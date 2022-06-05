10 Best Dreamcast Games of All Time

Sega created many memorable games, and it never shied away from showing creativity in its creations. Dreamcast was the best console of 1999 that revolutionized the perspective of video games.

Some of its discoveries paved the path to the evolution of gaming. Although the console is old, Dreamcast games can still offer hours of fun.

Best Dreamcast Games

From playful story to crazy arcade, here are the top 10 best Dreamcast games you can play on your Dreamcast console.

Jet Set Radio

Developer: Smilebit, Bitworks

Smilebit, Bitworks Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: June 29, 2000.

June 29, 2000. Platform: Dreamcast, PlayStation3, Xbox360, PS Vita iOS, Android

Dreamcast, PlayStation3, Xbox360, PS Vita iOS, Android Genre: Platform, action, Sports

The most eye-catching game with a bright, colorful world and gorgeous animation. Jet set radio introduced the unique shell shading visual style to the world. Explore the districts of Tokyo and tag those walls with your graffiti but watch out for cops.

It’s a creative game that is simple to learn but difficult to master as the later mission gets more challenging yet equally satisfying. Jet set radio stands out from other games as it combines arcade-style gameplay with story-based missions.

Crazy Taxi

Developer: Hitmaker

Hitmaker Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: February 1999

February 1999 Platform: Dreamcast, Arcade, PlayStation2, GameCube, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation3, Xbox 360, iOS, Android, PSP, Gameboy Advance

Dreamcast, Arcade, PlayStation2, GameCube, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation3, Xbox 360, iOS, Android, PSP, Gameboy Advance Genre: Racing

If you miss playing arcade racing games, this game will fulfill your wish. The gameplay is simple, picking up customers from point A to point B.

Completing such a mission will give you rewards that later you can unlock new types of vehicles. The real fun comes when you drive crazily in the Busy streets of San Francisco.

If you are a completionist, you can complete challenges in Crazy Box mods. It gives you the feeling of an arcade as you pull up stunts and a close call. Unlock more events and multiple cabs with different style characters as you explore the open world of Crazy taxi.

Virtua tennis

Developer: Sega AM3, Sumo Digital

Sega AM3, Sumo Digital Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: 1999

1999 Platform: Dreamcast

Dreamcast Genre: Sports

Virtua Tennis was a revolutionary sports game with its life-like graphics and fluent gameplay. No other games of the time were looking and playing like Virtua tennis.

The game featured real-life lawn tennis players that made the game feel true to sport. SegaAM3 brought out the true potential of Dreamcast by giving players such beautifully crafted game that not only looks nice but also feels good to play.

Power Stone 2

Developer: Capcom, Klein Computer

Capcom, Klein Computer Publisher: JP/NA Capcom, EU: Eidos Interactive.

JP/NA Capcom, EU: Eidos Interactive. Release Date: April 27 2000

April 27 2000 Platform: Arcade, Dreamcast, PlayStation Portable

Arcade, Dreamcast, PlayStation Portable Genre: Fighting

As a sequel to the original power stone, it’s a chaotic party arena fighting game where four players battle against each other. You can choose among 14 powerful stone fighters and battle in 4 stages, including two new bosses.

Collect items and move through interactive stages while simultaneously fighting your friends. It’s an absolute blast playing with friends and defeating bosses together.

Soulcalibur

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: July 30, 1998

July 30, 1998 Platform: Dreamcast, Arcade, PlayStation2, GameCube, Xbox, Wii, PS3, PSP, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation4, Xbox 360

Dreamcast, Arcade, PlayStation2, GameCube, Xbox, Wii, PS3, PSP, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation4, Xbox 360 Genre: Fighting

While other fighting games focus on hand-to-hand combat, Soulcalibur takes a different approach. It’s a weapon-based fighting game where players can choose characters with specialized weapons.

Soulcalibur was the first-ever game to use eight directional movements in a fighting arena. It provided players with a range of attacks that were previously impossible due to game designs. Regardless of its complex weapon mechanic, it also welcomes newcomers. It’s a game that is easy to pick up but hard to master.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Developer: Capcom, Backbone Entertainment

Capcom, Backbone Entertainment Publisher: Capcom, Dreamcast

Capcom, Dreamcast Release Date: February 24, 2000

February 24, 2000 Platform: Arcade, Dreamcast, iOS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360

Arcade, Dreamcast, iOS, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360 Genre: Fighting

All your iconic characters in one game? Really? Yes Indeed. Now you can Kick, punch and blast your opponent across the screen with your favorite characters in Marvel Vs Capcom 2.

Sequel to the previous game, it lets you select from 49 different characters and test the limit of your endurance as you charge and execute your combos. Colorful characters, flashy combats and fast pacing fight is what Marvel Vs Capcom is all about.

Shenmue

Developer: Sega AM2, Ys Net

Sega AM2, Ys Net Publisher: Sega, Microsoft Games Studio, Deep Silver

Sega, Microsoft Games Studio, Deep Silver Release Date: December 29, 1999

December 29, 1999 Platform: Dreamcast, Xbox, Mobile Phones, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Dreamcast, Xbox, Mobile Phones, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: Action-adventure Interactive cinema , Life simulation, Social simulation

Created by Yu Suzuki in 1999 for Dreamcast, Shenmue was ahead of its time. It’s an open-world action RPG game that gave ideas for the Rockstar game like GTA 3. The most ambitious game of saga where you can play games inside the game.

You play Shenmue, who goes on a quest for revenge for his father’s murder. Shenmue was also the first game that popularized quick time events(QTE).

If you are into the story-based relaxing game, then look no more. Its characters are charming with funny dialogues. The day and night cycle presents the beauty of the town you roam inside. To this day, Shenmue has not lost its classic cinematic storytelling vibes.

Sonic Adventure 2

Developer: Sonic Team USA

Sonic Team USA Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: June 23, 2001

June 23, 2001 Platform: Dreamcast, GameCube, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows

Dreamcast, GameCube, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Windows Genre: Platformer, Action-adventure

Sonic, as the mascot of Sega corporation, Sonic Adventure 2 was an instant hit when it was released in 2001. But you not only play as Sonic but Knuckles and Tails too. You can also choose between hero and dark modes.

Its high speed and the unforgettable intro are what make this game an epic adventure to start with. Play as Knuckles to climb and glide through the desert, choose tail’s mecha to blast through doors, and Sonic to dash through dense jungle.

Overall, Sonic adventure delivers high-speed gameplay and a good storyline.

Skies of Arcadia

Developer: Overworks

Overworks Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: October 5, 2000

October 5, 2000 Platform: Dreamcast, GameCube

Dreamcast, GameCube Genre: Role-playing

Skies of Arcadia is a must-play for those who love JRPG. The story is simple: You collect moon crystals that can control Gaias, but you are also chased by an evil empire king who wants to use Gaias as a weapon.

Although the graphic was limited by time, the art direction and atmospheric music truly captured the feeling of exploration. Exploring the vast land in your flying pirate ship is also exciting. You never know what you might encounter, and that sense of discovery makes Skies of Arcadia a beautiful game to play.

From deserts to jungles, you will meet different characters, each with a unique personality that gives life to this game. It’s a character party turn-based combat like every other JRPG game. But unlike other JRPGs, the combat mechanic is flexible with regular attack and status effects.

A spell point system is also introduced during combat, so you have to plan out every attack instead of bashing the same moves. Skies of Arcadia is a beautiful game crafted with love for JRPG fans.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2

Developer: Neversoft

Neversoft Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: September 20, 2000

September 20, 2000 Platform: PlayStation, Microsoft, Windows, Dreamcast, Mac OS, Nintendo 64, iOS

PlayStation, Microsoft, Windows, Dreamcast, Mac OS, Nintendo 64, iOS Genre: Sports

Kickflip, ollie, grind, and manual in this awesome skateboarding game Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2. It’s a gateway into the world of skateboarding. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 was the first game that introduced virtual skateboarding. But it was Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2 that truly captured the feeling of skateboarding.

Express yourself with an infinite number of combos you can perform. Unlike its previous game, where you must find something to grind or your combo gets canceled, you can chain combos with manual tricks. What’s awesome about this game is you can make the game personal by creating your characters and skate parks.

What blows my mind away to this day is you can play as Spiderman on a skateboard and perform sick combos. Unlocking and playing as Spiderman was the peak of entertainment and still is.