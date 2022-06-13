10 Best FPS Counter Apps for Windows

You are playing and notice your frame rate is fluctuating but are not really sure about it? I learned that there is software to monitor fps during gameplay. Now you can track your FPS, but you don’t want that software to reduce your performance while you play games.

For that, I have collected a list of the ten best FPS counter Apps for windows. The software will track not only your Frame rate but also your GPU, CPU, and RAM usage.

It will also allow you to take screenshots of games’ beautiful scenarios, record your most intense gameplay and even live to stream them. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Best FPS Counter Apps for Windows

Fraps

Although the software stopped updating after the year 2017, it is still used by many gamers today. Fraps provide features such as recording gameplay and taking screenshots. However, to unlock those features, you need to purchase the premium fraps app.

Fraps run smoothly on both Windows 10 and Windows 11. Although the software is regarded as old, its basic function such as recording and tracking FPS runs smoothly.

Download and install Fraps in your computer. Go to software settings and click on the FPS tab. Check mark the FPS box under the Benchmark Settings. Chose the place in the overlay corner where you want your FPS to show. Run a game. Press the overlay hotkey you have set to toggle on and off the overlay corner.

DXtory

DXtroy uses DirectX Surface Buffer for its memory, allowing for fast screen capture and video recordings. The software captures videos to the highest quality. It records video down to each pixel without losing any quality.

You can now select the video codec of your choice because of its VFW codec supporting system. Record multiple audio simultaneously and use them differently because the software allows the player to record mic inputs and game audio differently.

Download and install Dxtory on your PC. Open Dxtory software from the start menu. Click on the tab with the monitor icon, which is overlay setting and status. Under status, make the settings to your preference. Set the position of the overlay setting, its size, and alignment on the right side under the status menu. Run the game, and the FPS counter will appear according to your setting.

Xbox Game Bar

The Xbox Game bar was my first experience at the FPS counter. It allowed me to view the frames of my game along with my GPU, CPU, and RAM usage. I could later tweak some system settings to unleash the full potential of all my hardware once I know which hardware was lacking in its work.

I did not have to download any other software because it was built-in on my Windows. By holding down the Windows button and pressing G, a different setting will pop on the window. It’s the setting for an FPS widget to enable while playing a game.

Run a game. Use the window+G key to enable the game bar. Click on the performance icon in the middle of the game bar. Check the mark on the things you want to show. A little widget will appear on the side of the screen. The widget bar has a pin option. Click the pin icon. Exit from the game bar by pressing the ESC button. You can now monitor FPS while playing games.

Steam In-Game FPS Counter

Steam also has an overlay FPS counter you can view while playing the game. Unlike other software that records and streams games, it only shows the FPS counter. Nevertheless, it does its world quite well.

Open Steam. Click on Steam in the upper right corner. Click on Settings, and a new window will pop up. Select In-Game from the list. Tick mark “Enable the Steam overlay while in-game” Below the In-game FPS counter is a drop-down menu. Select the preferred location you want the FPS counter to view. While in-game, press Shift+Tab to enable it.

Razer Cortex

Enable the power of gaming with Razer Cortex. The system that will boost your pc performance with its Boost feature. The booster helps to disable other software that stops smooth gaming by running in the background.

Razer Cortex does this by cleaning clusters off from virtual memory, making more room for game memory to run. Download and install Razer Cortex and play games at higher fps.

Download and install Razer Cortex Launch the software. Go to settings, and click on enable FPS counter. Open the game and press ctrl+Shift+F to enable and disable the FPS counter on your screen.

MSI Afterburner

It’s software specifically for graphic cards that gives you features to track activities of graphical usages. MSI Afterburner is used for overclocking the GPU, but it is also used to view FPS While playing games.

MSI Afterburner unleashes the full potential of your hardware capabilities, so using the software will also boost your performance in-game.

Download and open MSI Afterburner. Click on the Gear setting icon, and this will open MSI Afterburner properties. Click on the Monitoring tab. From the list of Graph, checkmark Framerate to enable. From Framerate graphic properties, tick mark Show in On-screen Display.

GeForce Experience

Nvidia also has its software to boost performance. Most PCs with Nvidia graphic cards have GeForce Experience software built-in. Search for GeForce Experience in your window. Optimize your game by adding extra filters, recording games, updating the graphics card and many more.

Download and install GeForce Experience. Open GeForce Experience and click on the gear icon beside your account name. Select General Tab. Enable the IN-GAME OVERLAY from the list. Click on Settings, and a new window will pop up. Go to the HUD layout and click on the position you want to set the FPS counter. You can choose the various options from performance to basics. After closing the software, a HUD will be visible, showing FPS. You can disable it by going back to HUD settings and turning off the HUD.

Bandicam Screen Recorder

The Software names itself a screen recorder. Along with the screen recording, it has other features up on its sleeves. Many software has the feature of recording games; Bandicam Screen Recorder is no exception. It has a dedicated screen recorder that shows its status, but for that, you need to purchase the full version. The free version also does great if you are only looking for an FPS overlay.

Download and install Bandai Screen Recorder. Open the application and click on the controller icon. From the list of the menu on the right side, you can see the FPS tab. Click on it. You can use a number of options from the FPS menu and the location of the FPS overlay. Now open a game and press Shift+F9 to toggle on or off the overlay.

FPS Monitor

The name might look simple enough but what the software has to offer is complex with its range of customization. You can resize your overlay fonts, change the font color suitable to your eyes and many more.

The free version of FPS Monitor is more than enough for players to enjoy the system. However, you can purchase the full version to unlock its full potential.

Download and install FPS Monitor. Open the software by searching it on the windows search bar. Click on Sysinfo overlay options. Check mark the FPS instant option on Available sensors. You can also enable GPU, CPU, and RAM usage.

Radeon Overlay

If you have an AMD GPU rather than an Nvidia GPU, then it’s the software for you because Radeon overlays do not support graphics other than AMD.

It’s the best software for PC and Laptop that has built-in AMD Graphics because it provides features for gaming enhancement along with FPS overlays. The features are what one would expect from a dedicated hardware and software brand.

Below are the steps to use Radeon Overlay.

Download and Install Radeon Overlay. Go to the performance tab located on the downright of the software. Enable the Show Overlay, and toggle Radeon Overlay Hotkey will pop up. Use the shortcut key Alt+R to view the Overlay settings. Go to PERFORMANCE monitoring and click on METRICS OPTION. Enable SHOW METRICS or press Ctrl+Shift+O to toggle FPS Overlay.

Ultimately, Choosing the best FPS counter and checking which suits best to your preference is in your hands. You can easily enjoy all the software above both on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Softwares like Geforce Experience and Xbox Game bar might be pre-installed in your windows. If you want to try out pre-installed software before downloading others, you can use them. I hope this gives you a clear explanation for choosing amongst the ten best software.

Why Is There CPU and GPU Usages With FPS?

The stability of FPS is determined by CPU, GPU, and RAM usage. Fluctuation in the performance of hardware also affects the software. That is why CPU, GPU, and RAM usages are shown to know at what part they are mostly used.

Does Using FPS Reduce Gaming Performance?

Using only FPS over will not reduce your performance. It is when you use other features such as recording video and stream that it takes hits on FPS.