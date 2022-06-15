9 Best Boxing Games of All Time

Ever wanted to punch somebody in their face without dealing with consequences? After a hard day at work or study, we all want to blow off some steam, and I have just the right thing for you players. Boxing!

Boxing video games can be an escape from reality as you punch, jab, and Hookshot, your opponent. Picture somebody, you don’t like and unleash your rage on them in these awesome boxing games I am about to present to you.

Best Boxing Games

You can literally buy boxing gloves and punch your friends and families, but that’s no fun, and boxing is supposed to be fun. Well, you can indeed do so in video games.

Moreover, you can actually learn boxing by playing motion sensors and Vr games. If you are excited to play and learn, then without further ado, I give you the best boxing games of all time.

Knockout League

Developer: Grab Games, Grab Games, LLC

Publisher: Grab Games, Grab Games, LLC

Release Date: January 24, 2017

Platform: Oculus Quest, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Fighting game, Sports Video Game, Action game, Simulation Game, Sports

This game is fun with all kinds of crazy characters. It is more fun to see them in the first person as you stun them with your punch. Wear your Oculus Quest VR headset and prepare for sweaty combat because this game offers hours of muscle movements that will make you exhausted, but you will crave for more.

Memorize your opponent’s moves and time your dodge perfectly to make them pay for hitting you.

All those wacky characters make you want to punch them just to see their reactions. It’s because of these funny bizarre moments that makes me keep coming back for more.

Some are serious hunks, while others are flashy with their costumes, and some even taunt you with their egoistic moves. It’s more like battling with a boss rather than fighting with characters as you memorize their every move and counter their attacks.

If you want to polish your skills, then go to the back alley and punch balloons, or you can practice your punches on the training ground with speed bags, heavy bags, and practice rings.

A boxing game with a different take makes this game feel fresh. On top of that, you will have your workout while having fun.

Fight Night Champion

Developer: EA Canada, HB Studios (iOS version)

Publisher: EA Sports

Release Date: March 1, 2011

Platform: iOS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Genre: Sports

Immerse into the realistic action game with its brutal combat and slow-motion replay. Fight Night Champion focuses on realistic graphics and facial expressions to let players feel the weight of every punch they land on the opponent’s face.

You can feel the pain on the player’s face as they endure the blood painted on their face and streaming down to their chest. The game does its work perfectly when it comes to showing details like gloves imprint or the place of impact.

The brutality and players with swollen faces are just the right amounts of features needed in story mode. It adds a personal touch and a more human side to the story as you and your opponent hide their pain to look tough from the outside.

The story plays out like a boxing movie, and there is drama and conflict outside the boxing ring that makes the game more personal. With advanced controls, brutal visuals, and interesting story elements, you got yourself an intense boxing experience.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Developer: Survios

Publisher: Survios, Koch Media

Release Date: September 3, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Fighting game, Sports Video Game, Action game, Simulation Game, Sports

What happens when you mix Tekken voice intro and Street fighter game mechanics? I present to you Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. It’s a glorious arcade boxing with flashy jabs, hooks, and uppercuts. It might sound a bit stale, but the mechanics are so well executed that each landing punch feels exciting.

The game takes a more approach to arcade-style gameplay. You also have dialogues going on with your favorite superstar from the movie Rocky. Controls are easy to pick up and execute, and challenges become more difficult as you progress throughout the game.

All in all, it’s a casual game that you can pick up anytime and play your heart’s content.

The Thrill of the fight

Developer: Sealost Interactive LLC

Publisher: Sealost Interactive LLC

Release Date: 1st Jul, 2016

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Oculus Quest

Microsoft Windows, Oculus Quest Genre:

A more realistic approach to virtual reality boxing, Thrill of the fight looks and feels realistic in many ways. It’s more of a boxing simulation than a game. Every punch feels real, and characters make your challenge to the edge of your endurance. Successfully dodging punches and countering your opponents gives you a sweet sense of satisfaction.

If you’re not into working out, then you might get tired after two or three rounds, but that won’t stop your opponent from punching you till you get defeated. Having enough stamina is what determines the victory, but don’t worry if you get tired quickly. You will soon catch the pace of the game.

The Thrill of the fight is one of the best simulations of boxing, and if you ever wanted to do boxing and haven’t got enough encouragement, this game will spark the desire once again. Just know that it’s unforgiving, so better be prepared with your stamina because you will need a lot to rise up to victory.

A piece of advice is to practice with a speed bag, a heavy bag, and with a coach before jumping into the ring. I underestimated this game and jumped right into the action.

After the second round, I was sweating profusely and drying out from inside, so I had to stop the game to hydrate myself. If you are up for a challenge and for fitness, buy and play this boxing simulation game.

Punch-Out!! (Wii)

Developer: Next Level Games

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: May 18, 2009

Platform: Wii

Genre: Sports

I remember playing Punch-Out late at night on my NES game console. It was simple, and I learned to punch and dodge after a couple of tries. Watching my opponent fall down after executing my killer ultimate always made me jump with joy.

And then, Nintendo released Punch-Out on Wii in 2009 with all the colorful characters I used to punch. I was hyped with excitement because not only can I fight with my old opponents, but I could see them in a vibrant 3d world.

All that nostalgia began flowing in as I played Punch-Out Wii and punched my old friend from the NES era. It was like I found my long-lost friend all grown up and matured. A pleasant gift from Nintendo to all the NES players of the past.

For you all boxing players, this game might not spark memories in you, but it certainly provides hours of entertainment with colorful and adorable characters. With the help of the Wii motion controller, play Punch-Out with your nunchucks controller and get immersed into the game.

You even have to fight British octopus, and this is awesome.

Real Boxing

Developer: Vivid Games S.A.

Publisher: Vivid Games, Qubic Games

Release Date: November 14, 2012

Platform: Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Sports

The game is visually stunning and gives you the impression of a fighter trying to survive in the boxed ring. Real boxing is the only game you can also play on your smartphone. Having so many options for character customization makes this game unique from any other boxing game.

Other boxing games might let you change your gloves and shorts, but Real Boxing will allow your characters to customize from their hairstyles all the way to their shredded body tattoos.

Controls are simple with three attacks, jab, hooks, and uppercut, but combining them in the toughest battles is what separates a pro from a beginner. You can dodge left and right by buttons from the both sides but it takes little bit to get used to it.

Real boxing is a simple game with good graphics that give total focus on boxing and players’ fun. One of the major advantages of Real Boxing is that it’s portable and can be played anytime and any place on your smartphone.

Wii Sports Boxing Champion.

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios, Nintendo EAD

Publisher: Nintendo

Release Date: July 11, 2014

Platform: Wii U

Genre: Sports

Along with other sports games such as golf, badminton, and baseball. Boxing champions also makes grand entrance into the Wii sports. It’s as simple as swinging your nunchucks controller in the air in a gesture that you are boxing. The game is stripped totally into bare boxing and nothing more.

You can defeat your opponent in a couple of swings; it’s that easy. The game gets competitive when you come face to face with another real player’s opponent.

Boxing is the meat and potato of this game, so expect nothing more and nothing less. However, you can have basic character customization to give a little touch of personality. Couple of punches and you will be getting on a grove to enjoy.

If you are not into heavily challenging workout sessions such as Thrill of the fight or even Punch-Out and just want to warm up and enjoy working out while also getting entertained, play this game. It’s an amazing alternative to having some quality time with friends and families.

Creed: Rise to Glory

Developer: Survios

Publisher: Survios

Release Date: September 25, 2018

Platform: Windows PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest

Genre: Fighting

A virtual reality boxing game with an online competitive mode where you can pick your champion and challenge the whole world in a boxing match. In this new Rocky Legends update, you face some iconic characters such as Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago, Rocky Balboa, and Clubber Lang.

Strap on that VR headset and get ready for an intense fight against opponents around the world.

The game also mixes action elements with boxing, which gives its unique taste to Creed. It guides you with color combos and gives you enough visual cues to not break the immersion of the game.

Creed: Rise to Glory is a polished game that falls short on stamina because the stamina bar inside the game does not match that of real life. Nevertheless, it does not break the immersiveness once you get the hang of it.

Fight Night: Round 4

Developer: EA Canada

Publisher: EA Sports

Release Date: June 23, 2009

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows Mobile, BlackBerry

Genre: Sports

Developed by Electronic Arts, Round 4 is the latest of the Fight Night franchise. Fight night once revolutionized the boxing genre bringing new and improved mechanics which were way ahead of their time. Now it’s time for Round 4 to hold the legacy to its new heights and it does not fail to satisfy players’ needs.

The graphics are realistic when the animation is fluid with 60 frames per second, and the gameplay is exhilarating. It’s like you’re watching a real boxing match and giving commands as they brawl together in the ring.

Level up to higher rank from unknown rookie to the ultimate champion in Legacy mode. Legacy mode tracks your status from calendar dates to the number of wins over losses. Use photo face mode to put your face to the character you are building.

Fight Night Round 4 is a must for any boxing player as it introduces a roster of 40 real-life professional boxers. In addition to that, you can play as legendary Mike Tyson. Boxing fans will love what this game has to offer.

Gameplay mechanics are also tweaked with a brilliant amount of details. You can now feel every punch through controller’s vibrating feedback. Parry is removed to simplify game movement. Instead, you can counter heavy land punches after successfully dodging.

Fight Night: Round 4 is as close as we can get to realistic boxing, which is not a virtual reality simulation but a game in itself.