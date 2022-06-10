11 Best Dinosaur Games You Can Play Right Now

Dinosaurs are dead, but not in our games. I bring you the best of dinosaurs from the game of the ancient worlds to the futuristic era. In addition to dinosaurs, you will encounter other humongous creatures along your way.

Immerse yourself into the prehistoric era as you deal with ancient beasts, tame them, ride them, and sometimes become the monsters of the primal age.

Best Dinosaur Games

Immerse into the world of dinosaurs and learn about their habitat as you explore the world of deadly creatures. Here is the list of 11 games from the age of ancient dinosaurs to futuristic one too.

Primal Rage

Developer: Atari Games

Atari Games Publisher: Arcade, Atari Games

Arcade, Atari Games Release Date: August 1994

August 1994 Platform: 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, 32X, Amiga, Arcade, Atari Jaguar CD, Game Boy, Game Gear, MS-DOS, PlayStation, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, Super Nintendo Entertainment System

3DO Interactive Multiplayer, 32X, Amiga, Arcade, Atari Jaguar CD, Game Boy, Game Gear, MS-DOS, PlayStation, Sega Genesis, Sega Saturn, Super Nintendo Entertainment System Genre: Fighting

Choose from seven different dinosaurs versus arcade battles. Primal Rage is a fighting game of an old generation. Although the game is outdated compared to the modern games, its unique fighting mechanics still provides hours of fun for those who are into fighting games.

Every character has its fighting abilities with violent moves similar to mortal kombat. It might be confusing at first as you fight with dinosaurs with their different anatomical figures and execute combos.

Still, once you get the hang of fighting mechanics, you will easily experience smooth gameplay and defeat harder enemies.

The Isle

Developer: The Isle Development Team

The Isle Development Team Publisher: Afterthought LLC

Afterthought LLC Release Date: December 1, 2015

December 1, 2015 Platform: Windows,Mac

Windows,Mac Genre: Survival,Open-World

It’s a multiplayer simulator game with prehistoric animals. Venture into the dense jungle and swamp terrain as you hunt down tiny beasts for your growth as the size of your creature defines progression.

You also meet other players in the form of dinosaurs who will either help you with your survival or hunt you down for their purpose. Scavenge through the lands finding food and water, and if you find a suitable place to settle into, you can always respawn to the selected location.

Although there are many things to do online with friends, the game is more focused on peaceful survival and exploration.

Beast of Bermuda

Developer: Sastrei Studios, LLC

Sastrei Studios, LLC Publisher: Sastrei Studios, LLC

Sastrei Studios, LLC Release Date: December 21, 2018

December 21, 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows(Steam)

Microsoft Windows(Steam) Genre: Adventure, Indie, Massively Multiplayer, Simulation, Early Access

Become a dinosaur and live on the island of Bermuda. Beast of Bermuda is a massive online multiplayer game where players can roam around, becoming the beast of the prehistoric era.

There are a lot of things you can do here. It’s like a survival game, but you are a dinosaur. You can choose from three selected races of these beasts. You can go all airborne, become gentle grass-eating monsters, or go all rage with predators.

Like any other survival game, there is a hunger meter, thirst meter, and comfort level. The environment becomes uncomfortable for you to survive, gradually decreasing your health.

If you want to play with friends but don’t seem to find cooperative players, you can choose to become an egg. You become an egg and wait for the egg to hatch.

Although it’s not fun being an egg, once you hatch, you will find yourself in a home with families, which is more than enough to survive on the unforgiving island of Bermuda.

You will also have abilities and talents as you progress in your gameplay. There are a huge number of survival elements balanced with beast abilities. Choose a dinosaur, watch them grow, and become the ultimate king of the island dominating every other dinosaur species.

Primal Carnage Extinction

Developer: Lukewarm Media

Lukewarm Media Publisher: Reverb Publishing

Reverb Publishing Release Date: April 3, 2015

April 3, 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows Genre: First-person shooter, Third-person action

Do you wish to battle against players who are also dinosaurs? Well, your wish has been granted. Primal Carnage Extinction is an online first-person shooting multiplayer game where you can also play like a third-person dinosaur action or, shall I say, third dinosaur action.

Either way, you can choose to become a dinosaur and compete against human players. It’s a unique take on a competitive game. The game has a beautiful environment, from lush jungle to snowy hills.

There are four game modes with 13 maps. Game modes include traditional deathmatch, get to the chopper, survival, and feeble modes. Each mode has its unique setting.

The survival mode has four players against an increasing number of dinosaurs, which gets intense. Feeble mode allows you to roam around maps as a dinosaur and get to the chopper is a checkpoint-based game.

As the game is more focused on dinosaurs, each has its ability to take advantage during combat. Raptors are small but fast, and Pterodactyl can pick enemies and drop them from height, while Trex is a tank that can take hits and swallow enemies whole.

Gather your friends and test your dinosaur bond in the competitive game of Primal Carnage Extinction

Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: 28 February 2017

28 February 2017 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows Genre: Action role-playing

You might argue Horizon zero dawn is not a dinosaur game but have you seen futuristic dinosaurs with mechanical bodies like that of Horizon zero dawn? This game gives a complete revamp to dinosaur aesthetics, although they are not historically accurate.

It’s a different world set on a different dimension. Horizon zero dawn has crafted a perfect replication of dinosaurs into mechanical beasts with wild attributes. Encountering them will almost feel like a real wild creature except without flesh and bones.

Also, the hardest machine to defeat is the robotic version of T-Rex called Thunderjaw.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Developer: Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Publisher: Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Release Date: November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Genre: Business simulation

If you’re thinking of running your dinosaur park, think no more because Jurassic world evolution 2 is here. There are 70 species of dinosaurs that you have to take care of. It’s a part, park building management game, part dinosaur game, and full of enjoyment.

Profit and loss depend on the number of visiting customers, and customers’ satisfaction depends on the dinosaur’s nature. Take direct control of rangers and go on the expedition to dinosaur parks to learn their habituation.

You can also breed your dino into existence which all depends on genetics. Dealing with aggressive ones and maintaining the balance of food supply and dinosaurs gets challenging, but enough to enjoy the game. Unlock various maps through progression and build amazing parks for visitors to explore.

Ark Survival Evolved

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard Release Date: August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Android iOS Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Android iOS Nintendo Switch, Stadia Genre: Action-adventure, Survival

This game delivers what a dinosaur lover wanted in a game. Wake up on an island called Ark with various other players. It’s a survival game with crafting and building. You began with nothing but the curiosity to explore lands. Beginnings might be humble with your spear trying to kill small creatures.

Enough grinding, and you will be on the roof of your stone castle shooting pterodactyls with your rifle. There are many things to craft and items to collect, so get ready for grinding if you want to rise to the top of the food chain.

Along with online multiplayer, there is also a single-player campaign mode where you explore the depth of the island to uncover hidden artifacts, battle boss, and unravel the story of Arks.

Turok Diano Hunter

Developer: Iguana Entertainment Nightdive Studios (remaster)

Iguana Entertainment Nightdive Studios (remaster) Publisher: Acclaim Entertainment Nightdive Studios (remaster)

Acclaim Entertainment Nightdive Studios (remaster) Release Date: March 4, 1997

March 4, 1997 Platform: Nintendo 64, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Xbox One, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Nintendo 64, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Xbox One, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Genre: First-person shooter

The first dinosaur hunter first-person shooting game released in 1997 for Nintendo 64 is now ported to Microsoft Windows with much smooth gameplay and visuals. You play as a hunter who defends the planet killing every hostile creature in the Lost land.

It’s the portal to the main boss, Campaigner, who is after the most powerful weapon, known as the Chrono scepter.

Progress through levels with keys to unlock the next one. You will start with a bow and arrow, but as you advance through the game, you will be blowing enemies with your rocket launcher and alien weapons.

Weapon handling is pure awesome and satisfying execution. Some levels are massive, which requires you to rerun the whole level if you miss out on your keys for the next level.

Battling with the boss at the end of the level is a hard challenge, but it gets easier once you learn their moves. You can find many dinosaurs along with other creatures. You will even have to deal with Fully armored triceratops with loaded ammunition.

Monster Hunter World

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 26, 2018

January 26, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Genre: Action role-playing

It is a huge open-world RPG game with hundreds of items to craft and monsters to slay. The game has dinosaurs, but just like Horizon zero Dawn, their dinosaur designs are mystical and perfectly suit the game’s world-building. You start with nothing but some scrap and normal weapons.

After harvesting materials from the mystical beast, you will soon have tailor-made weapons and armor powerful enough to bring down the titan beast.

The game is filled with content that might seem overwhelming at first, but each item is useful for defeating specific types of monsters. Engage in a thrilling co-op battle against the beast and harvest their bones to build magical items.

With its upgrade in graphics, the game looks gorgeous with its breathtaking landscape filled with mystical creatures. It’s a must-play if you are a fantasy fan.

LEGO Jurassic World

Developer: TT Games

TT Games Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Feral Interactive (OS X)

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Feral Interactive (OS X) Release Date: 12 June 2015

12 June 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, OS X, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, OS X, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Genre: Action-adventure

A direct inspiration from the movie Jurassic Park, Lego Jurassic is a fun puzzle platform action-adventure game. Explore in and out of Jurassic Park as you discover many Prehistoric animals and solve the situations they are stuck in.

Lego takes all the beauty of its previous games and adds its own set of gameplay into the story. Previous games focus mostly on the lego aesthetic in their builds.

In contrast, Lego Jurassic world incorporates lego with a natural environment sticking with the true texture of trees, rocks, and many other jungle environments. Ultimately, it’s a blast playing the game.

Carnivores : Hunter Reborn

Developer: Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC

Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC Publisher: Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC

Digital Dreams Entertainment LLC Release Date: May 27, 2015

May 27, 2015 Platform: iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3

iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3 Genre: Indie, Simulation

Hunter reborn is a second installment to Carnivore’s game. It’s a beautiful dinosaur hunting game with gorgeous terrain you can get lost in for hours. But be aware because many aggressive ones will attack you on sight.

The main goal of Carnivores is to track down different species of dinosaurs and hunt them for gems and scores. After you hunt down your favorite dinosaur, you can take them home as a trophy.

Silently moving through tall grass to hunt down big creatures and watching them flee as you miss the shot feel like you’re in the age of dinosaurs. The designs of dinosaurs and their animation are beautifully done that blends seemingly into the natural environment.

This game is for you if you want to emerge into the dinosaur world and learn more about their nature.