11 Best Crafting Games You Can Play in 2022

The sheer imagination and inventiveness expressed in crafting games are so captivating. It is for the same reason that crafting games are so immersive and entertaining. Moreover, with an array of crafting games available, you can dive into a different world and enjoy the game.

The exploration element in the crafting games is also fun as well. You must search for various resources and find the materials you need to craft. Moreover, you can build your own base as you desire and make various tools and weapons as per your need.

In this article, I have handpicked the best crafting games. I hope this article quenches your thirst for the best crafting games.

Best Crafting Games

I know it takes a great time if you are involved in the crafting game. So, choosing the right crafting games is essential. With unique crafting elements, the game should also offer other interesting elements so that you never get bored.

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: November 18, 2011

November 18, 2011 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux

Minecraft is the go-to game if you are wondering about the best crafting games. I believe this game has stayed on top of the best crafting games because of its versatility and accessibility. You craft almost everything in this game. A variety of building materials and tools are available for you to use your imagination and creativity to build the world that you have always wanted.

And the crafting in this game is very easy also. You just need to fill your inventory full of crafting materials. Now, you must move the material from the inventory into the crafting grid and arrange them in their respective order. The 2*2 crafting grid is available in the crafting grid, but if you need the 3*3 crafting grid, then you must access it from the crafting table.

There are various modes in the game, but the most fun and interesting mode in this game is Survival mode. In this mode, you should build things, and also, you need to place various explosives so the enemies cannot destroy your base.

Don’t Starve

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Publisher: Klei Entertainment

Release Date: April 2013

April 2013 Platform: Android, iOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

This is one of the most interesting and immersive games. Don’t Starve is a survival horror game primarily, but to survive in this threatening world, you must craft various things. There are various materials in the environment. You must choose the most important material and start crafting.

In this game, there are very limited things you can craft because the crafted material should aid the protagonist in the game. First of all, the item must be unlocked in the game; then, you are able to craft it any time you like.

The game feature a day-and-light cycle. So, during the day, you must collect all the required resources like food and craft materials. You must make the weapons and tools and make your own safe place because there comes a monster at night.

There are various playable characters in the game with their own unique ability, but you start off as Wilson.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Release Date: August 2017

August 2017 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Ark: Survival Evolved is a complete game. This game features amazing action; you can craft various things in the game, and you can even tame various animals in the game that may help you in this world.

You are thrown on the mysterious island with limited resources to keep you alive for a while, but you need to find the food and materials and build your own base to be safe. This is a proper survival game, so you must first gather the resources by either searching the island, you can even grow various plants and mine metal. Your structure must be very strong and sometimes requires reconstructing or restructuring. And there are resources available in the game that you can use to strengthen your structure as you move on with the game.

Ark is a very fun and time-consuming game. The game offers one of the most immersive and entertaining gaming experiences. I hope you like this game.

Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Release Date: February 2021

February 2021 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Valheim is greatly inspired by Norse mythology. In this game, You play as a great Viking who travels to various places in search of exotic lands. The game starts at the center of Valheim, but as you move on with the game, you venture into various places in the world. But the great news is that as you explore more, you can obtain various valuable materials.

The plot of this game is very interesting. You play as a Viking who needs to prove his worth to Odin and must be worth it to be in the hall of Valhalla. You need to now craft amazing and strong weapons and improve your shields. You must also build various structures, Viking longhouses, and bases to save yourself from enemies, but when the time is right, you can also attack the enemies.

You must craft various things in this game for survival as the world of Valheim is very dangerous. You need to build your best defense and craft weapons, armor, and tools.

Raft

Developer: Redbeet Interactive

Publisher: Axolot Games

Release Date: June 2022

June 2022 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Raft is a very fun game to pick up. The game is not that tough, but I assure you a fun and entertaining time. Raft is a survival game in which you or your friends are thrown in the middle of the ocean with a small 4*4 grid size boat. Now, you must survive above the deep blue sea. Initially, You don’t have any food or water to pacify your hunger or clench your thirst.

The game offers you a hook made of plastic. Now, with the hook, you need to find various resources in the oceans. And we all know that there are very few resources on the sea besides water and Fish. So, you need to catch any things that come by you. And use them

Hunger and thirst is not the only concern in the game. There are dangerous aquatic animals lurking around for food. So, to be safe from them, you must build a strong and big boat.

You can also play this game with your friend and experience this surreal experience with your friends and family.

Rust

Developer: Facepunch Studios, Double Eleven

Publisher: Facepunch Studios

Release Date: February 2018

February 2018 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

The world of Rust is very unforgiving and menacing. The world of Rust is full of dangerous and wild animals that are searching for their prey. But the greater threat is the people in the game. They will do anything to survive in the game. As soon as you turn your back, they will kill you. So, you need to be very wary in this world. Everyone is against you, so you need to use various resources and combat to live another day.

You are thrown into the mysterious inland with the rock and the touch. Now, with the help of these two tools, you must collect other resources. The rock is used to cut down the trees and to break the stones. And sometimes, it can also be used as a weapon. As this is an open-world game, there is a wide variety of places to explore, find resources, find the proper food, craft various things that are essential for survival, and build your own base to stay safe.

The game is very enjoyable. The journey of this game is very fun. The combat in this game is also very fun too.

No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games

Release Date: August 2016

August 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, macOS, iPadOS

No man’s sky is a treat for any Science fiction fan. The game never feels out of place and dull. The open-ended features let you explore the vastness of the universe. You can fly around anywhere in the world of No Man’s Sky. There is no limit to exploration in this game.

You play as the alien humanoid who is the explorer. You venture on an epic journey from the unknown and mysterious place located very far from the center of the world. The journey in this game is not smooth sailing; you may encounter various monsters, hostile creatures, and pirates that may kill you.

So, you must find the resources and chemicals. You need to harvest various chemicals and combine them to make the improved and better weapons that may help you in this journey. But for that, you must find the blueprints.

The game is very fun and immersive. You will never be out of place to explore in this game. You can also be the first in the game to find the specific palace in the game.

Terraria

Developer: Re-Logic

Publisher: 505 Games

Release Date: May 16, 2011

May 16, 2011 Platform: Windows

When I first started playing this game, I was unsure of whether I would enjoy it, but after half an hour, I was hooked. This is a very fun and entertaining game. There are non-playable characters that will guide you on this journey. This is a sandbox game, so you can interact with almost all the things in the game’s environment.

There are a plethora of things to do in this game. But the prime goal is to stay alive and fight with the enemies, craft, and mine. The action in this game is very goofy and addicting. You can venture into various places in the game to collect resources and treasures. You can use them to craft the ever-evolving arsenal and gears and explore more. Various things can be used to craft in this game.

I had a blast with the game. I hope you will also have fun with this game.

Factorio

Developer: Wube Software

Publisher: Wube Software

Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

This game is a very fun ride. Factorio is very simple and easy to understand. The game revolves around the construction of automated factories. You must gather all the resources that you need to feed in automated factories. You must build and strengthen your factories that can withstand the various monsters in the game.

Initially, in the game, you will be chopping trees, crafting mechanical things, and mining, but the games take a sharp turn, and now, you are the owner of automated factories. You must now harvest various resources to produce the various machines and tools. These tools and machines can be further used to create more powerful machines.

You must also save your factories from various external enemies that can destroy your factories. So, you must place various defensive weapons to kill enemies.

Subnautica

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Release Date: January 2018

January 2018 Platform: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Subnautica is an underwater open-world survival game. This game is a very fun and immersive game. The world of Subnautica is very big and deep. The player can explore anywhere on this mysterious planet named 4546B.

When the spaceship crashed into the mysterious planet, there was no place to explore but down. So, you play as Ryley Robinson, who is a lone survivor who must explore this vast planet for food and resources. You need to collect the resources from the oceans and craft various things like different gears and lights to survive in this world. You also create your own base, collect all the resources and store it on your base.

This is a very fun and entertaining game. This game will offer one of the most exciting gaming experiences.

7 Days to Die

Developer: The Fun Pimps

Publisher: Telltale publishing

Release Date: December 2013

December 2013 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

This is one of the most entertaining and fun zombie games that features amazing building and survival elements. I was thrilled about the opening credit of the game. This game is set in an unforgiving world full of zombies. There are various things to do in this game.

After the nuclear blast, the majority part of the world is destroyed. Few of the land is less harmed, and from those land, this game is set in Navezgane, Arizona. You play as a survivor in the game. You can play this game from any approach you like, and you have the freedom to do almost anything you want.

The game is very rich in resources. You can collect various resources and use them to craft various things that will help you in your journey. And you can also build your own base with all the essential requirements that you need.

This is a very fun game. I hope you will like it.