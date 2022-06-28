18 Best Chess Games of All Time

As one of the oldest and most popular strategy games in the world, chess is a great way to exercise your brain. And with the proliferation of digital devices, there are more ways than ever to play chess.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, one of these 18 best chess games is sure to be a perfect match for your skills and interests.

From classic games with an easy-to-use interface to more complex options with online multiplayer capabilities, there’s something for everyone on this list.

The Best Chess Games of 2022

Dr.Wolf

Dr.Wolf is an interactive and educational chess game developed by chess.com. The one thing that really sets this app apart from other chess apps is the learning platform it offers. Dr.Wolf is your digital companion and will guide you to become a better chess player regardless of the level of chess player you are.

While you play chess, Dr.Wolf will be evaluating your moves and will comment on what needs to be improved, and will help you navigate the chess board more effectively.

This app is the best for anyone who is trying to outdo themselves while having fun learning from their device.

Lichess

Lichess is a chess game that can be played online for free. It is a very popular game and has a large community of players.

We have been playing Lichess for a few months now and we have to say that it is a great game. The interface is very clean and easy to use, and the gameplay is smooth and fluid. There are a ton of different chess puzzles to solve, and you can also play against other players online.

The best part about Lichess, in our opinion, is the community. There are a lot of friendly and helpful players on the site, and it’s easy to find someone to chat with or play a game against. Overall, we highly recommend Lichess to any chess fan looking for a great online chess experience.

Chess Free

If you’re looking for a free chess game to play, you can’t do much better than Chess Free. This app features a simple yet elegant design that makes it easy to play chess on your iPhone or iPad. The app includes a variety of features to help you improve your game, including tutorials, online multiplayer, and more.

The first thing you’ll notice about Chess Free is its clean and simple interface. The chess board and pieces are easy to see and the controls are straightforward. You can either tap on the screen or use the on-screen buttons to move the pieces around.

The tutorials do a great job of explaining the basics of chess, and they’ll even teach you some of the more advanced concepts.

Once you’re comfortable with the basics, you can start playing online multiplayer matches against other Chess Free users. The app will match you up with an opponent of a similar skill level, so you can always find a challenging game.

You can also chat with other players while you’re playing, which is a great way to make new friends and learn new strategies.

Real Chess

Real Chess is one of the most popular chess games available on mobile devices. The game offers a realistic 3D environment and a wide range of chess sets and boards to choose from. There is also a multiplayer mode where you can challenge other players from around the world.

The game starts with a tutorial that teaches you the basics of how to play chess. After that, you can jump right into a game against the AI or another player. The controls are very simple and easy to use. You just drag and drop the pieces to make your moves.

The graphics are excellent and the game runs smoothly on most devices. The only downside is that the game doesn’t have a lot of features or customization options. But overall, Real Chess is a great chess game that is perfect for both casual and serious chess players.

Chess Live

If you’re looking for a classic game of chess, Chess Live is the perfect app for you. This app features stunning 2D graphics and animations, making it one of the most visually-appealing chess games out there. And with easy-to-use controls, you can make your moves with just a few taps.

But Chess Live isn’t just about looks. It also offers a challenging and rewarding gameplay experience. With multiple levels to choose from, you can test your skills against AI opponents of varying difficulty. There’s also a multiplayer mode, so you can take on friends and family members.

No matter what your skill level, Chess Live is a great way to enjoy a classic game of chess. So download it today and start playing!

Real Chess 3D

Real Chess 3D offers a 3D chess board that can be rotated and zoomed in/out. There are different sets of chess pieces to choose from and you can also select different backgrounds.

The game offers a single-player mode against the AI and a multiplayer mode against other players online. There are 4 different levels of difficulty to choose from in single-player mode against the AI.

The game has a very user-friendly interface and is easy to learn. However, it is also challenging and addictive.

Chess By Al Factory Limited

If you’re looking for a new chess game to play, you’ll definitely want to check out Chess by Al Factory Limited. This game has some really great features that will keep you entertained for hours on end.

First off, the graphics are top-notch. The chess pieces are all beautifully designed and the board itself is attractive and easy to read. The game also features some great animations.

When you make a move, the pieces come to life and move around the board. It’s a really cool effect that makes the game even more enjoyable to play.

The gameplay is also great. The game offers a ton of different options and settings that you can tweak to your liking. You can adjust the difficulty level, the time limit, and even the number of chess pieces on the board.

This allows you to tailor the game to your own skill level and make it as challenging or easy as you want it to be.

There are also a ton of different game modes to choose from. You can compete against another player online, the computer, or even take on a friend in a local multiplayer match. No matter how you want to play, Chess By Al Factory Limited has you covered.

Chess By chess.com

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, chess.com has the perfect chess game for you!

There are so many different ways to play chess by chess.com – you can choose to play against the computer, another person, or even watch other people play. You can also join tournaments, ladders, and vote chess games to make things even more interesting.

No matter how you play, you’re guaranteed to have a great time. Chess is a timeless game that’s perfect for people of all ages.

When you first log in to chess.com, you’ll be asked to choose your chess set. You can choose from a variety of different sets, including classic wood sets, plastic sets, and even 3D sets.

Once you’ve selected your set, it’s time to start playing! If you’re playing against the computer, you can choose your difficulty level. If you’re playing against another person, you can chat with them before and during the game.

Chess Openings Trainer Pro

Whether you are a beginner or a Grandmaster, Chess Openings Trainer Pro will help you to improve your chess skills by studying the most common chess openings.

The app contains multiple chess openings and for each chess opening, there is a theoretical part and a practice part.

In the theoretical part, you will learn the main ideas and plans for each chess opening. You will also learn how to respond to the most common moves by your opponent.

In the practice part, you will test your knowledge by solving chess puzzles.

You can also play against the computer in the app. There are three different levels to choose from, and you can set the time limit for each game.

Chess By Chess Prince

If you are looking for a challenging and exciting chess game for your smartphone device, look no further than Chess by Chess Prince. This game offers both online and offline play, so you can enjoy a game of chess even when you’re not connected to the internet.

The AI is also adjustable, so you can set the difficulty to match your own skill level. One of the great things about Chess by Chess Prince is that it looks and feels like a traditional chess game.

The pieces are all beautifully designed, and the board has a classic wood finish. This makes it a great choice for chess fans who want to enjoy a digital version of the game without sacrificing the aesthetic appeal.

The gameplay is just as impressive as the visuals. The controls are easy to learn and use, but the game still offers a challenging and engaging experience. There are a variety of different modes to choose from, including a tournament mode where you can compete against other players from around the world.

Chess Tactics Pro

If you’re a fan of strategy games, then you’ll definitely want to check out Chess Tactics Pro. This game puts your chess skills to the test, as you attempt to figure out the different chess puzzles.

The gameplay is straightforward and easy to learn. You can choose from a variety of different chess puzzles to solve, or you can set up your own chess position and try to solve it. There’s also a tutorial mode if you need help learning the ropes.

Chess Tactics Pro is a great chess game for both beginners and experienced players alike. The puzzles are challenging but not impossible, and the online multiplayer is a great way to test your skills against other players.

3D Chess Game

If you’re looking for a chess game that will give you a three-dimensional view of the board, then 3D Chess Game is the app for you. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and it’s completely free to download and play.

The pieces are all nicely detailed, and they look just like their real-life counterparts. You can rotate the board around to get a better view of the action, and you can zoom in and out as well. There’s also a handy hint function that you can use if you’re stuck on your next move.

To make a move, simply tap on the piece you want to move, and then tap on the square you want to move it to. The game will take care of the rest.

Chess Pro

If you’re looking for a challenge, or simply want to pass the time, look no further than Chess Pro, the best chess app for Android. It’s easy to get started – simply choose whether you want to play as black or white and whether you want to play against the computer or another human player.

Once you’re in the game, you’ll be presented with a traditional chess board. Your goal is to checkmate your opponent’s king – that is, to put them into a position where they cannot make any moves without being captured.

To move a piece, simply tap on it and then tap on the square you want to move it to. If you want to make a special move, such as castling or en passant, you can do so by tapping on the icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

If you get stuck, you can always ask for a hint by tapping on the lightbulb icon. And if you want to start over, you can always hit the reset button.

Chess Kingdom: Online Chess

Chess Kingdom: Online Chess features beautiful 3D graphics and a user-friendly interface that makes playing chess on your Android device a breeze.

There are several different game modes to choose from, including a tournament mode, a quick match mode, and even a multiplayer mode. You can also adjust the difficulty level to match your skill level.

The controls are simple and easy to learn, and the game provides helpful hints and tips if you need them.

Chess Online – Duel friends!

Chess Online – Duel friends! features simple controls and an easy-to-use interface, making it great for chess beginners and experts alike.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can either sign in with your Facebook account or create a new account with a unique username. After that, you’ll be taken to the main menu where you can choose to either play a quick game against a random opponent or set up a more specific game with friends.

Chess – Offline Board Game

Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, Chess – Offline Board Game is the perfect chess game for you! With 8 difficulty levels, ranging from Easy to Impossible, there’s a challenge for everyone. Not to mention, there are no in-app purchases required – you can play as much as you want, for free!

The game starts with you choosing your color – white or black. You then choose your difficulty level. Once that’s done, it’s time to start playing! The game board is set up just like a regular chessboard, with the exception of a few extra buttons.

On the bottom of the screen, there’s a button that allows you to undo your last move, also there’s a button to reset the game.

Chessplode

Chessplode is set up like a normal game of chess, but with a few key differences. For one, the chess pieces are all equipped with different kinds of explosives.

Secondly, the game is played on a grid of squares, with each square having a different point value. The goal of the game is to score the most points by detonating the most valuable squares.

The game is both challenging and fun. The different explosives add an interesting twist to the game, and users like having to strategize in order to score the most points. The graphics are also well done and the overall game is just a lot of fun to play.

World Chess Championship

World Chess Championship is one of the most popular chess games on Android. The game features high-quality graphics and animations. It also includes a number of features such as different chess boards and difficulty levels.

The gameplay is quite simple and easy to understand. However, the game is really challenging and it requires a lot of strategic thinking.

You can also choose to play with different chess boards. There are a number of different chess boards available in the game.