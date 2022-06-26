10 Best Batman Games of All Time

When it comes to gaming, superhero games are in a league of their own. That feeling you get when you defeat bad guys after hours of grinding and save the world with your own hands is indeed surreal. I, personally buy and play these superhero games whenever I get a chance.

However, many of us might not be fans of every superhero out there. Some may like the Marvel universe and its vibrant colors, whereas some might be fans of the dark settings that DC offers. So, in this post, I am sharing with you the best Batman games you should play if you’re a Batman fanatic.

Best Batman Games

Batman: Arkham City

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 18, 2011

October 18, 2011 Platform: PlayStation 3|4, Xbox One|360, Microsoft Windows, Wii U, OS X

If you want to enjoy some classic Batman game with lots of action while also engaging in a compelling story, you definitely don’t want to miss this one. It has an epic story and character progression that will make you keep coming back for more.

Batman: Arkham City lets you dive into the world of crime and experience the thrilling adventures of Batman. It is set in the open-world Arkham city, which you can explore freely or on vehicles. The game introduces a lot of characters and villains who play an important role in the game.

The gameplay is mainly focused on uncovering different secrets of the city and stopping Hugo Strange from carrying out a dangerous plan. As you progress through the game, you will come across multiple enemies that you can take down using your weapons or fists. The combat in this game is seamless, and you can use various awesome moves to take down your opponents.

The game also introduces a lot of villains and allies along the way. The allies will help you, and villains will try to take you down. The game keeps getting interesting as you move forward, and you’ll learn various skills and unlock different weapons that you can use to take down your enemies.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Eidos Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Eidos Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: August 25, 2009

August 25, 2009 Platform: PlayStation 3|4, Xbox One|360, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X

Batman: Arkham Asylum pits you with the greatest rival of Batman, the Joker. And this time around, he has a crazy but well-thought plan to trap Batman within an asylum full of crazy dudes.

Throughout the game, you’ll see these two characters confront each other while they try to destroy each other. It has an ominous setting and cutscenes with amazing voice acting that will immediately catch your attention.

While you chase Joker around the walls of the asylum, you’ll come across many psychopaths who are crazy in their heads and will try to stop you from moving further. You can then use various moves to take them down. The combat in this game is very smooth, and you can perform various moves with ease.

You can jump, run or crouch to move through different obstacles. In addition to that, you also have access to the Detective Vision ability, which lets you examine different things in your surroundings for additional clues.

The game introduces a lot of cool gadgets and weapons that you can use throughout the game. But these gadgets will be unlocked as you progress through the game. The game is heavily focused on stealth elements, and you can pass through enemies without being undetected or take them down before they have a chance to react.

Batman: The Enemy Within

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Publisher: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: August 8, 2017

August 8, 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Batman: The Enemy Within is a point-and-click game that requires you to make multiple choices within the game that will ultimately decide how the story will unfold and end. In the game, you will take control of Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego Batman.

The gameplay is mostly conversation-based, where you’ll be investigating crime scenes going on in the city and participating in various events throughout the game. The conversations will almost end with you having to choose the outcome that will dictate how the game moves forward.

The choices you make will affect other characters in the game. You can try to be a hero who will save everyone or go into the path of absolute darkness, destroying everything in his path. But no matter what type of outcome you choose, it always feels like someone’s not happy with it.

The Enemy Within has an absolutely enthralling story where you have to make difficult choices in order to save the day. As the story progresses, you’ll soon find out everyone’s true intentions as enemies become friends, and the persons you thought of as friends start betraying you. If you are attracted to games with captivating stories, this game might be able to clench your thirst for a while.

Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: June 23, 2015

June 23, 2015 Platform: Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Batman: Arkham Knight is an action/adventure game where you can freely travel between different places in Gotham City. It offers a lot of features to make your experience a memorable one.

It features Scarecrow as the main antagonist of the game, along with Arkham Knight, a mysterious character in the game. Throughout the game, you’ll complete different missions and quests to uncover the mysteries of Gotham city and bring justice to the wrongdoers.

You’ll come across many bad guys on your way and although you can use your stealth ability to sneak past them, fighting them off to show off your combat skills is fun in itself. You can also use various gadgets and weapons to take down your opponents with style.

As you progress further in the game, you can unlock various skills and weapons as well. The game also features detective skills that you can use to uncover different hidden paths and information about your surroundings.

The game features the iconic vehicle of Batman, Batmobile, which you can use to travel between places quickly. In addition, you can also glide through the skies using your cape. It offers an engaging story with a good plot to immerse yourself into the game and fight bad guys as the true defender of justice.

Batman: Telltale Series

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Publisher: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: August 2, 2016

August 2, 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3|4, Xbox One|360, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

Batman: Telltale Series is a point-and-click game that requires you to make decisions constantly in order to maintain the flow of the game. It is an adventure game where your decisions will affect how certain events of the game play out.

It follows Batman and his human personality Bruce Wayne in a series of events that will determine how they will play out based on your choices. Your decisions will determine whether Batman becomes the hero that everybody praises or a villain that everyone despises.

It has a beautiful narration and a unique art style that will capture your heart. Besides these, people can also help you make decisions through a feature called crowd play.

Lego Batman 2: DC Superheroes

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive (OS X)

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive (OS X) Release Date: June 19, 2012

June 19, 2012 Platform: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo DS|3DS, OS X, PlayStation Vita|3, Wii, Wii U, Xbox 360

Lego Batman 2 is one of the funniest and most entertaining batman games you’ll come across. Not only does this game have voice acting for the first time in the series, but it is also equally humorous and top-notch.

As usual, your job is to stop the Joker from carrying out the plan that will destroy Gotham city. But this time around, he has another accomplice to help him in his plan. You, along with Superman and Robin, will have to travel to different locations of the city and try to stop them. It contains a vast open world of Gotham City, and you can practically explore any part of it, taking full advantage of it.

As you progress through the game, you will unlock various abilities for your characters as well as other characters from the Justice League. You can then use these characters on your further missions. The game has crisp animations as well as good storylines. Although it is not fully action-packed, you will still enjoy this game if you love adventures.

Batman: Arkham Origins

Developer: WB Games Montréal

WB Games Montréal Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 25, 2013

October 25, 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360

It is another game in the Batman: Arkham series and features a number of villains that want to get their hands on you. You will play as a young Batman, not fully polished but still full of vengeance and pride.

The game is mainly focused on Batman trying to capture a bad guy named Black Mask. However, there are many twists and turns along the way as you soon figure out that he has hired eight of the most capable assassins from around the world to kill you.

As you chase after the Black Mask, these villains will chase after you. It contains an open-world environment of Gotham city that you can explore freely, solving various crime scenes along the way. You can help cops to solve various cases, but sometimes they will be after you as well. Besides that, you also have the ability to recreate crime scenes to figure out what exactly went on in the scene.

You will fight these assassins using your super cool moves and weapons. You also have various stealth abilities to sneak past enemies. Some old enemies like Joker will also make their appearance in this game. Although it has not received many positive reviews compared to other games in the series, it is still enjoyable if you’re a Batman fanatic.

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive (OS X)

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Feral Interactive (OS X) Release Date: 11 November 2014

11 November 2014 Platform: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, OS X, PlayStation Vita|3|4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

It is another game in the Lego Batman series and revolves around a villain called Brainiac who wants to shrink different cities of Earth and add them to his collection. While it does not have an open world like the previous game, it is still a pretty fun game to play.

The game requires you to stop the evil plans of Brainiac by completing different missions. In this game, you can form alliances with superheroes as well as supervillains of the DC universe. You can also unlock different characters along the way and play them later on in the missions.

The game also features a co-op mode that you can play with your friends. Like the previous game, it has great animations and funny voice acting that will make you laugh all the way. The characters all retain their superpowers and can use them in combat as well as while exploring. In addition, you can also obtain different abilities by changing your character’s costume.

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Developer: Armature Studio

Armature Studio Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 25, 2013

October 25, 2013 Platform: Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita|3|4, Wii U, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox 360

This game is a sequel to Batman: Arkham Origins and features some of the most notorious villains of the Batman series. Your job is to stop the mayhem caused by these villains in one of the penitentiaries in Gotham city.

You will complete a series of missions and take down bad guys and bosses using your weapons and various maneuvers. You can also use various athletic abilities to stay hidden from your enemies until you want to strike. Catwoman makes her appearance in this game and will aid you in various missions.

The combat in this game feels better than in the previous ones. And various old weapons, as well as combat abilities, make a return as well. It also allows you to choose which one of the three bosses you want to face first.

Batman: Arkham VR

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: October 11, 2016

October 11, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

This game will let you enjoy the beauty of Gotham City from Batman’s perspective. It is somewhat interactive, and you can use a few weapons to combat enemies. But it does not have that hardcore combat and intense actions that you would expect from a Batman game. So that is quite disappointing.

The game is about solving a series of puzzles and solving various cases. It is still entertaining, considering it was the first Batman VR game and came quite a while ago. It also lets you interact with nearby objects.

It can be a good experience if you want to play a Batman game on VR, but if you’re looking to play more story-driven games, you’d be better off playing other games from the list.