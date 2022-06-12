Best Football Games You Can Play Online/Offline

Football is the most adored sport in the world. Every corner of the world watches football and enjoys it. With the number of football audiences increasing, the number of players on their phones, consoles, and computers is also increasing.

The best and most reliable sports-based video games are very hard to find as there are millions of games available on the internet. Nowadays, with perfect marketing, every game looks great until you play it firsthand. The football game is no exception!

So, regarding all the facets that make an exciting, enthralling, and full-on entertaining football game, I have prepared a list of the best football games.

Best Football Games

Most of the players immediately jump into the newest rendition of FIFA without regarding any other option to choose. So, in this list, I have hand-picked the games that are best in football games along with the FIFA games.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2008

Developer: Konami

Konami Publisher: Konami

Konami Release Date: October 25, 2007

October 25, 2007 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, Xbox 360, Wii, Nintendo DS, Mobile phone

I still remember the banter between my cousins and me whenever we play this game. We used to spend all day on the sofa playing this game. Developed by Konami, PES 2008 is one of the best games I have ever played.

Featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Owen, this game won me instantly. The graphics, player movements, and ball dynamics are amazing and still hold up despite being almost twelve years old. Sometimes you get so invested that you forget you are playing video games.

There are various features to play according to your mode; you can play long, tiring but worthy Master League. Basically, you need to choose any football team from the game and lead them to glory. Moreover, You can just call your friends and play multiplayer and have the best time of your life.

The gameplay compliments which can play possession-based football and calm and composed tackle. And the cinematic shoot when you score screamers or volley is too beautiful and surreal.

I highly suggest this game to anyone wondering which football game to pick. You will have a wonderful journey in Master League.

Soccer Manager 2022

Developer: Invincibles Studio Ltd

Invincibles Studio Ltd Publisher: Invincibles Studio Ltd

Invincibles Studio Ltd Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: Andriod, iOS, Windows

This is the new exciting rendition of Soccer Manager, where you can manage your team, manage your in-game tactics, and lead your team to victory. I have just started the journey of Soccer Manager, which is sometimes rewarding and sometimes troublesome. This game is very rewarding if you have a fundamental knowledge of Football.

Soccer Manager paves a firm ground in your venture into understanding the core of football. You will understand how the football club works and how to maximize the team’s performance. Moreover, as this game lets you in the shoes of a manager, you are supposed to buy the players from various leagues, upgrade the players from your club’s academy, and sell your players for the right values.

The new and improved UI and the game simulation make this game worth a try. And the way the games give complete responsibilities to make your team better is a learning experience for any football enthusiasts.

Please don’t shrug it off as the complete riff-off of Football Manager, as this game offers so much about football and its background. Do play this game.

Dream League Soccer 2022

Developer: First Touch Games

First Touch Games Publisher: First Touch Games

First Touch Games Release Date: December 2021

December 2021 Platform: iOS, Android

Dream League Soccer 2022 is one of the most exciting and amazing games ever graced on the mobile platform. The graphics, player movement, and the referee’s decisions are the best among mobile games. So, I wish to play this game on consoles or PCs soon.

With the new technological advancement, this game is improving with each update. The player modules are astonishing and almost real to life, the ball mechanics are amazing, and the additional skill movements and showboating are fresh, which makes this game an amazing game to deep dive into.

The first few matches may be tough for you as you have to win games and go on a journey of making the best team possible. There are almost four thousand players to choose from and make your team, but you must have patience and improve your gameplay in this process.

If you want to play an amazing football game on Mobile, then you must play this game. It is totally worth your time.

ROCKET LEAGUE

Developer: Psyonix

Psyonix Publisher: Psyonix

Psyonix Release Date: July 2015

July 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Have you ever wondered what it looks like when a racing car bicycle-kick the giant football? Then just put down this thought and get the Rocket League and do it yourself. It sounds a little weird, but this game pulls off one of the best gaming experiences.

In the futuristic playing area, there is an arcade-type football match, and the catch is you play as racing cars, not human players. This game blends two sports and provides one of the most exciting gaming experiences.

There are eight racing cars on each team; you must score in the opponent’s goal post and win the game. And there are various modes to play. You can play online multiplayer, or you can play single players. Furthermore, you can co-op with your friends or family on the local host, and you can also play multiplayer on the same device.

With an enthralling visual, physic mechanics, and a new twist in this genre, this is one of the exciting football games to play and have great times.

eFootball 2022

Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment Publisher: Konami

Konami Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS

This is one of the exciting games in the grand series of Pro Evolution Soccer. The fresh rebranding, the new mechanics, and amazing graphics compel us to play this amazing football game.

And the soul of this game, Master League, has returned to its best form. Now, you can choose the perfect team from the plethora of teams and lead them to victory. For single-player mode, Master League is one of the best features to get into, as you can play the whole season, play championship matches, and have friendly matches.

Initially, this game had various bugs but this game returned with the various updates and patches. Now, the gameplay is smooth, the player movement is smooth, and the free kicks and penalty mechanic is amazing in this game.

If you are a hardcore fan of PES, then you must try this game, and if you are not, then you definitely try this game for the fresh game mechanics and gameplay.

Pet Soccer

Developer: Techland Sp. z o.o.

Techland Sp. z o.o. Publisher: Big City Games

Big City Games Release Date: 2003

2003 Platform: PC

I believe this is the earliest football game I have ever played. This game holds so much of my childhood memories. Indeed, I still visit this game once a year and have an amazing time playing this game.

Pet Soccer is a football game where we play as different animals. There are many animals to choose from in this game, and you might be wondering what’s special about it? Each animal has a special power that can be used when the SUPER bar is filled.

And the funniest part of this game is that Parrot is the game’s commentator, and he blabbers the most absurd things. And I want to mention that this game is not perfect, but this game offers smooth gameplay with funny characters.

This is a breath of fresh air in this genre of the game, and this might be perfect for the children also.

Football, Tactics & Glory

Developer: Creoteam

Creoteam Publisher: Creoteam, Toplitz Productions

Creoteam, Toplitz Productions Release Date: Jun, 2018

Jun, 2018 Platform: PC

This game has so much to offer in this genre of game. With an exciting gameplay simulation-based style, this is a worth a play. As the name suggests, this game blends with both the manager world and the football world. There always has been either manager mode or the football aspects in the game.

This is a turn-based football game where you are supposed to build the team, strengthen them and slowly, and study, lead them to victory and earn some silverware. You can buy the best players and sell the players from your squad, pick players from the academy, balance your team, and win games.

The graphics of this game is very simplistic, the UI of this game is very easy to navigate, but the gameplay is realistic, and the simulation aspect of this game excels in this game.

Football Manager 2022

Developer: Sports Interactive

Sports Interactive Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch

This simulation football manager is the best football simulation game that is available. The raw and generic graphics compliment this game so much that you will be hooked on this game. The minute details, the UI design, and settings are so easy to access that you will feel as if you have been playing for years.

Initially, you have to pick the philosophy of the team; you need to find the best tactics you want to implement in the team, establish the formation regarding your tactics, and train your players as you want.

There are various tactics and game philosophies to choose from, but you need to be aware of the philosophy and tactics, so you can train your team as such. Also, the gigantic database in this game offers millions of budding players with great potential in Football. So, be the first person to see their potential and invest in them and give them game time.

The Football manager will teach you about football and will teach you about the minuscule details that may slip off while we play or watch football. So, it can be both for entertainment and learning purposes.

FIFA 14

Developer: EA Canada

EA Canada Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: September 2013

September 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android, PS2, PS3, PS4, Wii, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo, Windows Phone 8, Playstation Vita

Featuring Messi and Bale, this rendition of FIFA is the most exciting FIFA I have ever played. I still remember the utter excitement when I first started this game and played this game only for a whole week.

The next-level graphics, player movement, and amazing gameplay will instantly win you over. With the next-generation engine, this game excels in soo many areas that it is hard to pick its flaw as the game. If it was in my hand, I would have awarded this game the best FIFA game ever.

The player animations and in-depth surrealism make this game one of the best. With full licensing, all the teams and players are included, so you have a plethora of options to choose from and win games. You can also make your Ultimate team with patience and a lot of winning games.

This is the top pick for the best football games, in my opinion, and I hope you all will pick this game and have a wonderful time.

FIFA 22

Developer: EA Romania

EA Romania Publisher: EA Sports

EA Sports Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows iOS, Android, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch,

The most ambitious FIFA was over when I got the game copy in my hand. I instantly called all my friends and invited them over to play the new rendition of FIFA. This may be one of the most tactical sound games I’m playing. Every day I play this game to build the best time in FIFA’s ultimate team.

This game is a visual treat, the cinematic shot when you score in this beautiful game is as real as real life. The environment, the fan chanting, and the singing of the songs add so much detail and depth to this amazing game.

The improved player mechanics and adding minute details to gameplayer and player make this game one of the wholesome experiences you can get in a Football game. I think you need to buy this game right now and play this wonderful game.