20 Best Brain Games for Memory

Exercising your mind is as essential as exercising your body. But some of us neglect exercise for our mind. We need to sharpen our memory, have good problem-solving skills, and have quick and effective reaction time.

The great news is that you can exercise your brain in the comfort of your house. You just need your PC or mobile phone to play the brain games. Brain games are an easily accessible and reliable method for brain exercise.

In this article, I have handpicked the best brain games for memory that you can pay anytime you like.

Best Brain Games for Memory

In this fast world, You need your brain to function fast and remember all the essential things that you need in your daily life. So, to do so, you need to take out 15 to 20 minutes of time daily to do some brain exercise.

Chess

Chess is the best strategic board game to play. In chess, there is an 8*8 grid and a total of 64 squares. You need to maneuver 16 pieces in the game. The name of the pieces is Rook, Pawn, Bishop, King, Queen, and Knights. Each piece moves in a very specific way. The main agenda of this game is to protect your King from checkmate. Checkmate means there is no legal move left for KIng.

There is three-part to the chess game. Openings, Mid-game, and End game. You need to remember the openings so that you can get a little advantage in the game as White. Mid-game is when you need to simplify the game and make your pieces coordinate, and the End game is the one after you have a few pieces on the board.

Sudoku

Sudoku is a fun and challenging game to play. This game still features in various popular magazines till now. There is a 9*9 grid in the game. Each grid has nine-cell in it. So, there are 81 cells in the game. Furthermore, the 9*9 grid is broken down into a 3*3 grid.

The approach to the game is very simple; you just need to manage nine numbers or any symbol in the various cells that should not repeat horizontally or vertically. The game looks simple but requires logic and precise calculation to complete the game.

Tricky Test 2™: Genius Brain?

As the name suggests, This is a tricky game to play. The simple yet innovative needs you to be creative and imaginative to solve the puzzle. For example, on some level, You need to Pacify the crying baby by shaking your phone.

This game takes your IQ like no other game. The puzzles are very goofy and funny but very hard to crack. You need to think outside of the box to crack the puzzle in this game. As you move on with the game, the difficulty level also increases.

Elevate – Brain Training

Elevate – Brain Training is the best and proven brain game that keeps your brain functioning to get the answers and solve the various puzzles in the game. This game is made with the collaboration of experts in the field of Neurosciences.

In this game, You are assigned a personal virtual trainer who will help you on the journey on this game. You can improve your speaking skills, math skills, puzzle-solving skilling, critical thinking skill, and memory skills in this game. There are above 40 puzzles in the game that you can play, and you can also track your progress and analyze it.

LUMOSITY

LUMOSITY is designed by a team of scientists and designers to offer brain games to improve your various skills. This game claims to improve your memory, processing speed, logical thinking, and problem-solving.

There are more than forty puzzles in the game that you can play. Each puzzle is structured to make you think differently and creatively. Moreover, This game is an innovative and immersive game that lets you track your progress and analyze how your mind works. You can analyze the pattern of your brain and be aware of how you think.

Brain it On!

This is a really funny physics-based puzzle game to play to sharpen your mind. On the surface, the game looks very simple, but as you move on with the various level in the game, the game gets tougher and tougher.

The puzzle in this game is very innovative and creative. So, you need to be very sharp and creative while playing this game. Additionally, failing in this game is the best way to move forward in the game. You can try millions of times in this game to complete the level. So, be innovative and creative in solving the puzzle in the game.

Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

Brain Test is a fun and addictive brain game that offers various puzzle that needs your critical thinking skill and puzzle-solving skills. The game is very minimal and fun, but the puzzle in the game is very hard and sometimes frustrating.

In this game, You need to solve the puzzle to move up to the level. But as you move up with the level, the difficulty of the game increase. So, you need to be sharp and creative while playing this game. The puzzle itself is not tough, but sometimes this manipulates us so well that the right gets unnoticed.

NeuroNation – Brain Training

As the name suggests, this is a brain training game that offers tons of games to sharpen your brain and give you entertaining time. The games are very fun and interesting. The games need your undivided attention.

There are various exercises you can try in this game. You can even analyze your progress and concentration level in the game. And the great feature of this game is its’ personalization. You can personalize the app for yourself and best the best result for you.

Brainwell: Brain Training Game

This game is very good for anyone who is searching for brain games because of its versatility. The game features all the essential games and training that you need to increase your concentration level, puzzle-solving skill, memory skill, and much more.

Also, games are developed, taking the reference of neuroscience for the exercise of the mind. Almost all the games are challenging and take time to play. You should give this game undivided attention to maximize its effect on the brain. Also, This game is good for both adults and children also.

Brain Wars

Brain wars is a competitive war game in which you compete with the various players in the game. The puzzle in this game is very fun and interesting. The in-game is almost very different from each other.

You can outsmart your opponent in the brain games and win the game, or you can even invite your friends for dual and play against them. In this game, with fun and entertainment, you will get your daily dose of brain sharpening and memory improvement.

Super Brain Plus

The puzzle in this game is so much fun and addicting, and you may completely forget that you are playing a brain game. Also, this is not your regular brain game with a plethora of minigames inside. Rather, this is a game that has various useful games that really sharpen your memory.

This game helps you to keep your brain active and offers fun and entertaining time. There are various games that you can try and play. Each game has some memory skills, problem skilling, pattern recognition skill, and much more.

CogniFit – Test & Brain Games

This game mainly helps people who lack undivided concentration and who forget the minute detail every time. The game is designed to throw you various puzzles and minigames that urge you to make decisions fast and precisely.

You can play daily for a minimum of 15 minutes and do some brain exercise and hype your confidence for your whole day. This game also helps you to increase your concentration power and improve your memory. Furthermore, You can personalize this according to your need and review your progress and improvement daily basic.

Tricky Test: Get smart

The tricky test is a fun and educational game. You need to crack various fun and demanding puzzles to get a move on with the game. The puzzle in this game is absurd and weird but needs logical and creative thinking to solve.

The puzzles are very different from one another. And when you move on with the level, the difficulty level also increases, and the game becomes more interesting and fun. These levels test your concentration level and your IQ level and offer amazing gaming time.

A Clockwork Brain

A clockwork brain is a brain trainer game with various micro games in it which provides fun and brain exercise. This game features a series of fun and entertaining games that helps you to increase your IQ and your thinking time and test your cognitive skills.

The game looks like hand-drawn graphics, and the gameplay is very smooth and fun. The game puzzles in this game are very interesting and somehow very difficult to crack as you move on with the game, the level of the game increases.

Eureka – Brain Training

Eureka is a very innovative and interesting thing, to say the least. The combination of educational content and fun is very immersive in his game. You won’t feel that you are playing brain games while playing this amazing game.

The puzzles in this game are very innovative and fun. Also, this game features 50 minigames that help you to sharpen your memory, your puzzle-solving skills, creativity, speed, and focus.

Skills – Logic Brain Games

Skills is a fun and immersive game to play that helps you to increase your memory, response time, speed, better accuracy, and visual learning. Furthermore, this game is very good for people who are looking for a game that tests your memory and gives you extensive brain exercise.

There are various minigames that you can play to do various brain exercises. All the games are tough and fun to play. You can solve various puzzles, differentiate various colors, and remember the patterns to solve the game.

Logic Master Tricky and Odd

If you want to solve a tricky and weird question, then this game is a go-to game for anyone. The questions are unique and sometimes tough to solve. You need to give your full attention to solving this game. You need your best problem-solving skill while playing this game.

Each question in this game needs you to think differently and creatively. The questions, as the game suggests, are very tricky and funny sometimes. This game helps you to increase your problem-solving skills, memory power, and attention and think differently and logically.

Mnemonist – Memory, And Brain Training

Mnemonist is a fun and interesting brain game that you can play anytime you like. The good thing about this game is it balances the entertainment aspect and the brain game aspect to offer a fun and challenging gaming experience.

It gives you various techniques to help you memorize the game. YOu can use that skill and you that in the game to progress in the game. This game takes a natural and easy aspect to improve your memory power. The game is also very simple yet sometimes becomes very frustrating.

Smart Puzzles Collection

Puzzles are a very good way to test your IQs and improve your various brain functions. The sheer concentration and undivided attention that you need to solve the puzzle are high. The puzzle can improve your problem-solving skills, memory, creativity, and computation power.

As the name suggests, this game has a large collection of smart puzzles that helps you to do various brain exercises. You need to crack various puzzles in this game, and every puzzle is completely different from one other.

Peak – Brain Games & Training

Peak is a free-to-play brain game and brain training game that helps you to increase your memory power, your decision-making, language, and critical thinking. The game is also very fun and interesting.

The game is very challenging and sometimes frustrating. This game does a good job of providing just enough information for the problem, and now it is up to you to solve the problem in any way possible.