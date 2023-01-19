Best 52 Excel Shortcuts Only Experts Know

AsmiBy
best excel shortcuts

Excel is one of the most used spreadsheets. One of the differentiating factors between Excel and other spreadsheets is the availability of shortcuts. Excel offers hundreds of shortcuts, whether dedicated or through the ribbon. You can use shortcuts in Excel to cut short on time you’d usually spend navigating to find an option.

In this article, we have categorized shortcuts according to their functionality.

Workbook Shortcuts

workbook excel

These shortcuts deal with actions like saving, editing, deleting, and creating similar changes in your Excel workbook.

ShortcutFunctionDescription
Ctrl + NCreate a new workbookYou can use this shortcut to create a new workbook quickly.
Ctrl + OOpen an existing workbookThis shortcut saves time when you wish to launch an existing workbook.
Ctrl + PgUp/ Ctrl + PgDnSwitch between sheetsThis shortcut is helpful when dealing with multiple spreadsheets in a workbook.
Ctrl + F9Minimize WorkbookWhen you have multiple active workbooks, use this shortcut to minimize the workbook but not the entire Excel program.
Ctrl + F12Save AsWhen you want to save different copies of the same document.
Ctrl + SSaveSave changes on the existing workbook.
Ctrl + PPrintQuickly print your Excel documents out.
Shift + F11Create a new worksheetWhen you have related data but cannot enter it in your current worksheet.
Ctrl + WClose current workbookWhen you’re done making changes and have saved your document, you can use this shortcut to close your workbook.

Shortcuts for Rows and Columns

Row Column Excel

Excel offers shortcuts to create changes and navigate through the alignments of your Excel workbook. You can create, edit, delete and move between cells through Excel shortcuts.

ShortcutFunctionDescription
F2Edit cell contentUse this shortcut to enter, edit, or delete cell contents.

Simply move to the cell you wish to enter your data in and use this shortcut.
Alt + I + RInsert a new row aboveIf you missed a row, use this shortcut to add a new row above the selected cell.
Alt + I + CInsert a new column to the leftThis shortcut adds a new column to the left of the selected cell.

This comes in handy if you’ve missed a column entry.
F4Repeat the last actionIf you need to enter more than one row/column, you can pair F4 after your formula to add a new row or column.
Ctrl + ShiftSelect all data in a columnWhen you have to only select non-empty cells in a column.
Alt + H + O + IResize column to fit the cell contentIf your cell content bleeds out of the cell.
Ctrl + –Delete cellsSelect the cells you wish to delete from the spreadsheet then hit the shortcut.

Formatting Shortcuts

Formatting Excel

There are several shortcuts Excel offers to format texts and cells.

ShortcutFunctionDescription
Ctrl + Shift + ~Convert cell to GeneralSelect the cell or range you wish to convert before you use the shortcut.

This shortcut will convert any selected cell or range to the general format.
Ctrl + Shift + #Convert number to dateClick on the cell before using the shortcut. Your value must be numeric for this shortcut to work.
Ctrl + 1Open Format cells windowExcel triggers the Format cell window to appear when your use this shortcut.

You can use the format cells window to apply any formatting to your cell, including custom formatting.
Ctrl + Shift + LInsert FilterYou can apply this shortcut in the top-most cell of a range.

Adding a filter helps you to sort data that falls under the range.
Ctrl + Shift + !Add thousands and decimal separatorSelect the cell to use the shortcut. You can use this feature to make your data presentable.
Ctrl + BBold FormatSelect the text you wish to format as bold text then apply the shortcut. 
Ctrl + IItalics FormatHighlight the text you wish to apply the text formatting to then use the shortcut.
Ctrl + UUnderline FormatSelect the text you wish to underline then use the shortcut.
Alt + H + A + CCenter AlignmentExcel uses left alignment for texts and right alignment for numbers.

You can use this shortcut to center your value in the selected cells.
Alt + H + HFill cellSelect the cell you wish to fill and use the shortcut.

Excel will open a window where you can pick a fill color.
Alt + H + BApply borderClick on the cell you want to insert a border.

Excel will create a black border around your cell.
Ctrl + Alt + VPaste SpecialExcel will trigger the Paste special window when you use this shortcut.

You can choose how you want to paste your data.
Alt + O + DConditional FormattingSelect a cell/range before you use this shortcut.

While you can edit the cell location in the Conditional Formatting window, it is more convenient if you do it beforehand. 
Alt + W + V + GRemove GridlinesExcel will remove the vertical and horizontal lines that visibly separate each cell in the grid.
Alt + H + E + FClear FormattingSelect the cells with formatting and use this shortcut to remove all formatting.

Shortcuts for Data Entry

Data Entry Excel

Excel also offers shortcuts that help you enter values into your spreadsheet. These shortcuts range from using AI to fill in the rest of your data to shortcuts in creating charts.

ShortcutFunctionDescription
Ctrl + EFlash FillSelect the cell, most preferably the top cell of the column you wish to apply flash-fill.

If your data is following a noticeable pattern, Excel will automate data in the remaining cells.
Ctrl + KInsert hyperlinkExcel will trigger the Insert Hyperlink window.

You can specify the link and display text in the window.
Ctrl + ;Enter system dateExcel will paste the current system data in the selected cell when you enter this shortcut.
Ctrl + Shift + ;Insert system timeSelect a cell, then, use this shortcut to insert the current system time.
Ctrl + RDuplicate right cellExcel will paste data from the right cell.

Make sure there are no empty cells in between.
Ctrl + DDuplicate cell aboveExcel will replicate the data from the above cell.

Make sure the data you wish to replicate is directly above the cell you apply the shortcut in.
Ctrl + TInsert TableSelect a range and range to insert a table.
Alt + F1Create ChartExcel will insert an empty chart on the grid when you use this shortcut.

Right-click on the object to create changes.
Alt + N + VPivotTable WindowExcel will trigger the create PivotTable window.
Alt + D + PPivotTable WizardYou can use this shortcut to analyze your PivotTable.
Alt + H + E + CClear data onlyThis shortcut will remove the data in the cell.

Other entries such as formatting and conditional formatting will remain in the cell.
Alt + H + E + AClear allExcel will remove everything in the cell including data, formatting rules, and tables.

Data Analysis

Data Analysis Excel

If you’re reviewing somebody else’s work or you’re just analyzing some data, you can choose from several shortcuts to finish your work quicker.

ShortcutFunctionDescription
Ctrl + `Show formulaTo see all formulas applied in each cell.
F7Spell-checkExcel will display all words in the sheet that aren’t in the dictionary.
Ctrl + Shift + 0Select cells with commentsExcel will select the cells with comments.

This way you can read the extra bit of information the creator may have left for you.
Ctrl + ]Select cells with formulas referring to active cellsIf you want to check which formulas refer to an active cell in the spreadsheet, you can use this shortcut.

This way, when you’re making changes you can be sure not to move or remove certain values, avoiding the #REF! error.
Ctrl + FFind ToolExcel will open the find and replace window. If you want

Excel to locate a value and change it with different data, head to the Replace tab.
Ctrl + F3View all Named RangesExcel will open Name Manager where you can check all named ranges and their location.
Alt + =AutosumUse this formula on an empty cell next to your values to create a sum.

Keep the alignment of your values in mind before choosing the cell to apply Autosum in.

If your value is placed vertically, make sure you select an empty cell right under the range. Similarly, if your value is placed horizontally, select the cell next to where your range ends.
Ctrl + Shift + AInsert ArgumentUse this shortcut right after you enter a formula to generate the required arguments.
Shift + F3Insert Function WindowExcel will trigger the Insert Function window. This window is extremely helpful if you’re new to using functions.

Hello! I'm Asmi, and I've been writing professionally since 2020. I'm here to help you learn your way around Microsoft Office-based programs. Besides Office, I also write on technical fixes and general how-to(s). Apart from writing, I like giving back to the community by volunteering.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply