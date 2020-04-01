The introduction of 2 in 1 laptops has completely changed the way we view and use traditional laptops. However, today we have laptops that can be converted into tablets for increased functionality in our daily lives.

2 in 1 laptops can be costly, and not all of us have enough to splurge on high-end devices. Convertible or detachable laptops are best for people who need to work on the go, and also for students who seek maximum functionality in a single device. In this article, we will discuss the best 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars!

The budget of 300 dollars is quite tight, and there are only so many features you can find at such a low price. You have to sacrifice one functionality or the other and adjust on many more. If you want an outstanding convertible laptop, we suggest upping your budget some hundred bucks more.

But, if you don’t want to break your bank and get a budget friendly alternative, we still hear you! So, here is a round-up of some of the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars!

Why Should You Buy 2 in 1 Laptop?

These hybrid laptops can be used as a traditional laptop, and can be converted into a lightweight tablet — so you don’t have to carry two devices. Since 2-in-1 laptops provide this versatility, you can work on them as traditional laptops in the daytime.

Then, you can flip it over, and ditch the keypad to watch movies, play games, or unwind after work or college. What’s more — these laptop-tablet hybrids can be used in various modes like tent-mode for a marathon of your favorite shows or tablet mode to play games. It’s like the perfect balance between work and play.

Best 2 in 1 Laptops under 300 Dollars — At a Glance

Best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 (Overall) – Lenovo Flex 11

The Flex 11 is a powerful device for its price, and you can easily afford the luxury of having a 2 in 1 model without feeling cheap. It has 11.6 inches display with 4 GB DDR4 RAM and 64 eMMC storage. Weighing around 1.25 kgs, this is one of the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars that you can find in the market right now.

Lenovo Flex 11 has a relatively powerful Intel Pentium Silver processor, which does perform better than the Atom and Celeron processors. However, for a couple of bucks more, you can afford Lenovo Flex 15 with the i5 Intel Core processor.

Design & Build

Despite the fact that the body is made out of plastic, it does not feel cheap as one might expect for a 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars. It is quite sturdy, and the two-tone black plastic chassis does manage to woo the users. Lenovo logo sits neatly on the top-left corner of the lid.

The hinge is a little shiny and serves its purpose well — of allowing the device to rotate 360° to transform into a tablet. However, in tablet mode, the top and bottom chassis do not align together perfectly, causing inconvenience. And if you have OCD, you might just freak out. But, other modes like tent mode and presentation mode work well.

Display

The weakest point of this 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars is probably the display. The 11.6 inches HD display is relatively small and collects a lot of fingerprints as you use the screen touch feature. Further, the resolution is only 1366 x 768 pixels.

Viewing angles aren’t that great either, and it can look faded from certain angles. It also attracts lots of glare no matter how much you adjust the brightness on this device.

Battery

The company revealed the battery on this device would last 6 hours. However, in CNET’s test, they said it lasted for 8 hours and 45 minutes on a full battery. Further, the battery charges fully within an hour and a half.

So even though it does not pack a super-powerful battery, it is still enough to go around a full day on a single charge. If you can ignore the dull display, it is the product to get without having to make a hole in your pocket!

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Pros: M.2 2280 upgradeable storage

Touchscreen

Quad-Core

Modern Inputs (USB type C, HDMI, USB 3.0, micro sd)

720p Camera Cons: No backlit keyboard

RAM soldered in (not upgradeable)

Dull display

Passive cooling

Laggy at times

Our Verdict Lenovo Flex 11 caught our eye, and after extensive use, we can tell you it is simply one of the best budget 2 in 1 laptops(Overall), and here’s why it stood out from the rest: With a long-lasting battery, you can go a full day without charging.

Since it’s lightweight and compact, carrying it around is a breeze.

Best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 for students – Lenovo 300e Winbook

Lenovo specifically made a series of 2 in 1 devices for students — 100e Winbook, 300e Winbook, and 500e Winbook. And for our budget, 300e is easily the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 for students!

The 500e version comes with a dedicated stylus (Lenovo’s Active Pen), but there’s a gem of a feature in the 300e version that makes it even more worthwhile. We will get to that later in this article. Further, the Lithium-ion battery on this device lasts for about 10 hours on a single full charge.

Lenovo 300e Winbook packs plenty of features for such a low price. 4GB RAM and 64 GB SSD are enough to handle student’s basic word processing, browsing, and other tasks. Further, it has 11.6 inches HD touchscreen display and comes with Windows 10 Home in S Mode. The battery lasts for about 10 hours, which is more than enough to go by a full day at school.

Design & Build

Lenovo is clever, and it has used a plastic chassis on this device to reduce its cost. However, the build quality is not that strong — the screen is prone to breaking as there are two hollow spots on top of the screen. So you have to be very careful not to press onto it too hard while opening.

Further, one special thing about Lenovo 300e Winbook is that it is military-grade drop tested. It can withstand a fall from about 29 and a half inches height — ideally about the size of a student’s desk! So even if it accidentally falls from your desk, it will not bear much damage.

Moreover, the keyboard is spillproof, and Lenovo proudly boasts it can spill up to 1.39 cups (330 ml). Besides that, the keys are connected to each other in such a way that prevents them from popping out.

One issue that I did have when using this model is the power button’s placement. The button sits on the right side, so every time I am moving my device, I accidentally cause it to sleep. So, again, you have to be very careful if you are moving your laptop around a lot while working on it.

Pencil Touch Feature

And now comes the gem of the feature we were talking about earlier.

Even though this version of Winbook does not come with a dedicated stylus, you can use a pencil to draw or write on it! Isn’t that amazing?

Since the Winbook 300e was built with students and academics in mind, this feature is definitely going to be very useful for students. An Ed Tech specialist said on YouTube that he would suggest 300e over 500e as students have a very high potential to lose their active pens.

And with the Pencil Touch Feature in 300e, they can just use their pencils to take notes quickly, without worrying about where to store their ‘stylus.’ This just makes it one of the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 for students!



Display

At this price point, you know not to expect the finest screen. The 11.6 inches IPS display of 1366 x 768 resolution is grainy compared to most other laptops or even smartphones.

Moreover, the screen is prone to catching fingerprints and attracts glare when viewing from different angles. So, you will have to adjust to a poor display for the other features it packs in.

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Pros: Pencil Touch Feature

Rugged build

SD card support

Pre-installed Microsoft Office

Ships with Windows 10s

Spillproof keyboard Cons: No backlit keyboard

Screen is a fingerprint magnet

Grainy display

Our Verdict We recommend students to get this best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 for students for many reasons, including: The battery lasts long, so students wouldn’t need to carry extra weight to school — just ditch the charger at home!

The Pencil Touch feature is attractive! Even though it does not come with a dedicated stylus, students can easily use their pencils lying around to take notes quickly and efficiently.

Best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 with stylus- HP ProBook x360

It’s hard to get the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 with stylus. However, HP Probook x360 is an exception. It ticks off all the right boxes when it comes to price point vs features. With 4GB RAM and 64 GB SSD, and running Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core 1.1GHz processor, it gives a reliable performance for its price.

The ProBook x360 has an 11.6” HD LED Touchscreen with 1366 x 768 resolution. Further, not only does it support stylus operation, but it also comes with an active pen! So, given the lesser screen resolution, the inclusion of an active pen in the box does make up for it.

Design & Build

HP Probook x360 is slim, sleek, and secure. It is designed for everyday work and targeted mostly for business users. The model has a rugged design, passing the military-grade drop test (MIL-STD 810G standard) that can withstand a drop from approximately 2.4 feet!

Further, the use of “industrial rubber” on the chassis was a particularly clever idea as it helps to reduce the impact when dropped.

Display

The 11.6 inches display with 1366 x 768 resolution is surrounded by thick bezels around it. So, having an immersive experience is out of the question. But one shouldn’t expect too much at this price tag, and the display is always a reminder of what you get when you don’t want to spend more.

Stylus Support

Like we discussed earlier, HP Probook x360 comes with HP’s standard stylus, the active pen. It does essential pen functions but lacks tilt recognition and “flip-to-erase” functions. Moreover, it runs on AAAA batteries — yes, quadruple A batteries do exist, and they are smaller than the normal AAA ones we use at home.

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

Pros: Comes with HP Active Pen

USB 3.0

Runs Windows 10 Pro

Expandable memory Cons: No backlit keyboard

Not so powerful processor

Poor screen resolution

A little heavier (1.7kg)

Our Verdict Well, this laptop tops our chart as the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 with stylus , because: HP ProBook x360 is one of the few budget convertible laptops that comes with a stylus included. Hence, you don’t have to spend more to get a stylus.

The memory on this laptop can be expanded, so you can always upgrade it if you need more space.

Best 2 in 1 laptops for artists under $300 – XIDU Philbook Max

Even though the Chinese manufacturer XIDU is almost unheard of, the quality they have put into their Philbook Max is worth all the attention.

XIDU Philbook is undoubtedly the best 2 in 1 laptop for artists under $300 in the market, especially with the “premium” features that are generally found in high-end laptops. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD along with the Intel x7-E3950 Quad-core Processor, making its performance smooth and fast.

Further, it has a backlit keyboard, which is not typical for this price range. Also, even though it’s a 14.1 inches display, it is still lightweight and compact, weighing only 1.39kg. The battery on this design lasts for about 10 hours, as seen on other laptops at this range.

Design & Build

These stylish touch screen laptops are a top pick among artists in 2020. It has an all-metal build that sets it apart from other competitors. Since the entire laptop’s body is made out of metal, it feels more expensive than it actually is. Further, the gold brushed edges give it a premium feel.

The 360° hinge is smooth, and there is no awkwardly placed top and bottom halves when flipping it to the tablet mode. Further, the hinge allows for the device to rest in tent mode, perfect for Netflix and chill.

Display

Finally, there’s a 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars that has a better display than the rest!

The 14.1 inches FHD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution is hard to come by at this price range. However, the Philbook Max will exceed your expectations with its bright and vivid display. Moreover, the screen is fully-laminated, so glares are reduced on this device.

Also, the bezels are really thin at just 4.9mm, so that is definitely a plus!

XIDU Philbook stylus

Artists might be sad that this amazing 2 in 1 laptop doesn’t come with a pen. However, you can get XIDU Philbook Stylus, and there are three options to choose from! Our favorite is General Active Stylus. The 2mm tip does a fair job at writing, taking notes, and drawing. Further, the battery on this stylus lasts for 12 hours on a single charge.

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

Pros: Full HD display

Thin bezels

Stylish, timeless design

Stylus support

Backlit keyboard

Higher RAM and storage Cons: Stylus not included

Our Verdict XIDU Philbook Max, sporting an immersive display in a wrapped up metal body is our pick as the best 2 in 1 laptops for artists under $300 because: With the aluminum body, it has a timeless look that will never run out of style.

It has a backlit keyboard, so typing in dim environments won’t burn out your eyes.

The quad-core processor makes it faster than its counterparts.

FHD display will allow you to have an immersive experience when playing games or watching movies.

Best affordable 2 in 1 laptops under 300 – ASUS Vivobook Flip

The VivoBook Flip envelopes in itself all essential compactness and lightweight design for mobility and portability, making it the best affordable 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars. With 11.6 inches display and weighing only 990g, and you can easily carry it around effortlessly. This configuration is designed for you to be productive all day, or so the brand says.

This convertible model houses the Intel Pentium N4200, which is common in laptops at this price tag. And pairing it with the included 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, it does its job well for what it’s worth. Lastly, the lithium polymer battery on this one gives a 10-hour usage on a single charge.

Design & Build

Asus Vivobook Flip surely turns eyes around with its cool slate-colored aluminum body. The 360° hinge is smooth and lets you flip into the tablet and other modes easily.

Further, the aluminum body is a cool cross of blue and grey color, making it appealing to the eyes, and giving off a more premium feel.

Display

The Vivobook is excellent for general day-to-day activities like using word processors and watching videos on YouTube. Further, it has an 11.6 inches display with 1366 x 768 resolution so that you will be missing out on high-resolution display found at a higher price point. Also, the thick bezels around the display stop you from having an immersive experience.

If you want to watch HD movies with a crisp display or use it for graphic designing and photo editing, you might as well say goodbye. The display can look faded out when viewing from certain angles.

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

Pros: Very inexpensive

Nice-looking

Portable design

USB-C port

360° hinge

Sturdy build

Not so powerful processor Cons: Narrow viewing angles

VGA webcam

Low-resolution screen

No backlit keyboard

Our Verdict For people who want to get the best out of their money, Asus Vivobook Flip is the best affordable 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars, because: It’s small and lightweight, perfect for carrying around without any hassle.

It has a good passive cooling results, and it disperses the heat really well.

The battery life is great, so that you can forget the charger at home.

Best windows 2 in 1 laptops under 300 – Dell Inspiron 11 3000

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is the company’s flagship 2 in 1 model and is surprisingly budget-friendly as well. It’s an 11-inch notebook with the best battery life at this price range, lasting up to 13 hours on a single charge! With the good old Intel Pentium processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, it is enough for all basic tasks and some light gaming.

At almost 1.8kgs, it is a tad bit heavier than other laptops we have mentioned in this list. However, the long-lasting battery and the sturdy build takes the piece of cake. Further, it comes with pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10 Home S, so that makes it one of the best 2 in 1 laptop for gamers under 300 dollars.

Design & Build

Inspiron 11 has a glossy lid that catches lots of fingerprints. And by lot, we really mean A LOT. The off-tone Dell logo sits neatly in the center of the lid, only giving the hardware a rather flimsy look. The color options for this 2 in 1 model are black, red, and white.

Further, the plastic frame on the device is strongly built. However, the glossiness of the laptop does take the sophisticated feel away. But for the price it comes in, I got no complaints!

Display

The 11. 6-inch HD display with LCD resolution of 1366 x 768 is not the best but gets the job done. However, the display is too dim to view in outdoor environments. Sure, it performs well inside when you are typing away at Google Docs, or reading tech news on TechNewsToday. But, watching videos might not be as pleasing as the LCD screen does not really show true colors.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: Upgradable RAM

Long-lasting battery

Sturdy build

Micro SD card reader

Windows 10 in S mode Cons: A dull and dim display

Cheap plasticky feel

Not so powerful processor

No backlit keyboard

Our Verdict The cool slate-colored Dell Inspiron 11 3000 caught our eyes and packs in exciting features, given how inexpensive it is. This is the best windows 2 in 1 laptop under 300 dollars, because: It comes with a pre-installed Windows 10 Home S.

With a long-lasting battery, you can go a full day without having to charge it time and again.

It is perfect for word processing, web surfing, and other light tasks.

Best 2 in 1 laptops for gamers under 300 – Acer Spin 1

A gaming laptop under 300 dollars that too 2 in 1 can come off like a joke. And to be honest, for 300 dollars, it is hard to come by a powerful laptop that can handle all the games you wish to play.

Even though we don’t have budget laptop suggestions for intense gaming, Acer Spin 1 can pretty much handle browser games as well as other light games.

Acer Spin 1 can be regarded as one of the best 2 in 1 laptops for gamers under 300 dollars. The battery life on this device is below-average, lasting only about 6 hours on a single charge. So, be sure to pack your charger if you want to play games all day long. Housing an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC storage drive, it is enough for all basic tasks and some light gaming.

Weighing 1.9kgs, it is comparatively heavier than other laptops in this list.

Design & Build

This convertible laptop is strongly built. The 360° hinge is well made and does a good job while flipping the device into tablet mode.

Further, the body is framed in a strong metal body and has significant weight to it.

Display

The 11.6 inches IPS multi-touch display with 1366 x 768 resolution is bright and colorful, even though it does look faded from certain angles. The IPS display gives off bright, vibrant colors even though the screen is still prone to catching glares.

Pros: Windows 10 S Home pre-loaded

1-year Microsoft Office365

Sturdy build Cons: Relatively heavier

Our Verdict Acer Spin 1 is our pick for the best 2 in 1 laptops for gamers under 300 because: The strongly built metal body gives off a premium feel to the convertible laptop.

You can play light games and browser games, which is hard to handle for most budget laptops.

Best 2 in 1 laptops with detachable keyboard under 300 – ALLDOCUBE iWork 10 Pro

To start with, this device is a competition for many existing 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars. The system is powered by the Intel Atom processor, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Further, the keyboard can be taken apart from the main tablet, making it the best 2 in 1 laptops with a detachable keyboard under 300 dollars.

Also, iWork 10 Pro gives 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and charges fully in 4 hours or so. It is wise to pack your charger along as the battery life is relatively lower, and it takes up quite some time to charge.

Additionally, what’s interesting about this convertible is that it comes with Windows 10 and Android 5.1 dual OS. This allows users to switch from work mode to entertainment mode as Windows is ideal for work, and Android is ideal for media consumption. So, ALLDOCUBE iWork 10 Pro had to make it our list of the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars.

Design & Build

ALLDOCUBE iWork 10 Pro is sleek, stylish, and very appealing to the eyes. The metal chassis looks and feels smooth, and it gives off the impression of being a high-end device.

However, the keyboard dock is made entirely out of plastic. The magnetic ports to hold the tablet does its job reasonably well. Attaching the tablet back is easy as the magnetic port is quite strong. It doesn’t allow the tablet to fall off easily, and you have to put in some force to pull it out.

Display

The 10.1 inches display screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution is undoubtedly an upgrade with respect to most other 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars. As the display is glossy, it catches a lot of glares as you move it around. Other than that, the colors are crisp, and there’s a good contrast.

Amazon Rating: 3.3/5

Pros: Affordable

Basic connectivity features

Dual OS makes work easy

High internal storage capacity

Amazing modern design Cons: Poor camera quality

Below-average battery life

Our Verdict ALLDOCUBE iWork 10 Pro makes for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops with detachable keyboard under 300, because: The display is better than most other 2 in 1 laptops under budget.

It comes with Windows and Android dual OS to increase its functionality.

The build is sturdy, and the keyboard can be detached.

Best 2 in 1 laptop for business under 300 – RCA Cambio 10.1

Walmart’s RCA Cambio is an inexpensive tablet/laptop hybrid that is capable of basic productivity tasks. It’s a 10.1-inch model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Further, it weighs about 900g and is easy to carry around without dragging your shoulders down.

However, the battery lasts for 6 hours, which is just enough to go by a day. The battery life is far less as compared to its counterparts. And, you might want to carry the charger just in case.

RCA Cambio 10.1 is powered by a low-end Intel Atom processor, so the performance is compromised. It can get slow and laggy sometimes. Moreover, it is can only run a 32-bit Windows 10. Most Windows apps these days run on 64-bit systems, so that could be a compromise you should be willing to make if you are planning to buy it.

But for a 2 in 1 laptop that is just above 100 dollars, it is a steal. I mean, what powerful specs are you even expecting when you get a device for barely 100 bucks? This is probably the cheapest product on our list.

Design & Build

The smooth plastic finish feels quite flimsy, and it is surprisingly sturdy. All the ports are built on the tablet part, as opposed to the keyboard part.

What’s better is that this convertible laptop is also detachable! When you want to use the tablet, you can simply detach the keyboard. The tablet is quite heavy for a tablet but still isn’t a dealbreaker. The docking mechanism of the keyboard and tablet is reliable, even without any sort of magnetic latch.

Display

The 10.1-inch display is smaller than most of its 11.6-inch counterparts. The multi-touch capable, 1280×800 resolution screen is exactly what you get for a laptop at the price tag it comes in.

Amazon Rating: 3.7/5

Pros: Inexpensive 2 in 1 laptop

Detachable keyboard

Compact and lightweight

Sturdy build Cons: Comparatively shorter battery life

Not so powerful processor

Plastic build feels somewhat cheap

Our Verdict Even though it might not be the most powerful one, it is the best 2 in 1 laptop for business under 300 dollars as it gives fair specs for its price. It is compact and lightweight, making it perfect for carrying around.

It’s the cheapest 2 in 1 laptop available in the market, at just above 100 bucks.

It has a Micro SD Card slot to expand the storage on this device.

The keyboard can be detached to use it as a tablet.

Things to look out for when buying 2 in 1 laptops

Before you get your hands on a 2 in 1 laptop, you should be mindful of various features to make your purchase worth it. Being convertible isn’t enough, and you should consider the following factors before spending on it.

Weight

How much a 2 in 1 laptop weighs plays a crucial role in deciding whether it is suitable for you or not. 2 in 1 laptops are supposed to increase the functionality, and a heavy device is not going to cut it. An ideal 2 in 1 laptop should be lightweight and compact.

Screen Size

The screen size is the diagonal length of the screen. If you are looking for a 2 in 1 laptop to make art or consume media, the screen size should be at least 14 inches to provide good real estate. Otherwise, smaller sizes from 10.1 inches to 12 inches are fair for other tasks, like browsing webs or writing.

Battery life

With a 2 in 1 model, you are able to switch from laptop to tablet in a moment. However, if you have to keep plugging in every 3 hours, it’s not going to be worth it. Battery life greatly depends on how you use the laptop, and we advise you to go for 2 in 1 laptops that have at least 8-10 hours of battery life on a single full charge.



FAQ

What is a Chromebook?

A laptop or tablet running the Linux-based ChromeOS for its operating system is called a Chromebook. Such laptops are heavily reliant on cloud services and store all data in the cloud rather than in its physical storage. Chromebooks are designed for light productivity tasks that do not involve processor-hungry applications.

Is 2 in 1 Chromebook better than Windows?

It all depends on your computing needs. If you need specific apps that aren’t available in Chrome OS, then obviously, a Chromebook isn’t going to cut it. If your major tasks include word processing, browsing the internet, or even some light browser games, then getting a Chromebook over Windows is a wise decision.

Conclusion

For the best convertible laptops under $300, the display is always a reminder for “you get what you pay for” as they are always compromised to pack in other useful features. If you want a much better laptop with more powerful specs, we advise you to up your budget a couple of hundred bucks more.

And if crisp and super impressive displays are what you’re interested in, check out our list of the best 4k laptops!

Which of the best 2 in 1 laptops under 300 dollars are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments below!

