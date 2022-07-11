18 Best Crypto Games You Should Play in 2022

With the introduction of Web3 technology, blockchain and cryptocurrencies are getting a lot of attention and fame. As a result, there is a high demand for blockchain-based apps and games in the world. GameFi is actually one of the most trending topics in 2022.

It introduces a pay-to-earn concept where you can earn cryptocurrencies and NFTs while playing the game. If you are searching for games where you can stash some cryptos while enjoying games, then you’ve come to the right place. We have collected a list of the best crypto games that you should try this year.

Best Crypto Games

Lucky Block

Lucky Block is the best crypto game in 2022 so far. It is an easy-to-play crypto game where everyone has a chance to win something. It uses blockchain technology for its security, so there is little chance that you will be getting scammed or some middleman is manipulating the odds.

Lucky Block aims to focus on fairness and transparency, on top of giving quality services to its users. To play the game, you’ll need to buy Lucky Block Token (LBLOCK) by using your crypto wallet. You can connect any crypto wallet you have to this website. After connecting your wallet, you can purchase LBLOCK tickets that will make you eligible for the lucky crypto draw.

You can also participate in daily games to increase your chance of winning. You can win both cryptocurrencies and NFTs in this game.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a world-building game like Minecraft, based on the Ethereum blockchain. Like in Minecraft, you can build different structures using voxel objects. You can also create your own world and games inside different universes that can be purchased with real money. The game uses SAND tokens which you have to purchase by linking your crypto wallet.

It also allows you to monetize your properties inside the game. Your properties and assets inside the game become NFTs which you can use to trade stuff with other people. Aside from SAND tokens, you can also purchase pieces of land inside the game, which you can use to build structures, games, and other assets.

Silks

Silks is a mix between horse racing and the crypto world, built with blockchain technology. In this game, you are able to purchase real-world horses with cryptocurrencies that act as NFTs inside the game. This means that every horse you purchase in the game represents a real horse in this world.

The value of the horse depends on how well its twin is doing in races that are held around the world. It gives you the chance to have your own ultimate horse without you actually having to take care of it. You can even breed your horse and sell them to other players to earn more profit. It also allows you to wager in digital races so you can enjoy betting in horse races like normal big races.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is much like Pokemon, where you can collect digital creatures known as Axies by exploring the Axie Infinity universe. You can also breed and raise them to battle against other players. It is one of the games to look for in 2022 if you’re a crypto fan.

Each Axie in this game is an NFT that can be traded or sold in exchange for cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency used in this game is Smooth Love Potion(SLP) and can be obtained by either trading your Axies or battling with other players. It is also used when breeding and purchasing other Axies.

The Decentraland

In Decentraland, you can make your own personal avatar and explore a large virtual world and interact with other players. In this game, you can buy pieces of land with cryptocurrencies as well as sell them. If you own land in this game, you can also make policies for it and make it behave as you like,

It contains various types of universes within the game. You’ll be able to experience space adventures, beautiful landscapes, and dungeon exploring in the game. It uses MANA coins as the in-game currency, and you’ll need lots of them if you want to trade and buy things in this game. Every property you own will be an NFT token.

Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is a blockchain-based crypto game where you explore different planets to mine different resources which can be converted into NFTs and traded for real money. The NFTs in this game are found as collectible cards. The planets in this game are all unique and have different characters. It uses TLN tokens as in-game currency, which can be earned by exploring these planets.

You can either mine to collect these tokens or battle different creatures on various planets. IT has character customization and training modes for you to get familiarised with the game. You also need to deposit some amount of cryptocurrency to start with the game. It is one of the most popular crypto games of 2022.

Police and Thief

Police and Thief is an interesting crypto game where you can harvest NFTs based on whether you play as police or thieves. All these police and thieves are counted as NFTs and can be exchanged in the market for real money. The thieves can harvest LOOT by making choices such as staking, unstaking, harvesting, or even minting the coins you have. Although the amount of LOOT highly depends on the choices you make.

However, the game becomes quite easier when you become cops. There are various ways you can earn LOOT as police. For starters, you get 20% of all the LOOT that the thieves have harvested. In addition to that, you can even earn these LOOT in the form of bribes.

Light Nite X

Light Night X is an exciting game with a battle-royale concept. In this game, groups of players are dropped into a warzone where every player is for himself. However, there is a squad mode as well. After you’ve entered the battlefield, you’ll have to scavenge weapons and kill as many players as you can, and stay alive till the end.

But there’s a catch in this game. You earn or lose crypto based on the number of people you’ve eliminated. The more players you eliminate, the more cryptos you’ll earn. However, it is balanced by your death in the game. You’ll lose your earned crypto when other players eliminate you.

The game is inspired by Fortnite as well as Rick & Morty. In this game, all characters, skins, and weapons are considered NFTs and can trade with other NFTs or cryptocurrency.

Space Misfits

Space Misfits is a play-to-earn crypto game that is based on exploring and adventuring through different worlds in space. It uses an in-game currency called BITS and uses blockchain to transfer your BITS into your crypto wallet.

In this game, you explore a 3D space sandbox world in search of resources to build components for your ships. You’ll be able to explore different regions offered by the game, build ships as well as command them. It doesn’t have a predefined story, but it does provide elements to forge your own story.

It also allows you to battle other players. Space Station Tokens are one of the most valuable resources in the game. And you can earn them by owning Space Stations.

Upland

Upland is a virtual trading game that allows you to trade virtual digital property using in-game currency or tokens. These virtual real-estates have corresponding real-world addresses that you can buy and trade using crypto-currencies. All of the properties inside this game are represented by NFTs.

The game uses UPX tokens as in-game currency and is credited to users when searching for new lands. Although only a few cities have been digitized, there are plenty of lands to explore and buy in this game. You can also discover some treasures in the game sometimes and be awarded tokens or NFTs.

Gods Unchained

It is a card game that is built using blockchain technology. In this game, you have to collect and build powerful decks of cards. You can then use your decks to battle against other players for GODS tokens. It is a competitive game in which you’ll have to think about what kind of cards your opponent is using as well as the means to counter them.

All of your properties inside the game are considered NFTs and will be unique to you. And you’ll be able to buy, sell or trade your items for tokens or other cards. The in-game tokens can be used to buy cards from the market. The rare cards can be sold for real money.

Mobox

Mobox is a play-to-earn crypto game that combines the elements of Decentralized Finance(DeFi) and NFTs to create a platform called GameFi. Mobox is composed of the NFT marketplace, NFT creator, and Game creator. It also doesn’t take away the beauty of the free-to-play system.

The Mobox platform provides users with a variety of games to play, ranging from NFT farming and yield farming to Blockchain games. You can play these games to earn in-game tokens called MBOX tokens. The NFTs in this game are known as MOMOs and can be obtained by opening various mystery boxes.

You can trade and sell these MOMOs for MBOX tokens and even use them as collateral all throughout different games on the platform.

CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades is a role-playing game that is based on the Binance Smart Chain. IN this game, you’re able to craft weapons and battle various enemies to earn in-game currency called SKILL tokens. You can then use these SKILL tokens to craft powerful weapons and battle even stronger enemies.

The amount of SKILL tokens you earn depends on how powerful your weapon is. The SKILL tokens can also be used to get roles, recover your lost weapons as well as buy them from the in-game market.

Illuvium

Illuvium is a 3D RPG game. Based on the Ethereum blockchain, this game lets you explore a large 3D fantasy world, searching and fighting creatures known as Illuvials. Its concept is like Pokemon, too, in which you’ll have to collect Illuvials and battle with other players using them.

All of these Illuvials are considered NFTs and can be traded or sold in the in-game market. They belong to different classes and have different affinities making each one of them unique to the other. You can use them in battles as much as you like because the more battles they fight, the more powerful they become.

Bomb Crypto

Bomb Crypto is a multiplayer crypto game where you can play exciting games with other players and earn in-game currency called BCOINS. In this game, you own little guys known as bombers and use them to battle against monsters.

Each bomber has his own unique features and traits and is represented as an NFT. As you battle against monsters and earn BCOINS, you can upgrade your bomber and make them powerful. You can also trade your bomber with other players and sell them for more BCOINS.

To join a match, you’ll have to stake your BCOINS, and if you manage to win, you can take the entire pool of BCOINS collected in that particular match.

Champions Ascension

Champions Ascension is a play-to-earn crypto game that offers a lot of action in a player-driven universe. It is set in a fantasy world of Messina in which players battle with each other using their NFT champions inside the arena called Colosseum Eternal.

You can fully explore the lands of Messina and battle with other players as well as sell your weapons. The NFT champions are divided in terms of tier, with higher-level tiers being able to access more features of the game. You can also breed different types of champions to make powerful champions.

Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a digital card game that is highly inspired by games like Hearthstone. In this game, you have to collect cards of different monsters and battle with other players in exciting matches. The cards you collect are owned by you and are represented as NFTs, which can be used to sell and trade in the market.

In this game, you’ll battle against a random opponent in a skill-based match. The opponent is automatically searched by the game and usually in a similar rank as you. Each match has predefined rules set by the game, and at the beginning of the match, you’ll be given a certain time to create a deck of cards from your collection.

The match begins after both of you have made your deck. You’ll be rewarded with in-game currency called Splintershards when you win your matches that can be used in purchasing other cards in the market.

Spider Tanks

Spider is a free-to-play MOBA game where you can purchase tanks or build them using spare parts to participate in exciting battles. It is a free-to-play game, but if you want to start earning, you’ll at least need to purchase a tank or build it by purchasing three spare parts. The game uses GALA as a native in-game currency.

All the tanks in the game are represented as NFTs, and you can trade or sell your tanks for additional GALA tokens. The game also allows you to upgrade your tanks with new weapons and armor using GALA tokens. The other main attraction of this game is its graphics too. It has very realistic graphics, which makes it one of the best crypto games to check out in 2022.