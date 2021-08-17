Best 12 Button Mouse in 2021

A 12 button mouse can be a massive upgrade for someone who uses programs with many different key-bindings. MMO gamers, creative professionals, and designers will significantly benefit from the 12 thumb buttons on the sides of these mice.

They can use the customizable buttons to trigger actions that typically require pressing the keyboard. The best 12 button mouse on the market isn’t necessarily the one with the most RGB, the highest DPI, or the most customizable buttons. Instead, it’s the one that works best for what you need.

Do I Need a 12 Button Mouse?

Many people who don’t play MMOs are understandably skeptical about switching to a 12 button mouse when they’ve gotten by just fine with fewer. However, you might be surprised to learn that a 12 button mouse offers a lot of functionality.

You just have to program it for the things you do the most, and it can improve your workflow or gaming pretty quickly.

Nine Best 12 Button Mouse

No single 12 button mouse emerges as the king in its category. Instead, there are several to choose from with different designs, features, and specs.

Key Features 18,000 DPI

125-1000 Hz adjustable polling rate

Weight: 122 grams (non adjustable)

3 Onboard profiles

Corsair’s Scimitar RGB elite is billed as an MMO gaming mouse and includes 12 customizable keys on the side, onboard profile storage, and adjustable RGB. There are 17 keys total to customize.

The scimitar is built to last. According to Corsair, it can last for 50 million clicks. It also has a braided cable, which can extend its longevity. The mouse can also detect the type of surface its being used on and automatically adjusts to work smoothly on many different kinds.

One neat feature of the scimitar is that every other row of side buttons is textured while the others are smooth. This can help you know exactly which button you’re hitting without having to look over at the mouse. When seconds count, this kind of design is critical.

Another original feature is that the side buttons slide back and forth. This helps you customize the mouse for the length of your thumb. If you have smaller hands and find many mice too large for you, this feature is something to consider.

Some reviewers have found the braided cable to be a little stiff, which is something to consider if you don’t like cables that have more drag.

You can also try Crosair Scimitar RGB Pro which is almost similar to elite except it uses a different sensor that enhances the DPI and movement.

The one benefit the Scimitar Pro has over the Elite is that the latency is a little lower. If latency is more important to you than DPI and your heart is set on Corsair, the Scimitar Pro might be right for you.

Key Features 8,200 DPI

Adjustable 1,000 Hz polling rate

Weight: 133 grams (adjustable)

3 Custom profiles and a G-shift key

The G600 is an older mouse with a large following because it offers many different keys. In addition to three top buttons, a tiltable scroll wheel, and comfortable positioning for the side buttons, it also interfaces with Logitech software for customization and RGB control.

The side panel is made in a dual dish design, where the first and second rows tilt toward each other, as do the third and fourth. This makes using the side keys quicker, thumb positioning more comfortable, and helps you know which button you’re about to use.

One unique feature of the G600 is the g-shift button. When you press it, each key switches to its second set of programmed actions. If you have a game with 20 different hotkeys required, don’t fear. G-shift enables you to create 24 total hotkeys just using the side of the mouse. You can add more hotkeys with 3 custom profiles.

You can use the on-the-fly DPI switching to change between two values with a click. It also lets you scroll between five different DPI values when needed. Logitech says the mouse has a total of 20 buttons to program, including the 12 buttons on the side.

One drawback of the G600 is that it has a lower maximum DPI and is heavier than other similar 12 button mice. Its removable weights are underneath the housing, however.

Key Features 16,000 DPI

125-1000 Hz adjustable polling rate

Weight: 120 grams

The Razer Naga Trinity is all about customization. If you only want 12 buttons for certain activities, you can change your mouse’s side panel. The Naga Trinity has swappable side panels, with options for 12, 7, and 2 buttons.

Swapping is extremely easy. You just unplug the mouse, pull out the side panel, and snap the new one into place. When you plug it back in, the mouse is ready to go again.

The Naga Trinity has a mechanical switch rated for 50 million clicks. It can store three profiles on the mouse itself if you need to swap profiles when you’re on the go. It comes with a braided cable.

Reviewers have mentioned that it’s a mouse with a high curve. If your hands are very small, it might not be a comfortable fit.

Key Features 20,000 DPI

125-1000 Hz adjustable polling rate

Weight: 117 grams

The Naga Pro deserved to have it’s own list. It has the same switchable sides as the Naga Trinity but has a higher DPI with the new optical sensors that Razer is using. It’s also wireless, which is excellent news for those who dislike cord clutter on their desks.

Razer claims it’s 25 percent faster than other currently available wireless technology.

With the hypershift feature, you can also use a second set of button profiles. That means that you have more keys than it first appears to customize.

The Naga Pro also has a rapid response time. Its response time is 0.2MS, which Razer claims is industry-leading. This means that it takes less time for your computer to receive any input you do with the mouse. Razer says they use an infrared light beam to register the clicks, which is what makes it so fast.

The Naga Pro can connect via Bluetooth, wireless, or USB as it charges. It has up to 150 hours of battery life on a charge, too — so you won’t need to charge it super often.

Key Features 16,000 DPI

1000 Hz polling rate

Weight: 129 grams

The Impact Elite Wireless mouse is an excellent option if you’re looking for a wireless 12 button mouse on a budget. While it lacks some of the more expensive wireless 12 button mice features, it still has the most important ones. Also, it has 20 total programmable buttons.

It can get up to 80 hours on a single charge as long as you keep eco mode on and lights off. It connects to your computer with a wireless dongle operating at 2.4MHz. You can also connect it to your computer with a USB-C cable and play while you charge.

The mouse can hold five profiles onboard. It lets you switch between several set DPI levels, so you can quickly change how fast your mouse cursor moves across the screen. It also has a 1ms response time like many other mice used for gaming — where speed matters.

The Redragon software includes a full macro editor, a trait shared by many other customizable mouse software brands. This is particularly helpful for those who want to program more complex actions than clicking a single button.

Key Features 12,400 DPI

1000 Hz polling rate

Varied weights

The Redragon M908 Impact has a unique feature: you can vary the weight of the mouse. This is the right one for you if you like a certain heft to the mouse.

On the bottom of the mouse, there’s a compartment with weights in it. All you have to do is pop it off, insert or remove a metal weight, and then replace the lid, and voila: you’re using a mouse that feels different in your hand.

You might be surprised how the weight of the mouse affects your use of it. There are eight weights available with the mouse, each of which weighs 2.4g. When you’re not using them in the mouse, they can stay in the included case.

The mouse also features a braided cable, gold-plated USB connectors, and TEFLON feet.

Some users found the size a bit awkward. Others didn’t like the smooth construction at different parts of the mouse, which they felt made their hands sweaty.

Key Features 18,000 DPI

125-1000 Hz adjustable polling rate

Weight: 85 grams

The Razer Naga X is Razer’s offering for a 12-button mouse without swappable sides. It also includes the infrared button sensors from the Naga Pro, which means it shares the 0.2MS response time.

The Naga X features feet made of PTFE, which helps it move quickly and smoothly over any surface. The braided cable is designed to be flexible and easy to move. It can store one profile onboard.

This is the lightest 12 button mouse available at only 85 grams. The creators recommend it for people with medium to large hands who prefer a claw or palm grip style. It has 16 programmable buttons overall.

Since it can only keep one profile onboard, it might not be the best mouse for those with a mobile setup, even though it’s light.

Key Features 16,400 DPI

1000 Hz polling rate

Varied weights

The Utechsmart Venus addressed some concerns with its most recent update. Newer versions of the mouse have a frosted surface instead of a smooth one. They also made some changes to the software, including an infinite loop option for the macro generator and the opportunity to change the RGB color of the scroll wheel.

The Venus also includes weights that can be added or removed to customize the weight of the mouse. It comes with eight 5g weights that can be added or removed as desired.

The construction of the mouse is designed to be comfortable. It has a ring finger rest and a pinky rest. The USB connectors are gold-plated as well. Overall, Utechsmart says there are 19 buttons you can program on this mouse.

Some reviewers found that it had a higher click latency than you’d expect from a gaming mouse. This one might be better for creative professionals or workers if latency is important to you.

What Kind of Mouse Should I Look For?(Buyer’s Guide)

The kind of 12 button mouse you should choose is dependent on your needs as a computer user.

For example, a person who frequently travels for work might want a 12 button mouse that’s light and easy to hold. This would make it easier to use it on the go. Those with an unmoving computer setup may not mind a heavier and larger mouse.

On the other hand, Gamers might prefer a mouse with a more modular design so they can change it up for different games. They may also want a mouse with on-the-fly DPI switching to quickly change the speed at which their mouse moves across the screen.

Designers who work on the computer might want a mouse that has a smoother movement for when they’re drawing. A mouse with a higher reporting value might benefit such people.

It’s essential to think about what exactly you want from your mouse. People who do graphic design have different needs from gamers and should consider their specific uses before purchasing.

How to Compare Computer Mice

DPI

DPI means dots-per-inch, which is a measure of how sensitive the mouse is. Mice with a higher DPI will move more quickly across the screen. Many mice have adjustable DPI so that you can choose a slower or faster pace, depending on your task.

Wired or Wireless

Some people prefer wired mice because you don’t have to worry about charging them. However, wireless mice create less clutter and might be easier to travel with.

Polling rate

The polling rate is how often the mouse reports its position to the computer. A higher polling rate means a smoother movement for the mouse as it adjusts from place to place. In general, you’re better off with a higher polling rate.

However, some people prefer the feel of a lower one, and sometimes a lower rate can improve computer performance.

RGB

One thing to think about when choosing a mouse is how you feel about its use of color and light. For example, some people find RGB distracting and want an option where it’s easy to turn off.

Others want a mouse that works with their other peripherals — for example, a Corsair mouse might be able to pair and do custom lighting in tune with a Corsair mousepad and headset stand.

Button layout

The layout of the side buttons, especially, is crucial. For example, I have difficulty using specific mice with 12 buttons because I don’t have long fingers, and I have to physically adjust my entire hand to reach the last row of buttons on the side.

Mice with buttons clustered nearer to each other are more comfortable for me.

Weight

The preferred weight of a 12 button mouse comes down to personal preference. If you like a heavier mouse, go for something with a little more heft. Some mice also have adjustable weights that can be added or removed to make them feel different.

Finally, your 12 Button Mouse

Once you’ve decided which of the 12 button mice you’re most interested in, consider going in-person to purchase them if you can. Sometimes stores will have a display model that you can hold in your hand to see how it feels.

Since the specs are so similar, the ultimate deciding factor is probably how each mouse feels for you. The mouse with the highest specs might make your hand uncomfortable during long work or gaming sessions.

By choosing another, you might find your setup is a bit more usable so that you can keep going longer.