Fortnite is a cross-platform game. So, players from different platforms can be found in the lobby. There are players from PlayStation, Xbox, and Ninedto switch. Even PC players may get into a game lobby with you.

Furthermore, it’s always hard to compete with the perfect precision of the Mouse and Keyboard of PC players. So, to maximize the performance and to win a duel against PC players you have to get the best controller settings.

So, In this article, I have listed the best controller settings for Fortnite. You can customize the settings as suggested below.

Best Controller Settings for Fortnite

To bring the best possible result to the game, you need to customize the game with the best possible controller settings possible. From aim sensitivity to button placement, you need to customize it at its best to get kills and win in the game.

Sensitivity

Finding the best sensitivity is essential for your AIM precision and accuracy. Sensitivity settings reflect on your shooter’s game; it can either excel your gameplay or cause hassle for you. However, various aspects come into play with the best sensitivity.

Settings

Edit Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.7x

Build Mode Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.6x

Use Advanced Options: On

Advanced

Look Vertical Speed: 60%

Look Horizontal Speed: 50%

Turning Vertical Boost: 0%

Turning Horizontal Boost: 0%

Turning Boost Ramp Time: 0%

Instant Boost When Building: On

Advanced – ADS

ADS Look Horizontal Speed: 17%

ADS Look Vertical Speed: 17%

ADS Turning Horizontal Boost: 0%

ADS Turning Vertical Boost: 0%

ADS Turning Boost Ramp Time: 0.00 Seconds

Advanced – Sensitivity

Look Dampening Time: 0.20 seconds

Look Input Curve: Exponential

Aim Assist Strength: 100%

Controller Settings

You have to find the best controller settings for your game. It is essential to explore and experiment with the controller settings to get the best result that suits your playing style. The first step is to find the best controller settings for your game.

Input

Controller Auto-Run: On

Buil Immediately: On

Edit Hold Time: 0.100 Seconds

Vibration: Off

Controller Configuration

The key bind is one of the most important for any game. You need to be familiar with the keys and the functionality of keys. Regarding personal preference for the key configuration, you can experiment with my key configuration to see if it works fine for you.

Combat Controls

Combat controls are the key configuration to pick up the fight with the enemies. From attack to reload, we need to assign the key that is comfortable for you. Here is the configuration I recommend for you :

For Xbox controller:

LT: Aim down sights

LB: Previous weapon

RT: Attack / confirm

RB: Next weapon

Direction Pad Up: Inventory

Direction Pad Left: Place marker

Direction Pad Right: Map

Direction Pad Down: Push to talk

Y Button: Toggle pickaxe

X Button: Reload / interact

B Button: Switch mode

A Button: Jump

L3: Sprint/auto sprint

R3: Crouch

TouchPad: Map

For Play Station controller:

L2: Aim down sights

L1: Previous weapon

R2: Attack / confirm

R1: Next weapon

Direction Pad Up: Inventory

Direction Pad Left: Place marker

Direction Pad Right: Map

Direction Pad Down: Push to talk

Triangle: Toggle pickaxe

Square: Reload / interact

Circle: Switch mode

Cross: Jump

L3: Sprint/auto sprint

R3: Crouch

Options Button: Game menu

TouchPad: Map

Building Controls:

The building element in this game is very hard, so it is important to know what you are doing and whether you are doing it right. The building may be hard for the beginners so the beginners can get used to that.

For Xbox controller:

LB: Select/Place Roof

LT: Select/ Place Stairs

D-Pad Up: Inventory

D-Pad Down: Emote

D-Pad Left: Change Building Material/Trap

D-Pad Right: Squad Comms

Left Stick: Move

Left StickButton: Sprint

Touchpad: Toggle Map

Options: Game Menu

RT: Select/Place Wall

RB: Select/Place Floor

Triangle: Toggle Harvesting Tool

Square: Select/Place Trap

Circle: Toggle Combat Mode

Cross: Jump

Right Stick: Look

Right Stick Button: Rotate Building Piece (Tap)

For Playstation controller:

L1: Select/Place Roof

L2: Select/ Place Stairs

D-Pad Up: Inventory

D-Pad Down: Emote

D-Pad Left: Change Building Material/Trap

D-Pad Right: Squad Comms

Left Stick: Move

Left StickButton: Sprint

Touchpad: Toggle Map

Options: Game Menu

R1: Select/Place Wall

R2: Select/Place Floor

Triangle: Toggle Harvesting Tool

Square: Select/Place Trap

Circle: Toggle Combat Mode

Cross: Jump

Right Stick: Look

Right Stick Button: Rotate Building Piece (Tap)

You can also change the following settings in the game. These settings may also improve the gameplay and can help you get the win.

Movement

Toggle Sprint: Off

Auto-Open Doors: Off

Mantle Activation: Hold Jump

Combat

Hold To Swap Pickup: Off

Toggle Targeting: Off

Mark Danger When Targeting: On

Auto Pick Up Weapons: Off

Building