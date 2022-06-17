Best Exploration Games on PC

One of the best gaming experiences in exploring the vastness and the depth of the game’s universe and getting lost in it. The one world where the world is in our hands, where we can be the protagonist and become a part of the fictional world that is too real and vivid.

The exploration games are more immersive as these games let you move around the world and explore all the places. Unlike other games, this genre of games doesn’t restrict us to plot; rather, you can interact with other people, find different places, and offers re-playability.

So, if you want to get out of the real world and get into the fictional world where you can move around and enjoy the immersive gameplay, compelling storyline, and freedom, then I have prepared a list of the best exploration games.

Best Exploration Games

Sometimes real life may be mundane and flat boring. So, to trim your boredom and be refreshed, get into the world of exploration games and have a great time. That is why I have hand-picked the best exploration games for you. I hope you will enjoy the game.

Grand Theft Auto V

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Release Date: September 2013

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

In the topsy-turvy city of Los Santos, three so-called “heroes” are on the run as the bank-robbing went haywire. The trio of misfits now is entangled with the underworld, crime, entertainment, and various heist.

A street hustler, an aggressive sociopath, and a retired bank robber, all three playable character pulls off various dangerous heists and goes into the spiral of the crimes and drugs to survive in this unforgiving fiction city.

I was a little late to the party of GTA saga, but I was always wary of the fact that this game was going to be a thrill ride for me, and it was. With the world at your hand, you can go to every game corner. You can see the sunset on the beach, glare at the beautiful night star, and go on the ride in your amazing car.

I think Los Santos is the most visited and most loved city in the virtual world as there are many things and thousands of places to visit. And now, with the multiplayer option, you can co-op with your friends and explore the city, do some absurd stunts, and play mini-games.

I highly recommend this game who are searching for the best exploration game. With some stunning graphics, various transportations medium, and an amazing plot, this game will never bore you.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Release Date: October 2018

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Stadia

The plot of this game is up the chart, a little mix of western-noir, American history, and an amazing premise that entangles the protagonist on the rouge mission to bring the change.

The setup only was intriguing for me; I mean, an open-world game set in 1899 where the Wild West regime was coming to an end because of federal and government.

The Dutch Van der Linde’s notorious gang, including our main protagonist Arthur Morgan, tries to rob the bank to settle the issue, but their plan completely fails, so they need to run from the town. This caused internal conflicts in the gang, so our hero must choose what’s right for him.

This game really takes you back in time and lets you enjoy one of the most beautiful, stunning visuals. You can explore almost every part of the map with various transportations, but I would suggest riding a horse and venturing into the western town of Blackwater.

And you can play this game in first-person perspective and third-person perspective, which really enhances the gaming experience. The breathtaking cinematic graphics back up your exploration in the game, so you are not bored in this world. You can also go with the storyline and complete your game.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Release Date: May 2015

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

A fictional fantasy world based on Slavonic mythology full of magic, other worldly characters, dwarfs, witches, and dark power is a great set for the open world.

Without a doubt, The Witcher 3 does almost everything right to offer one of the most immersive gaming experiences you can ask for. Initially, I was captivated by the story, but as time went on, everything about this game kept me hooked until the end.

The graphics of this game is so amazing that sometimes I just paused the game and took a screenshot. And the RPG mechanics really enhances the game and gives the game a proper fantasy game aura. In addition, it’s hard to comprehend how big the world of ‘The Witcher’ is.

The world-building is so good that you completely forget about the deep and insidious world that lies in front of you, which is great for any open-world game.

Thus, I highly recommend that you go on the journey with the monster slayer, fondly known as a Witcher, to find his former apprentice before The Wild Hunt can capture her and destroy the world.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montrea

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: November 2020

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Now, let’s go back in the time and explore the world of kings and king slayers, Vikings, the gods, and demons. This game takes you to 8th century England chased by the battle and war.

Different kings with their rebellious armies want to capture the weak city and conquer England. While the war is raging, a rich land comes to the attention of many kings.

The adrenaline-rushing, blood-swelling action set pieces and the narration that is too deep and impactful is an amazing premise to this amazing exploration game. The way this game depicts 8th-century England is breathtaking, and I was completely awe-struck when we shifted from one city to another.

In this odyssey to conqueror the land, there are the different places to explore, to gaze at the world that is too far gone, and to find the world that is just too beautiful and too detailed to be missed.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: October 2021

Platform: Luna, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

In the beautiful yet chaotic world of Yara, our main protagonist is trapped by the ominous madman, and the players must guide the players in this open-world game full of action, thriller, and mystery.

Voice and portrayed Giancarlo Esposito, El Presidente is the sole dictator of this place and has been causing various riots and doing inhumane things. So, you play as guerilla fighter Dani Rojas to end his cruel dictatorship and set him free.

This game has alot of cities to explore and go into the deep world of Yara. Sometimes, you will get lost in the vastness of the game, and you need to open the map to navigate out. And, the online multiplayer option really gives up a partner in crime to explore this amazing game and go on a rampage against the goons and villains.

With the plethora of guns and ammunition, an open world to roam around and explore all the beautiful places. And the graphics design and cinematic perception of the world of Farcry are too eye smoothing and immersive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: September 2018

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

The first time I played this game, I felt so uplifted that I wanted to erase the memory and play it again and get the same feeling again. I believe this is one of the best games of the decade since it has almost all the elements that make a great game.

You play as a Spiderman who is struggling between being the perfect superhero and a simple bloke who is doing regular deeds for a living. As the story progresses, the villains come in our path, hassling us and causing various problems in the city.

The spectacular world of Spiderman is so vast and detailed that you feel the world is an endless enigmatic journey that offers a new experience at every corner of the game. And, web-swinging in the cinematic version of New York is one of the best things you can do in the comfort of your home.

And there is so much to explore in this city, and the amazing thing is you can explore the world as a Spiderman.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Release Date: February 2022

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2 is an open-world game full of zombies and dystopian settings and a plot full of mystery and thriller. Prepare yourself for an adrenaline rush! The world of Dying Light 2 is dynamic and living, constantly changing and evolving.

You will play as an infected person named Aiden Caldwell, who is traveling with the group Pilgrims to save the uninfected people, and he is also on a personal quest to find his lost sister. With the promising plot and entailing graphics, and amazing parkour mechanics, this game keeps you wanting more.

The game lets you explore the nightmarish city of Harran on foot or by vehicle and scavenge for supplies to help you survive. You will use your new powers to hunt down the undead when you are not exploring Harran’s sprawling city.

And you can parkour in the intricate places and explore the city full of Zombies and infected. I can assure you that you will have an amazing time playing this game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release Date: November 1982

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS, DOS, PC-98, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming

The ultra-realistic flight simulator lets players roam around the world, gazing at the beautiful skies, watching the tops of the mountains, flying above the Amazon forest, and exploring the world while piloting the plane.

This is one of the best exploration games that let us explore the beauty of our beautiful planets and land in the most beautiful place on earth.

When I first played this game, I was flabbergasted by the attention to detail, amazing landscape, and the night light reflected in the plane’s glass. And the flight I ever took was through the world’s most dangerous airport of the world which is Tenzing–Hillary Airport and flew across the white mountains of Nepal.

The feelings you get when you fly near the monumental buildings, the amazing landmarks, mountains, and the beautiful valleys are liberating and surreal. So, you need to try this amazing game and have the best time exploring the too beautiful world.

Far Cry New Dawn

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: February 2019

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Far Cry New Dawn is a first-person action game. It is a standalone sequel to Far Cry 5 that remasters the same map of Farcry 5 and makes it more appealing and brings great changes that enhance the open-world environment for players to explore the Far Cry world better.

The plot of this game is after the brutal ending of Farcry 5, which I will try my best not to spoil. The Far cry new dawn is set in fictional Hope County, Montana. And the world seems familiar yet different. Furthermore, there are many places to go and explore and play mini-game to further unlock the game’s map.

The post-apocalyptic world of the Far Cry New Dawn is one the most beautiful and haunting places. After the big event of Far cry 5, the nameless protagonist goes around different places assisting the survivors and fighting the Highwaymen.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, 505 Games (PC)

Release Date: November 2019

Platform: PlayStation 4 Microsoft Windows PlayStation 5

Helm by the Hollywood A-listers like Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Guillermo del Toro, this game is one of the most ambitious games ever. With amazing graphics, a mysterious plot, and cinematic gameplay, this might be the most awesome open-world game to get into.

The landmark in this game is intriguing and surreal that this game makes you wonder about the imagination and version of the creator to offer us the most immersive experience in the video game. The post-apocalyptic world is too vivid and absurd and gives us one of the most surreal gaming experiences.

Due to the absurd event called Death stranding, there are other worldly occurrences that disturb the people living in this fictional world. The rain becomes more dangerous here; when the raindrop touches any human, it starts to accelerate the aging process.

Eventually, swiping half of the human population. And the remained population has to seek shelter in the safe zone.

I hope you play this game. And I also recommend you to play the director’s cut.