15 Best Games on Google Doodle

Since its inception in 1998, Google Doodle has become an iconic feature of the search engine. The doodle is a fun, interactive way to celebrate special occasions and holidays. Google has also used the doodle to commemorate important people and events in history.

In addition to being a fun way to celebrate special occasions, the Google Doodle is also a great way to kill some time. There are a variety of different games that can be played right from the Google homepage. Here are 15 of the best games that you can play on Google Doodle.

Top 15 Games you should try on Google Doodle

Hip-Hop Anniversary

In celebration of what would have been hip-hop’s 44th birthday, Google released a Doodle on August 11th, 2020 that let users create their own beats and rhymes.

The Doodle was created in partnership with the Hip Hop Archive & Research Institute at Cornell University, and the goal was to “pay tribute to the impact hip-hop has had around the globe.”

The Doodle itself is a simple 8-bit game, but it’s surprisingly addictive and fun to play. Users start by choosing one of three turntables, each of which has a different looping sample.

Once the sample is chosen, users can then add their own beats and scratches by clicking and dragging their mouse. There are also buttons for adding bass and snare drums, and users can even record their own vocal tracks.

Once the track is complete, users can share it with their friends or listen to it on their own. The Doodle also features a “Hall of Fame” where users can listen to some of the best tracks that have been created.

Overall, the Google Doodle Hip-Hop Anniversary is a fun and creative way to celebrate one of the most influential genres of music. It’s also a great example of how something simple can be so entertaining. If you’re a fan of hip-hop or just looking for a fun way to kill some time, be sure to check out the Doodle.

Doodle Champion Island Games

Doodle Champion Island Games is a party game for the Nintendo Switch that features 50 different mini-games. The game can be played with up to four players, and each player takes turns choosing which mini-game to play. There is a wide variety of mini-games to choose from, ranging from racing games to puzzle games to sports games.

The mini-games are all well-designed and are a lot of fun to play. The game also features a cooperative mode, in which players can team up to complete the mini-games. This is a great feature, as it allows players to help each other out and makes the game more enjoyable for everyone.

The only downside to Doodle Champion Island Games is that it is a bit short. The 50 mini-games can be completed in a few hours, and once they are completed, there is not much else to do.

However, the game is still a lot of fun and is definitely worth picking up for a party or for some quick, casual fun.

Magic Cat Academy

The objective of the game is to help the titular Magic Cat Academy recover a lost spellbook. The player does this by guiding a kitten through a series of mazes, avoiding obstacles and enemies along the way.

The game is divided into levels, each of which must be completed before the player can move on to the next. There are a total of 25 levels in the game. The first few levels are relatively easy, but the difficulty increases as the player progress.

The controls are simple and easy to learn. The player moves the kitten by swiping in the desired direction. The kitten can also be made to jump by tapping the screen.

The graphics are colorful and cute, and the music is cheerful and upbeat. The overall tone of the game is light and fun.

Magic Cat Academy is a charming and enjoyable puzzle game that is perfect for players of all ages. The controls are simple and easy to use, and the graphics are colorful and appealing.

The game is challenging enough to keep players engaged, but not so difficult that it becomes frustrating. Overall, Magic Cat Academy is a great choice for anyone looking for a fun and challenging puzzle game.

Google Pac-Man Doodle Game

The Google Pac-Man Doodle Game is a doodle game created by Google to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic arcade game Pac-Man.

The game is a simple, yet faithful recreation of the original Pac-Man gameplay. The player can control Pac-Man using the arrow keys on their keyboard, and their goal is to eat all of the dots on the screen while avoiding the ghosts.

If Pac-Man comes into contact with a ghost, he will lose a life. The game ends when the player either looses all of their lives or completes all of the levels.

The Google Pac-Man Doodle Game is a fun and nostalgic way to celebrate the anniversary of a classic arcade game. The game was simple yet addictive, and it was a great way to kill a few minutes.

If you’re a fan of Pac-Man, or if you’re just looking for a fun and free online game, I would highly recommend checking out the Google Pac-Man Doodle Game.

Quick, Draw!

Quick, Draw! is a game that tests your drawing skills against a computer opponent. The game is played by drawing a picture of an object, and the computer will attempt to guess what you are drawing. The game is simple but can be challenging at times.

The graphics in Quick, Draw! are basic, but they get the job done. The game is colorful and easy to understand. The controls are easy to use, and the game is easy to pick up and play.

The gameplay of Quick, Draw! is simple, but addicting. The game is challenging, but not impossible. I found myself getting better at the game the more I played. The game is also short, so you can play it in short bursts.

Overall, Quick, Draw! is a fun, addicting game that is perfect for short bursts of play. The controls are easy to use, and the game is easy to pick up and play. If you are looking for a game to test your drawing skills, Quick, Draw! is the game for you.

Pangolin Love

Pangolin Love is very similar to the Sonic the Hedgehog games, but with a few key differences. For example, instead of Sonic’s trademark spin dash move, Pangolin has a move called the Pangolin Roll which allows him to curl up into a ball and roll around at high speeds.

The game takes place on the fictional planet of Pangaea and follows the adventures of Pangolin, a young pangolin who must rescue his girlfriend, Peanut, from the evil Dr. Robotnik.

Along the way, Pangolin will encounter a variety of enemies, including robots, snakes, and other pangolins. The game is split up into a number of levels, each with its own unique challenges and obstacles.

Pangolin Love is a fast-paced and fun platformer that will appeal to fans of Sonic the Hedgehog. The game’s colorful graphics and catchy soundtrack are also sure to please.

While the game is not without its flaws, such as some occasional slowdown and a few frustrating moments, overall, Pangolin Love is a solid platformer that is well worth checking out.

Doctor Who Doodle Game

The Doctor Who Doodle Game is a simple and fun game that is perfect for any fan of the long-running British television series Doctor Who. The premise of the game is that the player must help the Doctor (played by the series’ lead actor, David Tennant) to escape from a group of Daleks by drawing a path for him to follow.

The game is split into a number of levels, each of which becomes increasingly difficult as the player progresses.

The graphics of the game are basic but effective, and the gameplay is suitably challenging without being frustrating. The game also features a number of nods to the Doctor Who universes, such as the inclusion of the TARDIS (the Doctor’s time machine) and the Daleks, which will please fans of the show.

Overall, the Doctor Who Doodle Game is a fun and addictive game that is well worth checking out for any fan of the television series.

Pony Express

Pony Express is a game where players take on the role of Pony Express riders delivering mail across the American frontier. The game is played on a map of the frontier, with players using dice to move their ponies across the terrain. The game is won by the player who delivers the most mail to the frontier towns.

Pony Express is a fast-paced and exciting game that is perfect for those who enjoy games with a lot of player interaction. The game is easy to learn and set up and can be played in a relatively short amount of time.

The game’s mechanics are simple yet effective, and the game provides a good amount of strategy and planning. The game’s artwork is colorful and evocative, and the game’s components are of good quality. Overall, Pony Express is a great game that is perfect for families and gamers of all ages.

Great Ghoul Duel

If you’re looking for a new and interesting game to play, you should definitely check out Great Ghoul Duel. This game is a lot of fun and is perfect for people of all ages.

The premise of the game is simple – you are a ghost, and your goal is to collect as many souls as possible. To do this, you must travel around the world and defeat other ghosts in duels. The game is played in a turn-based format, and with each turn, you can move around the board, collect souls and attack other ghosts.

The game is incredibly easy to learn and is very addictive. I definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a new and exciting game to play.

Google Rubik’s Cube Doodle Game

Google has done it again with another fun, interactive Google Doodle – this time in the form of a Rubik’s Cube!

The Google Rubik’s Cube Doodle game is a fun, interactive way to pass away a few minutes (or hours!) whilst also getting a little bit of brain training in. The aim of the game is to unscramble the cube by making the same color face touch all sides – sounds easy enough, but it can be quite tricky!

There are three different levels to play – easy, medium, and hard – so there’s something for everyone. The easy mode is perfect for beginners or those who just want to take it easy, whilst the hard mode is sure to give even the most experienced Rubik’s Cube solvers a run for their money.

The Google Rubik’s Cube Doodle game is a great way to kill some time and have some fun, whilst also giving your brain a workout. So why not give it a go and see how quickly you can unscramble the cube?

Baseball

Google Doodle Baseball is a fun and addicting game that can be played for free on Google’s homepage. The objective of the game is to score runs by hitting the ball and running around the bases, while the opposing team tries to get you out. The game is played with a mouse and keyboard, and there are two teams of three players each.

The graphics are colorful and cute, and the gameplay is simple but challenging. There are a few different modes to choose from, including a single-player mode and a multiplayer mode. The single-player mode is great for practicing your skills, and the multiplayer mode is perfect for playing against friends or family.

Overall, Google Doodle Baseball is a great game that is perfect for a quick break from work or school. It’s also a great way to spend some time with friends or family. If you’re looking for a fun and addicting game to play, we highly recommend Google Doodle Baseball.

Basketball

In 2012, Google released a doodle game called Google Doodle Basketball. The game was created in celebration of the 2012 Summer Olympics. The game is a simple, yet addicting, game of basketball. The goal of the game is to score as many points as possible by making baskets.

The game is played by using the mouse to control the player, and the left and right arrow keys to control the direction of the player. The game is simple, yet challenging, and can be quite addicting. There are three levels to the game, and the player must score a certain number of points in order to advance to the next level.

Scoville

Google Doodle Scoville is a puzzle game in which the aim of the game is to help Wilbur Scoville, the eponymous character, to measure the heat of peppers.

The game is played by adding drops of water to pepper, and then Wilbur has to guess the heat of the pepper. The game is over when Wilbur either gets the answer correct or runs out of time.

The game is simple, but challenging, and can be frustrating at times. The water droplets can be difficult to control, and the peppers can be hard to judge. However, the game is also addictive and fun, and it is easy to spend hours trying to get a high score.

The graphics are basic, but the game is still enjoyable to play. The sound effects are also simple, but they add to the game’s atmosphere.

Overall, Google Doodle Scoville is a fun and challenging puzzle game that is easy to pick up and addictive. The game is not without its flaws, but it is still an enjoyable way to kill some time.

Celebrating Garden Gnomes

If you’re looking for a charming and unique game that celebrates garden gnomes, then you’ll love Celebrating Garden Gnomes. In this game, you play as a garden gnome who must collect as many flowers as possible while avoiding angry bees and other obstacles.

The game is set in a beautiful garden and features lovely graphics and peaceful music. There are three different difficulty levels to choose from, so you can tailor the challenge to your skills. With its simple yet engaging gameplay, Celebrating Garden Gnomes is a great game for all ages.

Celebrating Pizza

Google Doodle celebrates pizza and its place in history. The game, which is available to play on Google’s homepage, takes players through a series of interactive levels that highlight different aspects of pizza’s journey from its humble beginnings to its current status as a global phenomenon.

Players start the game in a kitchen, where they must knead the dough and top a pizza with tomato sauce and cheese. Once the pizza is cooked, it’s time to deliver it to a group of waiting customers. The next level sees players visiting a pizza farm, where they must help harvest tomatoes and wheat for the dough.

The third level takes place in a pizza restaurant, where players must serve customers and keep them happy. The final level sees players deliver pizzas to some of the world’s most famous landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty.

Throughout the game, players are treated to fun facts about pizza, such as the fact that the first recorded mention of the dish was in a Latin text from 997 AD. The game is a fun and educational way to celebrate one of the world’s most popular foods.