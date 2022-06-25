Best Action-Adventure Games Of All Time

Action-Adventure is one of the best collaborations between the two different genres that offer the most immersive and exciting gaming experience. From a post-apocalyptic world to a world of destruction and chaos; this game lets us venture out into every scenario possible.

This genre of games gives us a complete gaming experience and entices us into the world of fantasy and imagination. Various things contribute to making the best action-adventure games, but the essential ingredients are worldbuilding, exploration, and alluring storytelling. These attributes add finesse to the gaming experience.

Best Action-Adventure Games

The action must be grand, and the adventure should be thrilling and mysterious. Both genres have come together to give us one of the most exciting games. So, considering all the aspects, I have made this list. I hope you will like these games.

The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: June 2013

June 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

This game has a really huge impact on me. I think this game really ignite my love for action-adventure games. In the post-apocalyptic setting, two desperate characters wanting to live, the undead roaming around the world, and the premise that sends shivers down the spine. These ingredients compile to offer one of the best gaming experiences you could have asked for.

The world of The Last of Us is very dangerous, unforgiving, and in chaos after the mutated strain of the Cordyceps fungus affects people. Now, the affected people are showing their cannibalistic nature and can’t be killed. In the world, You mainly control three-character, but the main protagonist of the game is Joel.

The opening few minutes really represent the character and attributes of Joel and how saddened he gets when he sees his daughter die in his arm. Sarah is also a playable character at the beginning of the game. But the plot takes a pace when Joel is introduced to Ellie.

The post-apocalyptic setting of this game is too appealing yet too haunting. The silence in this game really creeps in, and the journey in the dangerous places of the USA really keeps you on edge. And in this journey, you need to defend yourself and kill the infected with various weapons. The combat in this game is amazing, as you can have hand-to-hand combat, guns, and improvised weapons.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment 505 Games (PC)

Sony Interactive Entertainment 505 Games (PC) Release Date: November 2019

November 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

From the opening credit of this game, this game gave me confidence that this game was going to be one of the best and most thrilling rides. And I can say that this game really gave me mixed emotions. And the way this game engrosses you into the plot of the game is too appealing and too immersive.

The plot of this game is very complex and mysterious, so I will try not to spoil anything. Shortly, a supernatural event connects the worlds of dead and living that cause rigorous disbalances in the world. In this game, You journey as Sam, one of the best porters in the game, and he also can detect the invisible entity in the game as he carries the creepy baby strapped to the chest.

You will be in complete awe when you move with the character; the scenarios and the dystopian setup in the game are too enthralling and too exciting. The way this game project the world that is going through the supernatural occurrence is haunting and surreal. And the combat in this game is simple, yet sometimes it feels tough. There is less learning curve, but you need to be aware anytime when you are in the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: November 2019

November 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

As a great Star Wars fan, this was a treat. Honestly, who wouldn’t want to swing the light saver and have a force with you. The plot settings really got me to pick up the game, but its gameplay and action-adventures aspects of the game bound me till the end of the game.

Set between the Star Wars Episode III and IV, You play as a Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, who is not tempted by the darkness and power. The plot of the game is very dark and turns hay-wire in the various situations in the game.

The fleshed-out character study and the character motivation really give you a story meaning in the game. A plot is set in motion when two Inquisitors, the Second Sister, and the Ninth Sister, are sent to investigate Cal.

The world of Star Wars is too vague and mysterious. You have to travel across different parts of the space, explore different parts, and fight the stormtrooper and other various villains to save the galaxy from the darkness.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: July 2020

July 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

I thought this game really fooled me; I got into this game believing this was just a regular game, but I was not. The first frame captured me in the world of Ghost of Tsushima, and I was too invested in the fictional world of Tsushima Island.

This game is the reimagination of the real story. Set in 1274, in the land full of spectacular Samurai warriors who are claimed to be legendary defenders of Japan. Tsushima Island is a beautiful, vivid, and happy place to live, but the happiness is short-lived when the Mongol Empire invades the island, causing chaos and havoc.

All the samurai are killed, but Jin Sakai, the only surviving warrior, has to take revenge and bring back justice. But he quickly learns that his old and traditional method would not help them to the vengeance, so he has to learn new skills and the ways of death to be better and ruthless.

The combat in this game is too amazing and meticulously crafted. You need to fight against the army of fighters, kill them, and bring back the peace on the island. A light attack gives less damage, but they are very fast, and heavy attacks are slow and cause high hit points.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Stadia

This game makes me excited every time I play this game. With the cinematic graphics, awesome storytelling, and brutal action sequences, this game really delivers one of the most exciting games. I think this is one of my favorite action-adventure games.

This game is influenced by western movies. You play as Arthur Morgan, a ruthless bounty hunter who is clean in their heart but has to do certain things that are out of his ethics and morals. As you move around in the city, You ride with the house, as the blaring western music in the background.

The plot of this game is very interesting and takes you to the unknown territory of violence and brutal action. The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is very unforgiving and cold-blooded.

I highly recommend this game to anyone I know. The only downside of this game is its addictive nature. You may sometimes get lost in the wilderness of western and may even forget about your time.

God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

The God of War never lets you down. This series is getting bigger and better as time passes. And this installment is the best one yet. This game kept me open-mouthed and flabbergasted in various scenarios and fight sequences. The sheer thrill this game offers is just out of the world.

The plot of the game is very simple and innocent. After defecting from the Gods of Olympus, the main protagonist is normal with his son and wife. But there is no normal in action-adventure games.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, his wife is dead, and now, he and his son venture to the top of the world to scatter his wife’s ashes. But the journey awaits various inhuman characters, monsters, gods, and the various entities that may cause you trouble, but you, with your son, must do the deeds.

The fantasy representation of Norse mythology is too vivid and deep-colored and does a really good job of arresting your eyes. And the combat seems very slick and cinematic. You play with various melee weapons to defeat the villains, and without spoiling anything, I just want to tell you that you will encounter one of the fascinating villains in the game.

Batman Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 23 2015

June 23 2015 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

This is one of the most thrilling and anxiety-inducing games to play. With the setup and the mechanics of the game, you are taken into the depths of the story, and you must navigate your way out as Batman.

This game features one of the best villains of the Batman series. You do have to come head to head with the Scarecrow as he threatens to release the toxic in the Gotham city. Now, it’s up to you to navigate the Batman on the open world of Gotham, find the Scarecrow, and stop this hideous plan. You have to use your detective and combat skills to kill the various villains and get to Scarecrow.

Batman: Arkham Knight is an electrifying ride. With all the weapons at your disposal, you need to fight various villains, take the hints, and explore various parts of Gotham to move forward with the story. Initially, the game’s action is seamless and easy, but as you move on with your plot, the combat becomes tougher and tougher.



Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Ubisoft Quebec Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

It was a great time exploring Ancient Greece in this game. A world full of art, museum, music, and vivid color was too beautiful and enthralling. But as soon as the fight and chaos started, the world becomes so hurried, disorganized, and sometimes tough.

Alexios and Kassandra are two characters you can control. This is a role-playing game, so you need to be aware of both the characters. As you explore the world of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you will meet various nonplayable characters; they assist you with various tasks and missions in the game.

Light and heavy combat are well balanced in this game. As there are mostly the melee weapons, this game has a little learning curve. But when you get used to the weapons, the combat seems so fun and easy. The mission is mostly easy, but some missions may tire you.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Release Date: May 2015

May 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

I believe this is the best game in The Witcher series. This game really thrills me and leaves me wanting more after I turn off my system. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set in a fictionalized Slavonic mythological world that is full of magic, magician, witches, and dark power and is a great set for the open world. And this is the world of betrayal, war, and magic that is very unforgiving yet striving.

A monster hunter ventures into the long, risky journey to save his lover before the Wild Hunt finds her. “The wild hunt” refers to the group of riders of the night, which brings bad omens and death.

The story comes into motion when Geralt, the game’s main protagonist, sees nightmares about his love and the destruction of the Witcher school. Anything after this may be a spoiler for you, so I won’t ruin this beautiful journey for you all.

The combat system is very well crafted, and the cinematic shot while fighting is too amazing and eye-catching. And the bosses are amazing and sometimes frustrating to fight against. The extensive combat is brutal and unforgiving too. And you will be able to explore a wild variety of powers and magic, which may significantly improve your combat skills.