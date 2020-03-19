The best 4K laptop of 2020 is not just about vibrant displays. Along with top-notch graphics, one also wants fast performance, long battery life, and an efficient cooling system in 4K laptops.

Unfortunately, most 4K displays drain the battery in the blink of an eye because more pixels often mean more nits and more power. Also, the workflow can suffer if your laptop’s refresh rate is low. And let’s not get started about how expensive 4K laptops can get.

So whether you’re a businessman/businesswoman, gamer, video editor, or just a student with a tight budget, you can find the best 4K laptop for your needs in the list below.

Best 4K Laptop – At a Glance

Best 4K Laptop(Overall) – Dell XPS 15 (7590)

Knowing that the XPS 15 comes with a vibrant 4K OLED screen, Core i9 CPU, and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, it is hard not to acknowledge this beautiful beast as the best 4K laptop (overall). The display is vivid, with 517-nit peak brightness that will leave you starstruck. Moreover, the Corning Gorilla Glass 4 also makes it a durable touchscreen.

The power button also works as a fingerprint reader. The aluminum and carbon fiber body is lightweight and makes the device look stylish while keeping it sturdy. The thin bezels add on to the fabulous design, and this time, the webcam is at the right place!

Other than the webcam placement, Dell has fixed WiFi, power sleep issues, and made this machine 25% faster than its predecessor. Another impressive feature is the availability of sufficient ports and an SD card reader. Lastly, it offers a comfortable keyboard along with backlight, so you don’t have to strain your eyes while typing in the dark.

The overall features of this one make it the best 4K laptop (overall), and also especially for students.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Pros: Crisp and sharp display

Powerful performance

Perfectly placed webcam

Dynamic and durable design

Slim and lightweight

SD card reader

Best keyboard and touchpad

Upgradable RAM and SSD

Windows Hello and fingerprint sensor Cons: Average battery life

Expensive

Heats up while doing CPU intensive jobs

Our Verdict: The Dell XPS 15 is called the monster laptop for not one but many reasons! We recommend Dell XPS 15 as the best 4K laptop (overall) because — It looks and feels premium. I mean, with that price, it better be the best-looking one!

It has the best keyboard and touchpad.

RAM and SSD can be upgraded.

It has a variety of ports with an SD card reader, which ensures productivity 24×7.

Its display is no less than stunning.

Best 4k Gaming Laptop- Razer Blade 15

Passionate gamers are going to love this beast!

With a powerful 80-watt hour battery, stunning 4K OLED display, 530-nit peak brightness, and customizable RGB lighting — the Razor Blade 15 is the best 4k gaming laptop.

The speakers on each side of the keyboard deliver crisp audio quality that will steer you away from using headphones while gaming. One might take some time to get used to the Razor Blade 15’s keyboard because of an untraditional key placement. However, the individually lit keys can be customized, and what’s cooler than that? That’s this gaming laptop’s thermal system!

Even with powerful features, the battery life is not sacrificed. With a single charge, you can enjoy a whopping 5 hours of non-stop gaming.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: Vibrant 4K OLED display will make your gaming experience INSANE!

Crisp audio quality

No thermal throttling

Massive trackpad

A large variety of GPU/CPU options

Replaceable SSD and WiFi card

Super rigid build Cons: Not the usual keyboard

No SD card slot, no Ethernet

Expensive

Our Verdict: The Razor Blade 15 is every gamer’s dream come true because — It is one of the best looking, lightest, and thinnest gaming machines by Razor.

Its 4K OLED display delivers sharp text and images. This implies an immersive gaming experience!

Its impressive build is at par with MacBook Pros and the XPS laptops.

It’s a thin yet power-packed 4K gaming machine.

Best Convertible 4k Laptop- HP Spectre x360 15t

Most laptops manufacturers continued depriving us of our beloved features in a bid to make laptops thinner and lighter. But HP brought the best of both worlds in this tiny yet powerful convertible 4K device.

The HP Spectre x360 15t has a 360-degree hinge that allows viewing in laptop mode, stand mode, tent mode, and tablet mode.

This convertible 4K laptop comes with an IPS AMOLED display, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a good variety of ports, and more. Sounds too good to be true? Then you should check out its drop-dead gorgeous gold chamfered edges.

Amazon Rating: 3/5

Pros: Gorgeous design

Thin and lightweight

Windows Hello and fingerprint sensor

Pen included for inking

4K AMOLED touch display

Comfortable key travel, mechanical ‘‘clickiness.’’

Customizable battery usage

Customizable fan settings

Good variety of ports

Mechanical switch for the webcam

Micro SD card slot Cons: All USB-C ports are on the same side, and closely placed

Speakers on the bottom

Some features may not be useful in the long run (subjective)

Our Verdict: Big surprises come in small packages, after all. We recommend the HP Spectre x360 15t as the best convertible 4K laptop because — It’s a showstopper. I mean, just LOOK AT IT. This convertible beauty is perfect for those who love attention!

Its 4K IPS AMOLED display ensures excellent color reproduction, sharp and crisp text and images, and unbelievably fantastic viewing angles. Plus, the screen measures 483-nit brightness, which is too good to be true for a convertible.

It comes with HP’s digital pen, so using it as a tablet becomes extra awesome.

It isn’t a typical gaming product yet provides gaming at 120-145 frames per second and 4K gaming at 30-40 frames per second.

Lastly, we LOVE the customizable battery usage and fan settings. This means you can choose between performance and battery, without worrying about thermal throttling.

Best Design- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390)

This little powerhouse, with its infinity edge speakers, won all the brownie points for the best design in 4K laptops. The Dell XPS 13 is thin, lightweight, stylish, and delivers fast performance with impressive battery life.

The smooth touch display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio, slim bezels, IPS display that emits 517-nit brightness, and of course — 4K quality. Port selection may be limited, but it is not much to be bothered about.

The keyboard is reliable, comfortable, and has a tactile feel to it. The touchpad is buttery smooth, accurate, and responsive. Moreover, the carbon fiber palm rest looks classy but attracts fingerprints and greasy smudges.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: 4K UHD InfinityEdge Touch supports Dolby Vision HDR

Anti-reflective screen— great for working outdoors

Slim yet sturdy

Fingerprint reader

One of the best touch screens

Comfortable, tactile keyboard

Responsive touchpad

Thin aluminum chassis

Battery level indicator

Good cooling system Cons: Narrow selection of ports

Cannot be upgraded post-purchase

Dell’s active pen not included

No Windows Hello

Loud fan

Our Verdict: The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is the best design 4k laptop we’ve got our hands-on. Here’s what we love about it— Thin, infinity-edge bezels make viewing experience out-of-this-world!

Its fans might get loud, but that is not much of a bother as long as it prevents throttling.

Improved webcam position.

Best Alienware 4K Laptop – Alienware M15 OLED

Alienware is the pioneer of gaming laptops, and yes, we made a separate category for this brand because why not? The alien head logo itself has become a staple of A1 gaming experience in PCs and laptops.

Being the slimmer version of Alienware’s Area-51m, the M15 OLED weighs around 5-6 pounds. It is the first thin and light gaming device by Alienware. The graphics are handled by NVIDIA® GeForce, while the captivating OLED screen peaks at 543-nit brightness. Plus, the anti-glare screen ensures vibrant images even while you’re working outdoors.

With a strong chassis, solid metal bottom, and well-built hinge, durability is never a question with the best Alienware 4K laptop. The spacious tactile keyboard and precision trackpad help ace through games (if your skills are up to the mark!). Moreover, the speakers and webcam are excellent so that you can stay connected with your gaming buddies.

Amazon Rating: 3.5/5

Pros: Lightweight yet sturdy

Comfortable keyboard and trackpad

Abandons the typical gaming laptop’s aesthetic for a soft and sleek look

Good speakers

Excellent webcam

Wide variety of ports

Good thermals— no throttling, no loud fans Cons: Visually may not appeal to those who love the iconic Alienware looks

Short battery life

Relatively short key travel

Our Verdict: The Alienware M15 OLED takes the title of the best Alienware 4K laptop because — It is significantly thin and lightweight among gaming laptops. Thus, it is a killer combination of portability and performance.

Promises A1 display and high refresh rates.

It does not cause severe heating issues.

It looks less tacky than its predecessors.

Best for Office work – Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Gen 2 is the perfect collaboration between high productivity and compactness. Its desktop replacement-level performance allows multitasking on the go, making it the best product for office work.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme lives up to its name when it comes to durability. It can endure multiple drops, extreme temperatures and weather conditions, etc. However, it manages to be lighter than the XPS 15 (4.2 pounds) and the ZenBook Pro 15 (4.2 pounds).

With one of the fastest hard drives (1TB PCIe-NVME OPAL2.0 M.2 SSD), doing office work is blazing fast in this gadget.

Amazon Rating: 5/5

Pros: Thin, portable and rugged

Comfortable keyboard, good travel

Smooth touchscreen

Responsive TrackPoint

Availability of a wide variety of ports

SD card reader

Network extension port for Ethernet

Optional Smart Card reader

Fingerprint reader

Privacy shutter for webcam

Windows Hello Cons: Battery life is considerably shorter on UHD models as compared Full HD

Average sound quality

Keyboard is a fingerprint magnet

Heating issues

Our Verdict: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Gen 2 is our recommendation for office goers because— It is portable enough for traveling.

Wide variety of ports and satisfactory battery life allow productivity on the go.

Its luminous panels deliver brilliant display.

Its extreme power, speed, and durability make it a jack-of-all-trades!

Cheapest 4K Laptop – Dell Inspiron-15 7000

Since 4K technology has not become mainstream yet, it is a lot more expensive than other variants in the market. However, for those who want to test the waters, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is a great deal. Thus, it is our choice for the cheapest 4k laptop.

With bumped up graphics, 4K UHD touch screen, fingerprint reader built into the power button, and improved touchpad — this device is worth every penny.

Moreover, the aluminum body and rigid hinge give it a premium finish, so you don’t have to worry about your purchase looking cheap!

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: Crisp color quality, 4K screen

Stylish and slim

Affordable

SD card reader

Great port selection

Decent thermals

Sturdy hinge

Responsive touchscreen Cons: 4K version has a short battery life

Small keyboard as compared to the device’s size

Short key travel

Below-average battery life

Screen wobble

Our Verdict: The Dell Inspiron-15 7000 took us off-guard with its amazing 4K display at a low price. Here’s why we recommend this budget 4K laptop — It does not have major heating issues. Moreover, cooling fans are not too loud.

Its affordable price and decent specs make it a suitable product for engineers and students.

It does not look cheap.

Best Laptop for 4k Video Editing – MSI Computer GT73VR Titan PRO 4K-200

The MSI Computer GT73VR Titan PRO 4K-200 is a true desktop replacement. It has the best screen display, making it the best laptop for 4K Video Editing.

This performance beast is bigger and more expensive than regular laptops, but its mind-blowing features make up for it. The Steel Series keypad has a consistent tactile feel and attractive RGB lighting. The German company, Dynaudio, added the best speakers in this 4K device for video editing as the sound quality is crisp and loud.

This machine for video editors can render the heaviest of files without thermal throttling as it has a cooler boost button. Moreover, the graphics button lets you switch between the graphics on your CPU or your discrete GPU graphics.

Amazon Rating: 3/5

Pros: 17.3” screen for a top-notch video editing

Attractive and sturdy design

Availability of multiple ports

A1 cooling system

Amazing TN panels

SD card reader

Best sound quality

Adjustable RGB lighting

Good mechanical keyboard

No thermal throttling Cons: Heavy and bulky

Expensive

Battery drains faster than most laptops

Short charging cable

Loud fans

Our Verdict: The MSI GT76 Titan PRO 4K-200 is one of the most powerful laptops on the list. Yes, it is quite expensive, but we have listed various reasons why it is worth the splurge — Its desktop-grade performance and great color accuracy will make 4K video editing a smooth sail.

It is jam-packed with all the ports you need.

The fans may be loud, but that keeps heating issues at bay.

Best 14-inch 4K Laptop – Lenovo Yoga C940

Eye-catching design, vivid 4K display, and powerful battery— the 14” Lenovo Yoga C940 is the best 14-inch 4K laptop in the market. Since its a refreshed version of last year’s Yoga C930, it comes with 10th Gen Intel Core “Ice Lake” CPU options. Even the soundbar hinge was improved, and a dedicated pen slot has been added.

This 14” convertible with thin bezels look premium and robust. The active pen silo is included with the package. What makes it even better is the pen garage that charges it whenever the pen is inside. So forgetting to charge your active pen is a non-existent problem. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about losing your pen because it is safely tucked inside!

The Lenovo Yoga C940 boasts of great battery life and 394-nit peak brightness, which makes it an excellent choice for traveling.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Pros: Gorgeous resolution, vibrant colors, excellent contrast

Thin bezels

Lightweight, premium visuals

Replaceable SSD

Fans are not too loud

Included pen for Windows Ink

Improved soundbar hinge

Excellent audio

Fingerprint scanner

Satisfactory battery life

Webcam shutter switch Cons: Shallow key travel

Battery too small

No SD card reader or HDMI port

No IR camera

Ram is not upgradable

Our Verdict: The Lenovo Yoga C940 is an improved version of its predecessors. Here’s why we chose it as the best 14-inch 4K laptop — It is lightweight and sturdy, making it a great travel buddy.

Its 2W Dolby Atmos speakers deliver excellent sound quality.

Its pen garage is a practical addition for storage and recharging the pen.

Best 4K Laptop 17-inch – HP Envy 17

With a splendid 4K display, this one is the best 17” laptop out there. It is the only desktop replacement of the HP Envy line. Its aluminum chassis gives it a minimal aesthetic. Moreover, the stylish speaker grilled on top of the keyboard adds on to the premium look.



The drop-hinge design allows the back end of HP Envy 17 to rise when the display is open, which ensures better cooling. But this addition also makes it uncomfortable to work on the go. However, with a 17.3” display, it is obvious that the device was made for desk work only.

Surprisingly, the audio quality and battery life are pretty good for a 17” body.

Amazon Rating: 3.5/5

Pros: Attractive design

Thin and light for a 17” device

USB 3.0 port

Bang & Olufsen audio

Large touchpad

Lots of ports and a tray-loading DVD optical drive

Windows Hello

No major heating problems

Powerful overall performance Cons: Touch option absent in 4K resolution

Not suitable for hardcore gamers

Only one GPU option

Awkward drop hinge design

Too much light leak in keyboard makes lettering hard to read in dim environments

Our Verdict: The HP Envy 17 is definitely a productive tool at a decent price. Here’s more on why this is the best 4K laptop 17-inch in our list — Excellent 4K screen ensures bright images with vibrant color and crisp detail.

Large variety of ports makes it suitable for any kind of work.

Drop hinge design allows better airflow for cooling and raises the keyboard to a comfortable angle for typing.

Brief Guide to 4K Laptops— Things to look out for when buying 4K Laptops

Knowing about the best 4K laptop in the market may entice you into getting your hands on one. But one must always think practically before making the big splurge on these products. Other than choosing a 4K device according to your needs, given below are some points you should keep in mind before buying them:

Size

Practically speaking, a laptop’s screen, smaller than 17” will not give you the “immersive” feel that you might expect from a 4K display. So unless you are a professional video editor, graphic designer, or competitive gamer, 4K laptops with smaller screen dimension might turn into a bad decision.

Battery

If you are the type of person who just cannot sacrifice battery life, 4K laptops may not be for you. More pixels mean more power, so a 4K display will eat up your device’s battery before you even know it.

Refresh Rate

Hardcore gamers know the pain when the game flow is not smooth. 4K laptops will definitely ensure outstanding graphics, but unless your machine has a high refresh rate, gaming can get a bit frustrating. However, if you aim for laptops that boast of a 144 Hz refresh rate, you might end up with a rather huge hole in your bank account.

4K (Ultra HD) vs 1080p (Full HD)

If you’re willing to jump onto the 4K bandwagon, you must know some pros and cons which come with the fancy term. The technical differences between 4K (3840 x 2160) and 1080p (1920 x 1080) laptops are obvious, but other factors like battery life, price, etc. also play a pivotal role in making the device worth it!

4K vs 1080p — Which one’s the best for you?

4K (Ultra HD): Great color gamut, saturation, and contrast. It has four times the pixels as Full HD displays for a reason!

8 million pixels on the screen can drain out the battery life quite a lot.

Very expensive, but the productivity of the device makes it worth it.

Out of the world experience, but the screen must have a higher refresh rate, FPS, and even a powerful graphics card.

Perfect for video editors, graphic designers, and ‘Netflix and chill-ers’! Working on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Premiere becomes a breeze.

More pixels = more money!

Out of the world gaming experience 1080p (Full HD): Not bad, but as compared to 4K, it definitely loses on this aspect.

Much better battery life. Think long hours of gaming, streaming, work, etc.

Pretty cheap, considering the fact that most 1080p laptops and 4K laptops have the same specs.

1080p laptops have a relatively higher refresh rate up to 240hz or 144hz.

Not the best choice for content creators, especially if you lean towards 4K video/photo editing.

Relatively affordable

FAQs

What is UHD?

UHD stands for Ultra HD. Although the terms — 4K and UHD are used interchangeably today, both have different technical meanings. While 4K is a professional production and cinema standard, UHD is a consumer display and broadcast standard.

What is key travel?

Key travel is the total distance from the key at rest to full depression until it hits bottom. When laptops have a short key travel, one may not know when he/ she has pressed a key by mistake.

Should I buy a 4K laptop?

4K laptops provide a brilliant and immersive viewing experience. However, the cost that it comes for is not affordable for many. Thus, 4K laptops are most suitable for content creators and competitive gamers. Your requirement of a 4K device should depend on your lifestyle, profession, and budget.

Is my laptop 4K?

Check out your laptop’s display settings. If the resolution reads 3840 x 2160, it is 4k.

Can a 1080p laptop output 4K?

It depends on the laptop’s specs. If the HDMI is limited to 1080p, your lappy cannot output 4K. However, most laptops nowadays come with HDMI 1.4 or HDMI 2.0, which can output 4K at 30 Hz and 60 Hz, respectively. Moreover, whether your machine can output 4K or not also depends on the video port.

What are nits of brightness?

A nit is a unit of measurement for the amount of brightness the screen emits. One nit is equal to one candela per square meter (cd/m2).

Conclusion

In the end, which 4K laptops are best for you depends on your lifestyle and interests. Before making the big leap, ask yourself if you really need it. Most of the time, they are most suitable for professional content creators and gamers, so make your choice wisely!

