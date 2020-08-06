DDR4 RAM sticks are usually in hot demand among the gaming community. For those of you looking for the perfect RAM stick, we’ve found the best 16GB RAM sticks for gaming in 2020. Particularly DDR4 sticks.

To ensure you don’t get an awful deal, we’ve thoroughly filtered this list of any product that could potentially give you a hassle. Still, there are still one or two cons associated with even the best RAM sticks. We observed due diligence in finding and listing them here for you.

Now, let’s see some high-quality RAM sticks. Here are the best 16GB RAM in 2020.

Best 16GB RAM Sticks for Gaming

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

Corsair is stepping up ahead of the competition with its range of high-quality memory sticks. Now, who wouldn’t love a fancy piece of new computer hardware? Not us. That’s why the Corsair Dominator Platinum easily caught our attention.

This is a double 8GB memory module with an excellent heat-spreader, Corsair’s Dual-Path DHX cooling and superb overclocking ability. But that’s not what attracts you to the Dominator Platinum. The flamboyant design and Capellix LED technology is what gets you hooked with this RAM stick.

The Dominator Platinum comes alive when it’s slotted into your motherboard with those 12 bright RGB lights; which by the way can be customized with Corsair iCUE software.

When it comes to speed, the Dominator Platinum can reach speeds of up to 4000MHz. Please note the advertised speed of this module is 3000MHz, but you can take it up a notch by buying two 16GB sticks instead.

Pros: Excellent aesthetics with bright RGB LED lights

Fast

Impressive heat spreaders

Works with Corsair iCUE software Cons: Price

Large size

Bottom line The Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB should seriously be winning some awards in terms of speed, performance, overclocking and design. If we’re to fault anything about it, it’s the price point.

Kingston HyperX Predator

When you go seeking a DDR4 RAM stick it’s always advisable you buy a product from a reliable brand. We’ve highlighted Corsair as one of such brands. Another major brand that specializes in making efficient memory sticks is Kingston. Their black HyperX Predator is one that should impress enthusiasts.

To start with the HyperX Predator comes with an aluminum heat spreader for effective heat dissipation. The overclocking potential of this memory is simply outstanding. Although it comes in an entry-speed of 3000MHz, it can be pushed to speeds of up to 4600MHz with overclocking.

In terms of design, the HyperX Predator doesn’t give anything away with its low-profile design and premium aesthetics. You’ll appreciate its flashy black texture. Even though it doesn’t feature RGB.

The HyperX Predator is highly compatible with Intel processors. It’s an Intel XMP-ready RAM stick which means it’s compatible nearly every Intel chipset motherboard you can think of.

Pros: Value for money

Low-profile design

Fast speeds

Excellent performance Cons: No RGB

Bottom line As far as value for money goes, the Kingston HyperX Predator is one 16GB RAM stick you should seriously consider. It’s super-fast, consumes less power, dissipates heat properly and is optimized for overclocking.

Corsair Vengeance LPX

Coming from a reputable brand, the Corsair Vengeance LPX will continue to earn rave reviews among RAM sticks.

The Corsair Vengeance LPX is one of the best performing RAM sticks you can lay your hands. You get two RAM sticks of 8GB capacity each for this module. The sticks come in four different colors: black, white, red or blue. The prices differ for each of these colors.

The Vengeance LPX features an aluminum heat spreader. This helps the module efficiently dissipate heat. To improve temperature management, there’s a lot of overclocking headroom in the PCB. All these come together to make the Vengeance LPX a great RAM stick for overclocking. This RAM stick also supports XMP 2.0 to improve its overclocking capability.

The Vengeance LPX is a DDR4 memory compatible with all Intel Series between 100 and 300. And AMD 300 and 400 series. It’s also compatible with all X99 motherboards. As for speed, the Vengeance LPX can reach speeds of up to 3200MHz.

Pros: Great for overclocking

Low-profile heat spreader

Impressive speed

Price Cons: Nothing flashy about it

No RGB

Bottom line The Corsair Vengeance LPX combines high performance and superb overclocking ability due to the design of the heat spreader. You’ll get it at an affordable price, and Corsair will offer you a limited lifetime warranty if you buy it.

G.Skill TridentZ RGB Series

It wasn’t long ago the G.Skill TridentZ RGB was named PCGamer’s RAM of the year. Since then, the TridentZ RGB has been a popular memory stick among enthusiast gamers and PC rig builders.

The first thing to note about the TridentZ RGB is that it comes in really flamboyant aesthetics. Given it’s a Series [4GB – 32GB], we were particular about the 16GB module. What we saw was two 8GB modules with aluminum heatspreaders and astonishingly fast speeds.

Now, the TridentZ RGB earns its name with the RGB lighting that comes with it. That feature gives you a module that’s bright and flashy. Beyond the bling that comes with it, the TridentZ is efficient in terms of performance, speeds and heat dissipation. At entry level the frequency range was measured at 3200MHz.

The TridentZ RGB is compatible with a large variety of Intel and AMD motherboards. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Pros: Cool design

Aluminum heat spreader

Low timings

Good performance

RGB lighting Cons: A bit too flashy

Bottom line The G.Skill TridentZ RGB was once a pricey memory module to own, but the price has become more competitive since. It comes with a lovely design and sports RGB lighting. It won’t give you problems in terms of heat. And you have a lifetime warranty to fall back on if anything goes wrong with your purchase.

G.Skill Ripjaws V Series

Since we’re talking about G.Skill, it’s only fitting we discuss another high-performance 16GB RAM stick from the same brand. This time the G.Skill Ripjaws V Series holds our attention.

The major difference between the TridentZ RGB series and the Ripjaws V Series is RGB lighting. You can say the overall design; the TridentZ is aesthetically superior to the Ripjaws V, but it doesn’t beat its less flamboyant sibling in terms of speed and performance.

The Ripjaws V series is a 288-pin DDR4 memory that combines excellent performance with an impressive frequency to deliver an efficient memory module you won’t regret buying. The Ripjaws V series comes with an aluminum heat spreader for optimum heat dissipation.

This RAM stick will easily clock speeds of up to 3200MHz. It’s compatible with most Intel and AMD motherboards. With all these features highlighted, it’s obvious the Ripjaws V Series is optimized for overclocking and will not overheat because of the sort of heatspreader it comes with.

Pros: Low-profile

Budget price

Outstanding performance Cons: Unattractive design

Bottom line Anyone shopping for the best 16GB RAM stick is most likely looking for better performance and memory speeds. That explains our selection here. The Ripjaws V Series is the 16GB module you need if you’re looking for a high-performance low-profile module.

Ballistix Sport LT

Micron Technology Inc. makes high-quality memory modules and markets them under brand names like Ballistix and Crucial. The Ballistix Sport LT is one of the best RAM sticks from this reputable brand. The 16GB module comes in two DDR4 8GB single sticks so you’ll need to have the required DIMM slot to house it. More on that later.

The Ballistix Sport LT is quite a fast memory. The entry speed is 3000MHz, and you can kick it up by enabling XMP in your system’s BIOS – that’s if your system supports it.

It’s likely you’re seeking a budget 16GB RAM stick; if that’s the case, the Ballistix Sport LT is the best budget option in the market right now.

We had some hassle with the heat dissipation capability of this memory stick. Also, we weren’t really impressed with the design. It doesn’t feature RGB lighting or look flamboyant.

Pros: Budget-friendly

Impressive performance

Efficient heat spreader

Easy to install Cons: Drab design

No aluminum heat spreader

Bottom line For the price, the Ballistix Sport LT is a good bang for your buck. It features fast speeds and performance. Although it can help you meet the system requirements for most high-definition games, it’s not really the best RAM stick to buy if you’re looking to overclock. The design also falls a little short. But that bit can be forgiven given it’ll be safely tucked away in your motherboard.

Patriot Viper Gaming RGB

It’s a fact that RAM is a vital component for gaming. Therefore, we can infer, a gaming RAM module should look the part in terms of how PC components look in this age. So, how do they look? Well, they usually have a lot bling! Yea, RGB lighting is gradually becoming a necessity for gaming components. Although, we’ve mentioned it’s still not the most important factor for deciding what product you should buy. What really matters is performance and value for money. In that regard, Patriot Memory Viper Gaming scores a very good point.

The Viper Gaming RGB as the name implies is a 288-Pin DDR4 RAM kit that features RGB lighting. The overall design of this kit is quite enticing, to be honest. They come in gorgeous white and a little black around the edges.

One thing we look out for when reviewing RAM sticks is the type of heat spreaders used. Aluminum heatspreaders are usually the best because they achieve the best results in terms of thermal regulation. The Viper Gaming RGB has this feature on lock. The entry-level speed of this RAM is 3200MHz.

You can use the Viper Gaming RGB for overclocking. It supports XMP 2.0, so you can customize it in BIOS and get it to function faster.

Pros: Excellent design and build quality

Has RGB

The price

Good for overclocking

Respectable speed and overall performance Cons: Didn’t work with some CPU coolers

Bottom line Talk about beauty and performance, that’s what you get with the Viper Gaming RGB. It has five RGB zones so you can customize the lighting. The speed it posts is impressive and we know it’s a good RAM for overclocking. What surprised us was the affordable price. This kit cost just about $80.

Patriot Viper 4 Series

Following up with another budget-friendly 16GB RAM stick; we have here the Viper 4 Series from Patriot Memory.

We were impressed with the smaller modules of the Viper 4 we reviewed in the past, like the 4GB module for instance. What you’ll get if you buy the 16GB kit are two sticks of 8GB RAM kits.

The 16GB Viper 4 Series comes in a red and black cover, with aluminum heat spreaders and lots of headroom adorning the PCB.

The Viper 4 is a 288-Pin DDR4 memory that flaunts speeds/frequency of up to 3700MHz. The entry speed of this RAM is 3200MHz.

If we’re talking about performance, the Viper 4 is one memory module that won’t disappoint. But if you want to enjoy the performance with it, it’s best you don’t support it with any other RAM stick but one from Patriot Memory. And don’t forget to set up XMP 2.0 in your UEFI/BIOS because it supports that feature.

The Viper 4 is one of the easiest sticks to install and use. You don’t have to worry too much about compatibility, the Viper 4 was tested with a wide range of Intel and AMD motherboards and found highly compatible with lots of them.

Pros: Budget-friendly

Has aluminum heat spreader

Good performance

Can handle overclocking Cons: Would’ve looked better with RGB lighting

Bottom line The Patriot Viper 4 16GB RAM is a memory module that’s good for overclocking. You won’t have to spend a lot green bills buying it. If Patriot Memory had added something like RGB to this RAM stick, it could easily have topped this list. However, it earns its place by the quality of performance and speeds it dishes out.

Before you buy the best 16GB RAM Stick

Before you pull out your credit/debit card to spend money on a memory stick, there are a few things you should know.

What is RAM

RAM stands for Random Access Memory. It’s basically a temporary memory that supports the CPU to ensure better and faster performance for a computer.

DIMM and SO-DIMM

DIMM is an acronym for Dual in-Line Memory Module. This refers to the slots available on your motherboard where you can fit your RAM. If you’re buying a double 8GB RAM, you should check to ensure you have the DIMM on your board to house it.

A SO-DIMM (Small Outline Dual in-line Memory Module) is compact and a little bit smaller than traditional DIMMs. You find them in laptop motherboards. SO-DIMMs usually have 260 pins whereas DIMMs are 288 pins.

Because both RAM sizes (DIMM and SO-DIMM) don’t fit, you should check this on your motherboard before buying any RAM.

DDR4 or DDR3?

DDR4 RAMs are more compatible with lots of new motherboards and CPUs being produced today. DDR3 meanwhile is gradually being phased out. In fact, DDR4 RAMs are faster than any other. So you should buy a DDR4 RAM. But if your motherboard doesn’t use a DDR4 RAM, you shouldn’t buy it. Check and confirm before buying.

RAM Speed

RAM speeds are usually measured in ‘MHz’; for those who know some physics, that’s the SI Unit of Frequency. Your RAM speed tells you how fast it can process data. It also relates to the communication speed between the CPU and the RAM.

The bottom line is, the higher the RAM speed, the better. Just like buying a fast car, higher RAM speeds usually mean you’ll have to spend more money on the kit.

How much RAM do I need?

If you’re a gamer or you’re someone who runs high-end software, you totally need more RAM. 16GB should enough though.

If you only use your laptop for basic tasks, a 4GB or 8GB RAM should be enough. You can even run some good games with that.

Check out our review on best 8GB Sticks .



Final words

Adding some RAM to your PC is like adding nitro to a race car. It boosts your computer performance and enables you to overclock your CPU. If you’re a gamer, some more RAM could determine whether your PC meets the system requirements of a new high-end game.

In this article, you’ve seen the eight best RAM sticks you can buy in 2020. Truth be told, most of them come as double 8GB sticks, but the bottom line is the performance and speed you get when you buy them. If you want a budget RAM, you can get something for less than $80. There are pricier options that give you better performance. Everything was looked at here.

So which RAM stick are you going to buy? Do you have any challenges with DDR4 or DDR3 modules you already use? Let’s interact in the comments section.