel Sense Display

Resolution: 1920 by 1080 at 220 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y Dual Core 1.7 GHz

Total Memory: 4 GB /8 GB

Storage: 64 GB(eMMC), 128 GB SSD

Camera: 8 Megapixel Back Camera and 5.0 Megapixel Front Camera

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Battery: up to 10 hrs. of Playback

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy Microsoft Surface Go 2?

Who wants flexibility on the go

Someone who wants the best 10 inches tablet with Windows OS

Who shouldn’t buy Microsoft Surface Go 2?

If you are looking for a top of the line performance

Who is looking for one charge-full-day operation

Pros: Bright Display.

Smooth Magnesium Design.

Comes with Windows Hello Login.

Top Quality Front Camera. Cons: > Not so good battery life.

Good enough for only low-stress usage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 – Best Android Tablet

If you’re looking for the best Android tablet, without considering the price, then pick Samsung Tab S6, no questions asked. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is the only high-end tablet utilizing the latest and greatest of Android operating system.

Packed with some serious horsepower, it even gives Apple’s top of the line iPad run for the money. The Snapdragon 855, despite being a mobile-only processor, breezes past any application you throw at it. Add it with 6 or 8 gigs of desktop-grade memory, and you’ve got a superb multi-tasking machine.

In the design department, the Tab S6 loses out a lot of leverage it has over performance. The huge bezels deduct points in the design department. However, the bezel does help in holding down the tablet without touching the screen.

Speaking of which, the Super AMOLED screen is excellent. The color context efficiently matches the overall brightness of the screen. In addition, it also has HDR10+1 certification. This means the media content is more vibrant, vivid, and has better shadow and light detail. Perfect for content creators.

Samsung also ships there proprietary S Pen stylus with Tab S6. This will help students and writers to take notes or jot down anything on the fly. With its better software suite, Business professionals can instantly make a PowerPoint presentation.

And don’t contemplate where to put the S Pen as Samsung has already taken care of that. The tablet’s backside has magnets where you can stick your S Pen for better ease of access. When you attach the pen to the magnets, it automatically starts charging.

Key Features Display Size: 10.5 Super Amoled Display

Resolution: 2560 by 1600 (WQXGA) at 287 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa Core (1×2.84GHz + 3×2.41GHz + 4×1.78GHz)

Total Memory: 6 GB /8 GB

Storage: 128GB / 256 GB

Camera: Dual Back Camera (13 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel) and 8.0 Megapixel Front Camera

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Battery: up to 15 hrs. of Playback

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6?

Those who want to buy the best android tablet regardless of the price

Mid-range content creators

Those who want a bigger and vibrant display

Who wants unrivaled storage capacity

Who shouldn’t Samsung Galaxy Tab S6?

If you’re looking for a direct iPad Pro replacement

Who wants a literal laptop replacer

Who wants a Headphone Jack

Who wants budget-friendly powerful Android tablet

Pros: Best overall display.

High-Quality Camera.

Best-in-class Audio.

The keyboard includes a touchpad. Cons: Unreasonably Expensive.

The fingerprint sensor is an Optical sensor and not ultra-sonic, as we see on Galaxy S10.

Magnet not strong enough to hold S Pen.

Cramped Keyboard

Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 – Best 10 Inch Tablet on a Budget

In the budget-friendly segment, no one beats Amazon Fire HD 10. The fire line up by Amazon is one of the best-selling tablets in the market, and Fire HD 10 is no exception. The display is excellent, the battery stays on for a long time during mix usage, and the overall performance is relatively good. For its price tag of a mere $150, there’s little to no room for complaint.

The model is the more upgraded version of the Fire HD 10 2017. While comparing them side by side, there isn’t any difference in the design aspect. However, hardware-wise, there are a few upgrades. Fire HD now boasts an Octa-Core processor MediaTek processor over the previous Quad-Core processor. Amazon claims the upgraded processor is 30 percent faster than its predecessor.

The Fire HD 10 also comes with improved battery. Compared to the 2017 model, the 2019 variant will have 20 percent more screen time. You’ll have a great time browsing the web or watching videos without worrying about battery life. It also has the latest USB-C port for faster charging. Besides, Amazon sells a 15W charger for instant charging.

The IPS Panel is a huge plus for the users upgrading from Fire HD 8. But if you owned the 2017 Fire HD 10, then not much to look forward to in the display.

Storage-wise, it has either 32 GB or 64 GB model, but don’t worry as Fire HD 10 allows for further storage expansion. You can add up to 512 GB of external storage.

Key Features Display Size: 10.1 IPS LCD Full HD Display

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 at 224 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: 2GHz Mediatek MT8183 octa-core processor

Total Memory: 2GB

Storage: 32GB / 64GB

Camera: 2 Megapixel Front and Back Camera

Operating System: Fire OS 7.1.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Battery: up to 10 hrs

Cellular: No

Who should buy Fire HD 10?

Who wants to try out Amazon tablet

Who just want to browse the internet and play low intensive games

Owners of smaller Amazon’s tablet

Who shouldn’t buy Fire HD 10?

Students and Artists.

Previous or current Apple tablet owners

Pros: Exceptional performance for the price you pay.

Fire OS 7 has some major improvement

Addition of USB-C Cons: Limited applications compared to Android or iPadOS.

Average Camera Quality.

Build quality feels cheap, just like the price.

Apple iPad Air 3 (2019)

Since its release, the iPad Air 2019 is dominating the tablet category. Despite being the younger brother of iPad Pro 2020, its performance and portability are similar to Apple’s top of the line tablet.

The iPad Air 2019 has Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture. All the new iPhones are running on this same processor. The chip is considerably faster than iPad 10.2 A10 chip. Regardless, they do lag behind Apple’s iPad Pro processor A12X processor in performance. But then again, there’s a huge difference in the price between the two.

The total memory might sound pretty low for a premium grade iPad, but the Apple iPadOS runs smoothly. There are no apparent hiccups in the performance. The iPadOS is optimized for best performance without utilizing a lot of resources. And the great news is Apple will give iPad Air four year worth of Software support.

The battery has improved a lot. The new processor helps in the longevity of the battery. The iPad has more than 20 percent battery improvement over the iPad Air 2. The camera quality is above average. They don’t work well in the low-light condition but are fine for regular operation. After all, no one is going to buy a tablet for photography.

iPad Air 3 has an improved display even better than iPad 10.2. The TrueTone supports DC1-P3 wide color gamut, which allows for better picture and video quality. It’s not exactly HDR, but it gets the job done. After the launch of iPadOS, the iPad Air 3 has a more interactive & friendly user interface. The tablet exclusive operating system is designed for maximum productivity. Similar to iPad Pro 2020, you can snap on the Apple Smart Keyboard and Pencil.

When joined together, the iPad Air, Smart Keyboard, and Smart Pencil can probably even replace your laptop. Though their total cost will go upwards of $650.

Key Features Display Size: 10.5 Retina Display with True Tone

Resolution: 2224 by 1668 at 264 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: A12 Bionic Chip with 64-bit Architecture

Total Memory: 2GB

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Camera: 7 Megapixel Front and 8 Megapixel Back Camera

Operating System: iPadOS

Battery: up to 10 hrs

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy iPad Air 3?

Who wants a bigger screen and better performance in a budget

Who wants a better alternative for iPad 10.2

Who shouldn’t buy iPad Air 3?

Who is looking for second-gen Apple Pencil support

Who wants the best aesthetically pleasing Apple iPad

Who wants to experience Apple Pencil on 120hz display

Pros: The A12 Bionic chip is faster than any other processor in the market.

Slim and Light design.

Beautiful display. Cons: Doesn’t ship with Apple Pencil like iPad 10.2.

Supports only Apple’s 1st Gen Pencil

Price substantially increases after buying Smart Keyboard

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite

After making headlines in the smartphone market, Huawei is making a name in the Tablet industry. Likewise, MediaPad M5 Lite is turning a lot of heads, especially performance enthusiast’s head.

Weighing less than a pound, the sleek and smooth aluminum design makes it both modern and portable. The premium aluminum and smooth anodized finish feel top class. The IPS display is perfect for binging on Netflix. The Full HD screen consists of ClariVu Technology, which provides better viewing angles and immersive details. In addition, unlike typical Samsung tablets, the display has true to life color saturation.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is powered by Kirin 659 octa-core processor and 3 GB memory. The tab has more than enough horsepower to run dozens of applications simultaneously. It is perfect for multimedia streaming, web browsing, or playing low intensive games.

The Mali T830 MP2 GPU is more than enough for basic games. However, graphic-intensive games is a different story. The only drawback we found is the operating system. The MediaPad M5 Lite ships with Android 8.0. And no, the device won’t be receiving any type of android update. Huawei clearly stated this product won’t have the latest android operating system.

Both front and back cameras are average. The front camera, like any other tablet, has fixed-focus. The rear has autofocus, but despite all the bells and whistles, it performs poorly in low-light conditions.

The 7,500mAH battery works well. It can last you up to 11 hrs with continuous media playback. And should you find yourself low on charge, plug in the fast charger, and you’re ready to go. Huawei claims the charger can fully-charge the batter within 3 hrs.

Similar to iPad 10.2, the M5 Lite also comes with Huawei’s proprietary M-Pen Lite Stylus. This is really helpful for students or even professionals who have to take notes all the time. The AAAA battery-powered stylus is cheap and even has a replacement nib.

Key Features Display Size: 10.1 inches with IPS Panel

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 at 224 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Kirin 659 Octa-core processor (4 x A53 2.4 GHz + 4 x A53 1.7 GHz)

Total Memory: 3GB

Storage: 32GB / 64GB

Camera: Fixed-Focus 8 Megapixel Front and 8 Megapixel with Autofocus

Operating System: EMUI 8.0 (Based on Android 8.0)

Battery: up to 11 hrs

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite?

Who wants all-round performance in a budget.

Students and kids

Who shouldn’t buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite?

Who is looking for iPad replacement

Who wants the latest android updates

Pros: Better screen.

High-Quality Audio.

Longer Battery Life.

Robust Build Quality. Cons: Average Specs.

No future android upgrade.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant – Most Innovative Tablet

One of the most unique tablets in the market. The specs aren’t the best, but the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab is a smart tablet in its own right. The Yoga Smart Tab isn’t built for high-end productivity but for media consumption. The sharp display, high-class audio, and rich Google Integration make it a perfect device for binge-watching.

Lenovo has done some decent homework in the design department. The tablet features a curved edge that bows out slightly from the bottom. This subsequently leads to a better grip in the portrait mode. The curve also serves as a base while the tablet is in landscape mode.

In addition, there is a retractable metal stand at the bottom. This aids in keeping the tablet in one place, whenever your hands are busy, or you just don’t want to hold it for a prolonged time. The retractable metal stand also has a hole, and you can hang it as a TV.

Hardware-wise, its performance can be stated as average. Nonetheless, Lenovo also advertises it as a media machine and not as a productivity powerhouse. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t perform at all. The Yoga Smart Tab can easily handle a dozen of apps running simultaneously. You can play Candy Crush without any hiccups. However, throw in graphic intensive games like PUBG or Asphalt, and it doesn’t work quite so well.

The design is good for the price you’re paying, although it has relatively low PPI then the competition. Even so, colors are decently saturated, and the brightness is more than enough for direct sunlight operation. And don’t worry about the display draining the battery. A single full charge can last up to 10 hrs of continuous video playback.

Internal storage might be as low as you’d hoped it to be, still, Lenovo allows for 256 GB of external storage. The Google Assistant function is a great addition. Yoga Smart Tab boasts Google Ambient Board, which instantly turns this tablet into a smart display. Like Google Nest Hub, the Google Ambient Board feature is one of the main selling points of this tablet.

Key Features Display Size: 10.1 inches FHD LCD Panel

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 at 218 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core ( 4 A53 x 2.0 GHz, 4 A53 x 1.45 GHz)

Total Memory: 4GB LPDDR3

Storage: 64GB eMMC

Camera: 8 Megapixel Front Autofocus Camera and 5 Megapixel Rear Fixed-Focus

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Battery: up to 10 hrs

Cellular: No

Who should buy the Lenovo Smart Tab with Google Assistant?

Who is looking for a tablet to stream movies or music

Who likes the Google Assistant feature

Who shouldn’t buy Lenovo Smart Tab with Google Assitant?

Who wants an all-around productive and gaming tablet

Who doesn’t want to spend a lot on a tablet which is only good for multimedia

Pros: Terrific Sound Quality with JBL Speakers.

Google Ambient turns the tablet into a smart display.

Flexible design. Cons: Performance not on par given the price tag.

Doesn’t have the latest android OS.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – Cheaper Alternative to Tab S6

The Tab S6 lite is a great tablet you can buy right now. The price to performance ratio is quite good. Though not as cheap as the Amazon Fire HD 10, its better performance justifies the price. Samsung manufactured this tablet as the direct competitor of Apple iPad 10.2. Both of them fall into the same price range. In some aspects, S6 is a clear winner. For example, you can expand your storage to up to 1 TB with external memory.

The 10.4-inch display is bigger than the iPad, however, points for crisp display quality goes to the latter. Samsung provides thin bezels and offers more than enough contrast. Still, the colors are a bit bland, something which is quite surprising to notice. Despite Samsung’s rapport of providing the best displays, Tab S6 Lite falls short in this aspect. The viewing angles are sub-par, and the colors are not saturated.

Stereo speakers are a delight to hear. They have that necessary oomph, making movie experience fantastic. It has Dolby atmos enhancement as well. The battery lasts a long time despite continued video usage. Samsung’s claim of 13 hrs in mixed usage isn’t foolhardy either. You can easily watch YouTube videos or movies without worrying about the battery for 10 hrs or more.

The Tab S6 Lite runs on OneUI 2.1, a slightly modified version of their high-end phone’s OS. Samsung did play around with a few UI elements, even so, you get the same experience. Regardless, Samsung has a lot of work to do in the operating system. Unlike Apple’s iPadOS, the OneUI 2.1 fails to provide a better and hassle-free experience.

Performance-wise it works just as you’d expect from a budget laptop. There is no noticeable stuttering or frame skipping. Some users have complained about the occasional 2-second lag. Experts claim it might be a software glitch and not a hardware issue.

The Tab S6 Lite also comes with Samsung’s S-Pen. It’s perfect for students or artists who scribble a lot. Although the iPad 10.2 stylus pen has better precision then S-Pen.

Key Features Display Size: 10.4 inches TFT LCD Panel (WUXGA)

Resolution: 2000 by 1200 at ~224 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Exynos 9611 Octa-Core (4 x 2.3 GHz, 4 x 1.7 GHz)

Total Memory: 4GB

Storage: 64GB / 128 GB

Camera: 5 Megapixel Front Autofocus Camera and 8 Megapixel Rear Fixed-Focus

Operating System: Android 10

Battery: up to 13 hrs on mixed usage

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy Samsung Tab S6 Lite?

Who wants a cheap stylus experience on a Tablet

Who wants to customize their homepage a lot

Who shouldn’t buy Samsung Tab S6 Lite?

Who wants a direct Samsung Tab S6 replacement in terms of performance and display

Who wants snappy navigation like Apple iPadOS

Pros: Design is on par with higher-end tablets.

Excellent battery life. Cons: No Super AMOLED display

Not so great performance given the octa-core processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)

For deal-hunting buyers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a perfect treasure. We’re sure the majority of you never had any idea that Samsung manufactures a different lineup of tablets other than the Tab S series.

Tab A is essentially a treasure trove for those looking for a low budget android experience. And yes, the experience is far better than Amazon’s Fire HD 10. Even though it costs more than Fire HD 10, the cost is more than justifiable. After all, you’re getting a better display, full access to Google Play Store, and better cameras.

At this price range, the design is the best you’ll find on any tablet. The aluminum back feels close to home with Apple’s iPad. Apart from this, Samsung has also shrunk down the thickness as well, thinner than iPad 10.2. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Battery life is great, as well. Samsung has claimed 13 hrs, but real-time usage is far from ideal. On average, users are getting around 13 hrs of battery with constant YouTube session.

Storage is one area where this tablet lacks a little bit. The base variant has only 32 gigs of ROM, which isn’t enough for future purposes. But with Samsung, you can always add an external card for further expansion. The only drawback is the lack of integration between external and internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab A has two other variants with more internal storage and memory 64GB or 128GB. The price substantially shoots up to $100 when you go for 128 gigs version. Besides, the Galaxy Tab A has a superb screen for the price it cost. It is sharp and bright enough for indoor usage. The color saturation isn’t over the top, but it is not underwhelming either.

The only shortcoming of this tablet is in the performance. The Exynos CPU and Mali GPU performs just about average at best. The 2GB ram in the basic variant isn’t helpful either in handling dozens of apps at once. Still, it gets the job done for normal users.

Key Features Display Size: 10.1 inches TFT LCD Panel (WUXGA)

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 at ~224 pixels per inch (PPI)

Processor: Exynos 7904 Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz, 6 x 1.6 GHz)

Total Memory: 2GB / 3GB

Storage: 32GB / 64GB / 128 GB

Camera: 5 Megapixel Front Camera and 8 Megapixel Rear Camera

Operating System: Android 9.0

Battery: up to 13 hrs on mixed usage

Cellular: Yes

Who should buy Samsung Tab A 10.1 2019?

Who wants a basic upgrade to an iPad

Who are first-time android tablet buyers on a budget

Who wants better Android experience then Fire HD 10

Who shouldn’t buy Samsung Tab A 10.1 2019?

Picky Techies

Who wants the best Android experience.

Pros: Battery life

Headphone jack

Premium build quality Cons: No fast charging

Poor gaming performance

Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet

Dragon Touch Max10 is the new kid in the block. And just like any new kid, it is hoping to win over everyone. For the price cheaper than Amazon’s Fire HD 10, it has some incredible specifications.

The tablet has an exceptional display with wide viewing angles. The total brightness could’ve been better, but then again, it is perfect for the price. Can’t ask for more! The touch screen is of premium quality as well, unlike any other cheap tablets. Clicks registers without any mistake and the overall operating system animation is silky smooth. The G+G capacitive touch is wear and tear-resistant.

Speaking of OS, the Dragon Touch Max10 has a considerable advantage over its direct competitor, Fire HD 10. It runs on near-stock Android 9.0, and there are no known pre-installed bloatware applications. Out of the box, you’ll be served with stock Android experience. This means full access Google Play store.

Battery stays up to 4 to 6 hrs on continuos media playback. The tablet has a 5,000 mAH with Smart Power-Saving technology. The battery life is similar to Amazon’s Fire HD 10.

It also supports 2.4 G/5G dual-band WiFi for better connectivity. This feature is missing from the majority of the tablets in this category. The body is made up of metal, and the side rails are made up of poly carbonated plastic. The body doesn’t feel cheap.

Key Features Display Size: 10.1 inches FHD IPS

Resolution: 1920 by 1200

Processor: Unisoc SC9863A Octa-core 1.6 GHz with 64-bit Architecture

Total Memory: 2GB / 3 GB

Storage: 32GB

Camera: Dual Camera

Operating System: Android 9.0

Battery: up to 10 hrs on Normal Usage

Cellular: No

Who should buy the Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet?

Who wants a Fire HD 10 alternative

Who doesn’t want to spend a fortune for Android tablet experience

Who only wants web browsing, e-mailing, and descent media playback on low price

Who shouldn’t buy Dragon Touch Max10 Tablet?

Who wants a better performing budget tablet

Who wants a good camera on a budget tablet

Pros: The body doesn’t feel cheap.

Display quality is solid with wide viewing angles.

UI is very responsive Cons: Below average camera

Conclusion

That’s our round up of best tablets for 2020. Which one did you like the most? Did we miss any? Share with us on the comment section below.