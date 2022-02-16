Best-Duelist-Class-Builds-in-Path-of-Exile-(PoE)

The Duelist class in PoE is a hybrid class of strength and dexterity. Duelists have more damage and evasion from the start. This class can use a shield for protection effectively. Also, they are very powerful with single-handed and double-handed weapons or swords and longbows. So, you can play as a melee or ranged character.

The Duelist class has also three Ascendancy Classes.

Slayer

Gladiator

Champion

The Duelist class is considered one of the best classes to start the game with. Due to its hybrid nature, you can build this class as high life (tank), high damage, or both. So, in this article, we will discuss some of the best builds for the duelist class.

Devon’s Blazing Headsman Slayer Build

Character class: Duelist

Duelist Ascendancy: Slayer

This build is not for league starters and is completely focused on the end game. So, if you are searching for league starter builds you can go to the next build.

This build is fire-based using Awakened Elemental damaged which provides you with 100% fire reflect immunity. Also, using slayer ascendancy in this build grants you the life leech ability. Using this build, you can just spin and hit enemies with lots of critical damage.

Pros: Perfect for Boss Fights

Very high HP

DPS Ranges from 6M to 12M

Excellent for end-game Cons: Focused on end-game (Very Expensive)

Not good for starters

Playstyle

Nothing much to do here. Use the recommended gears and gem links. Spin and kill enemies with granted stun immunity. Do map mods as much as you like. Get to the endgame as soon as possible. In the early game, use the gears and gems you find and play as you like.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head : Ghoul Glance Royal Burgonet

: Ghoul Glance Royal Burgonet Amulet : Xoph’s Blood Amber Amulet

: Xoph’s Blood Amber Amulet Chest : Loreweave Elegant Ringmail

: Loreweave Elegant Ringmail Gloves : Soul Grasp Vaal Gauntlets

: Soul Grasp Vaal Gauntlets Boots : Pain Road Titan Greaves

: Pain Road Titan Greaves Belt : Ryslatha’s Coil Studded Belt

: Ryslatha’s Coil Studded Belt Rings : Damnation Eye Sapphire Ring or Victory Whorl Two-stoned RIng

: Damnation Eye Sapphire Ring or Victory Whorl Two-stoned RIng Weapon : Void Forge Infernal Sword

: Void Forge Infernal Sword Shield: Any Rare or Unique Shield

Leveling

As this build is not focused on the early game, you can use any weapon but keep upgrading it for the smooth starter. Focus on upgrading Physical Damage. Voidforge with Xoph’s Heart is the best for this build so focus on getting these.

Awakened gems are recommended but you can also play without awakened gems if you find it hard. This build may cause some mana problems during leveling so use Praxis Ring in the early game until you find two rings with -3 mana cost of channeling skills. You also need to use Cyclone and Vaal Ancestral Warchief with Ancestral Protector.

Gem Link

For this build, you only need your Weapon, Chest, Head, Gloves, and Boots equipment for gem-link. But you need 6 slotted Weapons and Chest gear. Your gem-link should look like this in end-game:

Cyclone (6-Link) Cyclone

Rage (Divergent)

Infused Channeling

Awakened Fire Penetration

Awakened Elemental Damage with Attacks

Awakened Melee Physical Damage Vaal Ancestral Warchief (6-Link) Vaal Ancestral Warchief

Ancestral Protector

Combustion

Elemental Damage with Attacks

Fire Penetration

Melee Physical Damage Auras (4-Link) Summon Skitterbots

Herald of Purity

Precision

Enlighten Support (Level 3) Leap Slam (4-Link) Leap Slam

Vengeance

Rage

Blood and Sand Blood Range (4-Link) Blood Rage

Assassins Mark

Berserk

Enhance (Level 4)

Ascendancy Nodes

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Headsman

Bane of Legend

Brutal Fervour

Overwhelm

Bandits

In Act 2, there is a quest called “Deal with the Bandits” which will give you passive powerful combat abilities as a reward. You have to choose between 4 options which are:

Save Bandit Lord Kraityn

Save Bandit Lord Alira

Save Bandit Lord Oak

Kill All Bandits

For this build, save bandit lord Alira.

Pantheons

Pantheon powers help to enhance the characters’ defensive stats. These powers are available when players defeat certain gods from Act 6 to Act 10. There are altogether 12 gods. Four of them are major gods and eight of them are minor gods. A player can have the powers of one major god and one minor god.

For major gods, you can choose Soul of Lunaris. For minor god, you can choose Soul of Gruthkul or Soul of Yugul, or Soul of Shakari.

Cyclone Blood and Sand Gladiator Build

Character class: Duelist

Duelist Ascendancy: Gladiator

Cyclone build for Duelists is very popular among players. This build is a melee build using Cyclone gem. Gladiator ascendancy is considered a balanced class for both offense and defense. And using Cyclone gem with other support gems with this ascendancy is very powerful. You get lots of damage, over 7000 life, endurance, leech, and armor with this build.

Pros: League Starter Friendly

Balance between high damage and high defense

Fast Gameplay

Good for endgame Cons: Difficult Boss Fights

Use of Cyclone may not be that useful in endgame

Playstyle

In this build, using cyclone skill your character has a lot of attack speed. The character has a spinning ability for attacking. Your attack speed is fast but the movement speed of your character becomes slow.

You have to enter a map, use Leap Slam and Cyclone. Gratuitous Violence ascendancy keystone will help you use bleeding effect in enemies and deal 10% of their maximum damage as physical damage.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: Devoto’s Devotion

Devoto’s Devotion Amulet: Any Rare Amulet Gear

Any Rare Amulet Gear Chest: Belly of the Beast or Carcass Jack or Rare Astral Plate

Belly of the Beast or Carcass Jack or Rare Astral Plate Gloves: Rare Spiked Gloves

Rare Spiked Gloves Boots: Rare Two-toned Boots (Cold and Lightning Resistances)

Rare Two-toned Boots (Cold and Lightning Resistances) Belt: Rare Stygian Vise

Rare Stygian Vise RIngs: Rare Steel Rings or Shaped Ring + Mark of the Elder

Rare Steel Rings or Shaped Ring + Mark of the Elder Weapon 1: Rare Siege Axe or Soul Taker

Rare Siege Axe or Soul Taker Weapon 2: Rare Siege Axe or Soul Taker

Leveling

For this build, you need to start with Ground Slam gem until Level 12. Then after reaching level 12, you need to equip Sunder gem which will grant you high base damage. With Sunder, you need to link other gems too. Here are the gems in order of importance:

Sunder

Melee Physical Damage Support

Onslaught Support

Multistrike Support

Maim Support

Ruthless Support

You may not get all these gems in an instant. So, use whatever gems you have until you find them all. Maim Support, Ruthless Support, and Onslaught Support can be found early. But Melee Physical Damage Support will only be available in ACT II. You can use Added Fire Damage Support too if you are using Tabula Rasa chest.

Don’t forget to pick Blood and Sand gem at Level 4 and Herald of Ash and Herald of Purity in ACT II.

Gem Link

Cyclone is the main gem for damaging skill and you have to up your dexterity stats to fully level up the cyclone. As mentioned, Cyclone may not be that good until the end-game so Sunder can be used instead of it.

The gem links you need for this build are as follows:

Cyclone 6-Link Cyclone

Infused Channeling Support

Melee Physical Damage Support

Pulverise Support

Fortify Support

Concentrated Effect Support or Increased Area of Effect Support

Sunder 6-Link Sunder

Melee Physical Damage Support

Multistrike Support

Ruthless Support

Maim Support

Concentrated Effect Support Vaal Ancestral Warchief 4-Link Vaal Ancestral Warchief or Ancestral Warchief

Multiple Totems Support

Melee Physical Damage Support

Concentrated Effect Support Cast When Damage Taken Support 4-Link Cast when Damage Taken Support (Level 10)

Immortal Call (Level 12)

Increased Duration Support (Level 20)

Warlord’s Mark (Level 13) Vaal Double Strike 4-Link Vaal Double Strike

Melee Physical Damage Support

Maim Support

Ruthless Support Leap Slam 3-Link Leap Slam

Faster Attacks Support

Fortify Support Auras 3-Link Herald of Ash

Herald of Purity

Blood and Sand

Ascendancy Nodes

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Arena Challenger

Blood in the Eyes

Gratuitous Violence

Outmatch and Outlast

Bandits

Kill all three of them for additional skill points of Eramir for this build.

Pantheons

Choose the powers of Soul of the Brine King for major god and Soul of Gruthkul for minor god for this build.

Shattering Steel Impale Champion Build

Character class: Duelist

Duelist Ascendancy: Champion

This is a ranged build using Champion Ascendancy. This build uses Impale Support gem which pairs with Champion Ascendancy in the best way. This build focuses on dual One-handed swords as the main weapons which are the strongest in the game. This build is for league starters so there are no build-enabling items. This build uses Steel abilities like Shattering Steel or Splitting Steel.

Pros: A fun build

One of the best League starters

Good for end game

High Clearing Speed and Fun Mapping

Easy to Follow Cons: Only Focuses on Physical Damage

Expensive

Not that good Bossing

Playstyle

This build has ridiculous clearing speed so the use of the gems which help you do that is very necessary. You can use Leap Slam or Smoke Mine to run around the map. If you choose Smoke Mine don’t forget to get Divergent for bonus attack speed.

While attacking, use some distance with enemies as you have ranged abilities. Use Blood Rage for increased Life steal and attack speed. Also, you can use Ancestral Protector to improve attack speed for tank bosses and monsters. If you have space in the gem slot, consider using Vaal Double Strike for additional burst damage.

While in defense, remember to keep your Fortify Support with Leap Slam. Vaal Molten Shell is also a very good defense skill gem for this build. Use Leap Slamming ability more often in this build and maintain your distance from the enemies.

Recommended Equipment

Head : Any Rare Helmet

: Any Rare Helmet Amulet : Any Rare Amulet

: Any Rare Amulet Chest : Any Rare Body Armor

: Any Rare Body Armor Gloves : Any Rare Gloves or Great Old One’s Tentacles

: Any Rare Gloves or Great Old One’s Tentacles Boots : Tailwind Rare Boots or Atziri’s Step

: Tailwind Rare Boots or Atziri’s Step Belt : Any Rare Belt or The Nomad

: Any Rare Belt or The Nomad Rings : Any Rare Rings

: Any Rare Rings Weapon 1 : Ichimonji or Paradoxica or Jewelled Foil

: Ichimonji or Paradoxica or Jewelled Foil Weapon 2: Ichimonji or The Saviour

Leveling

For this build leveling, you need to get to Call to Arms and Points Blank as soon as possible. You should have Point Blank around level 30. After getting Call to arms, also get Enduring Cry from ACT III and use it as a movement button by putting it in left-click.

For this build, you need to increase your attack speed, dexterity, and intelligence too.

Before starting your gem link, you need to choose between Shattering Steel and Splitting Steel which both are for ranged attacks. You can only use one of these abilities. Let’s see the gem links you need for this build.

Shattering or Splitting Steel 6-Link



Shattering Steel or Splitting Steel

Vicious Projectiles Support

Brutality Support

Slower Projectiles Support

Maim Support or Greater Multiple Projectiles Support

Concentrated Effect Support or Increased Critical Damage Support

For Shattering Steel, you should use Greater Multiple Projectiles Support. For end-game, your gem-slot should be like this:

Shattering Steel or Splitting Steel

Brutality Support

Slower Projectiles Support

Maim Support

Greater Multiple Projectiles Support

Concentrated Effect Support or Increased Critical Damage Support Ancestral Protector, Blood Rage and Portal (3-Link) Ancestral Protector

Blood Rage

Portal Leap Slam (4-Link) Leap Slam

Fortify Support

Faster Attacks Support

Endurance Charge on Melee Stun Support or Culling Strike Support Vaal Molten Shell (4-Link) Vaal Molten Shell

Increased Duration Support

Cast when Damage Taken Support (Level 3)

Enfeeble (Level 7) Other Gems Pride

Flesh ad Stone

Dread Banner

Herald of Purity

These gems should be used for your setup. You will need at least one Enlighten Support of level 4 to fit everything. Blood Rage and Enduring cry should be active all of the time. Remember to pick Poacher’s Marks as soon as possible.

Ascendancy

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Master of Metal

Unstoppable Hero

Conqueror

Worthy Foe

Bandits

For this build, you need to Kill all three of them for Skill points.

Pantheons

You can choose Soul of Lunaris for Major god. For Minor god choose Soul of Shakari.

Lacerate Gladiator Build

Character class: Duelist

Duelist Ascendancy: Gladiator

Cyclone skill gems and their ability are widely used in the PoE community. But there is another skill gem Lacerate that is highly ignored but is very useful. Lacerate is considered a melee skill but when reached endgame you will get ranged-like abilities from this skill gem and this build. It gives the players high damage with strong defense.

Lacerate is also very good for league starters. The scaling of Lacerate is also good for end-game which is great bossing too. This build is fast and very powerful.

Pros: Ideal League Starter

Both Range and Melee attacks

Good for end-game

High clear and movement speed Cons: DPS does not exceed 5M

Need proper positioning in boss fights

Playstyle

The use of Lacerate to quickly kill monsters and Leap Slam to move through the map is the main playstyle of this build. Ascendancy nodes of Gladiator like Arena Challenger increase movement and attack speed by 20%. Gratuitous Violence grants a bleeding effect that explodes monsters and deals physical damage of 10% of monsters’ maximum life. Instead of 2 weapons in other builds, players use 1 weapon and 1 shield.

Recommended Equipment

Head : Any Rare Helmet.

: Any Rare Helmet. Amulet : Any Rare Amulet or Talisman

: Any Rare Amulet or Talisman Chest : Belly of the Beast or Rare Astral Plate

: Belly of the Beast or Rare Astral Plate Gloves : Rare Spiked Gloves

: Rare Spiked Gloves Boots : Rare Tiran Greaves or Kaom’s Roots (Uber Elder)

: Rare Tiran Greaves or Kaom’s Roots (Uber Elder) Belt : Rare Stygian Vise

: Rare Stygian Vise Rings : Rare Steel Rings

: Rare Steel Rings Weapon 1 : Crafted or Multi-modded Siege Axe

: Crafted or Multi-modded Siege Axe Shield: Lioneye’s Remorse

Leveling

You cannot get a Lacerate in the early game. So, in the early game equip Ground Slam until Level 12. Gem-links for leveling for this build should look like this:

Lacerate

Melee Physical Damage Support

Multistrike Support

Pulverise Support

Brutality Support

Onslaught Support

Onslaught Support can be found in the early game. But after you complete ACT V, you can get Fortify Support with a Silver Flask. Also, before you find Brutality Support and Multistrike Support you can use any gem. But later on, you should use these gems compulsory. At the start of the game, you need Blood and Sand. In ACT II get Flesh and Stone and in ACT III get Pride gem.

These gems can be linked with each other to increase the efficiency of the required skills. So, gem link is very important for your character development.

Following gem links should be used for this build and all gems should be used in the equipment where there is the same number of required gems slots available. Here are the names for the gem link.

Lacerate (6- Link) Lacerate

Awakened Multistrike Support

Awakened Brutality Support

Awakened Melee Physical Damage Support (You can also use Awakened Ruthless Support)

Close Combat Support (You can also use Chance to Bleed Support)

Fortify Support Vaal Ancestral Warchief 4-Link Vaal Ancestral Warchief

Brutality Support

Bloodlust Support

Melee Physical Damage Support Auras 4-Link Pride

Maim Support

Flesh and Stone

Enlighten Support (Level 4) Cast When Damage Taken Support 4-Link Cast when Damage Taken Support (Level 20)

Vaal Molten Shell

Increased Duration Support

Blood Rage Leap Slam 3-Link Leap Slam

Faster Attacks Support

Lifetap Support Blood and Sand and Utility Blood and Sand

Enduring Cry

Summon Stone Golem

Ascendancy

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Arena Challenger

Blood in the Eyes

Gratuitous Violence

Outmatch and Outlast

Bandits

In this build, you have to help Eramir and kill all bandits for 2 passive skill points.

Pantheons

Choose Soul of Brine King or Solaris for Major God and Soul of Gruthkul for Minor God for this build.