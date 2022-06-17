7 Best Competitive Games of All Time

When it comes to finding the best competitive games, there are a few things you need to take into account. The games on this list are not only fun and engaging, but they also require skill and strategy to win.

Whether you’re looking for a fast-paced game to get your heart racing or something a little more slow-paced and cerebral, there’s something on this list for everyone. So, without further ado, here are the 7 best competitive games.

Top 7 Competitive Games

Valorant

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publisher: Riot Games

Riot Games Release Date: June 2, 2020

June 2, 2020 Platform: Windows

Valorant is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter that is developed by Riot Games and is their first foray into the FPS genre. The game is free-to-play and is available on PC, with plans to release on consoles in the future.

Valorant is a highly competitive game, with a ranked mode and various tournaments being hosted by third-party organizations. The game has a unique system where players can choose to purchase in-game items with real money, but these items do not give players any sort of competitive advantage.

Valorant is a tactical shooter that emphasizes gunplay and map control. The game is played in rounds, with each team having the opportunity to attack and defend. The objective of the game is to either plant or defuse a bomb or to eliminate the entire enemy team.

Each round is timed, and the team that either completes the objective or has the most kills at the end of the round wins. Players have the ability to purchase weapons and abilities at the start of each round with in-game currency, which they earn by playing rounds.

Valorant is a highly competitive game, with a ranking system that pits players of similar skills against each other.

League of Legends

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publisher: Riot Games

Riot Games Release Date: October 27, 2009

October 27, 2009 Platform: Windows, Mac

League of Legends is a five-player online battle arena video game based on the Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne mod Defense of the Ancients. Designed by developer Riot Games, League of Legends was unofficially released in October 2009.

The game is a free-to-play title supported by micro-transactions. League of Legends is one of the most popular Internet games. According to Riot Games, it is played by 650 million people.

League of Legends is a two-dimensional, online-multiplayer, real-time map game with three base lanes, five players down in each, and a set of minions that march up the lanes to the central structure – the dark temple – pushing each team towards the enemy’s base.

The objective is to propagate one’s armies so that they take down the enemy’s temple, and as the game progresses, each team gains an extra structure: an Evangelist and a Dragon.

There are currently 159 champions in League of Legends as of June 2022, which are played in various roles depending on the game’s current state. Roles are not set in stone, however, and players are free to switch between them at any time.

The game is highly competitive, with teams from all around the world dying for a chance to participate in the annual League of Legends World Championship.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Developer: Raven Software, Treyarch, Beenox

Raven Software, Treyarch, Beenox Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: November 13, 2020

November 13, 2020 Platform: Windows, PS 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS 5

Since its release in 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has taken the competitive gaming world by storm.

As one of the newest installments in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War has made a big splash in the competitive gaming scene. Featuring a host of new maps, weapons, and game modes, the game has something for everyone.

Whether you’re a seasoned competitive player or just getting started, Black Ops Cold War has something to offer. In this article, we’ll take a look at the game’s competitive scene and see what makes it so special.

Black Ops Cold War is a 5v5 team-based game that pits two teams against each other in a fight to the death. The game features a variety of different game modes, each with its own unique objectives and rules.

The most popular game mode in Black Ops Cold War is Search and Destroy. In this mode, each team takes turns attacking and defending two bomb sites. The first team to either destroy both bomb sites or kill all of the opposing team’s players wins the round.

Another popular game mode is Domination. In Domination, teams fight to control three specific points on the map. The team with the most points at the end of the round wins.

Black Ops Cold War also features a variety of different maps, each with its own unique layout and design. Some of the most popular maps include Nuketown, Satellite, and Crossroads.

No matter what game mode or map you’re playing on, one thing is for sure: the competition in Black Ops Cold War is fierce.

Players from all over the world compete in Black Ops Cold War tournaments for a chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights. The game’s competitive scene is growing rapidly, with new tournaments and leagues popping up all the time.

If you’re looking for a challenge, or just want to see how you stack up against the best players in the world, Black Ops Cold War is the game for you.

Apex Legends

Developer: Panic Button Games, Respawn Entertainment

Panic Button Games, Respawn Entertainment Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: February 4, 2019

February 4, 2019 Platform: Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Windows, Android, iOS

Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale game where up to 20 three-person squads land on an island and search for weapons and supplies before trying to defeat all other players in combat. The game is set in the Titanfall universe and features many similar mechanics. However, it is not a direct sequel or spin-off of the Titanfall series.

The game is played from a first-person perspective, but unlike most first-person shooters, the game does not have a traditional campaign mode. Instead, it focuses on its multiplayer mode, which features squad-based combat similar to that of the Titanfall games.

Apex Legends is a very competitive game. There are many different ways to win, but the most important thing is to work as a team. The game is very fast-paced and requires quick thinking and reflexes. There are a lot of strategies involved in the game, and it is important to know what your team is doing at all times.

Apex Legends is a very exciting and fun game to play. It is easy to learn and is perfect for those who enjoy fast-paced action and competition.

DOTA 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: July 9, 2013

July 9, 2013 Platform: Windows, Linux, Mac

Dota 2 is a five-player online battle arena video game based on the Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne mod Defense of the Ancients. The game is a sequel to Defense of the Ancients (DotA), which was a community-created mod for Blizzard Entertainment’s Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and its expansion pack, The Frozen Throne.

Dota 2 is played in matches between two teams of five players, with each team occupying and defending their own separate base on the map. Each of the ten players independently controls a powerful character, known as a “hero”, who all have unique abilities and differing styles of play.

During a match, players collect experience points and items for their heroes in order to successfully battle the opposing team.

A typical match of Dota 2 involves each team trying to capture and control points on the map in order to ultimately destroy the other team’s “Ancient”, a large structure located in their base.

The game is also extremely competitive, with teams from all over the world vying for the chance to be crowned the best at The International, an annual Dota 2 tournament with a massive prize pool.

Dota 2 has a large esports scene, with teams from around the world playing in various professional leagues and tournaments. The game is managed by Valve, which also operates the Steam online gaming platform, which serves as the game’s digital distribution client.

Major Dota 2 tournaments often feature prize pools of over US$1 million, making it one of the highest-paying video games.

Dota 2 is a highly competitive game with a large and dedicated following. The game’s popularity has led to a booming esports scene, with numerous leagues and tournaments being held around the world. The game is also one of the most popular games on the Steam platform, with a large and active player base.

Rainbow Six Seige

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Publisher: Ubisoft, Gameloft, Red Storm Entertainment, Take-two Interactive, MacSoft, Majesco Entertainment, Russobit-M, Game Factory Interactive

Ubisoft, Gameloft, Red Storm Entertainment, Take-two Interactive, MacSoft, Majesco Entertainment, Russobit-M, Game Factory Interactive Release Date: November 26, 2015

November 26, 2015 Platform: PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical shooter video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. The game puts heavy emphasis on environmental destruction and cooperation between players.

Players assume control of an attacker or a defender in different gameplay modes such as hostage rescue and bomb defusal. The title has no campaign but features a series of short missions called “situations” which can be played solo with AI teammates or with friends in cooperative multiplayer.

These situations serve as tutorials for the players, teaching them the basics of the game. The game also features a competitive multiplayer mode where players compete against each other in various game modes.

Rainbow Six Siege received generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising its gameplay, but criticizing its lack of content. The game was a commercial success, with Ubisoft announcing that the game had surpassed 3 million players just a month after its release. A year later, the game had over 20 million players.

The game focuses on the destruction of the environment. Players can break through walls, floors, and ceilings to create new access points. The game also features a physics engine that allows for the realistic destruction of objects.

This destruction plays a large role in the game, as it allows players to create new lines of sight and create new cover points.

The game features a variety of weapons and gadgets. Each operator has their own unique gadget, which gives them an edge on the battlefield. For example, the operator IQ has a gadget that allows her to see through walls, while the operator Thermite can breach reinforced walls.

Operator selection is another important aspect of the game. There are currently 20 operators, divided into two teams of 10, Attackers and Defenders. Each operator has their own unique set of skills and abilities which must be used in order to succeed on the battlefield.

For example, the operator Mute can jam enemy electronics, while the operator Smoke can create a poison gas cloud.

Operators can be customized to fit the player’s own playstyle. For example, the operator Ash can be equipped with a breaching charge to make her more effective at destroying the environment, or she can be equipped with a smoke grenade to make her more effective at hiding her team’s approach.

Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Iron Galaxy

Blizzard Entertainment, Iron Galaxy Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Release Date: May 3, 2016

May 3, 2016 Platform: PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Windows

Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. The game assigns players into two teams of six, with each player selecting from a roster of over 30 characters, each with a unique style of play that is divided into three general roles that fit their purpose.

Players on a team work together to secure and defend control points on a map or escort a payload across the map in a limited amount of time. Players gain cosmetic rewards that do not affect gameplay, such as character skins and victory poses, as they play the game.

The game was initially launched with casual play, with a competitive ranked mode, various ‘arcade’ game modes, and a player-customizable server browser subsequently included following its release. Additionally, Blizzard has added new characters, maps, and game modes post-release, all free of charge.

Overwatch is a first-person shooter that features a wide array of unique heroes, ranging from a time-jumping adventurer to an armored, rocket-hammer-wielding warrior, to a transcendent robot monk. Every hero plays differently, and mastering their abilities is the key to unlocking their potential. No two heroes are the same.

The game takes place on a near-future earth, after the global Overwatch organization, which was responsible for maintaining peace, was disbanded. Overwatch was created following the Omnic Crisis, which was an international conflict that arose from the emergence of intelligent robots, known as ‘omnics’, that had begun to integrate themselves into society.

The United Nations formed Overwatch as an international task force to combat this threat and was successful in quelling the Crisis.

With the return of peace, Overwatch continued it’s work as a peacekeeping force, but the organization eventually became embroiled in a scandal that led to its downfall. The game begins after the fall of Overwatch, with players taking control of one of the organization’s former heroes in order to help rebuild it.

Overwatch is a team-based game, with each player taking control of one of the game’s numerous heroes. Each hero has a unique set of abilities and a role to play in the team. The game is played across a variety of maps, each with a different objective.

The objective could be to capture a control point, escort a payload, or eliminate the enemy team. The game is won by either completing the objective or by eliminating the entire enemy team.

Overwatch is a fast-paced and action-packed game that is sure to keep you on your toes. Whether you are playing solo or with friends, the game is sure to provide you with hours of entertainment.