Picking out the top gaming device is quite a challenge. And when 4K display enters the list of requirements, it only gets harder to pick the best 4K gaming laptop that fits your needs.

For a long time, gamers have been satisfied with FHD gaming device, but recently 4K screens are all the rage. Even in the gaming world, gamers are gravitating towards 4K products for a more immersive gaming experience. Further, if you’re an editor, a designer, or a content creator, you might want to give a look at the best 4K laptops of 2020.

While most of these products are on the expensive side, they are sure to give you the best gamer’s experience. Well, you can find the best 4K gaming laptop for your needs from the list we have below!

Best 4K Gaming Laptop In 2020

Best Portable Lightweight Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 15

The Razer Blade 15 is undoubtedly a monster machine that can run all your games like a dream.

With an impressive 15.6 inches and a 4K screen along with 100% Adobe RPG factory calibrated touchscreen, this is easily one of the best gaming laptops available at that money.

Further, the display covers 107% of the sRGB color gamut, while reaching only 275 nits of brightness. This means that the screen is colorful, but is a tad bit dim to play games in outdoor environments.

With the sleek black metal chassis and the vibrant three-headed serpent logo sitting neatly on the lid center, Razer Blade 15 screams stylish with a minimal design. This version comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for people who don’t play fast-paced games. Moreover, there’s also a 144Hz variant.

Key Features 16 GB RAM

Powered by 4.1 GHz Intel Core i7 processor

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6″ UHD LCD display

512 GB SSD

Laptop’s dimension: 9.25 x 13.98 x 0.7 inches

Weighs up to 4.73 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q

Covers 100% of the AdobeRGB and 107% of the sRGB color gamut,

Average battery life up to 5 hours 48 minutes

USP: Chroma RGB lighting (single-zone) on the keyboard

However, the colors fail to reach their full potential, given that Razer Blade 15’s below-the-average brightness. Further, the chiclet-style backlit keyboard is pretty shallow and is sure to give you a bad typing experience. To solve the problem of a bad keyboard, we’d recommend you to get silent mechanical keyboards ideal for esports.

Amazon Rating: 3.6/5

Pros: Thin 4.9mm bezels on the display

Attractive aluminum chassis

Strong build quality

Impressive battery life

RGB keyboard

Supports facial unlock with IR sensor

Thunderbolt 3 support

Expandable RAM to 64GB, and storage to 2TB

Precise Glass Touchpad

Relatively cheaper Cons: Dim display

Poor key travel

Gets very hot under heavy workload

Webcam quality isn’t as good as expected

Our Verdict: Razer Blade 15 is our pick as the best gaming laptops for the money because of the premium build quality with capable graphics in a 4K design at a relatively lower price. Even though the display is a little dim, the long battery life makes up for it. Lastly, the RGB keyboard is an added bonus.

Best Gaming Notebook

Lenovo Yoga 720

Lenovo Yoga 720 is undoubtedly one of the most powerful 2 in 1 laptops that has a stunning 4k display.

The 15.6” UHD IPS touchscreen shows vivid colors with sharp details. Moreover, with an excellent 114% of the sRGB color gamut, it outperforms the mainstream notebook average of 95% color gamut.

However, the screen reaches only 272 nits of brightness, falling a little behind the average of 276 nits. Well, you should know better than to work on this device outdoors.

The Lenovo Yoga 720 is a convertible device that delivers all-day battery life along with loud, balanced audio. Needless to say that it is the best gaming notebook in the market.

Key Features 16 GB RAM

Powered by 2.8 GHz Intel Core i7

Maximum display resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels

15.6″ UHD touchscreen IPS display

512 GB SSD

Laptop’s dimension: 14.3 x 9.5 x 0.8 inches

Weighs up to 4.41 lbs

Operated by Windows 10

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

Covers 114% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 8 hours 59 minutes

USP: 360° flip-and-fold design

With core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, this convertible product is good for playing games, but at low settings. The minimal bezels and aluminum lid in gunmetal gray give it a plain, however professional design aesthetic. If you want the best 15 inch touch screen gaming laptop, then the Lenovo Yoga 720 is the right pick.

Amazon Rating: 3.6/5

Pros: Thin bezels

Long-lasting battery life

Backlit keyboard

Balanced audio

Relatively cheaper

Supports stylus usage

Clear, vivid display

Sturdy hinge

Responsive touchpad and keyboard Cons: Bulky in laptops mode

CPU throttle under load

Lack of SD card slot

Heating issues

Our Verdict: All in all, Lenovo Yoga 720 makes for the best gaming notebook with its brilliant screen and long-lasting battery. Thin bezels surrounding the crisp display gives you an immersive esport experience, and there are various modes you can enjoy with the 2 in 1 feature. With the tent mode, you can enjoy movies in 4k when you need a break from playing games.

Top Rated Highend Gaming Laptops

Alienware 15 R4 RAID Zero

Alienware laptops are undoubtedly one of the strongest gaming laptop ever made in the history of esport laptops.

The Alienware 15 R4 is an exceptionally good product with one of the best 4k displays. It produces 119% of sRGB color gamut, which is better than the Razer Balde (107%) but falls behind compared to MSI GT75 Titan (178%).

Further, the display is the brightest in the competition, reaching 311 nits easily beating the average of 281 nits. The matte screen shows vivid colors and is bright enough if you want to play games while basking outside in the sun.

Also, this version comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, but if you’re into competitive gaming, there’s a 120Hz variant as well.

On top of a stunning high-resolution display, this Alienware product has one of the best keypad and trackpad. The 2mm key travel is good with an actuation force of 78 grams, beating the suggested 1.5mm key travel and 60gm force. Also, the trackpad is buttery smooth, and the keys are rather bouncy, giving a pleasant experience.

Key Features 32 GB RAM

Powered by 5 GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6″ 4K UHD IPS display

2 TB SSD

Laptop’s dimension: 16.7 x 13.1 x 1.18 inches

Weighs up to 9.74 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Pro

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

Covers 119% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 5 hours 15 minutes

USP: 4-Zone, multi-color RGB, keyboard with AlienFX lighting controls

With a 2.1-GHz Intel Core i7-8750H processor with 16GB of RAM, it surely is a multitasking monster that is able to handle most demanding games. However, for some reason, it heats up very fast and gets too uncomfortable to use at a point. Maybe investing in a good laptop cooling pad will prove to be a good decision.

Amazon Rating: No rating yet

Pros: Bright display

Strong graphics

Minimal noise

Killer performance

Good key travel (2mm)

Color accurate webcam

Zone lighting keyboard

Upgradeable RAM and storage

Alienware Graphics Amplifier Cons: Heavy (9.74 lbs)

Heats up quickly

Thicker bezels

Our Verdict: The Alienware 15 R4 has a sophisticated look with a striking design. It’s one of the top rated highend gaming laptops available in the market. And rightfully so, given all the powerful specs that it comes with. However, it does get a little too hot to play on it for a longer duration. If you can invest in a good cooling pad, it’s going to be worth all your pennies.

Most Reliable Gaming Laptop

MSI GT75 Titan

There’s very little that this giant powerhouse cannot handle. And, the beautiful 4K display and sublime audio make it the best 4K gaming laptop.

GT75 Titan does enough just to draw attention but isn’t overly flashy. Bright red accents against black aluminum chassis give it a stylish look, along with the glowing per-key RGB customizable keyboard. Also, the palm rest is a little elevated, so working on the mechanical keyboard is a pleasant experience.

The 17.3 inches beauty has one of the most color-accurate displays that covers 178% of the sRGB color gamut, easily beating the 138% average of premium products. However, the Titan does fall short in the brightness department, producing only 271 nits of brightness when the average is 278% for other premium products.

Further, the buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate is something that all hardcore gamers will truly appreciate. This beast is also VR ready and passed the SteamVR test exceptionally well, with a score of 11.

Key Features 32 GB RAM

Powered by 2.9-GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

17.3″ 4K UHD LCD display

512GB NVMe PCIe SSD with a 1TB 7,200-rpm hard drive

Laptop’s dimension: 16.85 x 12.36 x 2.28 inches

Weighs up to 10.05 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Pro

Graphics by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU

Covers 178% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 2 hours 20 minutes

USP: VR ready and per-Key RGB mechanical keyboard with Anti-Ghost key

However, there’s a downside to this device just as Superman’s kryptonite. The battery on this powerhouse only lasts for about 2 hours and 20 minutes. This shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, but it does lower the portability on top of being very heavy. Needless to say, the Titan is the best video game laptop available to the day.

Amazon Rating: 3/5

Pros: VR ready

Exceptional audio

Mechanical keyboard

4K Nvidia G-Sync 60-Hz display Cons: Very heavy

1080p webcam

Low battery life

Our Verdict: MSI GT75 Titan is undoubtedly the fastest beast having a Core i9 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. The bulky design and low battery life may not be appealing to some as it cuts off on portability. But, it’s the most reliable device and the perfect desktop replacement. The Titan just proves “the bigger, the better” with its strong performance.

4k UHD Display Laptop (17 inch)

CUK Omen 15t

HP Omen 15t was an affordable product with a few compromises on the gamer’s front. But when CUK modified it for the better, CUK Omen 15t is, undoubtedly, the best 4K gaming laptop to the day.

While 64GB RAM might be a bit overkill, but you know you can throw anything towards this beast, and it will handle it without breaking a sweat. With the powerful combination of Core i9, RTX 2080, and 64GB RAM, it can handle even the most demanding games and heavy-duty multimedia.

Moreover, the stunning 4K display surrounded by rather thin bezels gives an immersive experience. The 4k UHD Display Laptop (17 inch) covers 102% of the sRGB color gamut. However, barely any other products can compete with its brightness with an average of 320 nits, outshining MSI GT75 Titan (271 nits), and Alienware 15 R4 RAID Zero (311 nits).

Key Features 64 GB RAM

Powered by 2.3 GHz Core i9

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6” 4K UHD display

2TB NVMe SSD + 2TB HDD

Laptop’s dimension: 14.17 x 10.35 x 0.98 inches

Weighs up to 5.26 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080



Covers 102% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 3 hours 5 minutes

USP: VR ready and per-Key RGB mechanical keyboard with Anti-Ghost key

Further, the audio on this device is more than you could ask for! The DTS:X Ultra simulates immersive and multidimensional audio. Also, the HP Audio Booster uses a discrete amplifier to improve the audio quality as well as provides a higher volume.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: Thin bezels

Noiseless fan

Powerful GPU

SD card reader

Exceptional audio

Bright, colorful display

1.5mm fast action key travel

OMEN Tempest Cooling

4-zone RGB lighting Cons: Below-average battery

Our Verdict: CUK Omen 15t fueled by 9th generation Core i9 and the latest RTX 2080, outshines most competitors. This beast is able to handle adrenaline-pumping AAA games without sacrificing performance. Despite being a high-performance device, it can manage the issue of overheating really well due to the OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology with 3-sided venting and 5-way airflow.

Best GTX 1080 Laptop

ASUS ROG G703

Powerful laptops barely focus on a lightweight, and slim design, and ASUS ROG G703 is no exception. This beast is rather huge and heavy with excellent build quality but focuses primarily on the performance.

The two-toned gunmetal gray aluminum body with black panels gives it a gorgeous look. Colors lack much vibrancy and look just fine with an average of 96% coverage on sRGB color gamut. However, the screen reaches 269 nits of brightness, which is bright enough to handle office and home lights.

Even though the colors are average, the contrast ratio is surprisingly better than most other same purpose laptops. With a 1278:1 contrast ratio, the screen gives a solid depth and packs punch for all color palettes.

With a powerful graphics processor, it can handle all the games with ease, making it one of the best product available in the market

Key Features 16 GB RAM

Powered by 2.9 GHz Intel Core i9-8950HK



Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

17. 3” 4K IPS UHD 60Hz

2TB SSHD

Laptop’s dimension: 25.2 x 17.3 x 6.7 inches

Weighs up to 10.36 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Pro

Graphics by NVIDIA GTX 1080 8G GDDR5X



Covers 96% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 1 hour 53 minutes

USP: mechanical keyboard with 2.5 mm key travel, perfect for gamers

Again, these laptops aren’t known for a lightweight design or having a long-lasting battery. ASUS ROG is no more portable than a desktop PC due to its bulky design and low battery life. However, it is a perfect desktop replacement for hardcore gamers.

Amazon Rating: 3.8/5

Pros: Fast processor

Attractive design

Good key travel

Excellent build quality

Mechanical keyboard

ASUS Aura RBG lighting

Perfect desktop replacement Cons: Thick bezels

Low battery life

Very expensive

Heavy and bulky design

Our Verdict: ASUS ROG G703 is the best GTX 1080 laptop for gaming. It has sufficient screen space, although surrounded by thick bezels. The graphics, memory, storage, and the powerful i9 processor can take on any games with ease. The bulky design does call for lack of portability, but this model does make for a perfect desktop replacement.

Best Mid Range Gaming Laptop

Dell Inspiron i7577

Despite being a mid-range product, it features a beautiful 4K display that makes every penny worth it.

It comes with a beautiful 15.6 inches 4K screen that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and the average brightness exceeding over 300 nits. This is more than ASUS ROG G703 (269 nits) but less than the Alienware 15 R4 RAID Zero (311 nits).

With the combination of Core i7, GTX 1060 GPU, and 6GB VRAM, this device is capable of handling most of the moderately demanding games. However, the GPU may not be the best choice to run UHD games in high settings. The stunning display could have been justified to play games only if there was a more powerful GPU.

Needless to say, this dream-come-true machine is the best mid range product for esport enthusiasts who do not want to burn a hole in the pocket but still want to play games in a stunning 4K screen.

Key Features 16 GB RAM

Powered by 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7



Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6” 4K LED UHD 60Hz

128 GB SSD + 1 TB SATA HDD

Laptop’s dimension: 10.82 x 15.32 x 0.93 inches

Weighs up to 5.66 lbs

Operated by Windows 10

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max Q



Covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 2 hours 30 minutes

USP: the charger supports quick charging, can go from 10% to 80% in just an hour

There are only so many gamer’s laptops that come with a stunning 4K screen at this price point. Further, it has an excellent build quality and a smarter airflow with the mono-hinge design. However, the keyboard isn’t necessarily made with gamers in mind as it has a shorter key travel (1.4mm).

Amazon Rating: 3.8/5

Pros: Relatively lighter

Expandable RAM

Less expensive

Backlit keyboard

Additional RAM slot Cons: Thick bezels

Short key travel

Not so powerful GPU

Our Verdict: The Dell Inspiron i7577 is our pick as the best mid range gaming laptop because of all the features it packs at a relatively lower price. Had there been a better GPU, it could run some demanding games in high settings with ease. However, it can still run moderately demanding games and is probably the cheapest one on our list, so that is still a win.

FAQs for Best 4K Gaming Laptop

What makes a good gaming laptop?

A good gamer’s laptop should have at least 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD or more. In terms of graphics, it should have an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card or better. To make for a good fit, it should be powered by an Intel Core i7-6700HQ or i7-7700HQ processor or better.

How much RAM do I need for 4K gaming?

8GB of RAM is sufficient to handle 4K gaming. However, if you want to make sure your device can handle all the games thrown at it, 16GB of RAM is a safe bet. 32GB of RAM can be a bit overkill.

Can my laptop output 4K?

Whether your laptop can output 4K or not depends on the graphics cards. For NVIDIA 600 series and up, the device can output 4k using an HDMI cable or DisplayPort. Similarly, for AMD Radeon R7 or higher and Intel UHD Graphics, it can run 4K. However, if your device has Intel HD Graphics, it cannot run 4K.

Gaming Laptops vs Gaming Desktops: Which is better?

Again, choosing to splurge on a laptop or a desktop is entirely up to your needs. If you look at the best gaming desktops and the laptops that cost the same, the former is always going to win in terms of performance.

However, if you want to have a powerful device in your backpack and be able to play games anywhere, then investing in a laptop is the right choice.

Is 4K worth it on a laptop?

4K displays are worth it on laptops with bigger screens — at least 15 inches or bigger. Once you realize how clean your games are, or even how clean your graphic projects or just watching movies are, you will look at FHD displays differently. We’ve done a full breakdown on whether or not a 4k laptop is worth it.

Conclusion

Well, what do you think about the best 4K gaming laptop in this list?

Once you start playing games in 4K screens, trust me, you’ll never want to go back to the boring old 1080p. FHD is good, but 4K is even better, and you will see it crystal clear.

4K laptops are good for not just gaming but also for content creators and people who work in graphics extensively, like using Photoshop, Premiere, and the whole Adobe Suite.

