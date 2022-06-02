Fortnite is a cross-platform game. So, players from different platforms can be found in the lobby. There are players from PlayStation, Xbox, and Ninedto switch. Even PC players may get into a game lobby with you.
Furthermore, it’s always hard to compete with the perfect precision of the Mouse and Keyboard of PC players. So, to maximize the performance and to win a duel against PC players you have to get the best controller settings.
So, In this article, I have listed the best controller settings for Fortnite. You can customize the settings as suggested below.
Best Controller Settings for Fortnite
To bring the best possible result to the game, you need to customize the game with the best possible controller settings possible. From aim sensitivity to button placement, you need to customize it at its best to get kills and win in the game.
Sensitivity
Finding the best sensitivity is essential for your AIM precision and accuracy. Sensitivity settings reflect on your shooter’s game; it can either excel your gameplay or cause hassle for you. However, various aspects come into play with the best sensitivity.
Settings
- Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.7x
- Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.6x
- Use Advanced Options: On
Advanced
- Look Vertical Speed: 60%
- Look Horizontal Speed: 50%
- Turning Vertical Boost: 0%
- Turning Horizontal Boost: 0%
- Turning Boost Ramp Time: 0%
- Instant Boost When Building: On
Advanced – ADS
- ADS Look Horizontal Speed: 17%
- ADS Look Vertical Speed: 17%
- ADS Turning Horizontal Boost: 0%
- ADS Turning Vertical Boost: 0%
- ADS Turning Boost Ramp Time: 0.00 Seconds
Advanced – Sensitivity
- Look Dampening Time: 0.20 seconds
- Look Input Curve: Exponential
- Aim Assist Strength: 100%
Controller Settings
You have to find the best controller settings for your game. It is essential to explore and experiment with the controller settings to get the best result that suits your playing style. The first step is to find the best controller settings for your game.
It is essential to explore and experiment with the controller settings to get the best result that suits your playing style. The game settings menu contains the best sensitivity, build mode sensitivity, edit mode sensitivity, aim-assist, and other controller settings.
Input
- Controller Auto-Run: On
- Buil Immediately: On
- Edit Hold Time: 0.100 Seconds
- Vibration: Off
Controller Configuration
The key bind is one of the most important for any game. You need to be familiar with the keys and the functionality of keys. Regarding personal preference for the key configuration, you can experiment with my key configuration to see if it works fine for you.
Combat Controls
Combat controls are the key configuration to pick up the fight with the enemies. From attack to reload, we need to assign the key that is comfortable for you. Here is the configuration I recommend for you :
For Xbox controller:
- LT: Aim down sights
- LB: Previous weapon
- RT: Attack / confirm
- RB: Next weapon
- Direction Pad Up: Inventory
- Direction Pad Left: Place marker
- Direction Pad Right: Map
- Direction Pad Down: Push to talk
- Y Button: Toggle pickaxe
- X Button: Reload / interact
- B Button: Switch mode
- A Button: Jump
- L3: Sprint/auto sprint
- R3: Crouch
- TouchPad: Map
For Play Station controller:
- L2: Aim down sights
- L1: Previous weapon
- R2: Attack / confirm
- R1: Next weapon
- Direction Pad Up: Inventory
- Direction Pad Left: Place marker
- Direction Pad Right: Map
- Direction Pad Down: Push to talk
- Triangle: Toggle pickaxe
- Square: Reload / interact
- Circle: Switch mode
- Cross: Jump
- L3: Sprint/auto sprint
- R3: Crouch
- Options Button: Game menu
- TouchPad: Map
Building Controls:
The building element in this game is very hard, so it is important to know what you are doing and whether you are doing it right. The building may be hard for the beginners so the beginners can get used to that.
For Xbox controller:
- LB: Select/Place Roof
- LT: Select/ Place Stairs
- D-Pad Up: Inventory
- D-Pad Down: Emote
- D-Pad Left: Change Building Material/Trap
- D-Pad Right: Squad Comms
- Left Stick: Move
- Left StickButton: Sprint
- Touchpad: Toggle Map
- Options: Game Menu
- RT: Select/Place Wall
- RB: Select/Place Floor
- Triangle: Toggle Harvesting Tool
- Square: Select/Place Trap
- Circle: Toggle Combat Mode
- Cross: Jump
- Right Stick: Look
- Right Stick Button: Rotate Building Piece (Tap)
For Playstation controller:
- L1: Select/Place Roof
- L2: Select/ Place Stairs
- D-Pad Up: Inventory
- D-Pad Down: Emote
- D-Pad Left: Change Building Material/Trap
- D-Pad Right: Squad Comms
- Left Stick: Move
- Left StickButton: Sprint
- Touchpad: Toggle Map
- Options: Game Menu
- R1: Select/Place Wall
- R2: Select/Place Floor
- Triangle: Toggle Harvesting Tool
- Square: Select/Place Trap
- Circle: Toggle Combat Mode
- Cross: Jump
- Right Stick: Look
- Right Stick Button: Rotate Building Piece (Tap)
You can also change the following settings in the game. These settings may also improve the gameplay and can help you get the win.
Movement
- Toggle Sprint: Off
- Auto-Open Doors: Off
- Mantle Activation: Hold Jump
Combat
- Hold To Swap Pickup: Off
- Toggle Targeting: Off
- Mark Danger When Targeting: On
- Auto Pick Up Weapons: Off
Building
- Reset Build Choice: Off
- Disable Pre-Edit Option: Off
- Turbo Building: On