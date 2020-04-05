Cube PC cases are gaining popularity among computer enthusiasts and gamers. These come in different sizes to accommodate different form-factor motherboards.

Computer cases are generally not the first thing on the list when building your desktop rig. Yet, a nice looking case can be a signature piece in your room or office.

There are tons of options for this niche in the PC market. So, today we will show you some of the best cube PC cases. Furthermore, we will explain the features and benefits along with anything we do not like about these cases.

Best Cube PC Cases

Case Name Motherboard Support Max GPU Length Support Weight Dimension Thermaltake Core X1 mini-ITX 15.74 inches 13.2 lbs

14.6 x 13.7 x 8.3 inches

Check Price CoolerMaster Elite 130 mini-ITX 12.5 inches 12.35 lbs

15.6 x 10.2 x 12.6 inches

Check Price Thermaltake Core X9 Core X9 mini-ITX, microATX, ATX, E-ATX 23.23 inches 37.50 lbs 25.20 x 15.00 x 19.80 inches Check Price Corsair Carbide Air 540 E-ATX, ATX, Mini-ITX, Mico-ATX 12.6 inches 16.31 lbs

18 x 16.3 x 13.1 inches

Check Price Rosewill Cullinan PX mini-ITX, microATX, ATX 12.2 inches 20.9 lbs

15 x 13.1 x 16.6 inches Check Price Nanoxia Rexgear 2 Mini-ITX, Mico-ATX 13.58 inches 19 lbs 16.4 x 11 x 16.2 inches Check Price Anidees AI-Crystal-Cube-Lite mini-ITX, microATX, ATX, E-ATX 13.2 inches 19.84 lbs 15.82 x 12.24 x 15.9 inches Check Price

Table of Contents:

Thermaltake Core X1 – Best Mini-ITX Cube



Who said a mini-ITX case could not be roomier inside?

Meet Thermaltake Core X1. Measuring 16.80 x 11.00 x 18.50 inches, this case is much larger than many mini-ITX. Take, for instance, Corsair Carbide Air 240, which measures 15.6 x 10.2 x 12.6 inches. This means more space for the cooling solution, storage drives, and cable management.

Core X1 is liquid-cooling supported. These can be stacked together for expandability. With its stable build quality, inside space, and support for a full-sized PSU and GPU, Thermaltake Core X1 is our pick for the best mini-ITX motherboard setup.

What’s Outside

Outside of the sturdy metal chassis, Core X1 is mostly a meshed body and a large plexiglass panel. The panels on this case come off and are held on the chassis by thumbscrews. We like that Thermaltake has put a magnetized dust filter over the meshed area on panels.

The side panels can be switched to suit your needs. You can remove the small side i/o tab with the power and reset button along with the audio interface and LEDs. The rear side is fixed but has vents for fans and a PSU.

On the bottom are four rubber feet and offers excellent room for air circulation. There are two reusable filters and can be easily removed for cleaning. Moreover, the bottom panel can be detached from the main chassis. This is especially handy when stacking these together.

What’s Inside

With its dual-chamber design, your nice hardware components like a motherboard, RAM, and GPU will be featured over the transparent window panel. While the cables, hard drives, and a PSU go to the bottom chamber.

Core X1 supports multiple fans and radiator configurations, including a 200mm fan or 360mm radiator for a liquid-cooling solution.

The case takes a mini-ITX motherboard, and you can install a CPU cooler with a height as tall as 7.87 inches. Likewise, the motherboard tray has a rubber grommet, which is handy for cable management. We like that it offers excellent options for GPU setup as you can install a graphics card as long as 15.74 inches. Therefore, making this compact cube the right choice for a gaming setup.

There are several drive bays for your storage solution. Additionally, the two 5.25 inches front trays can be used for HDDs or SSDs.

Cooling Options

Core X1 supports liquid cooling with a radiator as long as 360mm on the front in a standalone configuration. You can have multiple fan configs. Above all, this case can accept a 200mm fan.

Pros: Good build quality

Roomier design

Inclusion of the removable magnetic filters is convenient

Support for Graphics card as long as 400mm

Affordable price tag when compared to some of the other popular mini-ITX cubes

You can completely switch the side panels

The large side see-through panel is nice

These are modular and can be stacked

Ample space for drives Cons: The panels feel plasticky and cheap

The panel thumbscrews come off, so they are prone to being misplaced

CoolerMaster Elite 130 – Best Budget Mini-ITX Cube



CoolerMaster Elite 130 is a compact but sturdy mini-ITX cube case with a metal build. It measures 9.4 x 8.2 x 15.7 inches.

Do not be fooled by its size. This bad boy can support a GPU with a length of up to 13.5 inches. For example, you can install an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti card in this case. Therefore, this has a gaming build potential.

What’s Outside

The top and the side panels are one-piece, like in a typical tower computer case. The panels are well ventilated but lack any dust filters. However, the top panel has a meshed metal plate, but it is not effective in filtering any dust. We feel that a dust filter should have been included in each perforated area on the panels.

We like that the removable front panel has a dust filter. Maybe Coolermaster will have better dust filters over other ventilated areas in the next update of it.

The bottom of the case has four rubber feet for air circulation underneath. Additionally, there are few mounting holes on the bottom, and you need to install more storage drives.

What’s Inside

Unlike a typical PC case, PSU goes on top, and mobo goes on the bottom. With its compact form factor, the CPU cooler is limited to 2.55 inches height. You can install GPU with a max length of 13.5 inches. However, if you opt for a larger size graphics card, then you will have to sacrifice on the liquid cooling solution.

You can install your storage drives on the top drive cage or the side drive bracket. If you have more drives, then you can use the bottom of the top drive bay or underneath the bottom chassis panel.

The Elite 130 does not offer much cable management to talk about. You can, however, route your cables on the sides. That way, your configuration will look well arranged along with the space for airflow or hardware access during setup.

Cooling Options

With a compact design and especially with all your hardware components installed, cooling can be a challenge. To alleviate the airflow, it has a pre-installed 120mm fan on the front. Additionally, you can install a 120mm fan on the side if you are not using the drive brackets.

You can use a 120mm water cooling solution on the front; just make sure your GPU is happy to coexist in a rather small space.

Pros: Good build quality

Affordable price tag

Compact design if you have a small space

Can support a good selection of GPUs

Support for Graphics card as long as 400mm Cons: Could use better a dust filter solution

cable management can get challenging

Thermaltake Core V21 – Best MicroATX Cube



There are many microATX cube cases to choose from. Take, for instance, Corsair’s CARBIDE SERIES AIR 240, BitFenix’s PHENOM MATX CUBE, or Lian-Li’s PC-V351B. However, for the value you get for the price, Thermaltake Core V21 is our pick for the Best microATX Cube PC Case.

Core V21’s design is different from Core X1. It looks more stylish and compact. Further, this case supports both horizontal and vertical motherboard configurations.

What’s Outside

The front of this case looks rounded on the top and bottom, giving it a more polished look. There’s a Thermaltake magnetic logo which can be switched based on the orientation. The removable front panel has meshed ventilation with a foam filter inside.

On the left is a large transparent polycarbonate window panel, which gives a good view of what’s inside. The other side panel has a meshed window with a removable magnetic dust filter. Similar to Core X1, the side panels can be switched. Further, other panels have perforated ventilation and a magnetized dust filter.

What’s Inside

Your major hardware components like mobo and GPU go on the top compartment while a PSU and storage drives go on the bottom along with your messy wiring. The included metal rails on the top of the chassis can be moved and snapped on other locations along the top railings. This is handy for different cooling configurations.

Core V21 supports mini-ITX and microATX motherboards. You can use CPU coolers as tall as seven ¼ inches. Also, you can use a wide selection of GPUs up to 13 ¾ inches long.

Cooling Options

The chassis on the front of the case has a large 200mm fan. This fan can be removed for other fan configs. You can install either a 120mm or 140mm fan on the back. There’s no fan hub on the chassis if you are using many fans.

On the top, you can have up to two 240mm radiators, or a 280mm and 240mm radiators combo with the included metal rails.

Pros: Affordable price tag

Compact design for a microATX if you have a small space

Can support a good selection of GPUs

Well-ventilated

Large side window panel is nice

Supports horizontal or vertical motherboard installation

Stackable design Cons: Panels feel cheap

Corsair Carbide Air 540 – Best Cube Case with Airflow

Two challenges for most PC Cube case is space airflow because of their minimalist form factor. But Corsair is a well-known brand that knows how to create enough space in their cases to ensure there’s adequate airflow.

So we talked about the Corsair Carbide Air 740 before, which had the best airflow for a cube ATX case, but that product wasn’t available by most sellers in 2019 – even on Amazon. We didn’t have to look too far for its replacement. The Carbide Air 540 from Corsair is also an excellent choice.

This sturdy looking case measures 18 x 16.3 x 13.1 inches and weighs 16.31 Pounds.

What’s Outside

The Corsair Carbide Air 540 comes in a dark black design with a chassis made mostly of plastic and some steel here and there. You get an oversized flush-mount window that all allows you flaunt your costly components to your friends. Also on the front side is a mount for two 5.25” drives.

On the side, the panel shows the multiple fan mounting points of this case. There’s a pretty large mesh atop the case. The I/O panel is also visible, displaying two USB 3.0 ports and a jack for Mic/Headphones. If you take out the thumbscrews, you’ll easily access the dust filters.

The Carbide Air 540 sits pretty on rubber feet to prevent vibration and minimize noise.

What’s Inside

There’s space in the Carbide Air 540 to accommodate a 3.5” and 2.5” tool-free Drive Caddies, and it can accommodate four 2.5” tool-free SSD cage.

The internal design of the Carbide Air 540 has dual chambers that help the case provide cooler air to the motherboard and GPU inside it. There are eight PCI slots in the case which allow you to install as much as four graphics cards. Those cards can be firmly held with a thumbscrew.

The HDD cage comes with a bay bracket that makes it easy to install.

Cooling Options

Overall, it can accommodate six 120mm fans, or you can opt for five 140mm fans. Installing all the fans could give you quite a noisy unit, though.

For liquid cooling, you can install a 240mm or 280mm radiator. If you choose to sacrifice one of the fans, you can install a 360mm radiator on this case.

Pros:

Impressive dual chamber design

Lots of space for your components

Lots of fan mounts available

Supports long graphics cards

Supports large radiator Cons: Doesn’t have a fan controller

Can be noisy

Rosewill Cullinan PX – Best Budget ATX Cube



Rosewill Cullinan PX looks stylish and sleek with its tempered glass design. The front glass and aluminum bezel in black tone give a good contrast to the colored LED fans inside. With a case like this, you would keep it on your desktop instead of hidden underneath.

Cullinan PX measures 14.96 x 9.84 x 14.57 inches. It comes in three options based on the fan LED colors; Red, Green, or Blue.

In comparison to Corsair Carbide Air 740, Rosewill Cube looks compact. Yet, it is slightly bigger than Corsair Carbide 240. So if you are looking for a cube PC case for an ATX motherboard with a dual GPU setup and that has a modern look to it, then this could be your best option without leaving a hole in your wallet.

What’s Outside

The removable front brushed aluminum panel has Power and Reset buttons, along with i/o ports. Likewise, the front tempered glass panel can also be removed. This glass panel provides some room for the air inlet for the fans in the front chassis with a half-inch space. However, the airflow is not direct, like most front meshed cases. This can be forgiven in this case .

The top panel has a large ventilated area with a magnetic dust filter. One of the best features of this case is the removable tempered glass window on the left of the chassis. If you want to show off your dream build, you can choose similar cases from the manufacturers like Lian-Li or bigger case options from Thermaltake or Anidees. But that would mean paying a premium price. With Rosewill, you get more bang for your buck.

What’s Inside

The case chassis is built strong. The steel frames give good support for your PC components. It has a dual-chambered design. With one chamber nicely displaying your motherboard and GPU along with other motherboard components, while the other chamber occupying your PSU, storage drives, and cable management.

Rosewill Cullinan PX can fit mini-ITX, microATX, or a full-size ATX motherboard. For your CPU cooling, you have a max height of 120mm. It can accommodate GPUs of up to 12.2 inches in length.

Cooling Options

With two 120mm LED color fans pre-installed, you can install additional fans on the top, bottom, and rear of the chassis.

For the liquid cooling solution, you can setup a 240mm radiator on the front and one 280mm radiator on the top chassis panel.

Pros: Stylish cube; tempered glass panel is a plus

Budget ATX case

Strong build quality

Supports water cooling Cons: The front panel lacks direct air intake due to its design

Absence of any dust filter on the front over the half-inch gap between the chassis and glass panel

Graphics card options may be limited

Nanoxia Rexgear 2 – Best Budget Micro-ATX Cube Case

When enthusiast goes in search of a cube case, they’re likely looking for a small form factor case on the budget. If that’s true for you, then we’ve got the perfect case that should satisfy your needs. Let’s introduce the Nanoxia Rexgear 2.

But don’t be deceived by its small size, the Rexgear 2 still manages to pack enough space inside to ensure there’s good airflow. The case measures 16.4 x 11 x 16.2 inches and surprisingly weighs 19 pounds. Let’s run through the details on this case.

What’s Outside

What greets the eyes with Rexgear 2 is the exciting design. The chassis is made of plastic and some metal. There are six colors advertised, including white, black, orange, and red – it’s up to you to choose.

The case comes with a vent that allows hot air to go out– there’s also a magnetic dust filter that can easily be removed for cleaning. On the front panel, you’ll find two USB 3.0 ports and an HD Audio Mic. It has a knob-like fan controller.

The case has a small not-so-prominent handle attached to the top for easy carriage.

What’s Inside

The Rexgear 2 can only accommodate small-sized motherboards like Micro-ATX and Mini ITX boards. But there’s space inside to house a long graphics card. There’s also a lot of room in the case to allow you to route and manage your cables effectively.

The ODD rack isn’t screwed on, which makes access to the liquid cooling solution easy for this case. The motherboard bay is also removable. Overall, this is one of the easiest cases to install because it’s easy to disassemble or re-assemble.

You can fit two standard power supply units into this case without compromising the airflow.

The Rexgear 2 has a drive bay that can hold up to three 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch drives.

Cooling Options

Let’s start with the liquid cooling solution. The Rexgear 2 can accommodate a dual 240/280mm radiator with large CPU coolers of up to 187mm.

You can install six case fans on this unit, even while using 140mm or 120mm fans. The fan controller knob we mentioned earlier can power up the six 3-pin fans at the front.

With a vent at the top and all these fans plus water cooling, this case offers one of the best cooling options you’ll find in the market.

Pros:

Good cable management

Easy to set up

Affordable

Good cooling support Cons: Small footprint

Small footprint

Anidees AI-Crystal-Cube-Lite – Best Value E-ATX Cube



If you are looking for a stylish tempered glass cube case that fits an extended-ATX motherboard and yet compact, anidees AI-Crystal-Cube-Lite offers the right solution. If you want five extra 120mm, RGB fans, and two LED strips, and then you can opt for their more expensive AI CRYSTAL CUBE RGB case.

Anidees AI-Crystal-Cube-Lite measures 15.82 x 12.24 x 15.9 inches. For comparison, Thermaltake Core X1 (mini-ITX cube case) is slightly bigger than this extended-ATX case. However, make no mistake of its air ventilation. Besides the multiple fan setup, it supports liquid cooling as well.

What’s Outside

The front tempered glass panel can be removed and has a gap on the sides for air intake. The top panel is a perforated metal with a removable magnetic mesh dust filter. Similarly, the bottom side panel has a removable dust filter that slides out and has a good air circulation space.

The removable left side panel is a single piece of 5mm tempered glass in black. With LED fans inside, you get a good view of what’s inside. The i/o board on the side has two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports along with the power button, audio i/o, and a fan controller switch.

What’s Inside

Anidees-AI-Crystal-Cube-Lite has a dual-chamber design like many of the other cube cases. The side panel hides the PSU, storage drives, and cabling dongles. This case has rubber grommet holes for cable routing for neater cable management.

You can fit motherboards from mini-ITX to E-ATX form factors. The case supports CPU coolers with up to 6.6 inches in height. For GPU, you are limited to 12.2 inches length without the front fan, and if you remove the fan, then you can install a GPU with 13.2 inches length.

The hard drive bay supports three 3.5” hard drives or six SSDs. Additionally, you can mount more SSDs on the side-panel.

For what it misses in the inside space due to its compact size, AI Crystal compensates it with the abundance of ventilation.

Cooling Options

You can install four 120mm or 140mm fans on the front as well as the top part of the chassis. Similarly, you can fit a 120mm fan on the back. It has a fan hub on the inside panel with support for up to six fans. Since this case has a glass panel up on the front, the air intake is not direct, like many other cases with the front mesh panel.

Though compact, this case supports the radiator of up to 280mm length both on the front and the top side of the chassis.

Pros: Good quality build. The 5mm tempered glass gives a nice feel with RGB fans with the PC running

Support for many motherboard form factors

The front fan speed switch makes it super convenient to adjust the fan speed

weighs 19.84 lbs, about half the weight of Thermaltake Core X9

Magnetic dust filters over the vents Cons: The front of the case obstructs direct airflow inside

If you have many PC components, then the case size can be an issue

Common Motherboard Form Factor Chart