15 Best Apple Watch Games With or Without iPhone

Apple Watch games are the perfect way to pass the time when you’re bored or waiting for something. They’re also a great way to stay entertained while you’re on the go.

These games are like miniature forms of the normal games and the great thing is you don’t need a phone or console for this. There are many games on available on Apple watch, today we will be look at some of the best ones.

Here are 15 best Apple Watch games you can play.

Top 15 Apple Watch Games to Play

Tiny Armies

Developer: Brothers Flint

Brothers Flint Publisher:Brothers Flint

Tiny Armies is a real-time strategy game where players control an army of tiny soldiers and must use them to battle their way through an enemy army. The game features two different modes: a single-player campaign mode and a multiplayer mode.

The single-player campaign mode features different levels, each of which must be completed in order to progress to the next. In campaign mode, players will face off against increasingly difficult AI opponents, as well as bosses at the end of each level.

The multiplayer mode, on the other hand, pits players against each other in real-time battles. Up to four players can play in a multiplayer match, and the game features both local and online multiplayer.

Tiny Armies is a fun and addicting game that is perfect for quick and easy gaming sessions. The game is easy to learn and control but also features enough depth to keep players engaged.

The visuals are colorful and pleasing, and the audio is suitably upbeat and cheerful. Overall, Tiny Armies is a great game for the Apple Watch and is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Pocket Bandit

Developer: Seele Games

Seele Games Publisher: Seele Games

Seele Games Release Date:N/A

Pocket Bandit is a puzzle game that lets you collect treasures. The game costs just under a dollar to download, and it’s a seemingly easy game to play.

It’s a game that can be played in short bursts, but it will also keep you coming back for more. The goal of Pocket Bandit is to rob a series of different safes. Each safe has a different combination that you must crack. You do this by lining up a series of numbers on a slot machine-like device.

If you line up three of the same number, you’ll crack the safe and move on to the next. If you don’t, the safe will reset and you’ll have to try again. The game is simple, but it’s also addicting. The more you play, the more you’ll want to see if you can beat your previous score.

Classic Snake Game

Developer: N/A

N/A Publisher: N/A

N/A Release Date:N/A

One of the most popular games on the Apple Watch is Classic Snake Game. This is a version of the classic Snake game that you may have played on your phone in the past.

To play the game, you use the Digital Crown to control the snake. You need to guide the snake around the screen and eat the apples that appear. If you eat an apple, your snake will grow longer. If you hit the edge of the screen or a wall, you will die.

The goal of the game is to see how long you can make your snake. There are three different game modes: Easy, Medium, and Hard. In Easy mode, the apples are big and the snake moves slowly. In Medium mode, the apples are smaller and the snake moves faster. In Hard Mode, the apples are smaller and the snake moves faster.

Classic Snake Game is a fun and addicting game that is perfect for passing time. If you are looking for a challenging game, then this is the game for you.

Rules!

Developer: TheCodingMonkeys

TheCodingMonkeys Publisher: TheCodingMonkeys

TheCodingMonkeys Release Date:N/A

Rules! is a fun and addicting game for the Apple Watch that is perfect for those who enjoy puzzle and logic games. The objective of the game is to clear the board by following a set of simple rules. The rules are different for each level, and they become increasingly challenging as you progress.

The catch is that the rules from the previous level also apply to the current level and the rules are just mentioned as “Rule 1” or “Rule 3”. So, you really have to remember all the rules from previous levels as well.

The game is well-designed and looks great on the Apple Watch’s small screen. The controls are easy to learn and use, and the gameplay is smooth and responsive. Overall, Rules! is a great game for the Apple Watch that will keep you entertained for hours.

Pong

Developer: N/A

N/A Publisher: N/A

N/A Release Date:N/A

Pong is a classic game that has been around for decades. The game is simple; two players use their paddles to hit a ball back and forth, trying to score points by getting the ball past their opponent. The game can be played with two players, and is a great way to pass the time.

Pong is a great game for those who are looking for a simple, yet challenging game. The game can be played for a few minutes at a time, or for hours on end.

To start a game of Pong, simply open the Apple Watch game app and select Pong from the list of games. You will then be asked to select the number of players; one or two. If you select one player, you will play against the computer. If you select two players, you can play against a friend or family member.

Bubblegum Hero

Developer: Crimson Pine Games

Crimson Pine Games Publisher: Crimson Pine Games

Crimson Pine Games Release Date:N/A

Bubblegum Hero is an Apple Watch game developed and published by Ketchapp. The objective of the game is to keep a piece of bubblegum in the air for as long as possible by tapping on the screen to keep it airborne.

The longer the gum stays in the air, the more points the player earns. There are also power-ups that can be collected to help the player keep the gum airborne for longer periods of time.

Par 72 Golf Watch

Developer: RESETgame

RESETgame Publisher: RESETgame

RESETgame Release Date:N/A

The Apple Watch game Par 72 Golf Watch is one of the most popular games on the App Store. It is a golf game that can be played on your Apple Watch. The game is very simple to play and is great for people who are new to golf. The game is played by using the watch’s accelerometer and gyroscope to control the golf ball.

The game is very addictive and is a great way to kill time. There are many different courses to choose from and the game is constantly updated with new courses. Par 72 Golf Watch is a great game for people of all ages.

Wordie

Developer: N/A

N/A Publisher: N/A

N/A Release Date:N/A

The game Wordie is a simple but addicting game for your Apple Watch. The premise is to guess the correct word from a series of 4 pictures that have something in common and point you to the correct word. With each correct guess, you earn points and advance to the next level.

This game is perfect for those who like word puzzles and games that can be played in short bursts. The gameplay is straightforward and the controls are easy to learn. The graphics are minimalistic but still pleasing to look at. The sound effects are also quite nice.

Overall, Wordie is a great game for Apple Watch users. It is simple but challenging, and it is a great way to pass the time.

Bubble Wars

Developer: Modular Dreams Inc

Modular Dreams Inc Publisher: Modular Dreams Inc

Modular Dreams Inc Release Date:N/A

Bubble Wars is an Apple Watch game that is both simple and addicting. The goal is to clear all of the bubbles on the screen by shooting at them with your finger or the digital crown. The game starts out easy enough but gets progressively harder as you advance. There are also power-ups and special bubbles that add to the challenge.

The controls are very simple and easy to learn. You just tap on the screen where you want to shoot. With each contact of the same colored bubbles, they will pop, this keeps going on until the screen is free of any bubbles.

The graphics are colorful and cute, and the gameplay is extremely addicting.

Lifeline 2

Developer: 3 Minute Games, Inc.

3 Minute Games, Inc. Publisher: 3 Minute Games, Inc.

3 Minute Games, Inc. Release Date:N/A

Lifeline 2 is the sequel to the popular game Lifeline, which was released on the App Store in 2015. The sequel introduces a new character, Taylor, who is stranded on a remote planet. Taylor must find a way to escape the planet before it explodes.

The game is played entirely on the Apple Watch and requires the player to interact with Taylor through a series of choices. The player must help Taylor make the right choices in order to escape the planet before it’s too late.

Lifeline 2 is an interactive fiction game, which means that it is heavily reliant on the player’s choices. The player must carefully consider each choice they make, as it could mean the difference between life and death for Taylor.

KOMRAD

Developer: Sentient Play LLC

Sentient Play LLC Publisher: Sentient Play LLC

Sentient Play LLC Release Date:N/A

KOMRAD is an Apple watch game that allows you to experience the life of a Soviet citizen during the Cold War. The game is set in the year 1985 and you play as a Soviet citizen who is trying to survive in a world that is on the brink of nuclear war. You will need to use your wits and resourcefulness to survive in this hostile environment.

The game is played through a series of text messages that you will need to respond to in order to make your way through the game. KOMRAD is a unique and challenging game that will test your ability to think on your feet. If you are looking for a game that is unlike any other, then KOMRAD is the game for you.

Dare the Monkey: Go Bananas!

Developer: Hot Right Now LTD

Hot Right Now LTD Publisher: Hot Right Now LTD

Hot Right Now LTD Release Date:N/A

Dare the Monkey: Go Bananas! is a classic runner game in which players control a monkey as he runs through a jungle, avoiding obstacles and collecting coins. The game is set up like a traditional endless runner, with the player’s score being tracked as they attempt to run as far as possible.

The game is simple to control, with the player using the Apple Watch’s digital crown to control the monkey’s speed and tilting the watch to make the monkey jump. The game features a colorful art style and is set to a catchy soundtrack.

Jellyfish Tap

Developer: Tocapp Games S.L.

Tocapp Games S.L. Publisher: Tocapp Games S.L.

Tocapp Games S.L. Release Date:N/A

Jellyfish Tap is an Apple Watch game that challenges you to keep a jellyfish afloat by tapping it with your finger. The game is simple but addictive, and it’s a great way to kill a few minutes or hours when you’re bored.

The game is heavily inspired by the classic game Flappy Bird. The graphics and in-game environment are also somewhat influenced by Flappy Bird.

Magic 8 Bit 8 Ball

Developer: Richard Shilton

Richard Shilton Publisher: Richard Shilton

Richard Shilton Release Date:N/A

Magic 8 Bit 8 Ball is a retro-style game that allows users to ask questions and get answers from a magic 8 ball. The game has been designed to be played on the Apple Watch and can be downloaded from the App Store.

The game has been developed by Josef Wilsen and is based on the classic Magic 8 Ball toy. The game is played by asking a question and then the answer to the question is displayed on the screen.

The game is simple but addictive and is a great way to pass time or to get answers to important questions. The game is also a great way to show off the Apple Watch to friends and family. The game is available to download for free from the App Store.

Chess

Developer: Ignacio Soto Bustos

Ignacio Soto Bustos Publisher: Ignacio Soto Bustos

Ignacio Soto Bustos Release Date:N/A

Apple Watch also offers the experience of Chess. It is a turn-based game where players take turns making moves with their chess pieces. The goal of the game is to checkmate the opponent’s king, which results in a win.

The game can be played against another player or against the computer. If playing against another player, each player will need their own Apple Watch. If playing against the computer, only one player is needed.

To start a game, the player will need to select the “New Game” option. They will then need to select the game mode, which is either “Player vs. Player” or “Player vs. Computer”.

Once the game mode has been selected, the player will need to select their color. They can choose to be white or black. After the color has been selected, the game will start.

The player will make their moves by tapping on the chess board. They will select the piece they want to move and then tap on the square they want to move it to. If the move is valid, the piece will be moved. If the move is not valid, the piece will not be moved and the player will need to try again.

The game will end when one player has checkmated the other player’s king. This will result in a win for the player who checkmated the other player’s king.