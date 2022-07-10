20 Best Alien Games of All Time

Dwelling on an unknown planet with your alien friends or shooting some out-of-this-world creatures is always satisfying.

Discover Alien life form and their otherworldly technology as we fight, assemble, and create a whole empire of these weird worlds. Some games cause nightmares with their strange anatomical designs unfamiliar to human eyes, while some are more appealing with their minimalistic design.

Nevertheless, every alien game will let you explore their mysterious place as you encounter bizarre creatures.

Best Alien Games of All Time

From space invasion to hacking their advanced space technology, we will provide you with twenty of the best alien games of all time.

Subnautica

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Release Date: January 23, 2018

January 23, 2018 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Action-adventure, survival

Crashing your pod into an alien planet submerged by water is not new, but how Subnautica perfectly presents the horrifying feeling of diving deep into the unknown is mesmerizing.

Exploration plays a vital role in Subnautica, and those awe-inspiring moments of eureka have always made me question the existence of the planet I am left stranded on. A beautifully written storyline that is told as you discover lost airships of your past fellow workers makes the game much more intriguing.

Subnautica is terrifying as much as it’s pleasing. Exploring the ocean’s depth and encountering hostile beasts gives you this mixed feeling of danger, but getting items for your next big craft is equally gratifying when you dive deep.

Half-Life 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Release Date: November 16, 2004

November 16, 2004 Platform: Windows, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Mac OS X, Linux, Android

Windows, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Mac OS X, Linux, Android Genre: First-person shooter

Even after decades, Half-life two has outstripped many games in gameplay and storytelling. The game also paved the path for modern games with its graphical achievement.

Half-Life two is a first-person shooting game where you play as scientist Gordon Freeman, and your goal is to escape an underground research facility when an experiment fails terribly. Aliens have now invaded the earth through an interdimensional portal.

With its weapon designs to craft the world down to tiny details, Half-life two has done a fantastic job of emerging players into the world of aliens that will leave you with more questions than answers once you complete the game.

Half-Life: Alyx

Developer: Valve

Valve Release Date: March 23, 2020

March 23, 2020 Platform: Windows, Linux

Windows, Linux Genre: First-person shooter

Story-wise, It’s a prequel to Half-Life two that takes place five years before. Half-Life Alyx has revolutionized the Virtual Reality simulation on a whole new level that encountering deadly aliens almost feels like a matter of life and death in real life.

Enhance your VR gunning skills as you progress by killing a violent race of aliens called the Combine. You can see all the work put into crafting the world of Half-life as you scour the place in City 17.

Not only is the world beautiful in a dystopian way, but you can also interact with pretty much every object like cardboard boxes, radios, and bottles. This creates a new sense of immersion like you are in the game.

Mass Effects 2: Legendary Edition

Developer: BioWare

BioWare Release Date: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: Action role-playing, third-person shooter

The game is filled with stories that intertwine with the history of alien life, their culture, and the settings of wars. You not only have a war against intergalactic aliens who abduct humans to their extinction but a deep storyline that changes with every decision you make throughout your progression.

Your alien allies and enemies have their issues, and sometimes dealing with them in a most bizarre way seems the right decision. As you progress with stories and gameplay, you get to know your team personally, which makes the game more intense as you begin to view them as an important part of the team and don’t want them to die during the battle.

Mass effect two has done a great job by building the entire universe of alien races and a gripping storyline all the way to the end. And the Legendary Edition has renewed the graphical aspect of Mass Effects two for players to once again emerge into the game.

Halo: Combat Evolved

Developer: Bungie

Bungie Release Date: November 15, 2001

November 15, 2001 Platform: Xbox, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Xbox 360

Xbox, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Xbox 360 Genre: First-person shooter

This is where the Master Chief begins his journey to become a worldwide fans’ favorite franchise.

Crashing your spaceship into an unknown structure known as Halo, a ring-shaped world where you make your way to search for answers to the mysteries of the alien alliance.

I love the way firearms are so alienated but exciting to use. The game also shows its creativity through its alien designs, from Mgalekgolo (Hunters) to Jiralhanae (Brutes).

I suggest you play its anniversary version with enhanced graphic engines that revamp the visual aspects of Halo.

Prey

Developer: Arkane Austin

Arkane Austin Release Date: 5 May 2017

5 May 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: First-person shooter

Explore the space station named Talos 1 as you find and kill a bunch of aliens infesting the station once run by human civilization. Although the setting seems solitary when you discover dead humans lying around, its space log and tape records tell pretty interesting stories and the past of such unfortunate events.

Alien creatures hide as a decoy that scares you more than often, balancing the gameplay and progression of the story.

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

Developer: Pandemic Studios

Pandemic Studios Release Date: October 17, 2006

October 17, 2006 Platform: PlayStation 2, Xbox

PlayStation 2, Xbox Genre: Action-adventure

It’s a pleasantly delightful game that entertains players with witty humor and wacky gameplay. Destroy all humans 2 is an entertaining game that never takes itself too seriously, and that is what the game is supposed to be, fun and engaging.

Although the game sets a storyline to allure players into, its ridiculous amount of freedom to experiment with powers in an open world is what makes the game, so fun to play. It’s all about how much mayhem you can cause in the city bustling with vehicles and people.

Alien: Isolation

Developer: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly Release Date: 7 October 2014

7 October 2014 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Genre: Action-adventure, stealth, survival horror

The game is like others that will put you into intense terror, just like the movie where the intensity builds as the Alien approaches to kill. It’s slow-paced with lots of backtracking and hiding from Xenomorphs as it tracks you and hunts if it picks your slightest movement.

If you are a fan of Alien movies and want to experience the intensity of fear, Alien: Isolation will deliver those heart-pounding moments.

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Developer: Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Release Date: October 9, 2012

October 9, 2012 Platform: Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS, Android, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360

Windows, Linux, OS X, iOS, Android, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360 Genre: Turn-based tactics, tactical role-playing

XCOM: Enemy Unknown is a faithful remake of the 1994 classic pc game XCOM: UFO DEFENSE. It’s a tactical base shooting combat game where you lead your team to victory against aliens trying to take over the world.

The game lets you think strategically to move forward with your team because some aliens are more prone to specific weapons, and one wrong move can lead to your team member’s inevitable death. This permanent death of your member due to one bad decision makes you responsible for their lives.

XCOM is a hard game to pick up and play when you try to survive at the beginning, but once you unlock cool weapons and upgrade them, it becomes a strategy game to test your skills.

No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Hello Games Release Date: 9 August 2016

9 August 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S iPad

Microsoft Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S iPad Genre: Action-adventure, survival

Due to its constant service and various iterations, No man’s sky has crafted an entire universe for you to explore. With every update, it keeps on improving its gameplay mechanics for players to experience something new.

Players have no shortage of new things to discover among its quintillion planets and millions of extraterrestrial creatures to interact with. Within its crafting and building lies the sense of going on an adventure on one more remote planet and creating a whole new base in it.

Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studio

Motive Studio Release Date: January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Survival horror

A third-person adventure that leans more towards horror as the setup is more claustrophobic and the aliens are gruesome looking.

Take the role of Isac Clark and go on a mission to discover the unfortunate happenings of the USG Ishimura ship. Our main protagonist also has his personal reasons for investigating the ship.

Alien creatures that are trying to kill you.

There are several twists as you progress with the story, and the ending gives satisfactory answers to your dreadful yet enjoyable journey.

Saints Row IV

Developer: Volition

Volition Release Date: August 20, 2013

August 20, 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Nintendo Switch, Stadia Genre: Action-adventure

Aliens are abducting people, and it’s your job as a president to save America by kicking aliens’ ass. Fight Zinyak with your over-the-top ridiculous weapons and superpowers to show them who’s the boss. Get yourself ready for some badass action combat as you step into the portal to an alien world and destroy their ship to make them pay for what they did to your country.

Outer Wilds

Developer: Mobius Digital

Mobius Digital Release Date: May 28, 2019

May 28, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Genre: Action-adventure

A beautiful game that has you discover alien culture like no other. It is a puzzle mystery game where you have to figure out what happened to alien civilizations by scanning their past relics before the sun turns supernova and engulfs everything existing.

You launch and land your ship in various lands, each with its own physics-based puzzles to solve and mysteries to unravel. It’s a twenty-minute journey that repeats itself like a Majora mask, but the knowledge you gain from the previous run will always aid in further progressing your adventure into the vast galaxy of Outer Wilds.

Into the Breach

Developer: Subset Games

Subset Games Release Date: February 27, 2018

February 27, 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Stadia, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Linux, Stadia, iOS, Android Genre: Turn-based strategy

A grid-based strategy game that starts out simple and gets complex as you have to decide strategically on every move.

Into the Breach has those head-scratching moments as you have to perform plans to defeat aliens that look like an impossible task but just like other beautiful puzzle games, it gives you a sense of pleasure once you finally crack the code to achieve the inevitable.

Choose from dozens of mech teams and upgrade weapons to prepare them for battle, as you can take only three mechs into the roguelike battleground where enemies are randomized.

Stellaris

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Paradox Development Studio Release Date: May 9, 2016

May 9, 2016 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: 4X, Grand Strategy

Stellaris can be intimidating at first, but it becomes a rewarding experience once you get the idea of managing the entire universe’s empire.

With its detailed yet simplified micromanagement and entire race of aliens to colonize, you will have hours of entertainment choosing the right sector to buff out for their resources.

The ability of any sector to rebel against you once they become powerful or to stir up the political agent of the entire race by deception is what this game’s strong point is. It’s the entire set of galaxies we are talking about that is why Stellaris has thousands of hours’ worth of content.

The Eternal Cylinder

Developer: ACE Team

ACE Team Release Date: September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: Survival

It’s a unique and rather creative twist to a survival game where you play as a wonky alien character named Trebhum whose only purpose is to evolve and survive from the impending doom approaching that is The Eternal Cylinder.

Besides the gigantic cylindrical object that rolls, stretching on the horizon and trampling everything on its way, the alien world is filled with vibrant flora and fauna where our alien character finds friends to team up with.

If you have played Spores and wanted more from its survival aspect, the Eternal Cylinder will provide you with everything you are looking for.

Metroid Dread

Developer: MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD

MercurySteam, Nintendo EPD Release Date: October 8, 2021

October 8, 2021 Platform: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Genre: Action-adventure

Metroid has a huge amount of storylines dating back three decades from its first launch in 1986. Metroid has evolved into a beautiful game with deep lore of alien species trying to battle and survive as we dwell on several different planets.

Metroid Dread is a conclusion to what seems to be the never-ending story of an alien life form called Metroid. Samus gets dispatched to planet ZDR because of her immunity against parasite X as she finds answers to all the crazy things going on around the universe.

Endless Space 2

Developer: Amplitude Studios

Amplitude Studios Release Date: May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS

Microsoft Windows, macOS Genre: Turn-based strategy, 4X

Endless space two is the vast expansion of space aliens and their own empire to rule. It’s a strategy game with RPG elements that makes the player want to explore more about the lore of each space intellectual.

Endless Space two simulates the political aspects of the entire alien race as they bring issues to confront, and you, as a leader, have to choose to resolve the issue. The dynamic changes in policies between factions make the game unpredictably entertaining.

A lot of effort is put into crafting the universe to make it more realistic and lived in.

Earth Defense Force 5

Developer: Sandlot

Sandlot Release Date: December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017 Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows Release December 7, 2017

PlayStation 4, Windows Release December 7, 2017 Genre: Third-person shooter

It’s absolute chaos when a number of aliens launch an attack at the same time, converting a barren environment into a population of humongous beasts.

Earth Defense Force 5 sets you in a premise where you have to defeat the hordes of aliens coming at you in a wave. Aliens are designed more like giant insects; you have to brush them into pieces with varieties of weapons. Environments are destructive, so aliens and fighting them in numbers create a ham in the city that might seem a little overwhelming.

As destructive as it seems, it’s rather a strategic fight where you have to know where to shoot, when to shoot and what weapons are suitable to kill specific aliens. I suggest you play with friends online to experience the ultimate fun of Earth Defense Force 5

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Release Date: July 27, 2010

July 27, 2010 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS

Microsoft Windows, macOS Genre: Real-time strategy

It’s an intense, fun strategy game where you have to fight an army of aliens. Take control of three alien species and take them into battle for victory. Build your base by collecting resources or by taking down enemy bases.

There is also an online multiplayer system available where you can take your aliens’ race to battle players online and rank highest on the leaderboard. Starcraft 2 single-player and multiplayer both provide hours of fun by creating a perfect troop of aliens and crushing your enemies on the battlefield.