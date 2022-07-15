20 Best Beat Em Up Games of All Time

Beat ’em up is one of the most fun and immersive games to play. In these games, you just have to beat the goons and, eventually, various bosses. You don’t have to go and search for them. They may cross your path in the course of the game.

The pure joy of beating the enemies and pulling off amazing and interesting combos to hit the enemies is unmatched. Also, the storyline of the beat-em-up games is thoroughly enjoyable.

In this article, we have handpicked the Beat Em Up Games you can play right now.

20 Best Beat Em Up Games

The Simpsons

Inspired by the Simsons franchise, The Simpsons is an arcade Beat Em Up game. Like the show, this game is very weird and funny. The character in this game is very goofy and funny.

Set in Springfield, You can choose from four playable characters in the game. Each character has a set of skills and abilities.

The plot of the game ignited when Smithers was running away from the police as he stole the diamond. He bumps into Homer. The diamond flew over and landed on Maggie’s mouth. The Smithers kidnaps Maggie. So, the Simpsons family venture into various adventure to save Maggie.

Streets Of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 2 is a sidescrolling beat-em-up game. This is a great sequel to its predecessor. Again, this game features the ruthless Mr.X, who is seeking revenge. After the event of the first game, Adam, Axel, and Blaze finally put a hold on the Mr.X syndicate and bring back the peace in the street.

Adam is now kidnapped by the menacing MR. X to lure Axel and Balze. This game also introduces two new characters in the game. The gameplay is very fast and immersive. You can kill the goons with your combo moves, powerful fists, and with your Katana. You can also pick up weapons from the environment of the game.

Final Fight 3

With the dystopian and haunting music blazing in the background, You play as Guy and other new characters and go on various missions to beat the villains. In this game, a new deadly gang is causing a riot. You must now step up and beat them up with your amazing skills.

Now, Guy and Hagger and the other two newly introduced characters. must unite to free Metro city from the Skull Cross gang. There are four playable characters in the game. Each player has their own set of skills that they use to kill the goons. You can go on the adventure alone, or you can go with CPU-controlled partners.

God Hand

God’s hand is one of the most absurd and weird actions. Beat ’em up game you can play. The cool thing about the game is its funny and over-the-top characters. This game successfully blends action and humor to offer one of the most entertaining and hardcore gaming experiences.

Oftentimes, the action in this game is very bloody and gory. The action really pumps you up. But the gameplay of this game is only good. The jokes are good, but it becomes repetitive.

Furthermore, the best aspect of the game is its combat and the combos element. You can choose what combo you want to perform in a certain moment of the game.

Viewtiful Joe

Viewtiful is a side-scrolling, beat ’em up game. The plot and the action of this game are so immersive and wholesome. The action in this game is very goofy and very demanding sometimes.

This game follows the story of Joe, who is obsessed with the movie. One day, during the movie, his girlfriend is kidnapped. Quickly, Joe is transported into the Movieland.

After getting the special V-Watch from his favorite hero, he goes into the entertaining and dangerous to bring his girlfriend back from Jadow, the main villain. This game features puzzle-solving elements and platforming elements. With the plethora of skills, you sometimes have to fight a lot of goons at one time.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game

This is one of the most exciting and immersive beat-em-up games. Inspired by the graphics novel, there are four playable characters in the game initially, but there are unlockable and downloadable characters also.

In this game, You need to defect Ramona evil seven different exes. Each player you choose has its own ability and the ability upgrades as you move on with the game. There are seven different worlds in the game. Each world has a big boss you need to fight to move on with the game.

The Warriors

Set in the fictionalized New York with a gritty and hostile atmosphere, The warrior explores the life of street gangs and warriors. This game is based on the book and lightly explores the plot of the book. The warriors and street fighters are accused of the murder they have not committed and had to fly to home town.

There are various playable characters in the game. You can only choose one player in the mission, and the rest of the others are computer controlled. The action in this game is brutal and full of blood.

The game highly depends upon Melee and hand-to-hand combat. The combos in the game are effective and provide heavy damage.

Alien vs. Predator

Alien vs. Predator is an amazing beat-em-up game that you can play. The game is very action heavy and fast. This game gives us the option to play up to three players simultaneously. You just need to choose the best character, and you can beat some aliens using various weapons in the game.

There are four playable characters in the game. They are two predators and two cyborgs. Each player has their own fighting style and weapons. You need to kill the hordes of aliens in the game.

The Punisher

If you know the superhero The Punisher from Marvel comic, then you must know that he is the perfect fit for beat-em-up games. He is a ruthless hero that will go beyond anything for revenge and justice. And this game utilizes the traits of the punisher in a satisfying way.

There are two playable characters in the game. You can either play as the punisher or Nick fury. They team up to bring down the gruesome and dangerous villain named Kingpin. This is a sidescrolling beat-em-up game, so you need to kill every enemy that comes in your way. Each level ends with the boss fight.

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage is a recent addition to the most classic series. With the roaring music and the gaming gameplay, this is a great game for any Street of Rage fun. The essence of the game stays the same as its predecessor, but the graphics, action, and gameplay are on another level.

Once again, the group of classic heroes unites to fight against the hordes of enemies. You can choose your character and go on the adventure. You can use various combos, use various skill moves and kill the villains. In this game, there is also an online mode in which you can fight it out against your friends.

Comix Zone

The character in this game is trapped in their own creation. You play as a comic book artist named Sketch Turner, who transports into the world of music books created by him. Mortus, the main antagonist of the game, wants to take the body of the artist.

The sketch is very powerful in the comic book world. He is vested with the responsibility to protect the world and get off this world to his own. You move on with the various level in the game. Apart from kicking, punching, and jumping, he can also use another attack to hurt the enemies.

Altered Beast

This is a fun and adventurous beat-em-up game you can play right now. The main character of the game is summoned by Zeus to rescue his daughter from the devilish ruler of the Underworld. You need to explore the depths of the Underworld to find Zeus’s daughter.

Set in ancient Greece, You play as a mystical beast that can change its shape. Each beast form has its own abilities and powers. Now, you must combat the devilish monsters, fight various menacing bosses and move on with the game. The action in this game is very exciting.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Sequel to Double dragon, this is one of the most exciting beat ’em up games you can play. The black Warrior leader murders Billy’s girlfriend. This is an action-packed revenge thriller game in which Billy and Jimmy team up to kill some goons and bosses.

There are many missions in the game you need to complete. You can choose the most difficult of the game. The action in this game is average, but storytelling is at its finest.

Captain Commando

Like the various game of Capcom, this game is also set in the fictional city of Metro City. In this game, You assure the role of Commando. The Commando is a strong-headed, powerful, and very determined character. He also has special gloves that fire bolts of fire and electricity.

The game is set in the year 2026 earth. The earth is not peaceful and quiet anymore. There is riot and chaos. Commando teamed up with the other three Commando to eradicate the crime from the earth.

Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

This game features the best archnemesis in comics, i.e., Venom and Spiderman. The game is based on the comic of the same name. The action in this game is very fun and entertaining. You can smash various monsters in the game.

In this game, Spiderman and Venom team up to kill the most powerful super villain named Carnage. Carnage is causing riots in the city, affecting the people, and causing various difficulties. You can also unlock other Marvel characters to help you in the game.

Fight’N Rage

Inspired by the 90’s game, Fight’N Rage is one of the most immersive and technically good beat-em-up games. As this is a relatively new game, this game features one of the most smooth gameplay and control mechanics. This game really enhances beat-em-up genres to the next level.

The game is very fast and relatively short. Each single-player session is less than one hour of gameplay. With simplified control and gameplay, the combos feel very powerful and easy. You can also CO-OP with various players in the game.

Alien Storm

With the amazing sci-fi premise, this is the arcade action beat ’em up game. The monstrous and dangerous aliens and predators are invading the earth. The aliens are very cruel and gruesome and may cause chaos in the world.

So, the special force united together to fight against the aliens. There are three playable characters in the game. Each character has their own abilities and powers. With them, you must complete six missions of the game.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This game is inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. The plot of the game revolves around the episodes of season one. In this game, The heroes must fight against the machines, dogs, and thugs.

You can choose your hero from the four playable characters in the game. Each character has its own attributes and special power. And there are two more hidden playable characters in the game. The action in this game is too awesome and exciting.

Guardian Heroes

Guardian Heroes incorporate a fantasy story and gruesome action to offer exciting gameplay. In this world full of gods, monsters, and demons, a group of heroes comes together to fight against the brutal force of evil.

Each decision you make changes the course of the game. You can get multiple endings according to the path taken by the character. Apart from the story mode, there is versus mode, in which players go one vs. one battle. You can complete with six characters in the game.

The TakeOver

With the music playing in the background, Ethan and Vanessa go on an exciting and action-packed adventure. The story is represented in the Comic book style.

The action in this game is too beautiful in terms of graphics. The game mechanics also is very good. You can use various combos to give more damage to the enemies. You can unleash a heavy and threatening attack on the enemies.