20 Best Action Games You Should Definitely Try

Action games are too satisfying and immersive for their sheer thrill and blood-rushing experience. Whether you get out of dangerous situations in the game is up to you and your skills. I feel that this mere experience grips you and gives you wholesome entertainment while playing action games.

I have an unhealthy obsession with action games. As the action unfolds, I want to feel my hair rising, blood swelling, and adrenaline pumping. But in the pool of action games, there are only games that really pacify your hunger to explore more action games and complete the game.

With my expertise and extensive research, I have compiled a list of the best action games you must try.

Best Action Games

Action games are an ever-evolving genre. So, many classic games do not withstand the test of time. With the new game engines, amazing graphics, and game mechanics, action games have now reached new heights. So, I have prepared the list of best action games of the last ten years.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Stadia

You can pick action whenever and wherever you want to. In this meticulously made open-world game, you can just roam around the cities and mountains and just pick up a fight and bash the bad guys with whatever arsenal you have. I often refrain from the mission, just to kill the bad guys and run from the police.

Red dead redemption 2 is a brutal game; with exciting and compelling stories, this game delivers some exciting action pieces. The main protagonist of the plot is a bounty hunter named Arthur Morgan, who is not afraid of anyone in this world and can go to any extent to get the job done.

With an array of weapons at the player’s disposal, you can make your own style of play, kill the goon, and the villains in the plot, and recapture Blackwater. The game is full of action, gunfight, and heck; you can also see gunslinging duels in the game.

I really hope you play this game if you are in search of the best action games. This game has so much to offer to you, and the action set pieces in this game are so exciting and blood pumping.

GTA V

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: September 2013

September 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

GTA V is an open-world game where you can be anything and everything and pick up fights with anyone. And I must talk about the cinematics of this game. The way the action set pieces are choreographed and executed is too exciting and entertaining. Sometimes, this game feels like more of a movie than a game.

You can go on with the game’s plot and enjoy it, or you can just roam around, fight with the goons, and loot them. But I highly recommend you to go with the plot as the plot of this game is too enthralling and too exciting with so much action to offer. The way story sets up is very interesting as the group of three misfits is trying to rob the bank, but the plan goes haywire, and they end up in the massive shootouts.

And this game offers Co-op mode, so you can cause havoc on the city of GTA. You can heist, rob a bank, attack the police headquarters and do all the things that pacify your need for the action in the game.

God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

This game is one of the most thrilling rides. I was completely invested in the world of God of war. With astonishing graphics, amazing gameplay, and a great storyline grips you till the end of the game. And the action sequences amidst the brutal and unforgiving world of Gods are one the best in any game.

You play as a Kratos who is journeying with his son to disperse his wife’s ashes. The adventure is not to save the world; with the innocent motivation, the father-son duo goes on the journey, but the realm of Midgard is a very cruel and brutal world that won’t let go without a fight.

The world of Midgard is home to various inhuman creatures like trolls, zombies, and powerful witches. But you are also a god, so you pick up the melee and a shield and aggressively fight it out with these monsters.

The action animations and the death animations are bone-chilling as the blood comes gushing out of the head or any injured part. And the action is brutal as you chop and slice with Leviathan Axe in the game.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

An open-world game set in Gotham city amidst the chaos and mayhem of the city. Now, You need to step into the shoes of the Mightiest superhero, Batman, to save the city from the havoc and all the criminals. And this time, Penguin, Riddler, Two-Face, and Harley Quinn, team up to try and kill Batman.

This Batman game is a treat for anyone looking for action games. With amazing graphics and mechanics, this game makes use of the Gotham’s chaotic settings and delivers hard and brutal action games that offer entertaining and adrenaline-rushing time.

The combat in Batman: Arkham Knight is greatly crafted; with the plethora of arsenal at his disposal, Batman ventures on the journey to save the city. The strike and counter-fighting mechanics of Batman is too good to be true, and you can interact with the environment to make certain moves and kill the enemies.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: May 2016

May 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is a fourth installment in the Uncharted series. This game follows Nathan Drake’s quest to find Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure. I really enjoyed this game and revisit this amazing games various time as the graphics and game mechanics is too awesome and alluring.

This game is almost great on every level. From the storytelling to the amazing action sequences, this game shines bright. And the journey through the world of Uncharted, solving the puzzles, bashing the goons and bosses to go near the treasure, is too much exciting. In this rendition of Uncharted, some hard villains make your life a little difficult in the game. But with the proper equipment and combat skills, you can beat them.

And the gun mechanics in the game is very good; it is always fun to fire a gun while riding on the jeep and kill the bad people in the game. Also, the violent action sequences with enthralling music really pump you to kill more people and go to the destinations fast.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Techland

Techland Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

This game sets up one of the most interesting plots and the world to really enhance the action experience in the game. In this game, You play as Aiden Caldwell, who is infected by the virus yet survived.

Now, he is roaming around the city to find his long-lost sister. In a world full of Undead and terrifying Zombies, you must fight the zombies and sometimes hide from them to get to the end of the game.

Like its predecessor, You will have to do a lot of thrilling Parkour and stunts and jump around the buildings. And I believe this is one of the most exciting mechanics in the game. And another awesome thing is you can bash the head of Zombies, kill them in an inhumane manner and move along with the stories.

And this game features amazing hand-to-hand combat; there are various combat skills that really shine while you are in a battle with Zombies. Also, you have a great arsenal that enhances your gaming and takes action set pieces to the next level. Furthermore, the constant threat of Undead roaming around makes you more thrilled to slice off their head.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Developer: Ubisoft Quebec

Ubisoft Quebec Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

I’m a great admirer of the Assassin’s Creed series, and I was so excited about this game. And this game delivers what I have expected of it. In an open world of fantasy and surrealism, you can play various characters and explore the world and complete your mission as you grow stronger and better with an upgrade to your armor and weapons. And the world of ancient Greece and Apparatus is too beautiful and vivid.

As this is an action role-playing game, You can control two characters named Alexios and Kassandra; they follow the same plot and are on the same quest. The world is on your feet; you can do anything and move anywhere and pick a fight with anyone. I always roam around the map and just pick up the fight and kill them.

This game really balances the light and heavy combat. The combat feels more fluid and more dynamic, offering thrilling and hair-raising fight sequences. An amazing part of this game is Naval combat; while sailing in your ship, you must combat the goons.

Control

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Publisher: 505 Games

505 Games Release Date: August 2019

August 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

I was physically tired while playing this game. There is so much to do here, and there was an alluring mechanics in this game that keeps getting better as you move forward with the plot. As a huge science fiction fan, I was intrigued by the premise but played this game till the end because of its overly stylish action sequences and mysterious plot.

You play as a Jesse Faden, a member of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) who is responsible track down and studying the paranormal activities that defy the tread of reality. She is the current Bureau’s new Director and is tasked to explore the Oldest House.

Jesse Faden has telekinesis power, so you can interact with various things in the environment and make it a weapon. Also, she holds the shape-changing gun. Now, it’s up to you to save the reality for the interdimensional entity named Hiss, who are in their quest to corrupt or change the reality.

Katana Zero

Developer: Askiisoft

Askiisoft Publisher: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Release Date: April 2019

April 2019 Platform: macOS, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One

I was in complete awe by some sequences of this game. As I played this game, my only thought was how this could be possible in a 2D scrolling game. I believe this is one of the best action games in recent years. And I assure the adrenaline-rushing, thrilling, and entertaining time playing this game.

The game takes place in the dystopian city of New Mecca, where you play as a Zero who suffers from psychopathy and severe hallucinations due to the Chronos. He can manipulate the time and see the future. Now, It is up to you to one-shot-kill the enemies that come your way. And the sheer thrill of one-shot killing the enemies and getting to the bosses is too enthralling.

You will have the time of your life exploring this game’s mysteries and moving through the plot slashing the enemies in a stylish and cinematic way. I urge you to give this game a try.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: March 2019

March 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

From the first few minutes of the game, I was completely engrossed in the gruesome world of Sekiro. Set in fictional Japan during the Sengoku period, you play as a brave warrior on a mission to rescue your young lord. You must seek revenge for the ill humane doings and the chaos the villain caused in the village.

So, get into the shoes of the Samurai, venture into the world of chaos and war, and kill the fictional and gruesome monsters, goons, and other fighters. You start off with the katana as your weapon, but as you move on with the plot, you will have plenty of options to choose from. And people can use various other resources like grappling hooks to kill the enemies.

There is a learning curve in this game as you play as a swordsman, so you need to block the enemy’s attacks, create your own attack, swing swords cleanly at the enemies a come victorious.

Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: March 2019

March 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna

I really feel old when I say the first Devil May Cry ignited my unhealthy yet very forgiving obsession for action games. It was too much fun in the first game, and this fifth rendition is no different. Solely in terms of action, I rate this game on top of the list, but the story and character lack the punch. Nevertheless, this game provides so much entertainment and action.

The characters in this game are not that serious; they are fun and enjoy what they are doing. The gameplay of this game is so smooth that sometimes it feels like you are dancing in front of your enemies rather than killing them. With the plethora of weapons, you can kill the monsters with any weapons you like.

There are three characters to choose from. These three characters have distinct fighting styles and moves. All three are amazing in the game, but it depends upon you to choose the perfect one and go on the monster-killing spree.

The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: June 2013

June 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

This is one of the best action games you can ask for. As a matter of fact, who wouldn’t want to bash the infected human being’s head and kill them with various weapons? With Last of Us, the plot and action are balanced, allowing us to experience one of the most immersive gaming experiences.

Due to the unfortunate circumstances, the two-character must travel through the world full of Undead who are very desperate for human flesh. People are now showing cannibalistic behavior due to the mutated strain of Cordyceps fungus.

You must defend yourself and kill the Infected with various weapons during this journey. In this game, you can engage in hand-to-hand combat, use guns, and make your own weapons.

The Last of Us: Part II

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: June 2020

June 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4

A wonderful and thrilling sequel to The Last of Us, this game really takes action and storytelling to a new level. I believe everyone needs to play this game if they are into action games. The gory infected roaming around, post-apocalyptic settings are complimented with amazing gameplay and graphics.

This is set after five years of part one, and in this game, Ellie goes on another journey through the dangerous place of America and seeks vengeance on the arcane group of people. In this journey, Abby also joins her, and they go on the journey killing the infected, hiding from them, and using various weapons.

The action sequence of this game is too gory and fast. You must be fully aware of the environment as the infected may be sneaking at you through the vastness of the jungle or the through the mist. You can use various weapons to kill them; you can even have hand-to-hand combat also.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

I think this game needs your patience and focused willpower to complete. This may be one of the most difficult games in recent history. There is a great learning curve, and a lot of the game mechanics require you to be at your best.

Set in Lands Between, Elden Ring is an action role-playing game full of magic, gods, demigods, and miracles. And demigods serve as a protector of the land, but they are the main bosses in the game. Furthermore, this game has an amazing implementation of open game elements. You can move to places through characters mounts or fast travels or torrents. Now, it’s up to your character to take control of various places in the game, defeat the bosses and become Elden Lord.

The combat in this game is very exciting and fast. Sometimes, this game is very unforgiving in combat. You need to understand all the elements and grow as a player to move with the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: October 2019

October 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One,

As a great admirer of Call of Duty, this game was a welcome change. This game takes all the good aspects of another Call of Duty and delivers one of the most exciting and adrenaline-rushing gameplay. With the surplus arsenal at your disposal, you get into the world of war and chaos.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare happens in the current time where there is a fictional war between Russia and Urzikstan. You play as three protagonists in the game. Captain Price and the SAS partner and the Urzikstani Liberation Force work together to bring back all the looted arsenal and weapons from a terrorist group.

I was stunned by the details and gunplay in this game. You get into the war and battle against the other military people. This game also features a multiplayer option which is also a welcoming addition to any game.

Resident Evil 2

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 2019

January 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4 Windows Xbox One PlayStation 5 Xbox Series X/S

Resident Evil 2 is hands-down of the most intense and exciting game to play. I was glued to the screen for the first two hours of the game. The way this game directly sends you into a thrilling world full of zombies and undead is too satisfying.

In this game, you can play as two characters. One is a rookie police officer, and the other is a college student. Both the character starts off with the different gun in the game, but with the progress in the game, they can collect various gun in the game.

Furthermore, the setting of this game is horrifying. Most of the game story happens inside the police station, so you also must be aware of zombies entering, but there are some bosses you need to kill before moving to the next level.

The combat feels simple and easy when you play on the intermediate level. But if you switch it to difficult mode, then you will have a tough time playing this game.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal Publisher: Square Enix Europe

Square Enix Europe Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

As a great Marvel fan, I was too excited for this game. And as I hoped, this Marvel game managed to deliver one of the most thrilling and exciting gameplay that kept me hooked till the game of the game.

In this game, You play as a Peter Quil, who is very funny and very good with the weapons. There are various side characters that go on the journey with you. Rocket is one of the funniest and most helpful characters in the game. All the side characters are controlled by AI.

The plan set by the Peter Quil goes haywire, so the group of titular heroes must be on the run from various powerful people in the space. Now, it is on you how you navigate the character in the chaotic galaxy.

The action in this game is too vivid and fast. The graphics in this game really enhances the action and combat. All the AI controller characters also get into the action with you and help you.

Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 2018

January 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Monster Hunter: World is an amazing role-playing game in which the protagonist goes to a less populated city full of monsters in the new world. You can customize your own character and go on killing the monsters and harvesting materials from them.

You can choose your weapon at the start of the game. But as you move forward with the game, you can bug the weapons with the in-game purchase. Also, you can also get various weapons when you slay or entrap the monsters.

The core of the game is to upgrade your amour and upgrade your weapons. Moreover, when you kill the stronger monsters, you will get more points and more upgrades for your weapons and amour.

Doom Eternal

Developer: id Software

id Software Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: March 2020

March 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The first-person shooter games always excite me. Doom Eternal captures all the basic elements that make action games more immersive. You play as a Doom slayer who kills the nastier, grittier demons from hell.

The plot of this game is very appealing and mysterious. When some events happen on Mars, Earth is populated by a demon. Now, it is time for Doom slayer to come back and kill all the demonic forces.

This game has one of the finest combat sequences. The intense and furious fights and combat really pacify your hunger for more action in the games. Also, this game demands your skills and rewards if you get it right. I really hope you pick this game.

Gears 5

Developer: The Coalition

The Coalition Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: September 2019

September 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Gears 5 is an action-packed game third-person shooter game. This game features one of the most exciting action sequences and combat mechanics that really give a wholesome gaming experience.

You play as Kait Diaz, who ventures to know about the main nemesis of the Gears of war series. After the event of the Gears of War 4, the world is in threat. With the rebellious and corrupted marching towards the world, now it’s time to step in the shoes of the main protagonist and save the world.

The cinematic action sequences are too enthralling. You can use various weapons, melee and the explosive, to defeat the opponents. There are long-range weapons, short-range weapons, and even chainsaws to kill the opponents.