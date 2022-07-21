The fear of data loss haunts us all. But, you can put this fear to rest by backing up your files. Besides that, it also helps you restore files to another phone, in case you bought a new one.

However, if you don’t have the right backup app by your side, the backup process can be time-consuming. This can even bore you to death, so to speak. So, choosing a reliable backup app is crucial.

But, with backup apps mushrooming in the Android market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. So, to help you make a calculated choice, this article has covered the 15 best backup apps for Android.

Features to Look For in Backup Apps

There are many features to consider while selecting the right backup app for Android. Some of these features would be the following.

A user-friendly interface

Scheduled backups

Flexible Backup Targets

Data Privacy and Security

Support Third-Party Apps

Speedy Backup and Restore

Sharing and Collaboration Options

Best Backup Apps for Android

The backup apps that have made it to our list of 15 Best Backup Apps for Android are lined up in this article. The selection of these apps is based on their features. We have also considered users’ ratings and reviews.

After reading what these backup apps have to offer, you can decide the app most suitable for you and your needs.

Google Drive

Google Drive needs no introduction. Anyone with a Google account has a readily available Google Drive with 15 GB of free storage. If you are not well-accustomed to backup apps, this app can be a good start for you. Backing up files in Google Drive only requires you to drag and drop them.

You can also allow the app to sync files and folders on your phone. This will automatically back up the files. In case you make any changes to these synced files, they are implemented in the cloud backup.

Most importantly, data security coupled with ease of access makes the user experience in Google Drive better. And, its advanced sharing options take it up a notch.

App Backup & Restore

App Backup & Restore by Trustlook Security Lab offers to back up your files in batches. You can then, restore, transfer, and share the backed-up files, at your convenience.

Except for app data, this app stores APK files along with other apps. As a result, this frees up some space on your Android devicce. By default, it stores backup files in the internal storage. But. it also gives you the option to store the backup to SD cards and USB.

Other than that, App Backup & Restore has an auto backup and update feature. Likewise, you would have no complaints when it comes to speed.

Sync

Sync is another great option for backups on Android. If you’re concerned about the privacy and security of your files, Sync may just be the right one for you. Its inbuilt encryption and access controls ensure the safety of your backup files.

Another thing that differentiates Sync from other similar apps is the free 5 GB of safe cloud storage. Transferring and sharing huge files along with collaborating is not a problem either. On top of that, it provides you access to files stored on a computer or any other device from your phone and tablet.

Dropbox

In Dropbox, one of the best cloud storage mediums, backup and syncing files to the cloud storage is as easy as accessing them. It is possible to automatically back up photos and videos in the background too.

Although it doesn’t have zero-knowledge encryption, the data protection is still satisfactory. It has enabled end-to-end encryption. So, your backup files are hack-proof. Similarly, AES-256-bit encryption ensures the security of the stored backups.

Likewise, irrespective of size, file sharing is convenient. This is made possible due to its advanced sharing options. What makes it even better is that you can share the file link with people who aren’t Dropbox users. Yet, they will be able to access the shared files.

Google One

With Google One, you can sit and relax and let the app automatically back up files and folders that you hold dear. This app manages your backup in the 15 GB cloud storage which is free in each Google account.

You can back up photos and videos, contacts, call history, app data, settings, etc. through Google One. You can also organize your Google account within Google Workspace services like Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive.

If you get a Google One membership, you will get to enjoy its scalability. You can decide on a plan based on your backup storage needs. It allows you to share your storage space with 5 people, at most. You also get access to Google expert’s advice.

Migrate

When it comes to backing up data in root devices, Migrate has made a name for itself. Developed by BaltiApps, it is best suited for transferring files from one custom ROM to another. It allows you to backup almost everything like apps, app data, app permissions, call logs, font scale, app installer, etc. to name a few.

Once you back up the files, Migrate generates a flashable ZIP file. You can then flash the ZIP file in the new custom ROM to restore the backup. Also, granting root access is a must during the restoration process.

In this way, Migrate is a reliable backup ROM data backup. But, the downside to this app is the problem with bugs that may cause minor inconvenience.

Easy Backup-Contacts Transfer and Restore

This backup app holds true to its name. Dedicated to backing up your phone’s contact list, this app focuses on ease of use. You are only one tap away from backing up your contacts.

Since you can access most of its features from the home screen, it won’t take much of your time to learn to use the app. Regarding the backup storage, you can export it to Google Drive, Dropbox, SD card, Onedrive, and more.

It also supports offline backup. And, you can transfer and share contacts via Exchange, Gmail, etc. On top of that, it caters to a larger customer base as it’s available in 15 different languages.

Resilio Sync

Resilio Sync is another great option for cloud backup on Android. It allows moving files within devices without having to worry about storage limits. Without any storage limit, you can transfer even huge files, a feature that most backup apps lack.

This backup app allows access and uploads from any device or platform such as Mac, PC, etc. When it comes to data protection, Resilio Sync takes care of that by encrypting the files. Nor does it save your data in third-party servers. Instead, it protects them by backing them up in your private cloud.

If your Android device has storage space issues then, using Resilio Sync can be beneficial. This app removes the synced files and frees up the space on your phone. But, if you want, you can use Selective Sync to keep certain files.

Titanium Backup

For rooted devices, Titanium Backup can be a reliable backup app for Android. With this app on your side, you can backup and restore apps, and data, along with market links. It also supports 0-click and scheduled backup to cloud storage.

Its speed is another aspect that makes it a great choice. With one click, you can share the backup files via Email or export them to the cloud. And, unlike with other backup apps, you can also store apps while they’re still running.

In case you upgrade Titanium Backup to Pro, you can back up while the other apps are up and running. Moreover, it supports 0-click batch restores which means you can leave your unattended while restoring. Likewise, transferring apps and their data to or from SD cards will be a cakewalk.

Solid Explorer

Solid Explorer is a file manager app that has earned a good reputation as a backup alternative. Strong AES encryption is one of the features it proudly boasts. This feature makes the app the right choice for those who don’t want to compromise the safety of their backup files.

It further adds an extra layer of security by prompting password or fingerprint verification to access the backup files. Likewise, backing up to NAS (Network-attached storage) drives is also convenient as this app supports network protocols like SFTP, FTP, SMB, etc.

Since Solid Explorer is primarily a file manager, you can organize your backup files on your phone. With this app, you get a two-in-one deal which is great, considering it does both jobs eatly.

Icedrive

Icedrive is lightweight cloud storage that promises its users the utmost privacy and security. The free plan of this app gives 10 GB of storage. The user-friendly interface of the app helps you to manage and access backup files effortlessly. The privacy policy of this app offers you full control over your data.

Furthermore, the sharing options in this app are pretty easy to use. But, it has not made the collaboration options available yet. Likewise, it lacks chat support whenever you need to communicate or seek help over minor issues. And, the absence of block-level sync results in slower file transfer.

Swift Backup

Gone are the days when you had to give full root access to backup apps for better services. Swift Backup has changed that single-handedly. This app is known among its users for its speed and efficiency.

This app backs up apps, messages, call logs, used wallpapers, etc. But, the backup of app data, special app data, and Wi-Fi network settings are only possible on rooted devices.

Swift Backup supports Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, SFTP, Samba, and more. Likewise, if you run this app with the Shizuku service, you can even carry out batch backup and restore. Otherwise, this feature was only viable for rooted devices previously.

Super Backup and Restore

You may grow fond of this app owing to its simple and user-friendly interface. Besides apps, Super Backup and Restore also backs up contacts, SMS, call logs, bookmarks, call recordings, etc. It also backs up APK installation files and lets you share them.

It exports the backup files to SD cards. In case the storage space runs out, you can also transfer the backup files to other external SD cards. So, changing backup storage is never a hassle with this app.

This app also lets you schedule automatic backups. A feature like such makes the backup task easier. However, this app does not run in the background.

Alpha Backup Pro

Alpha Backup Pro claims to be an application manager with full features, and rightly so. The backup service of this app has left its users satisfied. It backs up almost everything from system and user apps to app data, contacts, and more.

Apart from that, restoring and sharing with this app is handy and user-oriented. The advanced backup system enables you to store APK files, schedule backups, etc. You can then store the files on internal storage, SD cards, cloud storage, etc.

For user safety and privacy concerns, it uses 256-bit custom AES encryption. Furthermore, its inbuilt app-lock system adds to the layer of security. By now, you may have guessed that this app comes with a price. But, you get your money’s worth.

G Cloud Backup

G Cloud Backup is a decent cloud storage app for both automatic and manual backups. This app is specifically designed for phone backups. With 1 GB of free storage space, this app stores contacts, messages, photos, videos, music, call logs, etc.

You can also extend the storage space up to 10 GB. It also provides advanced options to modify the daily schedule, upload over 3G, and more.

This app takes the privacy and security of your backup files seriously. From data transfer to storing, G Cloud Backup covers it all. Overall, easy and secure backups, restoring process, and storage extendibility make this app stand out from the rest.