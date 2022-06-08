11 Best Fighting Games on Steam

Some people enjoy the challenge of trying to master complex combos and strategies, while others simply enjoy the feeling of virtual violence. For many people, fighting games are a way to relax and unwind after a long day.

Fighting games are just so much fun as they tend to bring in a sense of victory. The best fighting games on Steam are those that offer a challenging and engaging experience, while also providing a sense of community and connection with other players.

From fast-paced and frenetic action games to more strategic and methodical ones, there is something for everyone on this list. Here are our top eleven picks:

Best Fighting Games

Mortal Kombat 11



Developer: NetherRealm Studios, Shiver Entertainment, QLOC

NetherRealm Studios, Shiver Entertainment, QLOC Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 23, 2019

April 23, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Mortal Kombat 11 is a fighting game in which two players fight against each other using a variety of attacks, including special moves that can be executed by inputting specific button sequences.

The game features a roster of new and returning Mortal Kombat characters, including Scorpion, Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, and more.

Mortal Kombat 11 also introduces a new custom character variation system, which allows players to customize their characters’ move sets, outfits, and equipment.

The story of Mortal Kombat 11 picks up after the events of Mortal Kombat X. The game’s main protagonist is Liu Kang, who has been resurrected by the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung.

Shang Tsung has taken control of the Mortal Kombat tournament in order to harness the power of the Kamidogu, which are powerful relics that can grant immense power. Liu Kang must now stop Shang Tsung and his allies from obtaining the Kamidogu and prevent them from enslaving the Earthrealm.

Mortal Kombat 11 is a 2.5D fighting game, similar to previous installments in the series. The game is played using a six-button control scheme; three buttons are used for attacks, one is used for a character’s special move, one is used for a block, and one is used for a throw.

Players can also use the environment to their advantage, by performing environmental attacks, or by breaking through walls to access new areas.

Mortal Kombat 11 features a roster of over 25 playable characters. The roster includes returning favorites such as Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Sonya Blade, as well as new characters such as the Kollector, Geras, and Cetrion. Each character has its own unique set of moves and special abilities.

Street Fighter V



Developer: Capcom, Dimps

Capcom, Dimps Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: February 16, 2016

February 16, 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Arcade

The next generation of Street Fighter is upon us with Street Fighter V! This arcade classic has been a fan favorite for decades, and now it’s back and better than ever. With new features, improved gameplay, and stunning graphics, Street Fighter V is the definitive Street Fighter experience.

One of the most significant changes in Street Fighter V is the introduction of the V-Gauge. This new meter allows players to build up energy and unleash powerful V-Skills and V-Triggers. V-Skills are unique abilities that each character can use, while V-Triggers are powerful attacks that can be unleashed when the V-Gauge is full.

There are also new gameplay mechanics, such as the Crush Counter and EX Gauge. The Crush Counter allows players to counter an opponent’s attack and deal extra damage. The EX Gauge is a new resource that allows players to use more powerful versions of their special attacks.

In addition to the new gameplay mechanics, Street Fighter V also features a roster of new and returning characters. Among the new characters are Rashid, Necalli, and Charlie Nash. Returning characters include Ryu, Chun-Li, and M. Bison.

Moreover, Street Fighter V features an expansive Story Mode. This mode follows the events of Street Fighter IV and reveals new details about the game’s characters. In addition to the Story Mode, Street Fighter V also features an Arcade Mode, Training Mode, and Versus Mode.

Street Fighter V is the latest installment in the long-running Street Fighter franchise. With new gameplay mechanics, returning and new characters, and an expansive Story Mode, Street Fighter V is the definitive Street Fighter experience.

Tekken 7



Developer: Bandai Namco Games

Bandai Namco Games Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Bandai Namco Games Release Date: July 31, 2015

July 31, 2015 Platform: Xbox One, Arcade, PlayStation 4, Windows PC

Tekken 7 is the ninth installment in the Tekken series, and the first to make use of the Unreal Engine 4 game engine.

The plot of Tekken 7 revolves around the end of the Mishima Clan feud and focuses on the characters Kazuya Mishima and Heihachi Mishima. The game also introduces several new elements, such as Rage Arts and Power Crush.

The game was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in June 2017. An updated version of the game, titled Tekken 7: Fated Retribution, was released in Japan in July 2016 and features an expanded roster of characters and new story elements.

Tekken 7 received generally positive reviews from critics, with many praising the game’s graphics, gameplay, and characters. However, the game’s single-player content was criticized for being lacking.

The game sold over three million copies worldwide by the end of 2017.

Tekken 7 is a fighting game in which two players fight using a variety of punches, kicks, and other attacks. The game also features a number of special moves that can be performed by inputting specific button sequences.

The game features a number of different modes, including an Arcade Mode, a Story Mode, and an Online Mode.

In the Arcade Mode, players can compete against each other in a number of different stages. The Story Mode is a single-player mode that follows the events of the Mishima Clan feud. The Online Mode allows players to compete against each other online.

Tekken 7 also features a number of new gameplay elements, such as Rage Arts and Power Crush.

Dragon Ball FighterZ



Developer: ARC System Works

ARC System Works Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Bandai Namco Games Release Date: January 26, 2016

January 26, 2016 Platform: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Immediately after its release, Dragon Ball FighterZ had taken the fighting game community by storm. It’s one of the most accessible and exciting games in the genre, and it’s already spawned a competitive scene that’s rivaling that of the likes of Street Fighter and Tekken.

But what is it that makes Dragon Ball FighterZ so special? Let’s take a look at the game’s mechanics, roster, and story mode to find out.

The first thing that stands out about Dragon Ball FighterZ is its visuals. The game is gorgeous, and it runs at a smooth 60 frames per second. It’s clear that a lot of care and attention went into making the game look as faithful to the source material as possible.

The game’s art style is faithful to the look of the Dragon Ball anime, and the character models are some of the best-looking I’ve ever seen in a fighting game. Each character has a unique and distinct look, and they all look like they stepped right out of the anime.

The game’s roster is comprised of 23 characters, each with its own unique move set and playstyle. The roster is fairly well-rounded, with a good mix of close-range fighters, long-range fighters, and grapplers.

There are also a handful of assist characters that can be called in to help you in battle. These assist characters can be swapped out at any time, and they each have their own unique move that can help turn the tide of battle.

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s combat is fast-paced and action-packed. The game uses a 3vs3 format, and each round is decided by either killing all three of the enemy team’s fighters, or having the most health remaining when the timer runs out.

Each character has a unique move set, and they can all be combos together to create some impressive-looking and devastatingly effective combos. The game also has a unique meter system that allows you to charge up your Ki to unleash powerful ultimate attacks.

Soulcalibur VI



Developer: Project Soul

Project Soul Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Bandai Namco Games Release Date: October 19, 2018

October 19, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Soulcalibur VI is the first game in the series to be released on eighth-generation consoles. The game was released on October 19, 2018, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game is set in the 16th century and introduces a new character to the series, Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. The game’s story mode is titled “Soul Chronicle” and revolves around the events of the first Soulcalibur game.

Additionally, Soulcalibur VI features the return of fan-favorite characters like Mitsurugi and Ivy, as well as new characters like Geralt from the Witcher series. Besides that, Soulcalibur VI features a brand new game engine that allows for incredibly detailed graphics and smooth gameplay.

The game received generally positive reviews from critics, who praised the game’s mechanics, characters, and story while criticizing its online mode.

Soulcalibur VI is a 3D weapon-based fighting game developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the seventh main installment in the Soulcalibur series and was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 19, 2018.

Fighting EX Layer



Developer: Arika

Arika Publisher: Arika

Arika Release Date: June 28, 2018

June 28, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows

The game was first announced in April 2017 and was released for the PlayStation 4 on June 28, 2018. The game received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its mechanics and gameplay but criticized its lack of content.

The game starts with a quick tutorial on the basic controls which is followed by the character select screen. There are 13 playable characters to choose from, each with its own unique moveset and fighting style. Once a character is chosen, the player is taken to the stage select screen. There are eight stages to choose from, each with its own unique layout and hazards.

The objective of the game is to deplete the health bar of the opponent. This is done by landing successful hits with the character’s moves. Each character has a unique moveset consisting of punches, kicks, and special moves. Special moves are usually more powerful than regular moves and can be performed by inputting specific button combinations.

Once a stage is chosen, the match begins. The first player to land a successful hit on the other wins the round. The winner of the round is determined by a best of two out of three matches. The first player to win two rounds wins the match.

At the end of the match, the player is given a score based on their performance. The score is used to determine the player’s rank, which is displayed on the leaderboard.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2



Developer: ARC System Works

ARC System Works Publisher: ARC System Works

ARC System Works Release Date: May 26, 2017

May 26, 2017 Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

In Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, the gameplay has been refined and new features have been added to create the ultimate Guilty Gear experience. The biggest change is the addition of Baiken, a new character who uses a powerful blade and a giant mechanical arm. She joins the cast of returning fan favorites like Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, and May.

The first thing that stands out in Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is the amazing visuals. The game looks like an anime come to life, with beautiful 2D animations and stunning 3D backgrounds. The fighting is fast and fluid, and the game’s mechanics are easy to pick up but difficult to master.

The storyline is complex and engaging, and the characters are all unique and interesting. The game has a great sense of humor, and the voice acting is top-notch.

The online multiplayer is robust and competitive, and there’s a huge amount of replay value. Overall, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is an excellent fighting game and one of the best in the series.

The controls have been tweaked to make the game more accessible to newcomers, and the tutorial mode has been expanded. The story mode has also been fleshed out, with new interactions and cutscenes between the characters.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is the perfect game for fans of fast-paced, technical fighting games. The gameplay is tight and the characters are unique and interesting. The story mode is a great way to learn about the characters and the world they inhabit. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned veteran, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 is a must-play.

The King of Fighters XIV



Developer: SNK

SNK Publisher: Atlus, SNK Playmore

Atlus, SNK Playmore Release Date: August 23, 2016

August 23, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows, Arcade

The King of Fighters XIV is the first mainline entry in the series since 2009’s The King of Fighters XII, as well as the first traditional entry since The King of Fighters XI in 2005. The game introduces a number of new gameplay mechanics, while also returning to the series’ three-on-three team battle format.

The plot of The King of Fighters XIV takes place a year after the events of the previous game, The King of Fighters XIII. It centers around the new King of Fighters tournament that is being hosted by Antonov, the president of a powerful international corporation. The game’s roster is composed of 50 characters, with 31 of them being new to the series.

The game features 3D graphics and animations and is set in the fictional city of Southtown, and follows the story of a group of fighters who are vying for the title of “The King of Fighters”. The game features a variety of game modes, including a story mode, an arcade mode, and a training mode. The game also features online multiplayer capabilities.

The King of Fighters XIV received generally positive reviews from critics. While its graphics and roster were praised, its gameplay and overall presentation were criticized. The game was a commercial success, selling over one million copies worldwide.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate



Developer: Bandai Namco Games, Sora Ltd.

Bandai Namco Games, Sora Ltd. Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: December 7, 2018

December 7, 2018 Platform: December 7, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth installment in the Super Smash Bros series and was developed by Sora Ltd. and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. The game features 103 stages and 74 playable fighters, the largest roster of any Super Smash Bros. game.

The game’s mechanics and gameplay are similar to previous games in the series, with some new additions and changes. One of the new additions is the inclusion of a new item called the Spirit Bomb and the Deku Nut. The Deku Nut can be used to stun opponents, and the Spirit Bomb can be used to recover health.

The game also features a new mode called “For Fun” mode, which allows players to play with any ruleset they want, and a “For Glory” mode, which is a more competitive mode that only allows for 1-on-1 and 2-on-2 matches with no items.

In addition to that, the game features a new mode called “World of Light”, which is a story-based mode where players must fight their way through an army of evil spirits.

The game has been well-received by critics, with many praising the game’s large roster, stage selection, and gameplay. Some criticism has been directed at the game’s online mode, which has been plagued by connection issues and lag.

Overall, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a fun and enjoyable game that is sure to please fans of the series.

Samurai Shodown



Developer: SNK Corporation

SNK Corporation Publisher: SNK Corporation, Athlon Games

SNK Corporation, Athlon Games Release Date: June 25, 2019

June 25, 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Stadia, Xbox SeriesX|S

It seems like only yesterday that SNK released the eleventh mainline entry in their Samurai Shodown series. Samurai Shodown (2019) brought the weapon-based fighter back to its roots, eschewing the 3D graphics of its predecessors for a return to a more traditional 2D look.

The result was a stunning game that managed to recapture the series’ former glory.

And yet, here we are only a year later, with a brand new Samurai Shodown already on the horizon. Samurai Shodown (2020), which is currently in development for an unspecified release window, looks to build on the strong foundation laid by its predecessor.

You take on the role of a skilled samurai warrior in this game and must use your blade to defeat a variety of opponents. The game is set in feudal Japan, and you must battle your way through a variety of stages, using your samurai skills to defeat your enemies.

The game is very fast-paced and you must be quick and decisive in your attacks in order to defeat your opponents. There is a great sense of satisfaction in slicing through your enemies with your sword, and the game is very addictive.

In addition, the game will also feature a new “Ring Out” mechanic, which will allow players to force their opponents out of the ring if they deal enough damage. This should add an additional layer of strategy to the already deep combat system.

Injustice: Gods Among Us



Developer: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 16, 2013

April 16, 2013 Platform: te: April 16, 2013 Platforms: PlayStation 3, Wii U, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

Injustice: Gods Among Us is a fighting game in which players control one of several DC Comics superheroes or villains. They battle against each other in one-on-one combat, using a variety of moves and special abilities. The game is set in an alternate universe where Superman has become a tyrannical ruler, and the remaining heroes must band together to stop him.

The game’s story mode is divided into chapters, each of which follows a different character. The first chapter is set during the Regime’s rule and follows Batman as he assembles a team of heroes to overthrow Superman.

The second chapter is set in the present day and follows the efforts of the Insurgency (led by Batman) to restore justice to the world. The third chapter is set in the future and follows the efforts of the Justice League (led by Superman) to stop a new threat.

The story of Injustice: Gods Among Us takes place in an alternate universe where Superman has become a tyrannical ruler after the Joker tricks him into killing Lois Lane and destroying Metropolis. This sets off a chain of events that leads to a war between the heroes and villains of the DC Universe.

he game’s roster includes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Harley Quinn, and Green Lantern, among others.

The game received positive reviews, with praise for its story, characters, graphics, and gameplay. It was nominated for several awards, including “Best Fighting Game” at The Game Awards 2013.