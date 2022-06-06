Top 10 Best Fighting Games of All Time 

Nothing is delightfully satisfying than to beat your friends down in the brawling match of action-packed combat. You can’t do it in real life, but you can in fighting games where you can kick your friends’ teeth out during combat.

That’s what best fighting games are for. Compete against friends and have fun beating each other out.

I will provide you with the ten best fighting games you can play with friends and families. You can select one from the list of games or play everyone to see what tickles your fancy.

Best fighting games of all time.

From Victorious excitement to going all rage mode on opponent players, you will enjoy kicking and punching your friend to knock them out to perfection. You can also play on single player arcade mode where you can sharp your skill for upcoming competition with your rival ones.

Skullgirls

Developer: Reverge Labs

Reverge Labs Publisher: Autumn Games

Autumn Games Release Date: April 10, 2012

April 10, 2012 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows, Arcade, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Linux, OS X, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

With so many charming characters and a unique tag battle play style, you will be hooked for hours. Play among eight different female characters, each with a unique combo and attacks.

The gameplay mechanic is like classic fighting games; buttons are simplified to light, medium to heavy. Although they are simple, applying them in combat is equally difficult. Even the easy difficulty mode gets hard for newcomers.

Voice acting and soundtrack in Skullgirls give their own personal flavor as each person’s dialogue is crafted out perfectly for the game’s tone. Skull girl’s beautiful 2d animation and narration make this game stand out from other fighting games regardless of its less number of characters.

Street fighter ex2+

Developer: Akira

Akira Publisher: Capcom, PlayStation

Capcom, PlayStation Release Date: December 24 1999

December 24 1999 Platform: Arcade, PlayStation

Arcade, PlayStation Genre: Fighting

Streetfighter ex2 plus brings back the nostalgia of arcade game parlors where people used to smash buttons. Now you can play in the comfort of your own home. This game pays homage to street fighter ex2 and upgrades its fighting mechanic.

Moves are simple and flashy, Successfully applying all three super will give you a sweet sense of satisfaction. Timing ultimate and breaking through opponent attacks makes street fighters a pleasure to play.

Soulcalibur 6

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios, Dimps Corporation

Bandai Namco Studios, Dimps Corporation Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: October 19, 2018

October 19, 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre: Fighting

Soul Calibur six takes the previous predecessor and gives massive improvements on its mechanics along with new ones. Just like any other fighting game, it has Arcade, training, and online modes. What’s unique about Soul Calibur six is that it introduces two different modes with RPG elements.

Libra of the soul provides you with a storyline, leveling up and buying gears along with a mission to complete. Its two new mechanics are reversal, which works like rock paper and scissors, and another one is caller soul charge, where you deal more damage to your foe.

Soul Calibur 6 crisp weapon combat styles and each player’s unique attack will have you craving for more. They have got Grealt of Revia from the Witcher too.

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja storm 4

Developer: CyberConnect2

CyberConnect2 Publisher: Namco-Bandai

Namco-Bandai Release Date: February 09, 2016

February 09, 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Naruto’s deep fighting mechanic is different from any other fighting game. Its fast-paced combat with gorgeous visuals is what keeps me playing more. You can perform an attack with only one button, but there are other mechanics such as chakra charge, throwing projectiles at enemies, and the ultimate button that makes fighting complex.

You can also switch in and out other characters performing unique combos. You can unlock several characters on story mode, which later you can select and play on arcade mode. Progressing through games feels like playing interactive anime.

Tekken 7

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Bandai Namco Studios Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: March 18, 2015

March 18, 2015 Platform: Arcade, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Enter the king of iron fist tournament and beat your opponent to unlock the stories of each character. Its colorful characters and mix and match combat made me want to learn more combos. It’s comfortable to play with its three-dimensional stage where you can move sideways to dodge enemies’ attacks.

Now with more health points, you can beat your opponent against the wall and keep them there, although it demands you to learn skillful combos. Customizing characters is ridiculous, sometimes breaking the tone of a serious cut scene but adding a new dimension to visuals.

You can go all wild with fashionable pieces and experiment with different attire matches. Playing with friends while bricks on your head creates a unique sense of fun during a fight.

Mortal Kombat 11

Developer: NetherRealm Studios, QLOC S.A.(Steam), Shiver Entertainment(Switch)

NetherRealm Studios, QLOC S.A.(Steam), Shiver Entertainment(Switch) Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 23, 2019

April 23, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

It’s vicious, it’s bloody, it’s ridiculous, and it’s awesome. Break your opponent’s bones with crushing blows and rip them apart with fatality. Mortal Kombat deals heavily with violence, but that’s where all the bloody fun is.

The Player mechanic is toned down to a slower pace by removing the run mechanically, but it has upgraded other fighting mechanics, resulting in balanced gameplay.

Playing aggressive won’t be enough in this new franchise. Players need to play smart and focus on attacks. However, a new mechanic allows players to perform fatal blows when their health is thirty or below.

Mortal combat has introduced gore and violence in a game to a new level, improving every aspect of its fighting mechanic. Its polished animation of fatality feels, like a scene straight out of a cinematic movie. It’s that awesome.

Marvel VS. Capcom 3

Developer: Capcom, Eighting

Capcom, Eighting Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: February 15, 2011

February 15, 2011 Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Play as colorful characters in this flashy combat of Marvel vs. Capcom. As the name speaks itself, you are presented with 36 different characters from the marvel universe battling against Capcom.

Its bright and colorful characters bombard the screen with ultimate moves. If you are a hardcore player, you will spend hours mastering every character because each has unique super moves and hyper combos.

The King of Fighter 14

Developer: SNK

SNK Publisher: SNK, Atlus USA, Deep Silver

SNK, Atlus USA, Deep Silver Release Date: August 23, 2016

August 23, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Arcade

The game has a complex mechanic that demands players to smash buttons precisely. Each character’s moves and combinations are complex and require a button combination that sometimes feels unusual. It’s a kind of game that challenges each round.

However, playing with friends is fun when you both smash buttons and try to land combos. It requires patients and focus to fully emerge but once hooked, you will be hitting every note flawlessly.

Injustice 2

Developer: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: May 11, 2017

May 11, 2017 Platform: Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

The second installment to Injustice: Gods among us, Injustice 2, improves in every aspect of the previous franchise. Its balance combat system allows you to deal environmental damage and combos that sometimes rise to 64 hits.

Its combats mechanics are somewhat difficult to pick up but give players sheer joy once mastered and executed perfectly.

What’s best in Injustice 2 is its multiverse mode, where you can level up your fighter, earn and equip stats boost items that will later help you in progression mode. DC has made an astounding game, gathering heroes from its universe to battle with one another. It’s an absolute treat to beat your friends with DC heroes.

Super Smash, Bros Ultimate.

Developer: HAL Laboratory, Sora Ltd, Game Arts, Bandai Namco Studios

HAL Laboratory, Sora Ltd, Game Arts, Bandai Namco Studios Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: December 7, 2018

December 7, 2018 Platform: Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS

Get ready for an intense workout because Super smash bros have made 8 player battle in one arena possible. Fighting against 7 different players in one single arena is maddening.

With its ever-changing dynamic levels and varieties of customization to characters, you will feel the intensity of battle as the stage change and shift into different levels.

Nintendo gives players a heartwarming nostalgia by bringing back characters from twenty years. You can play as Pikachu, Mario, Sonic, and various iconic characters. The game also has an amazing combat mechanic that is balanced even in the absolute chaos of an eight-player brawler.