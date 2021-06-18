Stalking another player on CS:GO is great fun until your mouse slides a little too far and you’re out of the game while he gets a headshot from the window. If you set your DPI a little lower, maybe you would have gotten the shot.

Read on to find out the best DPI for FPS games to improve your K/D ratio and have more fun.

What’s the Best DPI for FPS Games?

The best DPI is between 400 and 800 in most first-person shooter games. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to determine the exact number because it’s mainly a matter of personal preference. Some people excel with slower speeds, while others do better by increasing their DPI.

How Does DPI Affect FPS Shooters?

Your DPI determines how slowly or quickly your mouse moves across your computer screen. In first-person shooter games, DPI is all about precision and speed. You want to be quick enough to get the shot on your opponent before they’re able to take you out. However, if you move too fast, you might go right past the target you want to hit. Change your DPI, and you might change your entire experience in an FPS shooter game.

Trial and Error with DPI

One thing that makes the perfect DPI for FPS games challenging to pinpoint is that what’s ideal for you might not be perfect for someone else. For example, I like to play FPS games on the higher end of the recommended DPI (dots per inch) — at 800 DPI. However, one of my teammates likes to play down closer to 500 DPI.

I appreciate having a little more speed while he feels having a little less speed is a good trade-off for more precision. Try using a variety of game sensitivity settings to see what improves your performance in FPS games.

Remember that the best DPI for you might be higher or lower than what experts recommend and what’s right for others. For example, I know a guy who plays on 1600 DPI in games like Counterstrike, Valorant, and Apex Legends. It’s a very high DPI , but it works for him.

Benefits of Lower DPI

Lower DPI equals more precision. So if you often find that you’re missing shots, consider lowering your DPI to see if it makes you hit more of them.

Open Ms Paint on your desktop Import any picture and choose a small target area on the screen.

Next, move your mouse pointer onto that spot. Make sure to use the same speed you’d use if you were playing an FPS game.

Did you hit the right place? If you went past it, chances are you need to lower your DPI.

Some experts recommend using a lower DPI in FPS games because it slows your hand, helps avoid natural twitches or stutters, and offers more precision.

Try a few times on a few different settings. Eventually, you’ll find one that helps you land your pointer on the right spot.

Benefits of Higher DPI

Higher DPI means more speed. So your mouse will get to the place you’re aiming for faster.

One way to tell if you need a higher DPI is if you’re losing one-versus-one showdowns. If you and your opponent see each other at the same time and they get the shot, it might be that they’re getting their mouse onto you before you get yours onto them. Try increasing your DPI to see if you’re able to survive more confrontations in-game.

How Do I Test My DPI in an FPS Game?

One of the best ways to test your DPI is to enter a casual or workshop map with a friend. Testing this way ensures that your FPS ranking doesn’t change while you sort out your settings.

Have your friend move across an area and try to hit them. Practice for at least ten minutes because changing your DPI might feel strange and unfamiliar at first. Once you’re able to make your shots consistently, stop and switch to a new DPI.

You should find a setting that’s comfortable and effective after you’ve tried a few different ones.

How Do I Change My DPI?

Changing your DPI will vary depending on what kind of mouse you have. Use the system settings for your mouse to change the DPI.

For example, if you’re using a Logitech mouse:

Open Logitech G Hub

Click the image of your mouse to open its settings

Slide the yellow dot to your preferred DPI

Click a point on the line between 200 and 8200 DPI



The setting you’ve chosen is your new DPI. The current DPI in Logitech G Hub is the one that’s underlined.

You can have a variety of DPI points set on the DPI line in that software. Quickly change between them by clicking on the numbers to change which is underlined.

The method to change your DPI will vary depending on what mouse or software you use.

Personal Preference and DPI

The best DPI for you is the one that gives you the best performance. It doesn’t matter what DPI other players use if you’re having trouble making shots at that level. The absolute best way to find it is to practice, practice, practice.

Choose what feels best and then go into games and see if you’re improving as you get used to your new settings. Don’t despair if it feels like the game is more challenging at first! It takes time to adapt to new mouse settings — even ones that will be better for you in the long run.

FAQ

Is Higher DPI Better for FPS?

Higher DPI isn’t necessarily better for FPS games. However, many experts recommend trying to play on a lower DPI to make more consistent shots. On the other hand, if you feel you can’t move your mouse fast enough, a higher DPI might be necessary.

What DPI Do Pro FPS Gamers Use?

One reason that 400-800 DPI is recommended for FPS games is that pro gamers tend to use a DPI in this range. This lets them have more control over the character’s movement. As the DPI increases, the pro gamer is less in control of his character and moves the mouse less to turn in-game.

FPS gamer pro players need the precision that a DPI between 400 and 800 offers.

Best DPI for Valorant?

Many pros and Valorant experts recommend playing between 400 and 800 DPI, as in other shooters. However, it appears that many Valorant players prefer the higher end of the scale, around 800 DPI. To see what DPI is best for you in Valorant, try starting at 800 and lowering the DPI in subsequent games if you’re having trouble making your shots.