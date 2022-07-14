Best 20 Dirt Bike Games You Can Play 2022

The thrill of going downhill, with a cloud of dirt behind you, is tough to beat. Not everyone has the skills, the gear, the time, or the place to do it, though. Instead, what are the best dirt bike games you can play right now?

You will tame the weather, the road, and the machine, but with a gamepad. So, one of the bravest, most complex, and most dangerous and fun sports can be available from the comfort and safety of your couch.

Selecting The Best 20 Dirt Bike Games

Real-life dirt bikes are hard to explain and hard to master. It’s about nailing tight corners, breaking at exact times, and balancing your traction with speed. All of these happen on natural tracks, alone, or in competitions.

The best dirt bike games offer realistic, innovative, whacky, or sim experiences. We’re selecting the games that have created the most noise in the genre. Some of these are essential for enthusiasts of the sport.

For instance, if you’re a rider, realistic dirt bike games will help you familiarize yourself with courses, concepts, and environments. Tricks like downshifting, braking points, and re-positioning after jumps should be part of the best motocross games.

New riders can benefit from seeing some of the courses on games, such as “TT.” So, the conjunction of skills and tracks may help you think about dirt bikes more naturally.

Whatever you choose, though, consider some of these are highly addictive -the dopamine rush gets all too real when you achieve something fearsome. Yet, none of these will beat riding a bike out in the Sun.

Best 20 Dirt Bike Games

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 5

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: March 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Supercross is part of the most prestigious motocross game series. Since its last entry, it has made some massive improvements. So, currently, it offers a realistic sim motocross experience. Moreover, you can play it split-screen with another player or with up to 12 players online.

It means it’s a complex game, as you’d expect from a fully-fledged dirt bike game. It allows you to select real-life courses, bikes, and pro riders from Monster Energy’s Supercross 2021 competition. For example, you can use a 450SX dirt bike.

Additionally, you select between 2-stroke models and between various game modes. One of those modes is a tutorial guiding you through the ins and outs of sports. Or the Career mode, where you become a pro player through practice, competitions, sponsors, and injuries.

MX Bikes

Developer: PiBoSo

Publisher: PiBoSo

Release Date: October 2019 (Early Access)

Platform: Windows

MX Bikes is a fan favorite and one of the most popular dirt bike racing games. What makes it unique is the depth of its realistic controls, mechanics, and variables. It’s a stellar simulation.

However, the graphics are just okay, but you won’t be playing for the sight. Instead, you’ll play for real-world motocross simulation. Moreover, you can play online with dozens of people per match.

In particular, the game uses a physics engine the developers built from scratch. The system simulates dynamics, setups, weather, terrain, friction, and many other elements for its result.

MXGP 2020

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: December 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

The Official Motocross entry is a game series that debuted in 2014. The newest version is as usual: it follows the FIM Motocross World Championship. That means it has its tracks, pro riders, and bikes.

Its controller scheme is realistic and complex and revolves around perfecting your skills. It also includes many variables, such as mud resistance, wind, terrain elevation, etc. In particular, it uses the PS5’s DualSense’s haptic feedback technology.

The game modes are rather free-from. You race, drive around Norway or edit your own tracks in the game’s editor. The latter is a fan-favorite feature, as it allows you to create and share your own courses.

MXGP 2021 Dirt Bike Games

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: November 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

MXGP 2021 represents the best parts of the motocross saga. Moreover, it builds upon the good portions of previous titles. It’s similar to previous entries, though, and it includes a large roster of real-life tracks, bikes, and riders.

In the campaign mode, you can create your own team or select an official one. Then, you can customize your character as you grow in success. The career mode and the mechanics are realistic and similar to Supercross 5.

There’re also various game modes to try, like races, timed races, tournaments, and more. Additionally, you can play online with up to 12 players in a match. Overall, MXGP2021 is great for both new and old motocross fans.

MX vs. ATV Legends Motocross Game

Developer: Rainbow Studios

Publisher: THQ

Release Date: June 2022

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

MX vs. ATV is a bike racing game focusing on off-road tracks. It’s a blend between THQ Nordic’s MX trilogy plus Sony’s ATV Offroad Fury saga. You can play it solo, with 16 people online, or as a 2-player split-screen.

The game offers all-terrain cars (like dune buggies), sport trucks, airplanes, helicopters, and motocross bikes. So, it’s more expensive than other titles on the list.

Then, it focuses on its campaign mode. You have many paths, choices, cars, and sponsors to create your virtual career. Other modes offer high-intensity races in incredible environments. Regardless, the mechanics and settings are realistic, stable, and thrive on an outstanding physics engine.

MXGP Pro

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: June 2018

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

MXGP Pro is about customizing your bike as a mechanic and making it ready for racing. A proprietary physics engine, Pro Physics, handles the racing to deliver a realistic simulation.

Before going to a match, you can practice in the “Compound.” This is a free-roam area where you can hone your skills solo or against the AI. But as part of the official Motocross Championship game series, it has real-life tracks.

These tracks and riders belong to the 2017 season. After tuning elements like suspension, brakes, throttle, stability, and more, you’ll be ready to have fun in the career mode with your custom character.

Motocross: Chasing the Dream

Developer: LCQ Studios

Publisher: LCQ Studios

Release Date: Coming soon

Platform: Windows

Motocross: Chasing the Dream will be a fully-fledged simulator of motorsports. Industry veteran, LCQ Studios, created the game to approach reality as much as possible. Moreover, it features first-person, third-person, and free-moving camera perspectives.

The title features single-player modes, multiplayer, and PvP. Overall, it’s about bike races full of complex mechanics and features. It’s not out yet, but you can ask for Early Access on Steam.

The title will feature a wide range of dirt and off-road bikes. You can also customize settings for each race -that includes terrain, obstacles, laps, weather, time of day, and the overall difficulty.

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4

Developer: Milestone S.r.l.

Publisher: Milestone S.r.l.

Release Date: March 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Supercross 4 was a milestone for the motocross sport in 2021. Still, it stands as a standard for bike games. However, the campaign mode doesn’t stand out, focusing on free-roam racing. In particular, you can play it with 12 people online.

The focus is on a skill tree you develop on the campaign or any other mode. Events, races, trials, and similar reward you with points to invest. As a result, you can get new tricks, extra stability, better brakes, and more. You can also customize your gear.

The landscape happens across the Maine islands. It’s perfect for racing alone or with friends (up to 12 people online). There’s also a track editor to create and share your dream races. Lastly, the title features a great physics and graphics engine.

Trials Fusion

Developer: RedLynx

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: April 2014

Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One

Trials Fusion is a platform bike racing game. It follows Trials Evolution, and it’s the fifth part of the Trials series. Moreover, it’s the first in the saga to debut for PlayStation.

Fans praised Fusion for its controls, futuristic setting designs, and content. It also has an in-game editor to create your own scenarios. Still, it doesn’t include any instructions to guide you through the experience.

And like previous titles in the series, Fusion blends arcade and realistic gameplay. You play through a series of trials and challenges, and it happens via 3D and 2D settings.

Dirt Bike Insanity

Developer: dev4play

Publisher: dev4play

Release Date: June 2018

Platform: Windows

Dirt Bike Insanity is a free-to-play motocross racing game. It takes you to 3D maps worldwide, but their settings mix a bit of creepy with a bit of fun. The result feels unique but still familiar.

You will play on insanely powerful bikes. These are fast, able to jump to incredible heights, and able to sustain all kinds of damage. Moreover, indoor and outdoor tracks encourage you to sharpen your skills.

Lastly, the game can run on any Windows system, as it doesn’t require much spec-wise. Because it’s free and accessible, you might as well take the opportunity to try it.

MUD – Motocross World Championship

Developer: Milestone

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: March 2013

Platform: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series (retro-compatible)

MUD Motocross World Championship is a classic game of the sport. It offers a realistic sim with challenging controllers, outstanding graphics, and stellar sound design.

The game design aims to appeal to hardcore gamers and dirt bike enthusiasts. It features three modes: championship, multiplayer, and world tour. In particular, 12 players can race for a title.

Overall, MUD includes many variables and features advanced skills such as drifting. It’s packed with challenges, vibrant settings, many types of roads, and a vast bike selection.

MTX Mototrax

Developer: Left Field Productions

Publisher: Activision

Release Date: March 2004

Platform: Windows

MTX Mototrax is another well-reputed motorsport game, but it’s a bit old. The classic is free and offers a suite of off-road tracks, bikes, stunts, obstacles, and tricks.

You can play it offline, or you can play it online. Eight people can join races or tournaments. Regardless, the mechanics are easy to pick up but hard to master. It can take a while before you start winning matches comfortably.

Also, the title features challenges, events, creative competitions, and more. There’s a lot of content in the game, albeit the game packs performance issues that may freeze your screen.

Dirt Bike Unchained

Developer: Red Bull Media House

Publisher: Red Bull Media House

Release Date: April 2020

Platform: Android, iOS

Dirt Bike Unchained offers hefty customization features, but it’s a mobile game -it’s not available for consoles. So, the experience is more limited and decidedly more arcade and accessible.

You play in 3D on all kinds of terrain. The experience revolves around exaggerated jumps, tricks, and stunts. Also, the title features licensed stars like Tarah Geiger and Cody Webb.

Also, the title is quite accessible. It features intuitive controls, low system requirements, and a simplified interface. So, for example, tapping the screen will make you go faster if you’re going uphill.

Trials Rising

Developer: RedLynx

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: February 2019

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Trials Rising is an underrated dirt bike series. Yet, it’s also one of the most difficult motocross games you can play. There’s no “easy-to-pick-up” here; rather, it’s a “get-good” situation.

The title offers a 2.5D racing experience. It means your character moves in 2D, whereas environments look 3D and may change perspective as you move. Then, the gameplay revolves around off-road biking in all kinds of environments. You race across rooftops, mountains, ramps, and obstacles.

Maneuvers are seemingly impossible, so it’s about managing your bike’s physics and balancing tricks, speed, and strength to complete levels. The game will take you to the start of the level whenever you fall or lose. Even worse, each level grows increasingly harder than the last.

MX Nitro: Unleashed

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Mad Dog Games, LLC

Release Date: February 20217

Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

MX Nitro: Unleashed, part of the MX series, is a blazing-fast motocross game. It expands the formula of the original MX Nitro game with new bosses, apparel, and tracks. Moreover, it improves the visuals.

Unleash takes you to urban, desert, and jungle environments (mostly) at amazing speeds. That includes city streets and even subways full of people and obstacles.

You can freestyle or race against other players or the AI on any track. The game includes over 55 tricks, and performing tricks awards “Nitro speed boosts.” So, the experience is about balancing your tricks, speed, and balance.

Mad Skills Motocross 2

Developer: Turborilla

Publisher: Turborilla

Release Date: February 2014

Platform: Android, iOS

Here’s another mobile motocross title. In particular, we’re looking at a side-scroller dirt bike game. It’s free-to-play, easy to understand, and features online multiplayer.

It has some of the downsides of mobile games, such as time gates or unlocking content with real money. Still, you can progress naturally towards faster and more stable bikes.

Also, the developers add new tracks constantly, often weekly. That means the game stays dynamic. Still, it’s a simple game, so you won’t find the same depth here you’d find on console titles.

Bike Up!

Developer: FunGeneration Lab

Publisher: FunGeneration Lab

Release Date: April 2015

Platform: Android, iOS

Bike Up! is a dirt bike stunt game in 3D for mobile. It’s mostly an online-only experience about competing against other players worldwide. You can play single-player, but not without an internet connection.

Still, the game is quite fun and very easy to play. Moreover, the graphics look whimsical and cute. That’s why we recommend this game for children or casual players.

Also, you can customize your characters and play across 101 levels. These chapters grow increasingly hard as you progress up the ladder. Alternatively, you can join your friends in multiplayer battles.

Clan Race: PvP Motocross Races

Developer: Deemedya INC

Publisher: Deemedya INC

Release Date: July 2018

Platform: Android, iOS

Clan Race is a mobile dirt racing game. Its unique offering is how it allows players to join real-time online matches worldwide on smartphones. And because it’s a mobile game, it is quite easy to play: tab, tab, tab!

You can join a multiplayer mode and play 2.5D races. Your characters in on 2D move sideways, whereas the environment has depth and obstacles. You jump, avoid obstacles, and taunt your opponents.

Clan also allows you to team up with your friends and compete against other clans. Other features include seasons, random rewards, events, challenges, bike customization, and more.

Dirt Xtreme

Developer: Deemedya INC

Publisher: Deemedya INC

Release Date: March 2017

Platform: Android, iOS

Dirt Xtreme is another mobile dirt bike game. You can play against other players worldwide, but you can also play locally with friends next to you. Alternatively, you can play the single-player portion.

The game is about high-level tracks, terrains, tracks, and races. The game customizes many aspects of the map to challenge you, regardless of your experience level. That said, the mechanics belong to the realistic sim genre.

Moreover, you can customize your bikes to match the terrains you face. You also get “mystery cases,” special events, and challenges that will reward you with items for your bikes.

Dirt Bike Motocross Stunts

Developer: Enaayah Software Development, Services Private Limited

Publisher: Enaayah Software Development, Services Private Limited

Release Date: May 2020

Platform: Windows

Motocross Stunts is about completing stunts and obstacle races. It’s a 2.5D motocross arcade game with a full score system and unique mechanics.

You drive a bike and go through a series of obstacle races and complete them by doing free-roam stunts. The curses get unusually challenging, full of action, and brimming with heart.

The title features a stable physics engine for realistic behavior. Then, the gameplay is smooth and easy to play. Lastly, the levels and score system are addictive.