10 Best Airplane Games You Can Play Right Now

There are a plethora of options to choose from in the Airplane games. From the exciting flight simulation games to adrenaline-rushing aircraft combat games, there may be thousands of games to choose from.

From the various options, I have hand-picked the best airplane games to untangle your conundrum of what to choose and narrowed down the best option to choose from.

Best Airplane Games

Finding the best airplane games that suit our tastes is tough. Some games are just flat, monotonous, and boring, and some games offer exciting combat sequences discounting the flight simulation aspect. So, in this article, I have considered all the essentials that make a good Airplane game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)

Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OpenXR, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the best and close-to-real life plane simulators. After a fourteen absence, this is the newest rendition of the Microsoft Flight Simulator. And, this is so worth the wait.

I was in complete awe when I first played this amazing game. The true-to-life graphics, the amazing details inside the place, the amazing flying mechanics, and the freedom to fly across the world instantly won me over. And the freedom and the utter excitement to fly across the cities I know, the mountain I want to climb, the countries I want to travel to was so surreal.

Furthermore, the collaboration between this simulation and Microsoft’s Bing map offers us so much freedom and an opportunity to fly around almost every corner of the world. Moreover, the piloting experience is so smooth and real that I sometimes felt I could fly a real one, but that is not true.

As a regular civilian, this may be one of the best experiences in the gaming world. You can explore the world and see beneath the clouds of this simulation which is so realistic and surreal. I highly suggest this amazing game to all the people I know, including all of you.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Developer: Motive Studios

Motive Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: October 2020

October 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4

Every Starwars fan must have dreamt about flying those futuristic and the world Starwars ships and planes. Now, it’s a dream come true as the Star wars: Squadron offers one of the most exciting and thrilling rides through the chaos and vastness of the space.

This game combined the best of two games to deliver one of the best games in the world of Stars war. The classic battle aspect of Rogue Squadron and the flight simulation aspect of Elite: Dangerous. You are tasked to control starfighters and go into the battle against the opponent’s starships.

This game has one of the most visually stunning graphics, a marvelous depiction of the Star Wars, the most astounding battle sequences, and a brilliant story that picks right after Return of the Jedi. This game tastes your patience initially, but after you learn to maneuver the ship and use basic essentials while engaging in the battle, it smooths sailing.

This game also offers a Multiplayer option along with the single-player campaign. So, you can also fly across the sky and fight against human players rather than AI players. I highly recommend this game because of this Star Wars heritage and staggering gameplay.

War Thunder

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Gaijin Entertainment Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Gaijin Entertainment Release Date: November 2012

November 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

In the world of War, thunder is thunderous and adrenaline-pumping. This game finds the perfect balance between the gunplay and the flying elements. And the game does its best job by directly involving the players in the heroic and thrilling battlefield.

This game offers an option whether you want to play on the land, in the air, or on the sea. You can choose any of these battlefield situations as per your mood. You can also choose from thousands of vehicles and aircraft, the military weapons, and go into the world of war and terror and come victorious with your pride held high.

This is a multiplayer game, so you will have a blast with your friends or any random stranger from across the globe. You make a team of four and go into the War. As a team, you need to defend your team, attack your opponents and win the game.

And I would like to talk about the breathtaking visuals of this game. This factor also will get you invested in the game. The world’s deception amidst the war is done so beautifully and meticulously.

I hope you enjoy playing this adrenaline-rushing, thrilling game with your friends.

Arma 3

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive Release Date: September 2013

September 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Arma 3 is an open-world realism-based military action game that gave me countless hours of entertainment. The possibility that this game offer is so high that you can be almost anything in this perplexing world of Arma.

This inner child inside me giggled and got excited with the plethora of gun options, combat options, the game mode, and the warzone world. As this game offers all that the hardcore gamer could ask for. The graphics elements are beautiful, and the movement and the game speed really blend into a thrilling game.

And the flying mechanics in this game is real and anxiety-inducing. You must be aware of all the controls and be patient until you get good at flying in this game. Furthermore, you can play this game online and learn about the various secrets that lay as an invisible ghost in our eyes.

This game flawlessly balances on-air battles, airplane mechanics, and the open-world environment during the War. I hope you will have the best time playing this amazing game.

FreeSpace 2

Developer: Volition

Volition Publisher: Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Release Date: September 1999

September 1999 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Freespace 2 is the earliest space simulation game I have ever played. Writing about this gives so much nostalgia and the memories of childhood days come by.

From the developers, Volition comes a squeal to Descent: FreeSpace, where you are supposed to fight against the bizarre aliens. This game is full of outer world shenanigans and amazing graphics that still hold up until now.

Additionally, the plot of this game is so interesting and full of twists and turns. The story moves in motion through the narration and mission briefing, and the story moves forward when you complete the correct mission.

In the first rendition of this game, there was a massive conflict between Terrans and Vasudans, but their War comes to rest when a third intruder comes into the picture. Shivans, the new breed, starts to attack them. Henceforth, the two grave enemies solve their issues and fight against the new breed.

The flying mechanics in this game is very good despite being an old game. This game has one of the best combat sequences this genre of the game could offer. And, I can assure you, you will have the best time playing this game.

Digital Combat Simulator

Developer: Eagle Dynamics

Eagle Dynamics Publisher: The Fighter Collection

The Fighter Collection Release Date: October 2008

October 2008 Platform: Microsoft Windows

This is a free-to-play simulation game developed by Eagle Dynamics. Initially, the game offers you two maps and two airplanes, but with the downloadable content, you can increase the horizon of this game.

This game will keep you hooked with the best graphics and amazing airplane mechanics. With the various version of aircraft and varieties of maps that are true to real life, this game will offer you a very good time. The children who inspire to be a pilot can also play this amazing game as this game is balanced with the education and entertainment aspects.

Digital Combat Simulator provides the real data with the almost accurate plane intricate interior design, which offers an amazing experience to the players. Furthermore, you can choose aircraft from various eras. You can choose the plane for World War 2 or the Cold War era and fly them across various places on the map.

I recommend this for both educational and entertainment purposes. This game has all the educational content to offer, so if you aspire to be a pilot, you must try this amazing game.

Fighter Ace III

Developer: VR1

VR1 Publisher: VR1

VR1 Release Date: February 2002

February 2002 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Fighter Ace III is one of the most exciting games I have come across in this genre. With some exciting graphics and amazing games, this game keeps you hooked.

This game has so much history, ironically and metaphorically, as the game lets us see the aircraft that hold precious in the history of War. During World War II, you will get right into combat, and you need to become a victorious hero. Furthermore, this game offers around ninety airplanes to choose from worldwide.

As this is an online game, this game sometimes feels tough and unforgiving as there may be a far better player than you. So, you need to be a bit patient at the start, and then you can rank easily in this amazing game.

This game is worth the try. This game is fun and offers you an amazing time.

The Crew 2

Developer: Ivory Tower

Ivory Tower Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: June 2018

June 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

A dashing rendition of the crew offers one of the best on-air airplane flying gaming experiences. The Crew 2 is an open-world racer game in the continental United States where you can enjoy any vehicle from air to water. You can race across the United States, or you can fly, or you can go through the rivers or sea. It sounds interesting, isn’t it?

In this open world, you can move anywhere, look at the monuments, see the stunning night sky, and fly across mountains. The real world’s phenomenal graphics are so gorgeous that they may compel you to pause the game and take a screenshot.

The aircraft flying in this game is well done. The control mechanics, the aircraft’s design, and handling very smooth in the game. And you can do weird stuff here and be very flexible in this game. You can attempt various stunts in the year and go berserk with your gameplay.

This is one of the chill games you can pick up anytime. The mission is fun but exploring the cities and doing weird and ambitious stunts is much more fun in this game.

Project Wingman

Developer: Sector D2

Sector D2 Publisher: Humble Games

Humble Games Release Date: December 2020

December 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One

Set in the alternative world cursed by worldwide volcanic cataclysm, you play as a Monarch who is a part of the team of excellent pilots named Hitman. With a lot of mystery and an action-packed plot, this game excels in the aircraft battling genre.

The dystopian and futuristic deception of the world is so beautiful and amazing and one of the essential parts of an airplane combat game. And the attention to detail about any mechanic and gaming experience serves this game very well.

Furthermore, there are two game modes, i.e., Campaign and Conquest. Both modes are good, but I prefer the Campaign mode because of the depth of the stories it provides. It’s fun to kill enemies when you know the motive behind all the killings.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Publisher: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Release Date: January 2019

January 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

An enthralling entry in the Ace Combat series, Ace Combat 7 is one the best gaming experience you could ask for. The amazing aerial battles with the best aircraft and guns are a visual treat for anyone who adores combat flight simulation games.

Set between the conflict between the Osean Federation and the Kingdom of Erusea, You venture into the journey of an Osean pilot in this world of politics and War. Now, it’s you to this pilot to kill the enemies, blow out their aircraft, chase them, and have a thrilling battle.

This game treats the conflicts and makes a compelling drama like a move is commendable. Henceforth, enhances the gaming experience twofold.

I hope you have a wonderful time playing this amazing game.