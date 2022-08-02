Anime fighting games are all about extreme and flashy powers pumping adrenaline into the player’s body. Building your rage meter to execute an Ultra special attack to blast an opponent into the horizon is always satisfying to the core.

Creating chaos on screen while smashing buttons and making split-second attacks makes all the difference in a high-speed battle.

Best Fighting Anime Games of All Time

Just like any typical anime series where the main protagonist uses the power of friendship to rise victorious, you can use your power to beat down your friends. Here are the 30 Best Fighting Anime Games of All time and claim victory on superior skills.

Dragon Ball Fighterz

The game seamlessly blends fast-paced action combat with shell shade art style anime fight, an exhilarating experience the Franchise has to offer.

There is a great balance between twenty-four unique characters with their own special ultimates. What makes Dragon Ball FIghter Z so much fun to play is its simple mechanics of smashing combos and executing special moves. It’s become a challenging battle of a brawl when you are matched with a player with equal fighting skills.

You can play Story mode, Arcade mode, or just chill around the job by collecting loot boxes and stickers. Long-time Dragon Ball Z will love the story-driven plot that is hilariously charming. Challenging players can strive for greatness by playing arcade runs where AI can be brutally difficult. There is something for every player.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

With cinematic combats, Powerful Jutsus, and outrageous ultimates, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Strom 4 delivers a dashing fighting style that uniquely blends the third-person perspective combat with the typical fighting style genre.

Story mode-wise, you are caught between Shinobi and the world terrorist organization Akatsuki in The Fourth Great Ninja War. Campaign and adventure modes do not pack nearly as well as combat.

What is best about Ultimate Ninja Strom 4 is its over-the-top cinematics and team-based combat where you can switch between characters or perform team super Jutsu.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

A beautiful JRPG franchise turned into an action brawler that screams out anime-style taunts in glorious fighting mechanics.

The storyline is the follow-up to its predecessor with the same name except for the title Ultimax. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax amplifies the charm of its previous game with added gameplay modes such as Golden Arena mode, where you level up fighting through five dungeon tracks along with selected companions and shadow types for various characters.

With well-written storylines and great voice-over characters, P4 Arena Ultimax blends the fighting genre with visual novels, seamlessly creating memorable moments for Persona fans to cherish.

My Hero One’s Justice 2

With the satisfying combat and customizable characters, My hero One’s Justice 2 improves greatly upon player experience on fighting aesthetic and mechanics.

As most anime fighting games take the shaded shell approach, MHOJ2 also refined its flashy combat of shell-shaded art in a 3D battle arena.

My Hero, One’s Justice 2 follows the storyline of season 2 and season 3 of the My Hero Academia anime series that is displayed in comic-style still images. It’s basic but the real reason players enjoy it is its fighting machines ranging from light medium to unblockable attacks.

You can also use your partner’s special abilities, which is a nice touch that adds depth in a close fighting arena.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

The game is easy to pick up and play but really hard to master as it blends the classic JRPG battle system and adds a deep fighting mechanic that gets challenging yet equally rewarding during the learning phase of the fight.

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle might feel like its previous predecessor. The game brings out its charm by implementing Innovative tag mechanics where you can call out assistance to deal some damage or continue long combos.

The game consists of a universal attack pattern for every character with light, medium, and special combos. How you execute flawless combos to keep damaging opponent health depends on your skill in pulling them.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

From the classic charismatic anime with heaving-hitting dialogues and glorious poses, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle offers everything to JoJo’s fans in this godly powerful fighting game.

Taunting your opponent with outrageous action while posing in the middle of a fight while your Stands deliver a heavy blow to your opponent’s face, Brings back the memories of the anime series.

The visuals are stylized, matching the intro version of the series that demonstrates Hirohiko Araki’s art style, and the fight is balanced to keep grounded with less flashy moves and more dramatic tantrums.

Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax

With nineteen playable characters from the Dengeki Bunko manga series and thirty assist characters from different dimensions of the anime series, Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax provides players the freedom to fight characters on the go.

The game has easy-to-learn button combos, which welcomes newcomers to the Fighting Climax but has complex fighting machines for challenging veterans.

Pokkén Tournament DX

The Pokemon game has taken a break from turn-based combat and delivers something entirely fresh to Pokemon fans. Pokken Tournament is the beautiful blend of pokemon characters combined with Tekken gameplay mechanics with added effects and flashy moves.

With the inclusion of new characters, improved modes, additional supports, brand new balance changes, and even a few moves to existing characters, it feels perfectly fresh!

Guilty Gear Strive

Long-time Guilty Gear fans will be amazed by how much content Guilty Gear Strive packs up into its game. Accumulating all the previous game’s best parts and incorporating them together to bring out the pinnacle of players’ experience makes Guilty Gear Strive great in its story mode campaign.

Guilty Gear Strive has also made minor gameplay adjustments, making complex combos into smooth attacks. This adjustment keeps beginners on their edge, while pro players can learn new combos to execute attacks.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One of the greatest franchises in the history of anime, with millions of fans worldwide. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 sets you on a journey from the very beginning summing up nine hundred episodes into one epic game. You can choose various characters in a Musou warrior style where you fight hordes of enemies all at once.

Staying true to its shell-shaded visual aesthetic while upgrading the graphical aspects, fighting fluently, and using special attacks of One Piece characters has become such a great experience. This is a sweet treat for hardcore One Piece lovers out there.

Under Night In-Birth

Under Night In-Birth packs a lot of content, including accessible combos, a ground grid, and thoughtful tutorial lessons. One good thing about Night In-Birth is how easy it is to switch between combos because it is really easy since almost anything can be canceled into anything else.

If you want to try out something new to pick up and play, Under Night In-Birth is the excitement of fighting games without the hassle of learning combos and supers.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

With its epic cinematics that is completely revamped in 3D graphics and a storyline that tells the tale of Naruto, Ultimate Ninja Strom 3 delivers more than enough for Naruto fans.

With over ninety different playable characters and thirty-eight additional costumes, players can fight and view every ultimate and super performance that ranges from extravagant cinematic cuts to effective attacks.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai

Released on November 2, 2002, for Playstation 2, GameCube, and Xbox 360, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai was the first game to revolutionize the Dragon Ball Z fighting game with awesome fighting combat with both a mix of 2.5D environment and shell-shaded characters.

Players were able to choose from the roster of eleven playable characters, each with different abilities, although they all have the same fighting styles for the simplicity of the gameplay.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Just like Naruto Ultimate Ninja Strom 3 upgraded its gameplay from 2.5D to a fully 3D fighting game, Dragon Ball Z also took the initiative and made the beloved Franchise and completely changed the fighting mechanics for a full-blown 3D fighting game.

Not only can you fly around the open arena surrounded by the invisible wall, but it also features a roster of hundred and sixty-one playable characters. Other features include battle Replay, night and day stages, and so on. The game has so much new content that the player has to experience by playing the grand fighting game of all time.

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja 5

If you are overwhelmed by Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 epic cinematics, 3D arena combat heavy assist, and want to go back to a simpler way of fighting: that 2.5D version of the PlayStation era, then Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja 5 will deliver the pleasure of simple button smashing combat to pull of counter, super and ultimate.

By no means it’s revolutionary, but its spectacular presentation of player ultimates turning into cinematics between fights is always amazing. Playing Ultimate Ninja 5 with the same skill opponent creates intense action of counter and landing that perfect ultimately.

The King of Fighters XIII

Take part in the ultimate tournament of King of Fighters, Where you can choose a team of three characters from the roster of 36 characters and fight your way towards victory.

The game encourages players to use different tactics because the game is complex with intricate combos and mastering leads you to not only success but also an extreme sense of satisfaction like unlocking an achievement within the game.

Its challenging gameplay rewards players who are patient enough to learn to rinse and repeat to pull off awesome combos.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3

By retaining all the important aspects of its previous predecessor and adding new fun mechanics, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 has overcome the challenges of anime fighting games with simple mechanics and flashy action that outcry the fundamental powers of the Dragon Ball franchise.

Although the game focuses on simple mechanics for an awesome gameplay experience, the game challenges players with precise timing combat, which, if done right, can turn into an advantage during the beat-down levels. With enhanced graphics, the game is crisper and popping visuals creating a more immersive experience.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

A 2D anime fighting game brings out the latest edition of Melty Blood with all the Melty Blood Archives contents.

The game is based on the renowned anime “Tsukihime – A piece of blue glass moon” and recreates the story events in an exciting brawling battle. With new stories to play and characters to unlock, Melty Blood: Type Lumina delivers fluent action in updated HD graphics.

JUMP FORCE

All your favorite anime characters are in one place! How awesome is that? Jump Force is the sequel to J-Stars Victory Vs. many anime fans overlooked that, so to make it even better, Bandai Namco took the risk to create a high-speed action anime fighting game, that is Jump Force.

Jump Force took the initiative to make the game not only visually pleasing with high-quality graphics but also allowed players to create their own characters that later helped the team of heroes to accomplish enemies.

Dead or Alive 6

Dead or alive 6 takes a lot of inspiration from Tekken and spices things up with its seductive costumes and great fidget physics.

True competitive action in a fast-paced 3D fighting arena, the team of Koei Tecmo Games has done an outstanding job by giving players to choose from thirty-one different characters, each with their own storyline that is revealed in cinematic cutscenes.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

Pirate Warriors pretty much plays as a dynasty warrior because both games are created by the same team Omega Force.

With over thirty-seven playable characters, including Shanks, Sabo, Doflamingo, and Fujitora, the game becomes incredibly fun, wiping around a large number of enemies with special moves. If you are a fan of One piece or Dynasty warrior, you should definitely play Pirate Warriors 3.

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

The game is an amalgamation of different characters from various anime franchises brewing against one another in a hub world of Nitroplus Blaster. Although the story is light with the arcade-style interface, dialogues are portrayed through visual novels that keep the progression of the story.

It’s simple to learn combat and customizable characters make the game easy to pick up and play with different characters’ abilities.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

Demon Slayer takes us back to the story where Tanjiro faces demons in order to turn her sister back from becoming a demon to a human. The story might be slow and boring, but the fighting aspect of Demon Slayer gives a perfect presentation of powerful foes and friends.

You can pull off awesome moves you saw in anime and also new ones from various different characters. Play online to test your fighting skills and become the best demon slayer.

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

The story is complex and confusing at the time, but how Chrono Phantasma weaves the complex story with awesome fighting makes the game much more meaningful.

With over twenty-eight playable characters, the game offers a deep combat system that is easy to pick up but challenging to master.

With precise timing control and learning, move sets for perfect combo execution. BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma offers endless hours of fun both for newcomers and veterans alike.

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Granblue Fantasy Versus is another new addition to fan-favorite fighting games, and it is awesome. Unlike other anime fighting games where visuals are bombarded with special effects and cool moves, Granblue Fantasy Versus keeps it real with small yet complex amounts of combos and special attacks.

There are moves like street fighter where the player has to perfectly implicate complex button smashing to execute satisfying combos, but also one button automation where the player can perform light, medium, and heavy attacks with one button.

Tekken 7

As the latest game in the Tekken series, Tekken 7 offers varieties of new customization, colorful characters, and polished martial art combat but also welcomes new players with its simple button-mashing combos.

Get ready for the Iron Fist tournament and dwell in a long-running family business that has a history of chaos and destruction.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball fans finally got the game they wanted for so long. Dragon Ball Xenoverse takes the best idea of previous games and perfects them to its core. Not only fighting but story progression and the online lobby has been crafted to better suit the updated graphics and fan service.

Veteran players can master the combos of characters to perform sweet finishes, and beginner players can enjoy the game by smashing buttons. Flying around the open world of a hub city and fighting through tough opponents is a dream come true for DBZ fans.

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars looks overly complicated but plays extremely simple with button smashing to perform complex moves. With over twenty-six playable characters, the game never feels less because all the characters have over-the-top action that fills the whole screen with ultra effects, huge mechs, and colorful explosions.

TVC Ultimate All-Star is an absolute blast for players who want to enjoy the sheer amount of fighting with friends.

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R

The game’s complex combat has been fine-tuned to match the intricate combos with simple attack buttons. Accent Core Plus R consists of twenty-five characters that include Core Plus R characters too.

You can now experience the ultimate battle action of all the previous Guilty Gear games in one single fighting game. With over five game modes, players can choose their favorite character and play in their style.

One Piece: Burning Blood

It’s weird and wacky, but that’s the beauty of Burning Blood. Unlike the pirate warrior series, where you have to defeat hordes of enemies, Burning Blood sets you up with 1v1 with an opponent where you release your vigor with bizarre yet brilliant attacks.

One-piece fans can get familiar with ridiculous moves similar to anime series, and those who never heard of One piece will also enjoy pulling off such ultimates to see opponents fly.