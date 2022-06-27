15 Best Choice Games of All Time

If you’re looking for the best choice of games, you’ve come to the right place. Here you’ll find a variety of different games to choose from, all of which are sure to provide you with hours of fun.

Whether you’re looking for a challenging game to test your skills or a relaxing game to unwind with, you’ll find it here. So take a look around and find the perfect game for you!

The Best Choice Games to Try

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Developer: Eidos-Montréal

Eidos-Montréal Publisher: Feral Interactive, Square Enix Europe, Square Enix

Feral Interactive, Square Enix Europe, Square Enix Release Date: August 23, 2011

August 23, 2011 Platform:PlayStation 3, Windows, Xbox 360, Wii U, macOS

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is an action role-playing game set in the year 2027, where the world is on the brink of a catastrophic event called the “Aug Incident”. The player takes on the role of Adam Jensen, a former soldier who is now a security consultant for a company called Sarif Industries.

Jensen is tasked with investigating a terrorist attack on Sarif’s headquarters that has left him critically injured. During his investigation, Jensen uncovers a conspiracy that could change the course of human history.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and allows the player to explore the game world freely. The player can choose to engage in combat or stealthily avoid enemies altogether. The game also features a moral choice system, where the player’s choices will affect the game’s world and story.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is a well-crafted and engrossing game that provides a unique and thrilling gaming experience. The game’s world is rich and detailed, and the story is engaging and thought-provoking.

The player’s choices have a significant impact on the game, making for a truly personal experience. If you’re looking for an action-packed, story-driven game, then Deus Ex: Human Revolution is definitely worth checking out.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED Publisher: CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt, CD Projekt RED Release Date: December 10, 2020

December 10, 2020 Platform:Google Stadia, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing game set in the year 2077, in a world where advanced technology has become both a blessing and a curse. The game follows the story of V, a mercenary who is able to hack into people’s minds and bodies in order to get an edge in combat.

The game itself is incredibly immersive, with a level of detail that is unrivaled in other games. The world is rich and believable, and the characters are complex and interesting. The combat is fast-paced and tactical, and the hacking mechanics are unique and add an extra layer of depth to the game.

The only downside to the game is that it is very buggy, and has been known to crash on occasion. However, the bugs are not game-breaking, and the game is still very enjoyable. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077 is an excellent game that is well worth its price tag.

Heavy Rain

Developer: Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream Publisher: Quantic Dream, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Quantic Dream, Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: February 23, 2010

February 23, 2010 Platform:PlayStation 3, Windows, PlayStation 4

Heavy Rain is an interactive drama and action-adventure game developed by Quantic Dream. The game was released in February 2010 for the PlayStation 3.

Heavy Rain is an immersive and atmospheric gaming experience that allows the player to become fully absorbed in the story. The game’s interactive elements and use of motion controls create a unique and realistic gaming experience.

The player is placed in the role of an investigative journalist who is trying to solve the mystery of the Origami Killer, a serial killer who leaves origami figures at the scene of the crime. The player must use their investigative skills to gather clues and evidence and make choices that will affect the outcome of the story.

The game features multiple endings, and the player’s choices throughout the game will determine which ending they receive. Heavy Rain is a unique and gripping gaming experience that is not to be missed.

Detroit: Become Human

Developer: Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Quantic Dream

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Quantic Dream Release Date: April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018 Platform:Windows, PlayStation 4

Detroit: Become Human is a game that allows you to experience life as an android in the future. The game is set in the year 2038 when androids have become common in society. You play as three different androids, each with its own unique story.

The game is heavily focused on choice, and your choices will determine the outcome of the game. Detroit: Become Human is a gripping and emotionally charged game that will stay with you long after you finish it.

The Stanley Parable

Developer: Galactic Cafe, Davey Wreden, William Pugh

Galactic Cafe, Davey Wreden, William Pugh Publisher: Galactic Cafe

Galactic Cafe Release Date: October 17, 2013

October 17, 2013 Platform:Windows, Linux, Mac

The Stanley Parable is an experimental narrative-driven first-person game that allows the player to make choices that affect the outcome of the story. The player takes on the role of Stanley, an everyman who works at a job he hates in an office building.

One day, Stanley’s monotonous routine is interrupted by a voice that tells him to come on an adventure. The voice belongs to an unseen narrator who guides Stanley through the game’s events.

The Stanley Parable is a unique gaming experience that allows the player to control the outcome of the story. The game is heavily reliant on player choice, and there are multiple endings that can be achieved depending on the choices the player makes.

The game is also filled with humor, and the player will often find themselves laughing at the game’s absurdity.

The Stanley Parable is a one-of-a-kind game that is sure to leave a lasting impression on those who play it. If you’re looking for an unconventional gaming experience that will make you think and laugh, then The Stanley Parable is definitely worth checking out.

Mass Effect 3

Developer: Straight Right, BioWare

Straight Right, BioWare Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: March 6, 2012

March 6, 2012 Platform:Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Windows, Wii U

Mass Effect 3 is an action role-playing video game developed by BioWare and Straight Right, and published by Electronic Arts.

The game concludes with the story of Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier who is tasked with leading a team of varied species in a fight against the Reapers, an ancient alien race that wants to destroy all intelligent life in the Milky Way galaxy.

Like its predecessors, Mass Effect 3 allows the player to choose from six different classes, each with its own unique abilities, and to further customize their character through the use of numerous weapons and armor upgrades. The player can also import their character from a saved game file from Mass Effect 2 to continue their story.

The game received critical acclaim, with critics praising its story, characters, voice acting, and gameplay. However, its ending was met with mixed reactions, with some feeling that it was unsatisfying.

Life is Strange

Developer: Square Enix, Don’t Nod, Feral Interactive, Deck Nine

Square Enix, Don’t Nod, Feral Interactive, Deck Nine Publisher: Square Enix Europe, Square Enix, Feral Interactive

Square Enix Europe, Square Enix, Feral Interactive Release Date: January 30, 2015

January 30, 2015 Platform:Google Stadia, Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, OS X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Switch, Xbox One

An 18-year-old photography student, Max Caulfield, discovers she is capable of rewinding time after she witnesses a murder. She soon discovers that the ability is linked to a mysterious storm that is sweeping across her hometown of Arcadia Bay, Oregon.

Maxine must use her power to uncover the truth behind the storm and save her town before it destroys everything she knows and loves.

The game is played from a third-person perspective, and the player is able to rewind time to change the course of events. The player must make choices that will affect the outcome of the game.

The game features an immersive story, and the player must pay attention to the conversations and choices in order to progress. The player will also need to solve puzzles in order to progress.

The Outer Worlds

Developer: Virtuos, Obsidian Entertainment

Virtuos, Obsidian Entertainment Publisher: Take-Two Interactive, Private Division

Take-Two Interactive, Private Division Release Date: October 25, 2019

October 25, 2019 Platform:Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows

The Outer Worlds is a role-playing game set in the future in which mega-corporations have taken over the world and the player’s character is a space-faring adventurer who can visit different planets.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and the player can explore the game world and interact with characters to progress the story. The game world is open-ended and the player can choose to pursue the main story or side-quests. The Outer Worlds is a story-driven game and the player’s choices affect the outcome of the story.

The game has been well-received by critics and has been praised for its open-ended gameplay, writing, and characters.

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Developer: Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games Publisher: BNE Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

BNE Entertainment, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, Namco Bandai Games America Inc. Release Date: August 30, 2019

August 30, 2019 Platform:Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is a 2019 horror video game played from a third-person perspective and its world is navigated on foot or by boat. The player controls five characters over the course of the game, each with its own distinct motivations and personalities.

The game is set on the ghost ship, the SS Ourang Medan, and follows a group of young Americans as they investigate the ship. The player is able to control each character individually and can switch between them at will. The game features a branching narrative, and the player’s choices will affect the game’s ending.

Man of Medan is a horror game that relies heavily on jump scares and suspense to frighten the player. The game is set up like an interactive movie, and the player is given choices that will affect the outcome of the story. The game is meant to be played multiple times, as different choices will lead to different endings.

Dishonored

Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: October 8, 2012

October 8, 2012 Platform:Obox 360, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

When it comes to gaming, there are few experiences as immersive and exciting as Dishonored. This first-person stealth action-adventure game puts you in the shoes of Corvo Attano, bodyguard to the Empress of the Isles.

When the Empress is assassinated and Corvo is framed for the crime, he sets out on a quest for revenge that takes him through the dark and dangerous city of Dunwall.

Dishonored is a game that is all about choice. As you progress through the story, you will be faced with numerous moral choices that will affect the outcome of the game. Do you kill your enemies, or do you spare their lives? The choice is yours, and the consequences of your actions will play out in an incredible and unique way.

The gameplay in Dishonored is nothing short of amazing. The stealth mechanics are some of the best most players have ever seen in a game, and the combat is both brutal and satisfying. The world of Dunwall is incredibly detailed and believable, and the game does an excellent job of immersing you in its dark and dangerous world.

Hitman

Developer: Square Enix Montreal, IO Interactive, Nixxes Software, Morpheme Wireless Ltd, Feral Interactive

Square Enix Montreal, IO Interactive, Nixxes Software, Morpheme Wireless Ltd, Feral Interactive Publisher: Square Enix, Eidos Interactive, IO Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix, Eidos Interactive, IO Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 21, 2000

November 21, 2000 Platform:Stadia, Windows, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X,Switch, OS X, GameCube, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Linux

There are few video game experiences as exhilarating as playing Hitman 3. From the third-person perspective, players take on the role of Agent 47, a genetically enhanced assassin who takes on contracts to kill high-profile targets. The player must use stealth and strategy to take down their targets.

The game is set in various locations around the world, and each level presents different challenges. In order to take down a target, players must first figure out their pattern of movement and then plan their attack. There are a variety of ways to take down targets, and players must experiment with different tactics to find what works best.

The beauty of Hitman 3 is that it allows players to experiment with different approaches to take down their targets. There is no one correct way to play the game, and this is what makes it so addictive. Players must use their own creativity and ingenuity to figure out the best way to approach each situation.

Fallout: New Vegas

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: October 19, 2010

October 19, 2010 Platform:Windows,Xbox 360, PlayStation 3

New Vegas is set in a post-apocalyptic environment that has been ravaged by nuclear war. The game takes place in the year 2281, four years after the events of Fallout 3, and 204 after the Great War of 2077.

The player character is an unnamed courier who is left for dead after being attacked by a gang of robbers in the Mojave Desert. The courier is rescued by a robot named Victor and taken to the town of Goodsprings to recover.

The player character eventually makes their way to the Mojave Wasteland, where they must find a way to stop the hostile forces of the New California Republic, the Caesar’s Legion, and the mysterious Mr. House from taking control of the Hoover Dam.

The game is praised for its open world, exploration, and questing, as well as its writing, characters, and sense of humor.

Until Dawn

Developer: Supermassive Games

Supermassive Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date:

Platform:PlayStation 4

There are few horror games that can boast the kind of Hollywood production values that Until Dawn can. This PS4 exclusive from Supermassive Games is a love letter to the slasher genre, and it shows in both its writing and gameplay.

The game puts you in the shoes of eight different characters, all of whom are incredibly well-acted and written. You genuinely care about each and every one of them, which makes the game’s scares all the more effective.

The gameplay is a perfect blend of QTEs, exploration, and decision-making. The game gives you just enough control to make you feel like you’re in the driver’s seat but also knows when to take it away to ramp up the tension.

Until Dawn is a masterclass in horror and choice gaming and is an experience that should not be missed.

Dragon Age: Origins

Developer: BioWare, Edge of Reality

BioWare, Edge of Reality Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: November 3, 2009

November 3, 2009 Platform:Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Classic Mac OS, macOS

Dragon Age: Origins is a role-playing game from Bioware that offers a deep and engaging gaming experience. The game is set in the fictional world of Thedas and allows players to take on the role of a Grey Warden, one of the last ancient orders of guardians. Thedas is a land of conflict, and the Grey Wardens are the only hope for peace.

The game features a complex and detailed story, as well as a variety of side quests and optional content. The combat is tactical and challenging, and the game offers a wide range of customization options for characters. The world of Thedas is rich and detailed, and the game provides many hours of entertainment.

Dragon Age: Origins is a great game for role-playing fans, and offers a deep and rewarding gaming experience. The game is well worth the price and is a must-play for fans of the genre.

Beyond: Two Souls

Developer: Quantic Dream

Quantic Dream Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Quantic Dream

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Quantic Dream Release Date: October 8, 2013

October 8, 2013 Platform:Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

Beyond: Two Souls is an interactive drama and action-adventure game where the player controls the game’s protagonist Jodie Holmes, a girl who possesses supernatural powers through a psychic link to an invisible entity called Aiden. The game features a branching narrative and allows the player to make choices that affect the course of the story.

The game received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the graphics, the performances of the cast, the emotional weight of the story, and the game’s ambition. However, the game was also criticized for its linearity, and for its lack of gameplay variety.