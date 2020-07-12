You’re building a new custom PC or upgrading your old one. You want performance, of course, but you also want to spend as little as possible. You’ve decided on an AMD CPU. Ryzen, all the way (or the other chips, we’re not judging).

You’ll need to make a decision on the motherboard early. You think that the new B550 chipset looks promising. It’s not been long since they’ve started retailing. But, already, there are 50+ motherboard variants on the market. The big names: ASUS, GIGABYTE, ASRock, BIOSTAR, and MSI have all thrown in some competitors. Which one’s right for you?

Fear not, because that’s what this roundup is for. We take a look at some standouts in different segments among B550 mobos. We separate them based on pricing, form factor, and end-user.

Most of these boards have recently launched. But, we can tell quite a lot from their defining features, spec sheet, and their predecessors. Expect product stocks and custom boards to be more accessible within a few months. Because B550 looks to be the near-future of budget PC gaming.

Buyer’s Checklist

The motherboard is one of the core pieces in your build. Specifications can be confusing and differences may not appear at first. It is crucial that you do some research, however. There are tons of resources, like this guide, on the internet.

Socket Type/Chipset

The very first question a PC builder needs to ask themselves is: Intel or AMD? We’re not going into the debate now, but the budget gaming community favors AMD for a good reason. Ryzen processors have dominated the budget market. They offer performance rivaling Intel processors that are hundreds of dollars more.

Once you have ticked AMD, the socket type is all but answered. You will subscribe to the AM4 socket unless you’re going for a Threadripper. That means the upcoming Ryzen 400 series CPUs will work with your B550. The current 3000 series will work, of course.

Form Factor

Next to consider is the form factor.

This figure shows the common sizes for general PC builds. Standard or ATX is the most popular, filling full-size and mid-size cases. Micro or mATX is smaller than ATX, able to fit on smaller PC cases. Even tinier is the Mini- or mITX, which is great if you need a compact rig. Keep in mind: larger motherboards will have more ports and connectors available.

Which form factor you will go for depends on your situation. If you don’t have much space, consider the mATX or the mITX sizes. If you want a huge, beefy beast, go for the ATX. You may want to consider your PC case as well now so that no compatibility issues will arise later.

Power Delivery

After form factor comes power delivery. One of the major components of the motherboard is the VRM. The VRM delivers power to the other parts attached. Power delivery and cooling separate high-end and low-end mobos to a great degree. Will you overclock, now or in the future? Then look for a motherboard with reliable power delivery and cooling options. Or if you’ll stick with stock speeds, then the budget choices may be enough for you.

Finally, we reach connectivity and miscellaneous features. Every purchase is different, and every PC builder has different needs. An audiophile or someone who records their ASMR podcast with their rig? Pay close attention to the audio codecs. Do you have Ethernet available, or would you rather have WiFi built-in? Have many M.2 SSDs? Need a lot of USB ports? Planning on using an APU? Ask these questions to determine how exactly you will use your custom PC. It’s better to do a bit of work now rather than suffer later.

The Round-Up: From Budget Breakthroughs to the High-Performers

Best Balanced B550 Motherboard

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk

The old B450 Tomahawk from MSI was a standout in its category. It was a budget motherboard, able to rival features and performance from competitors twice its price. The B550 Tomahawk has even better build and features. The price hike of $70 might turn you off, though.

MSI is a big name in motherboards, for a good reason. The new 6-layer PCB with double the copper (2 oz from 1 oz) is a worthwhile upgrade. The board looks robust, with no fancy aesthetics going on here. The VRM is well able to handle overclocking, and the heatsinks with the M.2 slots also boost performance.

The connectivity is excellent, with two ethernet ports nonetheless, and a host of USB ones. PCIe 4.0 is the acclaimed upgrade of all B550 boards. The Tomahawk looks as if it’ll be in fighting shape after a few years to reap the benefits well.

What’s missing is SLI support, although AMD CrossFire is present, and WiFi. These omissions will rarely upset most, but at this price point, they could have been included. On the subject of price, the B550 Tomahawk’s bigger sibling, the X570 Tomahawk, is only $20 more. It has a few more features, although also a chipset fan. If you are considering X570 options as well, that might sway you away from this motherboard.

Key Features 10+2+1 power phases

Dual M.2 slots (PCIe 4 & 3)

2.5G+1G dual Ethernet ports

Up to DDR4-5100 speeds

HDMI 2.1 + Displayport

Pros: Improved and robust build

Handles overclocking well

Stable features across the board Cons: Full X570 model is $20 more

No WiFi or SLI

Bottom Line:

The B550 Tomahawk has a reputation to uphold, and MSI has brought upgrades. It would be a no-brainer if only the price was a bit lower.

Best High-End Motherboard

GIGABYTE B550 Aorus Master

The B550 Aorus Master is GIGABYTE’s top-end offering among ‘budget’ AMD motherboards. Its nearest predecessor would be the B450 Aorus Pro. That one had ludicrous ratings online. This product delivers on all fronts, and at that price, we could expect no less.

The board has a subtle, understated yet still gaming design. It doesn’t skimp out on any RGB and fan headers, either. There are 12 USB ports in total, so you’ll not need USB hubs anytime soon.

The M.2 config is unusual since the bottom two slots share bandwidth with the top one. All three slots have PCIe 4.0 wiring. When one of the bottom slots is equipped with a device, the config slips from x16 to x8/x4/x4. The heatsinks come in handy, as well.

GIGABYTE has its distinctive dual BIOS setup here. This is one of the reasons why the Aorus Master takes the cake for us among high-end B550 mobos. It’s a great safeguard to have when you are overclocking or tinkering around with your BIOS.

For other features, you’ll be hard-pressed for any complaints. The ASRock Taichi has a couple more SATA ports, and the ASUS ROG Strix lineup has better audio codecs. GIGABYTE’s own Vision D has a Thunderbolt port. But we’re nitpicking here because the B550 Aorus Master seems to do everything else right. Except for the price, that is.

Key Features 14+2 power phases

Three M.2 slots (PCIe 4)

2.5G Ethernet + WiFi 6

Up to DDR4-5200 speeds

Premium audio codec ALC1220-VB

Pros: Excellent VRM

Lots of USB, M.2 and SATA ports

Good connectivity and audio Cons: High price tag

Bottom Line:

If you are considering paying top dollar for a B550 motherboard, the GIGABYTE B550 Aorus Master does not disappoint.

Top-tier B550 Challenger

ASRock B550 Taichi

Want a top-tier board, and willing to spend every last penny? Take the ASRock B550 Taichi into consideration, at the eyebrow-raising $300 price tag. Everything in this board prompts you to push your components to the hardest. You’ll want to squeeze out every last fps increase your build has to offer.

The Taichi looks heavy and metallic. The neon lighting and the cog design are all very steampunk-ish. In no way does this board seem to belong to the mid-tier, it is supposed to occupy among motherboards. All the PCIe slots are weighty affairs, with extra protection.

One of the reasons you would consider a top-tier B550 over X570 is the lack of a chipset fan. They are prone to making noise and degrading over time. To compensate for thermals, the Taichi has this large chipset heatsink extending to the M.2 slots. This heatsink extends to the rear panel through a heat pipe. And the convenient 4-pin fan headers mean that temperature should not be an issue.

There are plenty of USB ports and the most SATA ports we’ve seen on a B550 board. A review of benchmarks will reveal that the Taichi has negligible audio crosstalk.

There’s little to say about negatives, except that the price crosses X570 territory. Which top-tier B550 mobo you’ll choose is a tight race.

Key Features 14+2 power phases

Eight SATA ports using ASM1061 controller

2.5G Ethernet + WiFi 6

HDMI 2.1 + Displayport

Audio codec ALC1220 with NE5532 amplifier

Pros: Extreme heat shielding for maximal performance

Very low audio crosstalk

Lots of USB and SATA ports Cons: Unbelievable price tag

Bottom Line:

The B550 Taichi is the priciest B550 yet. ASRock has spared no expense to make sure it is a competitive entry to the market.

Dirt-Cheap B550 Motherboard

ASRock B550M-HDV

The promise of the Bx50 chipsets has long been solid gaming at affordable prices. If you are happy with a mobo that works without threatening to blow up your parts, then the ASRock B550M-HDV is $80.

The B550M-HDV is a contrast to the colorful affairs most of the other motherboards in this list are. This is the only B550 mobo we’ve seen whose price remained the same from the previous generation. ASRock did that by keeping most of the features stuck in the last generation, too.

This board is geared for commercial use, but you can, in theory, squeeze some gaming out of it. Only two DRAM slots, single PCIe, and M.2 and poor connectivity options will make that hard. Of note is the poor power delivery as well – the tiny chipset heatsink and 4-pin power connector attest to this. ASRock’s own B550M Pro4 has 6-phase power to the CPU at $115. They’d have won more points by including that config here.

That said, this is the cheapest option in a chipset targeted for budget consumers. Legacy PS/2 and D-sub video ports are neat additions if your old components are in working order. Not everyone has to live in the leading edge of tech, and that’s okay.

Key Features 4+2 power phases

Two DIMM slots and four SATA ports

1G Ethernet

One PCIe and M.2 slots each

PS/2 port and D-sub video

Pros: Cheapest B550 motherboard

Utilitarian mATX layout

Legacy ports Cons: VRM is subpar

No power delivery heatsink

Barebone features

Bottom Line:

The ASRock B550M-HDV is a viable option if you want new generation compatibility, without much else. It won’t wow, but it will sell.

Best mATX B550 Motherboard

ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS

The TUF line belonged to ASUS’s sturdy flagships in the past, before the more flashy ROG overtook them. This well-positioned mATX mobo might prove to be a resurgence. The TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS hits quite a sweet spot.

The B550M-Plus is technically two variants. You can shell out 20 more USD to add WiFi 6. The design is a subdued grey on black, with sudden yellow accents. Placement is compact, as should be on an mATX board.

There’s an M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot without a heatsink and a PCIe 3.0 M.2 slot connected to the chipset. You get a reinforced PCIe 4.0 x16 slot and another PCIe 3.0 x4 chipset slot. There is a small chipset heatsink that will handle mild temperatures.

There are RGB headers, 4-pin fan headers, and a Thunderbolt header. The port selection is impressive for this form factor: there are 8 rear USB ports and 6 front ones. Even a combination PS/2 port has been squeezed in.

While this board provides robust features and performance, one fact stands out. Its predecessor, the 450 version used to be available for $90 only. Yes, that’s a $70 price increase, nearly double the original MSRP. Shaving off a bit on the price would have made the B550M-PLUS ruler of the mATX boards.

Key Features: 8+2 power phases

Two PCIe slots (4.0 x16 and 3.0 x4)

Four DIMM slots and four SATA ports

2.5 G ethernet (WiFi 6 optional)

HDMI 2.1 + Displayport

Pros: Proper power delivery and cooling

Nice array of ports

Excellent layout for an mATX board Cons: Steep price increase from the predecessor

Bottom Line:

The ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS is the mATX motherboard to beat at value-for-dollar.

Budget ITX Gaming

ASRock B550M-ITX/ac

The smallest consumer form factor, the mITX, is a divisive choice. But the ASRock B550M-ITX/ac does not have to be since it is well below mid-tier among B550 motherboards. On paper, it looks packed with features as well.

If you’re sold on mITX, then the B550 market narrows down a lot from you. There are some options at the high-end. The ASRock B550M-ITX/ac is the only thing that even comes near to budget levels. The nearest alternative is the GIGABYTE B550I Aorus Pro AX at $180.

Most of the good stuff is present in this offering, from an 802.11ac card to four SATA ports. Exclusion of both 2.5G and an ax WiFi card means you are stuck at lower network speeds, though.

The main gripes we have with this motherboard is the weird and downright evil layout. The four SATA ports we talked about earlier? Well, no more than two cables will fit properly, so good luck on that front. The CPU 8-pin connector is also, for some reason, at the rear. Why, ASRock, why? The audio codec is also a measly ALC887, though that could be forgiven for the price point.

If you can work around the layout, this B550M-ITX/ac will deliver dependable performance. mITX thermals are another issue when pushing your rig, so pay close attention to your case.

Key Features: 6+2 power phases

Two DIMM slots and four SATA ports

One PCIe 4.0 M.2 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

HDMI + Displayport

1G Ethernet + WiFi 5

Pros: Good features on paper

Only current budget ITX option Cons: Weird and disruptive layout

No 2.5G or WiFi 6

Bottom Line:

The ASRock B550M-ITX/ac is hindered by its layout problems. Otherwise, it’s a great, and only current budget mITX B550 motherboard.

Top mITX B550 Motherboard

ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix lineup is a top contender in many gaming lists. ASUS makes flagships under ROG and builds them well. The ROG Strix B550-I Gaming is the best mITX board you’ll find in the market right now. To be fair, also the priciest.

This is the only mITX board from ASUS, and it stands out with its feature list. It has a compact design that is so crucial for a small form factor PC. The rear cover and front power delivery heatsink are connected, covering the M.2 heatsink as well. Unlike the ASRock board on our list, the 8-pin power connector is well placed in the top left.

There are RGB headers and fan headers. Thankfully, all the four SATA ports are usable. Port selection is decent as well.

An unexpected advantage of this motherboard is the audio. There is a custom audio daughterboard using the M.2 slot. The rear panel has a type-C audio port, which is a welcome addition. The audio codec is ASUS’s SupremeFX S1200A, a superb choice.

There aren’t many negatives of this mobo except the hefty price. You aren’t going to get as many ports as an ATX board. But you don’t need to anyway.

Key Features: 8+2 power phases

Two DIMM slots and four SATA ports

One PCIe 3.0 M.2 slot and one PCIe 4.0 x16 slot

Add-in audio board using M.2, Ty

2.5G Ethernet + WiFi 6

Pros: Great audio features

Reliable performance

Many USB 3.2 Gen-2 ports Cons: Pricey

Bottom Line:

If you plan on taking your PC to LAN parties, the ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming is a solid foundation. Good things don’t come cheap, though.

Best B550 Motherboard for Content Creation

GIGABYTE B550 Vision D

Not every custom PC is built for gaming. Some are for content creation. Whether you’re video editing, designing, or making music, a well-built rig is essential. That’s where the Vision D comes in.

The first striking thing about the Vision D is its design. Smartly, GIGABYTE has chosen a minimal black and white look. This sets it apart from other motherboards that shout ‘gamer.’

Two full-length PCIe 4.0 slots in an x16 or x8/x8 configuration is a good setup. Content creators will also be happy with the two M.2 slots, each with their own heatsinks. The Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.2 Gen-2 Type-C ports are another talking point. It can reach up to 40 Gbit/s, which is impressive indeed. Port selection is excellent, including a combo PS/2 port.

Although WiFi 6 is present, one outlier is the lack of 2.5G Ethernet. Way cheaper boards, such as the $180 Tomahawk, include this, so for the $260 Vision D to omit it seems wrong. And content creators may also get frustrated at having only four SATA ports to use. We’re not asking for the whopping eight ports of the B550 Taichi, but six would’ve been nice.

Key Features: 12+2 power phases

Two Thunderbolt-3 type C ports

One M.2 PCIe 4.0 and one M.2 PCIe 3.0 slot

Two PCIe 4.0 x16 or x8/x8 slots, one PCIe 3.0 x4 slot

Four DIMMS, four SATA ports

Two 1G ethernet ports

HDMI + DisplayPort

Pros: Strong power delivery

Clean, minimal aesthetic

Thunderbolt 3 ports Cons: Even cheaper boards have 2.5G Ethernet

Only four SATA ports

Bottom Line:

GIGABYTE has tailored a high-end motherboard towards content creators. And, got the design right. A couple of tiny improvements would have made it unbeatable for that segment.

[ Seems like gigabyte hasn’t updated in Amazon but might do very soon ]

Glossary

Not sure what some of these specs mean? Have some questions before you buy? This section is for you. If you have no doubts, scroll on past to the final part.

VRM: The Voltage Regulator Module is a collection of MOSFETs (power transistors), capacitors, and chokes. It cleans and reduces the voltage to different components, most notably the CPU. The VRM is the fundamental part of a motherboard. It differentiates top-tier boards from cheap ones.

Power Phases: A PWM controller drives a VRM, often in 4, 6 or 8 phases. The power phases refer to how many times the power is checked for voltage. More is better, but you get diminishing returns after a point.

Doubler: A phase doubler generates two interleaved PWM signals. This doubles the number of apparent phases. What it basically does is reduce the load current on a single phase, which is good. But note that it does not provide a tighter voltage tolerance. This means it’s not as good as having more ‘real’ power phases.

PCIe: PCI Express is a standard that allows for expansion slots in your motherboard. Compared to other standards, it is one of the fastest – PCIe 4.0 has a maximum throughput of 64 GB/s. A PCIe slot can come in different sizes/configurations: x1, x4, x8, x16 and x32. The number refers to how many lanes are available for that slot (more is better). GPUs generally use x16 slots.

M.2: M.2 refers to a form factor, i.e., a physical size, commonly for SSDs. It can connect to your motherboard via three possible ports: SATA, PCIe without NVMe and PCIe with NVMe.

SATA: Serial ATA is another bus interface that connects HDDs, SSDs, and optical drives to your motherboard. SATA III has limits of 6.0 Gb/s, 3.0 Gb/s and 1.5 Gb/s. Except for some high-end devices, most other storage solutions use SATA.

DIMM: Dual In-Line Memory Module is the physical slot in your motherboard where you fit your RAM into. For most users, this is where you install your DDRx RAM cards.

BIOS: The Basic Input/Output System is the chip/code/software that boots up your computer as you turn it on. Often, you’ll find a UEFI chip serving this function in modern motherboards. You’ll use the BIOS for changing boot devices, overclocking, and even upgrading CPU compatibility.

FAQs

Does the motherboard matter that much?

Yes. Along with the Power Supply Unit (PSU), the motherboard is an often overlooked component of your PC build. While you don’t necessarily need the very best mobo, at least get one that will comfortably handle anything you throw at it.

Will my RAM/storage/expansion card work with all motherboards?

Possibly. Always double check specifications for compatibility before buying.

Will my motherboard come with cables?

Yes. Mobos generally have 2-4 SATA cables thrown in the box.

How many SATA ports do I need?

For most users, 4 is sufficient, and 6 is more than enough.

Conclusion

We’ve looked at the best of the B550 boards currently on the market. Now’s the time to make a decision on which one to get – or a decision to wait for a while. Expect more custom boards and retail availability, especially as we get the Ryzen 4000 series later this year. It’s not necessary to splurge all your money on a motherboard. However, getting one that will back all your needs will save you from a lot of future headaches.

Still, confused? Have more questions? Hit us up in the comment section.