An ergonomic mouse is specially designed to minimize all forms of muscle strain and discomfort on your hand when using the typical mouse. It is aesthetically built in a way that fits the hand neutrally when being used. Remember, in the world of Computer Ergonomics, the type of Mouse you use is very important.

People who work long hours on a computer oftentimes spend a large fraction of that time clutching an obedient mouse and other peripherals. Doing that every day with a flat mouse can lead to wrist pain, and in the future, cause arthritis and nerve damage. To avoid this, you need to buy a healthy one. These will support your hand and ensure it’s placed neutrally to avoid pain.

Based on this requirement, we have researched and reviewed the best ergonomic mouse to buy in 2020.

Best Ergonomic Mouse for 2020

Logitech MX Vertical

Logitech MX is likely the best Ergonomic Vertical Mouse you will find in the market in 2020. The is designed to provide comfort and minimize any discomfort to your wrist when you use it.

The MX reduces wrist pain and strain because it’s operated from a natural handshake position with a tilt angle of 57 degrees to maximize the comfort on your wrist. The is quite bulky; it measures 5 x 4 x 4 inches and weighs up to 8 Ounces. It has a textured thumb rest and space to rest your fingers, with two thumb rest buttons.

For clickable buttons, the MX Vertical comes with a left/right button, a scroll wheel and a power switch at the bottom. There’s also an easily customizable button (DPI switch) that allows you to change the speed and accuracy of your cursor.

With your wrist resting in a neutral position, you will find the buttons easy, and comfortable.

You can wirelessly connect the MX Vertical to any PC, via Bluetooth or with a USB. It can switch between three wireless setups. In terms of accuracy, the MX has a 4000 DPI sensor which helps to easily pinpoint objects on your screen without frequently moving your arm.

It comes with a rechargeable Li-Po battery that can stay powered for up to four months on a full charge. The battery is charged via USB.

Pros: Looks adorable

Comfortable for the hand, with a thumb rest

Easy to use once you get the hang of it

Long lasting battery Cons: Will take some time to get used to it

Expensive

Verdict The MX Vertical is basically a right-handed Mouse. But it’s fully functional and ergonomic. It was designed to alleviate RSI (Repetitive Stress Injuries) that usually accompanies working long hours on the computer with traditionally flat Mice.

Because of its build and functionality, its a mice that’s well suited for gaming.

The pricing also seems over the top. There are cheaper options in the market that offers nearly the same functionality.

Best For Gaming

NPET V20 Ergonomic Vertical

With the NPET V20 Ergonomic Vertical, you can enjoy a better gaming experience and better functionality.

The V20 spots an ergonomic design with special rests for the wrist and thumb. They come with RGB lighting which can be easily adjusted or put off if you’re not comfortable with it.

Using the software, the DPI is adjustable up to 4000 depending on what you’re using them for. The DPI can be switched on or off. The power switch is located at the bottom.

It has seven programmable buttons which allow you to easily manage your key binds if you’re gaming. The V20 features a high definition sensor and moves at speeds of up to 10g acceleration.

We like the two buttons which are placed on the side that allow for easy browsing. The V20 comes with a detachable wrist pad; this is an ergonomic mouse pad so it helps reduce strain on your wrist.

Pros: Superb response for gaming

Impressive design

Nice functionality

Compatible with various OS Cons: Might take some time to adjust your brain to this vertical mice

Setting up the driver will prove tricky if you’ve never setup a mouse before

Verdict The NPET V20 is indeed an Ergonomic Vertical mouse. If you’re buying this, you won’t end up with any major complaint. It’s also one of the most affordable options in the market.

The V20 is one that truly complements gamers but also serves efficiently for office work.

Best Horizontal Mouse

Microsoft Sculpt

The Microsoft Sculpt is the perfect ergonomic wireless mouse to go with any Windows PC although it works just fine with Mac OS X v10.7-10.9 and Android.

The Sculpt can best be described as a right-handed, horizontal built to provide comfort for your wrist when working for long hours. They come in a shiny black body. It has a smooth and soft feel and comes with soft edges that simply makes the device look so adorable.

It has a blue navigation button which acts as a touch-sensitive touchpad and shortcut button which allows you to access the Windows Start menu with one click. You get a slight vibration when you move them to let you know the mouse has registered the action. That hepatic feedback can be deactivated if you want.

You can sync the Sculpt to your computer with a switch which is located below them. They are quite responsive and functions effectively. We didn’t experience any hassle setting it up or connecting it to our computers.

Pros: Lightweight design

Easy navigation of windows

Easy to set up and use

Nice functionality Cons: You can pinch to zoom with this

Doesn’t consider left-handed people

Doesn’t appeal to Mac users

Not compatible PCs that don’t have Bluetooth

Verdict The Microsoft Sculpt moves away from the bulky design usually associated with vertical mice. The Sculpt is smartly designed to make anyone love it. It can help you to easily toggle through applications on your computer. And there’s that dedicated windows button that lets you access Window Start Menu.

The price of the Sculpt is reasonably fair for the outstanding quality it offers.

Best Ergonomic Computer

Anker 2.4G Wireless



Looking for a portable one for your computer? Look no further than the Anker 2.4G Wireless. Again, this is a vertical ergonomic mouse that alleviates the problem of RSI for people. This is also a wireless.

No matter how big or small your hand is, the Anker should fit your hand well. It takes away all the pressure you should feel on your wrist and arm. The edges are rubberised which gives you a solid and smooth feel when you hold it.

They come with a USB dongle which is impressive when you consider the price. It uses a two-button style which has a scroll wheel at the center. These are placed to give comfort to your fingers even as they stand vertically. Be mindful of a third button on the side which isn’t pronounced. Altogether, the Anker has five operational buttons.

The DPI of the Anker can be set to either Low, Medium or High.

This goes to sleep after a period of eight minutes without activity. It can be reawakened with the click of a button.

Pros: Portable

Easy to set up

Affordable Cons: No AA batteries included

Falls short in terms of tracking

DPI setting sometimes resets itself after you reboot your PC

Not for left-handed people

Verdict The first thing to note about the Anker Wireless is the affordable price. For a few dollars, you get one that alleviates RSI. The functionality and ergonomics are quite impressive too. It’s a mouse that’s compatible with both Windows and Mac OS.

Again, this isn’t that considers left-handed people.

Best Budget

J-Tech Digital [V628] Scroll Endurance

The J-Tech Digital Mouse is another highly affordable options in the market. Like most vertical mice around, this looks quite bulky. But that’s the catch, it gives you a good ‘handshake’ grip with plenty of comfort for your wrist while you use them for whatever.

The J-Tech Digital comes with a clickable scroll wheel which is sandwiched between two buttons on the side. These buttons are placed in such a way that you don’t have to contract your fingers to reach them. The back and forth buttons are also well-positioned on the side; although you might accidentally click them if you aren’t careful.

The sensitivity of them can easily be adjusted, there’s a DPI button underneath for this. The unit comes with a palm rest which looks fine. For people who don’t like the palm rest, you’ll be glad to know that it’s easily removable.

Finally, we must mention the compatibility of the Scroll Endurance. This is compatible with almost every Operating System out there – From Windows to Mac and Linux.

Pros: Impressive aesthetics

Good ergonomics

Nice tracking and functionality

Affordable Cons: The positioning of the back and forth buttons make it easy to accidentally click

Not for left-handed people

Verdict The J-Digital Scroll Endurance checks all the right boxes for us. It’s comfortable for the wrist and has good functionality. You shouldn’t be bothered by the price either; it’s a very affordable unit.

From testing, this doesn’t seem to fall behind the higher-end options in the market. It’s a right-handed mouse through and through.

Best Wireless

Evoluent Vertical 4

Since 2010, Evoluent has remained the go-to brand for ergonomic mice. It’s no surprise then that one of their very own makes our list. We give you the Evoluent Vertical 4.

The Evoluent Vertical Mouse 4 is the fourth on a series launched by the company almost a decade ago. They give your hand a handshake grip which ensures your wrist and arm doesn’t hurt if you use it for long periods. This greatly minimizes the risk of repetitive stress injuries associated with a trackpad or traditional mice.

You will find six buttons on this unit; two of those are situated on the side while three are in front. Then there’s a toggle button which uses optical sensors to increase or lower your mouse speed. And the scroll wheel.

Unlike some others in the series, the Evoluent 4 is a wireless mouse, which means it uses rechargeable AAA Batteries.

This unit comes with a software driver with which you can edit and customize the buttons and speed of your tracker. There’s also a DPI switch for that under the mouse. This is a right-handed.

Pros: Provides good grip for the hand which reduces pain on the wrist

Nice design

Comes with an easy to use software driver

Has a nice thumb rest Cons: Scroll wheel button seems a little stiff compared to others we reviewed

This isn’t for left-handed people

Not suitable for gaming

Pricey

Verdict The Evoluent Vertical 4 has made a strong statement here. It has a lovely design and solves the problem of a sore wrist after long hours working with a traditional one. Hence it lowers the risk of RSI.

The shortcomings of them are that it doesn’t fit in as a gaming mouse and it’s not for lefties. Not forgetting the pricing – depending on your budget, you might consider this is too expensive.

Ergonomic Trackball Mice

Logitech MX Ergo

Logitech has created tons of trackball mice in the past and the MX Ergo is the best of them. The MX Ergo is the younger and better version of the old Logitech M570. The mouse is easier to get used to and comfortable.

The Trackball on the mouse allows the mouse stationed at fixed positioned. Logitech built a precision button on the mouse. The precision button as it names says increases the precision of the mouse but the mouse has a DPI ranging from 512 – 2048 dpi.

It has a dimension of 5.22 in (132.5 mm) x 3.93in (99.8 mm) x 2.02in (51.4 mm) and weighs in 259g. Yeah this is fairly a heavy mouse minding the fact that you will never need to raise the mouse on you place on your table. The best part about the mouse must be that it can be titled to an 20 degree angle, giving better ergonomic to your hand.

The left and the right buttons are your standard buttons with a lifespan of 10 millions clicks. The forward and the backward button are placed on the top of the mouse making in accessible with your index finger.

It is shameful to see that Logitech didn’t include their light-speed technology or the hyper scroll wheel option. The mouse uses a 2.4 GHz wireless technology and bluetooth connectivity. Logitech also included a connectivity switching button allowing users to change PC on the fly. The battery ain’t good but will last 2 – 4 days.

Pros: Can be used comfortably for long hours without strain

Better trackball and pointer precision

Easy setup

Connect up to 2 device and easily interchangeable Cons: Bulky design

Not for left-handed people

Verdict The Logitech MX Ergo is the best trackball mice in the market. With various functions and a 20 adjustable tilt, your hands will feel the comfort while using it. But it is sad to see that the Logitech Light-speed connectivity isn’t available here which could make the user experience better.

Best Ambidextrous

Penguin Ambidextrous Vertical

The Penguin Ambidextrous Vertical earns a place on our review list because it’s one of the very few that can be used by both right-handed and left-handed people. As the name implies, this is a Vertical Mouse that looks like a Penguin.

It has good ergonomics, although not the best on our list. There are three distinct sizes of the Penguin available: the small (0-16cm), medium (16-18cm) and large (18cm+). We reviewed the large here because it’s most suited for fully-grown adults. To chose the one that best suits you, you may have to measure the length of your wrist to your topmost middle finger.

The Penguin Vertical has a smooth texture that provides your comfort for your hand while using them. It has an easy-glide symmetrical base. This allows you to rest your hand comfortably when working.

We were impressed with the precision of it. The DPI setting could be adjusted between 400 to 1200 DPI.

The unit is compatible with most OS you know, including the big ones – Windows Mac and Linux.

Pros: Portable

This mouse ambidextrous – is for both left-handed and right-handed people

Truly ergonomic

Two-year warranty Cons: Pricey

Doesn’t fully rest all your fingers

Verdict We wanted an Ambidextrous ergonomic that didn’t just stand up straight but offer little value. What we got was the Penguin Ambidextrous Vertical Mouse.

This doesn’t rest all your fingers, especially the pinky, but it really reduces soreness and pain on the wrist which follows long term use of non-ergonomic mice. Rest assured you could work with this for a long time without feeling a thing.

The price is little on the high side though, but it solves a problem so we’ll take it.

Best Trackball

Kensington Orbit

The Kensington Orbit is not the only an astonishing trackball, it doubles as an Ambidextrous. That means you can work with it with both hands, alternating your hands for maximum comfort.

The Orbit has a scroll ring that lets you scroll through web pages and through lengthy documents with ease. It has a wrist rest which is detachable. The ergonomics of this is quite commendable. Using this mouse we considered if it was comfortable for the hand, especially the wrist – it passed all the tests.

The Orbit has a software driver which can easily be downloaded and used to customize the trackball. At the side of them, you will find two giant buttons for right and left-click. These buttons don’t make as much clicking sound as other regular mice you know.

Pros: Portable

Ambidextrous – for both left and right-handed people

Affordable Cons: Uninspired design

Verdict The Kensington Orbit solves the RSI problem well. It’s not a Vertical one but that doesn’t lower the ergonomics. We loved the large trackball at the edge because it meant we didn’t have to move the mouse around to use it. This minimized wrist activity when using them. The Orbit is really a likeable. Although it appears a little old school.

Best Left-Handed

Lekvey 7Lucky Vertical



There aren’t many Vertical mice specifically for left-handers in the market, you either get an ambidextrous verticalor go for something that’s not ergonomic. But we dug deep and found a cool ergonomic Verticals for lefties – we present the Lekvey 7Lucky Ergonomic Mouse.

They under review are a wireless mouse which uses a USB receiver. Just like most Vertical mice on this list, it encourages a neutral handshake wrist position to minimize wrist pain, nerve damage and other RSIs.

At the bottom of it, you will find a power switch that allows you to switch off the mouse to save power. It goes to sleep after 8 minutes of inactivity. This saves power, but clicking it regularly to wake it up can become a boring chore.

About the design, the 7Lucky Vertical is portably built with a shiny black body. There are six buttons on this unit. And two back and forth buttons. It uses an optical sensor, so be careful about that LED light.

It supports all Windows and Linux operating systems but sadly it doesn’t work on Mac.

Pros: Provides one for lefties

Good ergonomics

Easy to set up and use

It’s not chunky like most ergonomic mice

Nice design Cons: Doesn’t support Mac OS

Doesn’t include AAA batteries

Verdict The 7Lucky Ergonomic Left-handed will be welcomed by lefties who want an ergonomic but can’t find anything specially designed for them. It has good ergonomics and nice tracking ability. It’s a wireless rechargeable that won’t give you any hassle. Unless you’re right-handed.

Things to look out for in Ergonomic Mice

Wired or wireless:

When you’re shopping for an ergonomic mouse, you should consider whether you’re getting a wired or wireless unit. Some people prefer a wireless piece because it gives them the freedom to use their computer or TV from distance.

But a wireless uses batteries (some rechargeable); this means you have to deal with always charging and replacing those batteries.

A wired, on the other hand, doesn’t give any hassle with charging or battery. However, extra wires can make for a clumsy computer unit. The choice is yours.

Ambidextrous design:

If you’re a lefty, you should buy one like the Lekvey 7Lucky Ergonomic. Lefties don’t have a host of ergonomic mice built for them. But you can opt for something that ambidextrous. The Penguin Ambidextrous Mouse can serve well in that regard.

Right-handed people are spoiled for options. But if you have someone that shares the computer with you who’s a lefty, it might be wise to get an ambidextrous mouse.

DPI Switch:

We recommend you buy one that has a DPI (Dots Per Inch) switch at the bottom. If you get a mouse with a physical DPI switch you won’t have to meddle with any software to adjust the sensitivity of your mouse. The extensive Gamers who like pushing their mice to high sensitivity can easily do this without exiting the game.

FAQ

Do I need an ergonomic mouse?

Millions of people work long hours daily in front of a computer – they all use a mouse or trackpad. Yet, only a few consider getting a healthy option. You may not be among the majority but you surely must be using a mouse time and again. If that’s the case, then you need to buy an ergonomic mouse now. You just have to try it. You’ll get the hang of it.

Using an ergonomic will save you from the risk of Repetitive Stress Injuries (RSI). People who fail to invest in these input devices, like an ergonomic keyboard and a mouse are putting themselves at risk of nerve damage and arthritis. Or something like Carpal tunnel syndrome. These nasty ailments usually build up gradually as you continue to use the computer.

Final words

The time to buy an ergonomic mouse is now. Even if you feel you don’t need one at the moment, your body actually does. The health benefits of getting one of these mice can no longer be swept under the carpet.

There are numerous option in the market from vertical to horizontal. Majority of these mice are built for right-handed people, but a few are ambidextrous while a few others are designed for lefties. We observed due diligence in choosing and reviewing the best ergonomic mouse in the market. The rest is up to you. There’s certainly a mouse here that meets 95% of whatever you need in an ergonomic input device.