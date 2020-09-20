The education system now relies on online communication to educate the upcoming youth. The pandemic has forced everyone to stay behind the doors. Now Chromebooks are on the rise thanks to their better battery life and simplified UI.

All the Chromebooks use Google’s Chrome OS with support for Android applications. Online classes and students prefer Chromebooks because they are cheap and offer exceptional performance with even weaker hardware.

We have compiled a list of Chromebook from the cheapest, coolest to the most expensive. Chromebooks look simple and less tedious to use than an average laptop. But there are things like display and keyboards which separates the good from the best. So here is our tailored pick of Chromebooks for your Kids for their online classes.

Best Chromebooks for Kids

Without further ado, let’s head into the lineups.

Samsung Chromebook 4+

The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is overall the best Chromebook for kids. The device sports an aluminum body slim, sleek, and durable. The design does make it look like an ultrabook. The 15.6-inch FHD screen has greater viewing angles and better brightness. The display makes a huge difference while reading study material or casually browsing the internet. The battery lasts for 10.5Hr, enough for your kids’ classes—no need to keep the Chromebook connected to the wall continually.

Samsung has included an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU for snappier performance. The Celeron processor is enough for online classes, writing notes, and even playing some light chrome games. The display doesn’t have touch support, but the 1080p display is good enough for the class—the device ships with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC memory. The storage can be expanded to with the SD card slot. If that is still not enough, you can use google drive, offering 15GB of more space. The device features 1 USB 3.0 slot, 2 x USB C, 1 HD audio jack, and an SD card slot. The Chromebook 4+ can be charged through the USB C port. The audio on the device is not good, so we suggest getting a good pair of headphones.

Pros: Robust Design

Vivid Display

Great Keyboard Cons: Minimal I/O

Average Speakers

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Suppose you want the cheap 2-in-1 Chromebook. Lenovo has you covered with its Chromebook Duet. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a laptop and a tablet in one. The device sports a tablet-style design with a detachable keyboard. The Chromebook Duet is small and compact, a truly portable design for your kid to take to class or even outside. The 10.1-inch display features a 1920 x 1200 display, but the big bezels might not suit your liking. The touch screen display supports multi-touch and is quite responsive. The overall body is made out of plastic but is built like a tank.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet comes with a MediaTek Helio P60T. The ARM-based processor is paired with 4GB of RAM but with a larger 64GB storage option. Lenovo offers the Duet with 128GB storage to store all your documents and school work if you want more. The performance of the ARM suits the Chromebook and the Chrome OS. The I/O is limited with its 2 USB C port. The storage is not expandable, which is not the best. Lenovo has fitted the Chromebook Duet with Dolby Audio Speakers providing richness in sound. The keyboard is good to type on with its low key travel and tactile response. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0.

Pros: Detachable Keyboard

Big Storage

Dolby Audio Speaker Cons: Weak ARM processor

Limited I/O

Asus Chromebook Flip C434

If you want a premium Chromebook, then Asus has got you covered. The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a premium Chromebook emitting its class among all the Chromebook in our lineup. The all-aluminum body finishes great, exerting its premium looks. The aluminum body is backed up with a thin bezel display. The display is nested in the slim bezel giving it more immersive viewing angles. The FHD touch display is excellent, offering greater viewing angles and multi-touch support. The vivid color and 13-inch footprint of the device is great for classes and watching movies on the road.

Asus boasts more on its battery life. The 10 Hrs is enough for online classes and doing some recreational activity online. The Chromebook Flip is charged with a USB-C, offering better compatibility. The Flip C434 comes with a Core m3 processor, providing exceptional multitasking and even light gaming performance. But if you are looking for an even more potent option, Asus provides i3 and i5 versions of the Laptop with 8GB RAM. The device comes with 64GB storage and is expandable using the micro-SD card slot. The I/O is minimal on the device with 2 x USB C ports, 1 USB-A port, one micro-SD card slot, and an audio combo jack.

A premium laptop needs to have a good keyboard—Asus ships the Chromebook Flip C434 with 1.4mm key travel keyboard and backlit functionality. The audio on the Laptop isn’t that good with its down-firing speaker. We suggest getting headphones for clarity during classes.

Pros: Great Backlit Keyboard

Updated Processor

Aluminum Body Cons: Average Speaker

Asus Chromebook C202SA

Some kids don’t take care of their things. So the Asus Chromebook C202SA comes in clutch with its rugged design and toughness. The Chromebook is covered with plastic and sustains no damage when dropped. If your kid handles the device roughly, it can survive tons of hits before breaking. The Asus Chromebook C202SA has a 1366×768 HD screen. The display isn’t good, but it is useful for learning in class. The 720p camera on the top is suitable for online courses or video calls and has a thick bezel.

The Asus Chromebook C202SA features an Intel Core Celeron N3060 processor and backed up with 4GB RAM. The N3090 is snappily performing the average web browsing and in a conference call. The 32 GB storage is enough for strong school papers and can be expanded using the SD card slot or Micro SD card slot. The Asus Chromebook C202SA comes with 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 HDMI port, an SD card slot, Micro SD card slot, and an audio HD port.

The audio on the device is not acceptable, and we suggest getting headphones. The keyboard has a 1.4mm key travel more comfortable to type the essay. The Asus Chromebook boasts a 10-hour battery life, keeping your kid focused on their work. The Laptop supports WI-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0 for a seamless connection.

Pros: Rugged Design

Great I/O Selection

Comfortable Keyboard Cons: Outdated processor

Google Pixelbook Go

Google launched its Chrome OS for their set lineup of devices. The Google Pixelbook Go is one of the best priced Google Chromebook. The premium flagship device from Google is as good as it looks. The Pixelbook has a clean and straightforward look and doesn’t sport any flashy design. The 13.3 FHD touch screen is excellent with its vivid colors and great viewing angles. The thin bezels around the display give it a clean and updated look. The Laptop has a 720p, which is okay for video calls or taking classes on Zoom.

The Pixelbook Go comes in various configurations ranging from the Intel Core m3 processor to the line Intel Core i7 processor. Enough power for a Chromebook and helps to open several tabs on the side. The RAM configuration starts from 8 GB to 16GB, whereas the storage option starts from 64GB to 256GB. There is no storage expansion option so get the highest storage option with your configuration. The ports are minimal, with only 2 USB C ports and an audio jack. So getting a USB C multiport adapter is a must.

The Pixelbook will last 12 hours without any hitch. It has a powerful battery and better battery optimized Chrome OS. The Laptop is thin and light but still packs tons of power. The device also supports fast charging. You can get 2 hours of battery life with 20 mins of charging time. Now that is a lifesaver and a win-win situation for the consumers. It has excellent audio thanks to its stereo speaker better for taking video calls or casually watching movies in free time. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac (no Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 4.0. The Google Pixelbook Go is a great device, but the expensive price tag might throw you off the line. Yikes!

Pros: Great Processor

Attractive Design

Backlit Keybaord

12Hr Battery LIfe Cons: Lmited I/O

Expensive

Dell 11 3180 83C80

The Dell 3130 would look like your traditional Laptop if it were running windows. The Dell Chromebook shouts itself as a conventional device with a simple look. Yes, a straightforward look. It is one of the cheapest Chromebook on our list. The body is made with plastic with a rough-textured matte finish. The 11 inch HD display is great for primary use, with shockingly better viewing angles. The thick bezels don’t look right, covering most of the display area. The screen is not touched compatible, so it’s not that handy. The 720p webcam is an overall good addition to the cheap Chromebook.

The Dell 3180 ships with a Celeron N3060 processor. The Celeron chip is snappy and can handle several chrome tabs. The 4GB RAM is enough for the basic everyday school task and video call. The 16GB storage capacity isn’t great; you will need to stack up in the future. It has a USD card reader to upgrade the storage capacity. The Dell 3180 has an HDMI port and 2 x USB 3 ports and an HD audio jack.

The device is charged with a barrel connector and has no USB C support. You have to carry the charger everywhere you go. Most of the Chromebooks on our list have a 10-hour battery life like the Dell 3180. The Dell 3180 supports 802.11 ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 wireless connection.

Pros: Durable Design

Great I/O Cons: Outdated Processor

No USB Type C

Average HD display

HP Chromebook 15

The HP Chromebook 15 is one of the best 15′ inch Chromebook on our list. The device features a metal body and a ceramic finish on the lid. The ceramic finish protects the top from scratches and damages. The HP Chromebook 15 has an excellent FHD IPS display with greater viewing angles and better touch response. The FHD 15 inch screen is good with vivid color and excellent viewing angles. Its narrow bezel has an immersive view increasing the overall aesthetic of the device. The 720p camera sits on top of the display with better audio.

The HP Chromebook 15 comes with a different configuration from Intel Pentium Gold 4417U to the Core i7 processor. The system comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64 GB eMMC. The memory is soldered in the motherboard, so please consider the storage before buying. It has 2 USB C ports for connectivity, a single USB Type-A, and an audio combo jack. Clean I/O, but you will have to use the USB C to a multiport connector.

The HP Chromebook 15 has a max rated battery life of 13 hours but lasts around 8 – 9 hours depending on the usage. Its battery has to be the weakest point in this device. The Bang and Olufsen speakers produce rich audio for the small packaged Laptop. The audio has tons of richness but lacks in the lower bass tones. The keyboard is full-sized with 1.4mm key travel. It is a very fast keyboard suiting burst style typing. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2.

Pros: Attractive Design

Longer Battery LIfe

Great Speaker

Vivid Display Cons: Limited I/O

Uneasy Keyboard

Lenovo Chromebook C340

Lenovo does create its product focusing on aesthetics. The Chromebook C340 is a 2-in- touch Chromebook with a quite impressive build quality. The glossy plastic body is solid and sturdy. It looks clean and premium quality, like even though it is made out of the plastic. The 11′ inch HD display is the downside of the device. The display is mediocre and doesn’t have good color reproduction. The screen has a thick bezel with an un-updated look. But the device is convertible and supports full 360 flips. The 720p camera is excellent for video calls and online meetings.

The Intel Celeron N4000 is snappy and holds up to the day to day small task. The 4GB RAM is enough and is capable of running more than 4 Chrome tabs. The 32GB eMMC flash storage isn’t the best but does provide enough storage for small documents and few lecture videos. It has 2 x USB 3.0 port, 2 x USB C port, and 1 x audio combo jack. It has tons of I/O but does need a type C multiport hub if you are looking to do more on the device.

The keyboard on the device is okay, with little tactile feedback. There is no backlight RGB on the keyboard and has small arrow keys. The device’s battery lasts for 10 hours. The 10-hour battery life is enough to keep a student away from the wall power port. The audio isn’t that great, and suggests getting a pair of headphones. The Laptop supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac for a seamless wireless connection.

Pros: Small Attractive Design

Great Keyboard

Great I/O selection Cons: Bigger Bezel

Mediocre Speaker

Google Pixel Slate

If you are looking for the bet Pixelbook device, The Pixel Slate is a convertible tablet. A tablet is not considered as a laptop, but it has all the laptop features. We couldn’t leave it out of our list. The Slate comes with a 12.3-inch display with narrow bezels. The overall body has a matte finish and comes with a detachable keyboard. The touch display is gorgeous and has vivid colors. The 3:2 aspect ratio of the display is excellent. The 720p camera is good and can compete with the likes of Apple iPad.

The Slate has variable configuration starting from the Core m3 processor to the Core i7 processor. The device has 8GB RAM and supports a max of 16GB RAM. The 8GB RAM is enough for the Chrome OS. The device has base storage of 64GB and a maximum of 256 GB storage. But we advise you to get 128GB offering more storage for the future as well. The 2 x USB C ports can be used to charge the device. But the port selection is minimal and kind of a drawback of the device.

The device has a 10hr battery, basically making it a handheld device. The touch display also supports a stylus, a plus point for artists looking to buy a Chromebook. Even great for high school students who are always on the move. The typing experience on the keyboard is excellent with its tactile feedback. The backlit keyboard is a plus point adding more features on the Pixel Slate. The audio on the Pixel Slate sounds rich and reaches excellent volume. It has only Wi-Fi 802.11ac support but has an upgraded Bluetooth 5.0.

Pros: Great Overall Build

Backlit Keyboard

Attractive 3:2 Display

Updated Hardware Cons: Expensive

Limited Port Selection

Acer Chromebook 714

The Acer Chromebook 714 is an excellent device from Acer. The Chromebook features superior hardware and a clean business look. The aluminum chassis looks neat with a brushed aluminum finish on the lid. The 14′ inch FHD touch display is an excellent addition for the device. They offer greater viewing angles with thin bezels on the side where it has a prominent chin on the bottom. The top bezel has a generic 720p webcam enough for online classes.

The Core 8th gen Core i3 processor is snappy and paired with 8GB DDR4 memory. The 64GB eMMC memory is enough to store school assignments and study papers but suggests upgrading to higher capacity storage. Acer Chromebook 714 has 2 USB Type C and 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port. The USB Type C supports charging and displays over Type C port.

The battery lasts for 10hrs on standard usage and might vary according to the use. But for online classes, it is an excellent match lasting over 5 hours on continuous call. It doesn’t have a full keyboard and does have backlight support. The Acer Chromebook 714 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0. An excellent feature for a minimalistic Acer Chromebook.

Pros: Sturdy Build

Vivid Display

Snappy Core i3 Processor

Blacklit Keyboard Cons: Bad Audio

Limited I/O

HP Chromebook x360

The HP Chromebook x360 is an absolute stunner convertible with an updated hardware feature set. The device has a cool metallic brush finish and a seemingly pleasing black and silver aesthetic. The 14-inch FHD Touch Display is excellent and flips 360 degrees. The display has a narrow side bezel and a more massive chin below. The chin bezel is larger but fits well with the display. The 720p camera on the top is excellent for online classes and talking in large video calls.

The 8th generation Core i3 processor is a massive accusation for the device. The snappy Core i3, paired with 8GB RAM, handles every everyday task with ease and operates more than 6 Chrome tabs. The 64GB eMMC memory is enough for storing the school assignments and notes, but we suggest upgrading. Later on, the line storing photos and videos you will need more storage. The I/O is relatively limited with 2 x USB C ports, 1 USB 3.0 port, and an audio combo jack.

The HP Chromebook x360 has a 13Hr battery life, suitable for students on a constant move. The USB Type C charges the devices making it more compatible with mobile devices. The keyboard is backlit, and the typing experience on the keyboard is excellent. The 1.2mm travel distance and tactile feedback on the HP Chromebook x360 is a blessing to type on. It isn’t an updated model as it only supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2. Still no Wi-Fi 6 on all of the Chromebook devices.

Pros: Updated Hardware

Great Battery Life

Vivid Display

Great Backlit Keyboard

Attractive Display Cons: Limited I/O

Bad Audio

Buyer’s Guide

The Chromebook is mainly light-weight and mostly used for smaller tasks. An average functioning Chromebook is enough for a Kid for his or her classes. But if you are buying the Chromebook for the whole family, then a mid-range to a premium Chromebook does the job well too. Chromebook, in general, is Google’s operating system made from scratch and has a simplistic look. To run a Chromebook, even a measly Pentium CPU or Celeron CPU does the job well.

The Intel Celeron N3090, MediaTek Helio P60T, is good enough for your child’s online classes and assignments. But if you are looking to do heavy work like using Video editing apps, photo editing apps, etc., there are full options available. The Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 are the top processor for the newer Chromebooks performing exceptionally well. They have tons of horsepower to run heavy applications and even run Android games on the Chrome OS.

The Core series processors also have their distinct Intel UHD graphics able to run videos in 4K @ 60 fps. 4GB is the base RAM available in most of the Chromebooks. Increasing the RAM capacity to 8GB shows significant improvement in daily tasks. The 8GB RAM is the sweet spot in every Chromebook in our lineup until they do vital and heavy tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Premier, or even 3D modeling.

The display is significant for these Chromebooks. Even though they might not have the best processor, they must have an excellent colored panel. Any FHD and HD panel will do the job for basic online classes and doing assignments. An 11-inch display fits perfectly for kids, whereas the middle schoolers and high schoolers, a 13-inch or 15-inch display is perfect. The viewing content on the 13 and 15-inch display is better. A cheaper Chromebook does come with washed-out displays, so you can use the USB C to convert the display to an external display.

The lower end Chromebooks come with eMMC memory and are soldered to the motherboard. So getting a higher capacity system is a must if there is no other method of expansion. External hard drive, Online storage, etc. provide a ton of leeway around the eMMC memory. But sometimes, leaving behind an essential document in an external hard drive does seem a problem. The Chromebooks have a better battery life than your average. Most of the Chromebooks have an 8 – 10 hours battery life. For a school kid, the 10-hour battery life is excellent and does not have to stay connected to the wall.

All of the Chromebooks will frequently receive software and security in the future. If you are confused, then please look at the support page for the specific model. But We can genuinely say that each of the devices will last more than five years. So the Chrome OS is also an excellent choice for kids and parents looking for a future-proof device.