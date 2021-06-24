Browser based strategy games are easy to play from any computer with an Internet connection. You simply open the browser, navigate to the game, and log in to start. Gamers who prefer strategy games like it when their decisions mean something. From your loadout to your moves in the game, every choice you make contributes to the outcome.

There are a wide range of games you can play in your browser. Some are more complex and take more of your day. Others are simple games you can pop onto, play for a few minutes, and ignore if you’re interrupted.

There are a few things to look for when you’re trying to select a browser-based strategy game. Consider these:

Whether you want to create an account or just log in with a username and start playing. Keep in mind that without an account, you can't save your game.

Ask yourself whether you want to play against other real players.

Best Browser Based Strategy Games

Conflict of Nations: WW3 is a civilization creation game. You build your army, improve your resource management, and attempt to take over new territory against other real players. Many games choose fantasy settings and weaponry, but WW3 implements subs, tanks, and bombs instead of magical staves and dragons.

One thing that stands out about Conflict of Nations is how much time everything takes. It isn’t for a casual player trying their first world conquest game. Expect to put weeks or months into a game before it’s over.

Conflict of Nations is easy to join. You choose a unique player name, enter your email and a password, then you’re ready to go. The game offers a shop where you can purchase currency with real money to speed up your movements if desired.

Elvenar is a 2D city-building strategy game. You can join a guild with other players as well. The game also occasionally has seasonal events to mix up the basic gameplay.

In Elvenar, you create a city of either elves or humans. Then, you have to work to upgrade the city and its defenses. To make your city stronger, you can also undertake quests that give you new features and abilities.

There are also other groups to fight. You control the forces you send out and engage in turn-based combat to try to keep your city safe. Choosing elves or humans determines the type of weaponry or spells you use in battle.

It’s a simple game and easy to learn — but it can offer you lots of fun. You play as a brightly colored snake-like creature who grows as it devours cubes. The twist is that other players are also trying to eat the cubes, and if you run into them — you become the cubes and respawn to start again.

As far as strategy games go, this one is different than most. It doesn’t require resource management or planning. But you do have to strategize how you’ll use your boosts and movements to grow longer, evade other players, and — if you move just right — turn them into gems.

If you want to play with friends, you can copy the room name of the place you’re playing, and they can join you. You don’t have to sign up or register. Just sign onto the site, type in a username, and start looking for cubes.

King Sage allows you to build up your settlement. It also lets you make allies from territories controlled by other players, which can help protect you when someone decides to take you on. You can determine if you want to focus on creating your kingdom or increasing your reach by taking over the lands of others.

In King Sage, you have to research technologies, train your army, and make buildings to get resources. You don’t want to venture out and start picking fights before you have the strength to back up your challenges. Otherwise, you could lose everything you’ve created to a stronger player.

Ogame is another player-versus-player heavy strategy game. However, this one takes place in space. It’s been around for 16 years and still has people signing in to fly through space.

You don’t just waltz onto a spaceship and start shooting in Ogame. Your home base is a planet where you have to collect resources and level up your progress before you can take to the skies. As you explore the universe, you’ll find uninhabited planets and developed ones that other players created.

Keep in mind that deciding to attack another player, which gives you many resources, can result in being attacked by that person or their allies. Therefore, consider building up your alliance before engaging in serious PVP.

If you like games that take you to space, consider trying Empire: World War 3. The game features a resource called Millenium, which is rare and valuable. So you have to create a colony, protect it, and attempt to mine Millenium in the process.

Use tactics like stopping valuable supplies from reaching competing settlements or looting undefended bases to help gain more power. You can also enter into tactical alliances to gain strength.

Empire was first released on Android in 2017 but became available as a free browser game in 2018.

Prosperous Universe is another space-themed browser strategy game described as a space economy MMO. One of the features of the game is that you choose your own goals. You use the APEX system to manage a company in space — which includes buying and selling but a lot more too.

One of the neat things about Prosperous Universe is that there aren’t any NPCs. Instead, players interact and make changes in the world. There’s even an in-universe history available on the website to get you up to date on the lore before logging in.

The game is still in development and receiving updates. For example, the developers added actual elections to determine who is the leader of a planet in 2019. In addition, while you can play for free, some features can only be unlocked by purchasing a subscription for a little less than $10 per month.

In Total Battle, you play as a ruler betrayed by Pharoh, who poisoned you, took your home, and killed your family. The first goal is to take your home back and build up its defenses. However, there’s more to the game than just managing your land.

There are monsters everywhere, and they want to destroy you and your people. However, by creating and improving your army, you can outwith them, kill them, and keep your people safe. The game features a large number of dangerous foes against whom you can test your mettle.

One quality-of-life addition to Total Battle is the portal system. Instead of spending a lot of your gaming time moving armies to the threats, you can just send them through a portal and start the fight.

Freeciv is more than 20 years old, and there are still thousands of games in progress. It’s an empire-builder where you start with the most basic technology and move your people into the space age. You face off against other civilizations that can make or break your march toward progress.

The game’s primary goals are twofold — protect your citizens, expand your reach, and survive for as long as you can. Your alliances and enemies can make or break your progress through the game. Other rulers will scheme against you.

To learn more about the world, send out units to discover natural features, other groups, or valuable items. But don’t forget to focus on building up your area as well. You’ll need the advanced tech and resource improvements when another leader decides to take you on.

The Third Age

Three nations are fighting to take control of the world. At the beginning of your journey, you decide whether you want to be associated with Blood Tribe, Storm Empire, or Watchman’s Union. Then you start creating the best society you can before another group starts looking in your direction.

In The Third Age, you can’t rely on only yourself to progress. Multiple people are playing the game, and the power of your whole group — not just your assets — determines your place in the game. There are also in-game events when you can take exclusive territories or win rewards to better attack and defend against your enemies.

The Third Age is also available on mobile devices if you prefer to have multiple gaming options. In addition, there are in-game transactions.

How to Choose the Right Browser-Based Strategy Game?

Go with your gut. Choose the game with an aesthetic that appeals to you and give it a try. Since most games are at least free to play initially, there’s no barrier to trying more than one.

If you like MMOs, look for one that you can play with your friends. If you prefer direction and resource management, a game that leans more into PVE might be suitable for you. Of course, you can also look for fun flashy games that you can put down at a moment’s notice if you’re just trying to kill a few minutes between projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are there any good browser-based games?

There are definitely some good browser-based games. However, sometimes you have to try a few before you find one that resonates with you. Some games were published years ago and are still going strong because of their fans, who still play today.

Are browser games still a thing?

Browser games are certainly still a thing. As long as people want an easy way to play, browser games will probably exist. There are a wide variety of game types to choose from, too!

Many modern browser games offer other ways to play beyond just playing in the browser. The game might also be published on a mobile app, for example. Many also provide standalone downloads for those who want to play it outside their browsers.

Are browser games free?

Not all browser-based games are free. Some are free to play but offer upgrades for real money that help you win easier. Some charge a membership fee.

Some browser games are free. For example, Powerline.io is free-to-play and doesn’t offer upgrades for money.

Other games allow you to play for free but charge a membership fee if you want all the content unlocked. These are good games to try for free and decide whether the extra features are worth a membership afterward.