4 Best DDR5 RAM in 2022

Intel’s latest 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs were released around a month ago, and they brought with them compatibility for next-gen DDR5 RAM.

While exciting news by itself, it also means that if you’re planning to buy the new CPUs from Team Blue, you have an extra decision to make: which DDR5 RAM kit to go with?

With pricing and availability issues plaguing the industry, I’ve done the legwork for you and come up with four great DDR5 RAM kits for varying budgets and use cases. Whether you’re looking for an RGB-packed kit or a budget-friendly one that puts substance over style, I’ve got something for you.

Best DDR5 RAM Overview

Award Model Design Price Best Overall Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5

Check Price Best for RGB and Gaming GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5

Check Price Best DDR5 RAM for the money Crucial CT2K

Check Price Best for Build Quality and Durability Corsair Vengeance DDR5

Check Price

DDR4 to DDR5: Should You Make the Leap Just Yet?

Before we get into the Best Picks list, let’s address the crowd that is still undivided between DDR4 and DDR5. At the end of the day, you’re limited to either a DDR4 only motherboard or a DDR5 only motherboard and they’re not interchangeable. So, you have a really important decision to make here.

If you try to save money and get a DDR4 board right now, you can risk being left behind when DDR5 memory kits become cheaper and more widely available.

On the other hand, you would end up paying an Early Adopter Tax if you go for DDR5 right now, with both DDR5 memory sticks and DDR5-compatible Z690 motherboards selling at a premium.

So, what should you do? As with most PC components, there’s no blanket recommendation here. Let’s discuss some important information so you can make a better decision for yourself depending on your preferences and use case.

Frequency and Latency

When buying RAM, it’s very important to understand two terms: frequency and latency. Looking for RAM sticks on various stores, you’ll often see these kinds of numbers thrown around a lot: “3200MHZ,” or “CL16”. These actually refer to frequencies and latencies.

Frequency works off of clock cycles, and each read and write is done on a cycle. If a RAM kit is rated at 3100MHZ, it performs 3.1 billion cycles per second.

The digit after the “CL” represents the number of RAM clock cycles it takes for it to output data asked for by the CPU. So, the lower the latency, the faster performance you get.

Now that you know what frequencies and latencies are, and how they affect performance, let’s talk about the most exciting aspect of this topic: the performance jump from DDR4 to DDR5. After all, that’s what most users, both gamers and professionals, are after.

Performance Gains

Most DDR4 kits, even the high-end ones, typically go as far as 3200 to 3600MHz, with enthusiast-grade kits pushing beyond 4000MHz. In comparison, DDR5 kits start out at 4800MHz, and only go up from there!

As is clear by now, when it comes to sheer horsepower, DDR5 is clearly the champion. However, latency should be considered too.

A typical DDR4 RAM kit runs anywhere from CL20 to CL18, with high-performance ones as low as CL16. Unfortunately, DDR5 starts out at CL40, and even the most premium and high-end ones don’t go below CL38 for now.

Of course, those numbers at the surface appear bleak, but DDR5’s sheer power does make up for it in gaming and general use cases.

According to PC enthusiast testers, in AAA games like Far Cry 6 and Death Stranding the performance gains of DDR5 are generally around 7-10%. With professional workloads like rendering and transcoding, it’s the same story. In any case, it will take time for developers to take full advantage of the power offered by DDR5 and significant improvements to be made.

Overall, there isn’t a wrong decision to be made here. It boils down to your own unique preference and use case. If you’re looking for the most value for your money, you can stick with DDR4 for now. However, if you want the best next-gen performance for both gaming and workstation tasks and want to be at the cutting edge of tech, then DDR5 is the way to go.

So, without further ado, let’s get into the best picks for great DDR5 RAM kits…

Key Specifications Max. Frequency: 5200MHz

5200MHz Configuration: 32GB (2x16GB)

32GB (2x16GB) CL: 38

38 Voltage: 1.25V

1.25V RGB Lights: Yes

Corsair is one of the first companies to jump on the DDR5 bandwagon with the Dominator Platinum memory sticks. Although you might be familiar with their counterpart, these updated sticks are way faster: running at 38-38-38-84 timings and operating at 1.25V. Besides just raw power, they have many other features to offer too.

The first point to note is that the iconic design has been unchanged from the previous generation. The aluminum heat spreader, 12 addressable Capellix RGB LEDs, and the build quality have all been carried over from the DDR4 version. These sticks are also available in both black and white, so you can go for the one that fits your PC build the best.

If you use other Corsair products and are familiar with the Corsair iCUE software, you’ll feel right at home with this kit. Plus, Corsair has also integrated the XMP Profile Manager within iCUE, which enables you to create up to five unique profiles and experiment with memory speeds without messing with the BIOS. A handy feature for beginners, I might add.

When it comes to build quality, Corsair is the best in the game, and this memory kit doesn’t disappoint either. Once you click these RAM sticks into your motherboard’s DIMM slots, I doubt you’ll ever take them out again for a very long time. Overall, they might cost a premium, but you’re also getting the features to back up that price.

Pros: Illuminated RGB lighting gives off an awesome look

Available in both black and white colors

Supports up to five unique XMP profiles Cons: Overpriced

Key Specifications Max. Frequency: 4800MHz

4800MHz Configuration: 32GB (2x16GB)

32GB (2x16GB) CL: 40

40 Voltage: 1.10V

1.10V RGB Lights: Yes

GeIL is a name you probably haven’t heard unless you’re really into the PC hardware space. Their RAM stick designs are synonymous with sharp edges and striking curves.

A far cry from the sleek and professional look of the Dominator Platinum series. However, the GeIL Polaris has a lot to offer besides just its otherworldly looks. Let’s talk more about it.

First of all, when it comes to performance, it’s more than capable to run any 12th Gen CPU without any bottlenecks. With a 4800MHz frequency and 40-40-40-77 timing, it might not be as good as the Dominator Platinum, but it’s still highly impressive.

The thing to be excited about is the Intel XMP 3.0 optimization and PMIC chip (Power Management IC). This ensures voltage monitoring, surge protection, and smart power management for better and more effective overclocks. With that being said, for anybody using it for their new Intel Alder Lake PC build, it should be as simple as plug-and-play.

I’ve not given it the “Best RGB and Aesthetics” category based solely on design. The GeIL Polaris is also equipped with optimized RGB illumination tech, which means that you get a more uniform and balanced lighting effect on the body of the stick rather than a single point standing out in particular. So, besides providing great performance it looks fantastic too!

Pros: Great heatsink quality equals optimum cooling and smooth performance

Optimized RGB lighting across the body of each stick

Relatively low power consumption Cons: Polarizing design; might be too gaudy for some buyers

Key Specifications Max. Frequency: 4800MHz

4800MHz Configuration: 32GB (2x16GB)

32GB (2x16GB) CL: 40

40 Voltage: 1.10V

1.10V RGB Lights: No

Crucial is one of the oldest players in the game, and they’re professionals. As such, they focus on performance and value rather than unique design and RGB lights. The Crucial CT2K expresses that mindset perfectly, with 4800MHz frequency and a CL40 timing. Moreover, they might be perfect for those working with cramped cases or large CPU tower coolers.

When looking for RAM, clearance is probably not the first factor we consider. However, if you’re working in a small form factor (SFF) case or installing a large cooler like the Noctua NH-D15, it becomes a limiting factor quickly. The other RAM sticks on this list, with their RGB-studded head spreaders, won’t cut it in this situation.

With a height of 31.25mm, the Crucial CT2K can be classified as low-profile RAM sticks and are perfect for such a scenario. Granted, without the tall heat spreaders they don’t look as flashy. Fortunately, what you lose in design, you gain in wider compatibility; that too, without any hits to performance.

Since they are also available as singular 8GB sticks, this also makes them a good option if you’re planning on upgrading your RAM incrementally over the long term rather than once and for all. Everything considered, they’re the right pick if you’re looking for DDR5 RAM sticks for your SFF build or want a no-RGB design in general.

Pros: Perfect for SFF builds

Available in batches of 8GB sticks for incremental upgrades

A great pick if you are working in a professional environment Cons: Lacks RGB

Key Specifications Max. Frequency: 5200MHz

5200MHz Configuration: 32GB (2x16GB)

32GB (2x16GB) CL: 38

38 Voltage: 1.25V

1.25V RGB Lights: No

The Corsair Dominator Platinum memory kit, as I’ve established before, is highly recommended if you’re looking for a good DDR5 kit for your 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU build. However, if you’re more about performance rather than aesthetics, the Vengeance kit could be right up your alley!

When it comes to performance, timings sing to the tune of 38-38-38-84 along with a 5200MHz frequency. Similar to the Dominator Platinum kit, the Vengeance has also been equipped with XMP 3.0 for quick and simple overclocking. Plus, it also has all the conveniences that come with Corsair iCUE compatibility.

At the end of the day, it just boils down to what I said initially. If you’re looking for great performance but don’t want to pay the premium that comes along with RGB lighting and flashy aesthetics, then this could be the right option for you.

Pros: Great frequency and CL timings

Supports up to five unique XMP profiles

Decent value for money Cons: Lacks RGB ​

What Premium Features Does DDR5 Offer Over DDR4?

We already discussed performance gains, and while that is important, it’s not the complete story. Premium features matter a lot as well, both in terms of improving performance and making the user experience better.

DDR5 brings many such improvements to the table. Let’s talk about some of the most important ones in detail.

One of the main features is on-die ECC, which stands for Error Correction Code. In simple terms, this will help you protect against different kinds of data errors that might occur in the RAM. It’s only a notch below the Full ECC RAM that enterprise-grade servers and workstations use. It will significantly improve the overall stability and reliability of the RAM.

Needless to say, this feature by itself will improve your experience tenfold since it will lead to fewer shutdowns, crashes, and blue screens. As more motherboard manufacturers adopt DDR5 and update their BIOS accordingly, reliability will keep improving over the long term too.

DDR5 is also developed to be able to handle higher-density memory chips compared to DDR4. What this means is that over time we could see 64GB or even 128GB sticks, whereas with DDR4 it’s only limited to 16GB. So, if you’re a content creator or professional, you can have half a terabyte of RAM on a standard ATX motherboard, which is just mind-boggling.

These memory kits also have better build quality along with new and updated designs. Just look at the old DDR4 Corsair Vengeance sticks compared to the new and improved DDR5 ones. So, they definitely stand out from an aesthetic viewpoint too, and bring a futuristic touch to your PC.

Which DDR5 Ram Kit Will You Go for?

Looking for a new RAM kit, especially when it’s next-gen, can feel pretty overwhelming at times. Fortunately, it’s not as complex as you might assume. Granted, you can lose hours researching factors like CL timing and overclocking performance.

However, general users will do just fine by not getting into those tiny details and making a decision based on our recommendations here. I hope this article helped you choose which side of the fence you stand on when it comes to DDR4 and DDR5, and lead you towards the perfect memory kit for your PC!