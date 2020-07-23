The best budget 4K laptops can be hard to find, knowing how expensive 4K displays are. Although 4K resolution is the trend these days, most of our computers and laptops cannot output 4K content.

While professional content creators, editors, and designers would want to invest in the best 4K laptops, those who simply want to enjoy the vivid viewing experience of a UHD screen would benefit from our list.

Be it gaming, watching your favorite Netflix series, or a bit of photo/ video editing, these affordable laptops will provide you all, without burning a hole in your pocket!

Best Budget 4K Laptops— At a glance

Is a budget 4K laptop worth buying?

A cheap laptop is a good investment for students or those who are new to the world of 4K. Unfortunately, most affordable options cut down on the laptop’s battery life. However, if you’re willing to make the splurge, you can get the most top-notch 4K product in the market.

Which one is better— 4K or 1080p?

It depends on your needs. If you want a better viewing experience with color accuracy, go for 4K. Content creators and professional gamers are also recommended to opt for 4K laptops over 1080p. Read full review here.

Best Budget 4K Laptops

1. Dell XPS 12 XPS9250

Dell XPS 12 XPS9250 is definitely one of our top picks for 2 in 1 4K laptops. The responsive touch screen, innovative design, a comfortable keyboard, and variety of ports make Dell XPS 12 a versatile yet cheap 4K laptop.

This portable laptop cum tablet’s joint is magnetic, so you don’t have to worry about any additional mechanical parts. The Corning Gorilla Glass screen makes it durable enough for tablet-mode. With an average brightness of 399 nits and a maximum brightness of 437 nits, the Dell XPS 12’s display is suitable for working outdoors as well.

Key Features RAM up to 8 GB

Powered by 1.1 GHz Core M 6Y54 processor

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

12.5″ LCD display

256 GB hard disk

Laptop’s dimension: 7.8 x 11.46 x 0.99 in

Weighs up to 2.8 lbs

Operated by Windows 10

Graphics by Intel HD Graphics 515

Covers 86% of the AdobeRGB and 100% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 4.5 hours

USP: the unique magnetic connection between the screen and the keyboard

Dell may have lagged behind when it comes to the keyboard durability. However, with good key travel and soft-touch finish, it is a comfortable keyboard overall.

Amazon rating: 3/5

Pros: Excellent viewing experience from all angles (bright enough for working outdoors)

Responsive multi-touchscreen

Unique and stylish design

Native pen support

Seamless (magnetic) detachment of screen from keyboard

Comfortable keyboard, not a fingerprint magnet

Adjustable keyboard backlight

Large and sleek touchpad

Dell’s Premier Folio included

Micro SD card reader

Noiseless Cons: Below-average battery life

Using in laptop-mode can get uncomfortable

No fan

No dedicated power socket

Not upgradable

Glossy screen can make it challenging to work in very bright environments

Keyboard is not as durable as tablet

Our Verdict: The Dell XPS 12 XPS9250 ensures a terrific 4K experience from every possible angle without boiling up. It is mind-boggling how this sleek laptop can handle multitasking and even some casual gaming.

2. HP Envy 13 Inch Thin Laptop

With a gorgeous, lightweight chassis, the HP Envy 13″ laptop combines portability and efficiency, making it one of the best budget 4K laptops in our list. Its silver metal frame, thin bezels, and slim power button with an LED strip add on to its elegant design. Overall, this compact device sort of resembles the ultra-stylish Spectre x360.

Surprisingly, this product isn’t just about looks. With 397 nits of peak brightness, the vivid display outshines those of the ZenBook S UX333FA (225 nits) and the Notebook 9 Pro (254 nits). The Bang & Olufsen software makes the sound quality top-notch, so you won’t be needing your headphones anymore. Plus, this 13″ device makes multitasking a breeze.

Key Features RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 1.8 GHz Core i7 Family

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

13.3″ IPS display

512 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Laptop’s dimension: 13.3 x 8.9 x 0.9 inches

Weighs up to 2.6 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Graphics by NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Covers 99.4% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 4.5 hours

USP: the state-of-the-art security features which include a fingerprint reader and a webcam kill switch

However, one of the few minor downsides of the HP Envy 13″ is the fact that it comes jam-packed with pre-installed programs that you might not need in the long run.

Amazon rating: 4/5

Pros: Attractive and lightweight

Fast performance, excellent for multitasking

Powerful speakers

Comfortable keyboard, good key travel

Fingerprint sensor

Bright display

Micro SD-card reader

Responsive touchscreen

Precision touchpad

No loud fans, no overheating

Physical switch to shut the webcam Cons: No Thunderbolt 3

The “drop jaw” does not look very durable

Paint on the keys is a bit sticky

Short battery life

Too many unnecessary pre-installed programs

Our Verdict: The HP Envy 13″ Thin is one of the best deals out there because it is a powerhouse in a small and slim body. There’s nothing this laptop can’t do. Out-of-this-world viewing experience? Check. Banging speakers? Check. Thermal throttling? Uncheck!

3. Lenovo Ideapad S940 Laptop

Its super small footprint makes the Lenovo Ideapad S940 one of the slickest budget 4K laptops in our list. The jaw-dropping 4K HDR display combined with Contour Display technology ensures an immersive viewing experience. Moreover, this portable device delivers 100% sRGB coverage and 86% Adobe RGB with a peak luminance of 540 nits, which is exceptionally bright for a device this small.

The Lenovo Ideapad comes with Dolby Atmos quad speakers, which ensure excellent sound quality. We liked the keyboard too, although the key travel is slightly on the shorter side. The dark grey keys are well in contrast with the backlighting, making the alphabets/ number/ characters clearly visible under sunlight.

Key Features RAM up to 8 GB

Powered by 4.5 GHz Intel Core i7 Family

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

14″ HDR UHD display

256 GB Solid State Drive

Laptop’s dimension: 4 x 15 x 15 inches

Weighs up to 2.6 lbs

Operated by Windows 10

Covers 100% of the sRGB and 86% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 7.5 hours

USP: the Contour Display technology

Furthermore, the large trackpad is smooth and responsive. But due to its size, one is left with no option other than placing the palms on the edge of the device, which might get uncomfortable during long hours of work.

Amazon rating: Unavailable

Pros: Robust industrial design

One of the most light-weight laptops in the market

Dolby Atmos quad speakers

Windows Hello

Exceptionally bright display

Contour Display technology

Well illuminated keys

Big and smooth trackpad Cons: Short battery life

Only USB Type-C ports

Small keyboard deck can get uncomfortable

Short key travel

Bad web camera quality

Not enough variety of ports

Slightly audible fan noise

Our Verdict: The Lenovo Ideapad S940 is a deal worth stealing because it is an affordable and slick 4K laptop— ideal for students or those who need a laptop to casual, everyday use.

4. ASUS ZenBook Pro UX501VW-US7

Even the name makes it evident that the ZenBook Pro is ASUS’ version of Apple’s MacBook Pro. However, this budget 4K laptop has significantly better specs than its expensive contemporary. With a simple and sophisticated design, the ZenBook Pro is thin yet power-packed.

This laptop’s stunning color reproduction makes it ideal for editing pictures and videos. Subsequently, it has a vivid and accurate display. However, the glossy coating can be bothersome while working in bright environments.

Key Features RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Family

Maximum screen resolution of 3820 x 2160 pixels

15.6″ Touch IPS display

512 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Laptop’s dimension: 10 x 0.8 x 15.1 inches

Weighs up to 5 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Covers 111% of the sRGB and 74% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 6 hours

USP: the UHD touch screen

Being a small laptop with almost zero thermal throttling while tackling our multimedia needs, the ZenBook Pro is undoubtedly ASUS’ trump card.

Amazon rating: 3.5/5

Pros: Slim yet sturdy

Ample space on the brushed metal deck allows an ergonomic work position

Good key travel

Accurate touchpad

SD card reader

Bang & Olufsen speakers

No heating issues, zero throttling

Sufficient variety of ports Cons: Odd placement of power button

Webcam quality is below average

Sound lacks bass

Uneven backlight on keyboard

Lid and palm rest has a slight flex

Our Verdict: The ASUS ZenBook Pro UX501VW-US7 is deemed as better than the super-expensive and aging MacBook Pro because of its powerful hardware with necessary ports, impressive display, and no heating issues.

5. Dell XPS 13 9370 Laptop



The Dell XPS 13 9370 has one of the best displays on our list. The high screen-to-body ratio and dense PPI ensure stunning images and texts. The rose gold chassis and thin bezels bring together aesthetic and quality.

With a maximum luminance of 496 nits, this beautiful device is suitable for working in brightly lit environments. However, the level of brightness drops while running on batteries. This is because the Dynamic Backlight Control (DBC) is activated by default. But that isn’t much of a bother since the feature can be adjusted from the BIOS menu.

Key Features RAM up to 8 GB

Powered by 4.0 GHz Intel Core i7 Family

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

13.3” 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display

512 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Laptop’s dimension: 17.7 x 11.6 x 3.1 inches

Weighs up to 2.2 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Covers 98.36% of the sRGB and 69.47% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 7 hours

USP: the very high screen-to-body ratio

The keyboard provides an enjoyable typing experience with sufficiently long key travel. Moreover, the backlight of the keyboard varies slightly according to the color of the device to provide better contrast.

Amazon rating: 4/5

Pros: Very high screen-to-body ratio

Micro SD slot

Power-button integrated fingerprint reader

Windows Hello

Bright display

Good key travel Cons: Slight coil whine

Average sound quality

Smaller internal battery

Poorly angled webcam, low quality

Our Verdict: The Dell XPS 13 9370 is worth the buck because we love the unique color options it comes with, like rose gold and white. No one will be able to guess that this is a stunner!

6. HP Spectre x360 15-CH011DX 4K IPS 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop

The HP Spectre x360 15-CH011DX is a head-turner of a device with its unique bronze accents. But with its excellent processor performance, this product isn’t just about looks. The large and heavy 2-in-1 laptop may not be very convenient to use in tablet mode, but nevertheless, HP has not disappointed with other features.

We love the typical, long-travel keyboard that other brands are letting go of to reduce the size and weight of their laptops. The touchscreen is also responsive and accurate, and the selection of ports is impressive.

Key Features RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 Family

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6″ diagonal 4K IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit touch screen

512 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Laptop’s dimension: 12 x 12 x 20 inches

Weighs up to 4.59 lbs

Operated by Windows 10 Home

Covers 90.4% of the sRGB and 58.8% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 6 hours

USP: the new-age design with the traditional, comfy keyboard

This budget 4K laptop can render games seamlessly at 1080p, even though it isn’t a gaming device. For better 4k gaming experience, we recommend, upping your budget.

Amazon rating: 4/5

Pros: Powerful performance

Attractive design

Great keyboard, long key travel

Good selection of ports

Full-size SD card slot

Responsive Touchscreen

HP’s Digital Pen included

Loud and clear speakers

Big battery Cons: Too thick and heavy for tablet use

Mediocre 4K screen

Disappointing battery life

Heating issues

Average touchpad

Our Verdict: We love the HP Spectre x360 15-CH011DX 4K IPS 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop because it’s simple, matte, metal exterior enhances the bronze tones, making the device look gorgeous. It is extremely powerful, so it can handle office-work and multimedia with ease. But make sure you use it near a wall socket.

7. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop



Despite being a budget 4K product, the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 looks superior with its aluminum finish. Coming with an affordable price tag, the Inspiron embodies simplicity and powerful performance.

Although the Inspiron 15 7000 has some flex on the screen, the sturdy hinge helps keep durability issues at bay. The keyboard is satisfactory, if not the best, with good key travel and even backlighting.

Key Features RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 1.6 GHz Intel Core i7

Maximum screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels

15.6″ 4K UHD Touch Display

512 GB SSD

Laptop’s dimension: 14.2 x 9.5 x 1 inches

Weighs up to 5.07 lbs

Operated by Windows 10

Covers 122% of the sRGB color gamut

USP: its premium looks

This affordable product has a smooth and responsive touch screen, making it a useful study tool for students. The sound of the fans is not very bothersome, and the variety of ports is great.

Amazon rating: 4/5

Pros: Sturdy hinge

SD card slot

Stylish, looks premium

Precision trackpad

Good key travel

Accurate touchscreen

Fans are not too loud

No major heating issues

Great port selection Cons: Flexy screen

Trackpad is not very responsive

Small keyboard (as compared to the laptop)

Short battery life

2 core CPU is insufficient for consuming 4K content

Our Verdict: We love Dell Inspiron 15 7000 because it is a simple productivity and multimedia device for engineers and students. Plus, it won’t heat up while multitasking.

Conclusion

Buying a 4K device is quite an investment, so one must make sure what he/ she needs on a regular laptop first. With our list, we hope your dilemma has been eased out a bit.

If you have any more doubts or queries, leave a comment below, and we’ll be quick to reply. Don’t forget to share this article and stay tuned for more updates.