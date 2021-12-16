20 Mods for 7 Days to Die You Can Try for Better Gameplay

7 Days to Die is a popular horror survival game featuring open-world exploration and crafting mechanisms. The game is set in a post-zombie-apocalyptic universe so that the player would have to do what it takes to survive the hordes.

However, players have taken a step further by creating different mods to make the gameplay even exciting, and in some cases, harder and scarier. Not so much of a hardcore fan? Worry not, for there are mods that you can use to make the game look better or add more items to make your gameplay interesting.

If you or a group of your friends want to try something new in 7 Days to Die, we have compiled a list of some of the best mods available.

Darkness Falls

Darkness Falls is one of the popular mods for 7 Days to Die. It was first created to fix a few issues the game had, but the mods kept increasing and making the game even hardcore and fun to play.

Darkness Falls includes a lot of features that the original game doesn’t. To start with, the HUD and the inventory space are different. Similarly, players will have eight classes to choose from farmer, survivalist, security, civilian, hunter, laborer, mechanic, and scientist.

Each class has its perks; for instance, the hunter can progress much better at hunting, it also has skills exclusive to the class. Security excels in armor and weapons. It can craft and use higher-tier weaponry than the rest of the classes.

Furthermore, the mod also adds many different items like titanium, sterile bandages, etc.

Different mobs are added to this pack to make the game’s difficulty harder. Behemoths, hornets, faster zombies, and other creatures make the game scarier than it ever has been.

Increased Zombie Spawning

If you love a heavy density of mobs in a game, then this mod can be perfect for you.

Increased Zombie Spawning mod does not change anything in the base game, except for the undead population.

There are three mod variants: 2x, 3x, and 4x versions. The mods spawn based on the mod pack you install.

So if you feel like the original game needs more monsters, you should install this mod.

Scomar82 HUD

Scomar82 HUD is a very small mod pack that lets you change the HUD. Since the original levels do not show hunger or food meters, this mod gives you a dynamic HUD with health, stamina, hunger, and thirst bars on the bottom left.

This mod also changes how the hot bar looks. Furthermore, the hot bar has different features like zombies killed and currency shown next to it.

Scomar82 HUD also takes a different approach on displaying the time and day and shows them separately below the compass on the top screen.

Overall, this mod may not change the game, but the better HUD certainly makes the game better. With this mod, you can constantly watch over your food and thirst meters, as they play a very important role in the game.

The Vanilla Project

If you kept playing 7 Days to Die since the beginning version of the game, you know that many of the features have been added and removed.

There were some handy features in the older versions, and some players were disappointed to see them gone. That is when The Vanilla Project stands out.

This mod brings back the older features that the game has removed. The mod is made so that instead of the game feeling different from the new mods, it feels like the past features were not removed in the first place.

The mod includes the older features such as iron fragments, air filters, blunderbuss ammo (now known as primitive ammo), Tallow, and different animal fat recipes.

There are so many other features that you might have missed from the older versions are found in this version.

Custom Zombies Mod by Robeloto

Zombies are so streamlined these days that the regular ones feel plain and boring. Custom Zombies Mod will pique your curiosity if you think the same.

This mod adds many different variations of the undead to the game. Along with the increase in the types of zombies, the game’s difficulty also increases.

So if you install this mod pack, you will encounter mobs like the Giant, Anaconda, ChickenDemon, RPG, Translucent, Mummy, Fire Boss, and so much more.

Custom Zombies Mod not only adds new mobs to the game but also a lot of perks and items at your disposal. Furthermore, the mod also introduces custom sound effects and quests.

Snufkin Weapons Xpansion

Have you ever wished there were more weapons in 7 Days to Die? Snufkin Weapons Xpansion has given the perfect solution to it.

This mod pack offers a wide range of weapons to help you mow down the enemies. This mod pack also does not change the majority of the original game; it just adds a ton of guns, ammo, and the skill branch.

Furthermore, the mod community has looked at and improved this mod pack as the creator asked everyone to do so. You can be assured that this mod pack will not be very laggy or broken.

Even if it is, there is a good chance that it will be fixed as soon as possible when any modder gets the news about it.

Telric’s Decoration Pack

Have you ever just wanted to build a beautiful building in the game? It is indeed hard as there aren’t many craftable decorative blocks in the game. Telric’s Decoration Pack fills the void for all the players out there.

Telric’s Decoration Pack has no use for the actual gameplay as the blocks do not have many hit points. However, these blocks do use very little resources when you craft them.

After installing the mod and launching the game, all you have to do is go to the recipe menu, search for ‘master.’ Once equipped, you can hold the ‘R’ key to see different blocks to select from and place it down.

Smitty’s Bunker Assets

Have you ever felt like the doors and windows are not as strong as you need them to be? Even when you upgrade them until the final stage, when you get further into the game, the horde still manages to tear them apart during blood moons.

Smitty’s Bunker Assets can come to the rescue. This pack includes blast windows and doors for you to make a proper shelter. Of course, the package does not have just a door and a window. Here is a list of different materials the mod provides you.

One type of blast gate

Three types of blast windows

One type of blast double door

Four types of door

With these items, you could even build a strong doomsday vault for yourself or your group of survivors. The chances of zombies breaking in are pretty low with these bad boys.

Vehicle Madness

What is much better than bunkers and weapons in a zombie apocalypse? A working-condition vehicle. The game does give you some vehicles that need to be crafted. But Vehicle Madness mod brings you many different running cars that you can find by exploring.

Seriously, this mod cannot be more fun because of the different cars you can find and ride. Driving cars makes the game more fun and easier to escape a horde.

But it would help if you remembered that not all vehicles are in working condition. Some of them are old, rusty, and broken. But you can always scrap them for parts. If you are lucky, you can even get a non-damaged car part that you can store to repair the same model later on. Or, you can collect all the elements and assemble them with a full body kit.

War3zuk Overhaul (Author’s Pick)

War3zuk Overhaul is another famous mod you can install on 7 Days to Die. This mod pack changes so much of the game that the base game might feel a little bland after playing with this mod.

War3suk Overhaul, just like Darkness Falls, gives you different classes to choose from. The game provides you with various inventory items based on the selected category when you take up a class.

Looking at the inventory, it may seem you have a little too many items when you start, but the game gets pretty intense later on in the night with different variations of zombies sprinting towards you.

Furthermore, the mod pack also changes your HUD, adds a plethora of new items for your use, and different non-breakable blocks in the game. Using this mod will give you an adventure of a lifetime in 7 Days to Die.

Extended Building

Have you ever been annoyed at the fact that the basic defense blocks such as a wood frame can’t be upgraded to the strongest block? The Extended Building mod pack now extends the building process of the game.

For instance, a wood block is upgraded to reinforced wood, which can be upgraded to reinforced metal wood. It can be further upgraded into a cobblestone block, a concrete block, a concrete reinforced block, and in the final stage, to a steel block.

Of course, the upgrades are not for better visuals only. The mod pack also changes the maximum hit points of each block.

HDHQ Overhaul Mod

This mod is one of the beautiful mod packs for 7 Days to Die. The HDHQ Overhaul Mod changes the game’s textures into very wonderful and detailed visuals that you might have never seen in 7 Days to Die.

The mod makes the visuals so beautiful that the main pack can be found in the 2K and 4K display versions (How cool is that?). Apart from the mod pack’s mesmerizing visuals, it also offers different gun skins, improved stealth, and more.

You can choose optional mods if you do not want them. HDHQ Overhaul Mod makes the game even more immersive than it is, so everyone should try it at least once.

Farm Life V3

Animal husbandry and farming have never been so fun. Farm Life V3 is a farming mod that gives you access to various farming items, food creations, an option to raise animals, and so on.

This mod pack makes 7 Days to Die rather chill and makes you think about a certain pixellated-graphics game where you have to farm, mine, and craft.

So if you are someone who enjoys farming and raising cows, then this mod pack is perfect for you.

War of the Walkers

War of the Walkers is another mod pack that changes the whole gameplay of the game. This mod pack features various buffs that will help you explore and fight, lets you fish and farm, new ores, and so much more.

The mod also changes the HUD, so you get a different vibe from entering the game. Newer health items, class stores, and schematics to learn to make the game ever so exciting.

But do not think only new items are added to the pack. War of the Walkers pack adds boss zombies, faster, stronger, and different variations of zombies. 7 Days to Die is a horror game, after all, so this mod pack does not let you slide on that.

From animals to humans to zombies, there are a lot of new features this mod pack adds to your game, giving you an amazing and horrifying experience.

Sorcery Mod

What’s better than killing zombies with guns and hammers? It is killing zombies with magic. That’s right! Sending the undead back to their grave with magic is what Sorcery Mod is all about.

This mod pack does not change anything to the vanilla game. So you will have everything the original game has to offer. It does, however, add magical elements to the game. You will have to explore and level up to gain and master different magic powers.

Furthermore, to make the gameplay balanced with the original game, this mod pack gives you a skill tree for the different magical styles you choose in the beginning. You will have to level up and unlock the skills to be one of the greatest sorcerers of all time.

AutoBots

Before you jump to conclusions, no, this mod pack does not bring transformers into the game (but imagine if they did). Instead, this mod pack lets you craft machines that can do the work for you.

AutoBots is a mod that adds automation to the game. However, you have to keep in mind that not everything can be automated. This mod pack offers two automation features: auto mining and auto ammunition.

You can craft a machine that will do all the mining for you with auto mining. While for auto ammunition, you will prepare one that will help you craft ammo stacks. Of course, you will need the vanilla game’s raw items to do so. You will still have to explore and play the game quite a lot to get to a stress-free automation process.

CCTVs Mod

It is a blood moon; hundreds of zombies are running towards your base, you need to figure out which direction they are breaking in from, but it is hard to be everywhere at once.

CCTVs Mod does exactly what its name is: CCTV. It adds monitors and cameras to the game so you can set it up and watch over the premises of your base.

You do not need electricity to run the cameras and the screens. But you will have to connect them with wires to function.

This is a great mod for those playing the game for survival as the zombie population keeps increasing later on.

Solar

Solar is a great addon pack for those who use electrical components in 7 Days to Die. Solar will give you an easy alternative to the batteries you craft in the game.

With the help of solar, you can craft solar panels and use them to power tools like electrical fences all the time. It is a small but very handy mod for the game, especially when you need electricity for various purposes.

Smitty’s Sirens & Alarms

Since you have CCTVs, the only mod next in line is alarms. Smitty’s Sirens & alarms give you different alerts for different circumstances so that you have a clear understanding of what is happening.

Credits: smittylv

There are sirens for a breach in your base, different alerts for hordes, warning about nightfall, and so much more. Furthermore, you can use motion sensors and relays to activate the sirens.

The mod pack also gives you pressure plates that can activate the sirens. If used properly, all these items can give you a massive upper hand in the game.

Water Filters

Water Filters mod is a small yet probably one of the most useful mods. You can create small, homemade water filters after installing this mod to the game. And like all other mods, homemade water filters are not the only thing this pack has added.

There are sports filters, water filtration machines, and primitive water filtration machines. Each purifies more volume of water than the other.

This is a very handy mod as water is the key to survival in the game (and in real life, stay hydrated, gamers). This mod does not add anything else to the game other than the purification system, so your experience will still be vanilla.

How to Install and Run Mods in 7 Days to Die

Adding mods to your local game is very easy. You have to locate the game files and add your mods to the folder. Follow the steps below for an easy installation

To locate the game, go to Steam and find the game in your library

Right-click on 7 Days to Die and select Manage then Browse Local Files .



then . If you don’t see a Mods folder, create a new folder named Mods. (with the capitalization)

folder, create a new folder named Mods. (with the capitalization) Go to the downloaded zip file for the mod and extract the folder within.

Copy the extracted files and paste them into the Mods folder you created. The mods will be added to your game.



To run the mods, open the game through Steam, select Show game launcher , and launch the game.

, and launch the game. Unselect Use EasyAntiCheat (EAC) and run the game. The game will include the mods you added.

An important note to keep in mind is that not all mods are installed the same way. If the creator has given specific steps, use them to install the mods.