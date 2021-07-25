Best Dark Wallpapers for Windows, Mac, Andoird, Iphone

Dark wallpapers give your eyes a chance to relax, especially when you’re using bright word processing programs or playing video games. Using dark wallpapers can help you better organize your desktop with colorful icons and reduce visual clutter. They’ll also reduce the brightness in your room at night.

Choosing the best dark wallpaper is all about personal preference. If you like quotes, scenery, pop culture, or just plain designs, there’s something out there for you. There are literally millions of images to choose from on dozens of sites.

The best sites for dark wallpapers display the images on clean backgrounds and give you information about the photo you’re viewing. They also include tags and options to search for precisely what you want.

Tips for Choosing a Wallpaper

Check your resolution . You don’t want to run a 1920×1080 background if you have a 4k or ultrawide monitor. If you’re looking for a background for a mobile device, look for one specifically made for your phone or tablet’s resolution, since they vary.

. You don’t want to run a 1920×1080 background if you have a 4k or ultrawide monitor. If you’re looking for a background for a mobile device, look for one specifically made for your phone or tablet’s resolution, since they vary. Try it in different lighting . The image might look different with sunlight, lamps, or at night.

. The image might look different with sunlight, lamps, or at night. Search more than one site . A site with a great selection of ultrawide images could also have many standard or mobile photos. Going through several sites will help you view the best variety.

. A site with a great selection of ultrawide images could also have many standard or mobile photos. Going through several sites will help you view the best variety. Pick more than one if you’re having trouble deciding. Windows 10 has a slideshow option under display personalization where you can choose a folder of images. It will rotate through all of them.

Best Dark Wallpapers

Best Dark Ultrawide Monitor Wallpaper

Unsplash has a great variety of ultrawide monitor wallpapers that will look fantastic on your desktop. They specialize in high-quality scenery photos, which will stand out on such a large monitor. The images are sorted with keywords to help you find the perfect image for any theme you want to pursue.

This starry sky background will look fantastic on your ultrawide monitor and bring a touch of the night to your workspace.

Best Dark Wallpaper for Android and Iphone

Mobile Abyss has a handy search function where you can choose mobile images, which takes you to a list of wallpapers listed by resolution. The site features a variety of backgrounds and is especially good for pop culture and media images. However, there are plenty of other original backgrounds and very dark backgrounds as well.

Check out this dark wall abstract triangle mobile background.

Best Dark Wallpaper for Your Eyes

Check out Wallhaven if you’re looking for a wallpaper that’s easy on the eyes. You can search by keyword, like dark, black, or nighttime, to get various dark images to put on your desktop. Each entry has the primary colors used in it listed on the top left of the image information.

This Little Nightmares desktop background is easy on the eyes because the dark is broken up with a small pop of color.

Best Dark Wallpaper for Productivity

Wallpaper Access has a lot of productivity backgrounds that might inspire you to get to work. Many of them have places for you to list your projects, goals, or other items that can help you feel more productive. Others are just designed to inspire you to work harder and get your daily checklist done.

This 1920×1080 inspirational desktop wallpaper on Wallpaper Access helps you organize your files and reminds you not to give up.

Best Laptop Dark Wallpaper

Pixabay has plenty of gorgeous backgrounds that would be perfect for your laptop. While the site links to paid images, the ones you can find through the search bar on Pixabay are free. Look for dark ones with pretty details that will stand out on your smaller laptop screen since it has less real estate than a desktop monitor.

This dark background shows off starry skies and a shadowy tree branch.

Best Geometric Designs

Check out Toptal if you like geometric designs. The images on this site are designs instead of the more usual scenery and quote pictures. You can even click preview on an image to see how they look on the background of a website before downloading it.

The double bubble dark pattern is a dark background with a very subtle pattern.

Best Dark Dual Monitor Wallpaper

Check out Dual Monitor Backgrounds to find wallpapers specifically made for dual monitors. These backgrounds will cover two monitors worth of space and still have a cohesive design. You can download the image as a whole or choose the left and right images to download separately.

The Sequence image that shows different moon phases is a beautiful dual monitor wallpaper that’s free to use.

Best Dark Wallpaper for Three Monitor Setups

The site Triple Wallpapers is the fastest way to find backgrounds explicitly designed for triple monitor setups. Each is designed to fit across three standard monitors without repeating or having image stretching issues. There are abstract images, nature images, and pop culture images to choose from on the site.

This dark background inspired by The Witcher is an attractive and simple choice for a three monitor setup.

Best Wallpaper for Ubuntu

Check out Linux Hint to download one of the best wallpapers for Ubuntu. Since they’ve been selected with Ubuntu in mind, they’re perfect for someone using that system. There are images of scenery, pop culture references, and quotes to choose from.

The Monsoon background is dark but isn’t completely black. It has some good contrast to offer.

Best Dark Wallpaper for Programmers

Wallpaper Cave offers some truly amusing desktop backgrounds for programmers — each with a bit of humor. There are more niche references and ones that even a person who isn’t an expert can appreciate. While many of them come in dark colors, some bright or intensely colored ones are available as well.

Check out this loopback protocol reference background. It’s dark and humorous enough to make even the busiest programmer smile.

How to Change Your Desktop Background