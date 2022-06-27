Top 12 Games With Best Mod of All Time

If you wish to put some additional content to your favorite game, then mods are here to help you.

Mods are just like a sandbox game with limitless possibilities and this time, you can change the core mechanics of the game. After all, they are games you can re-shape to your preference.

You can do anything literally inside the game if you have the right tools to mod. Several games started their journey as a Mod and, later became a full-fledged standalone game. You too can create your own version using Mods.

Best Games to Mod

Mods can completely change how you experience the game, or you can use them to tweak some minor aspects to support the game designs and dynamics. It’s your choice to use the mods in subtle ways or just build a new crazy world.

Here are twelve games with an amazing modding community and mods you can apply to experience games better than before.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: November 11, 2011

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action role-playing

No games come even close to Skyrim when it comes to creating absolutely ridiculously insane mods. By ridiculous, I mean “what the hell?” type of mods. With the largest modding community out there, you can add mods to whatever your brain can imagine. The chance of finding a mod you desire in Skyrim is possibly high because there is a mod for everything.

Overhaul your world with beautiful foliage, HD texture, and ray tracing shaders to make your game look breathtaking.

Did I tell you that there are too many bugs and glitches too? The modding community once joined together to eradicate bugs from the game. Instead, they included their own context and never stopped. Now we have libraries of mods specifically for Skyrim.

From exploding chickens to flying trains and hysterical to creepy cursed mods, You can use Skyrim mods to whatever you can think of. The modding community has worked diligently throughout the times that it has become one of the games with the largest modding available, so much that you will forget that you are in the world of Skyrim.

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 18 November 2011

Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Apple TV, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS

Genre: Sandbox, Survival

From ray tracing shaders to high-definition texture, you can change the look and feel of Minecraft into a completely new game. Many modders have even recreated their favorite games in Minecraft.

There are hundreds of mod packs you can get started with. Modpack is a combination of various mods together to make the game as enjoyable as possible.

I once played Minecraft life(real life) mod pack, and I was getting slammed by the sheer amount of hardcore stuff I had to do. From dragons that incinerate you in a breath to small rats that steal your items. The world was filled with monsters in the rlife mod pack.

Mods like Mr. crayfish furniture mods add depth and details to bland and blocky items. You can add Xenos mod in your mod pack to add minimap HUD. There are so many mods that add quality to life in games, or you can download modpacks created by others and explore the mystery of it. The choice is yours.

Garry’s Mod

Developer: Facepunch Studios

Publisher: Valve

Release Date: 29 November 2006

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux

Genre: Sandbox

It used to be a modding machine for Half-Life 2 created by Valve. Later it became a standalone game with thousands of mods available. People also use its infamous Face Poser feature to make some hilarious animations for Youtube.

It’s a physics-based sandbox game where you can import assets like game stages, items, vehicles, and weapons. Anything you can get your hands on. Play with physics engines, create amazing devices, build wacky stages, and invite your friends to play.

Play cooperatively, create things together, or experiment with physics by creating rockets that will shoot you to the moon. It’s a platform for various other games created by the modding community. You can go into other player servers and enjoy their creation.

Grand Theft Auto V

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Release Date: 17 September 2013

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action-adventure

We can include many things with the power of mods, and the modding community is here to fill the gap and put some more content into an already amazing game.

It’s a whole new world where you can throw anything, and it works perfectly because the world of GTA V is crafted to suit almost anything.

From the quality of life mods that improve on the physics and graphics aspect of the game to complete destructive mods, The community has got your back on providing top-quality services if your PC is powerful enough to handle.

Unfortunately, you can’t use your mods in GTA V online. It would have been complete mayhem in an already chaotic world.

You can now download a custom map of vice city and San Andreas forest in your GTA V game through mods. If you are missing any features of past GTA franchises like the gang war of San Andreas, you can go to its modding community and look for them. It’s an absolute blast to tweak the world of GTA V.

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Publisher: CD Projekt

Release Date: 19 May 2015

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action role-playing

You might have spent hundreds of hours exploring the lands and completing quests in Witcher 3, but with mods, you will feel like playing the game’s sequel. Intensify your gaming experience with realistic foliage, HD texture, and dynamic lighting mods, or you can install weird and funny mods just to mess around.

Mods like auto-loot, fast travel from any place, and no fall damage repair the built-in flawed features. It’s frustrating when Gerald, who can defeat all-powerful monsters, dies from simple fall damage. It’s almost unacceptable sometimes. That’s why mods are there to fill up the flaws made within the game.

Half-Life 2

Developer: Valve

Publisher: Valve

Release Date: November 16, 2004

Platform: Windows, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Mac OS X, Linux, Android

Genre: First-person shooter

It’s been two decades since the release of Half-Life 2, and we still use mods to the critically acclaimed game. Why do you ask? Because now is the time modders can show their skill to give new life to old games.

Modding Half-life 2 has not only revamped its gameplay and graphics experience but a whole new game with a different story and mechanics.

By using Half-Life as the main source, Modders have created their own standalone games.

The oldest games have sprung life to a new generation of games and gamers. Most of the mods are completely different from Half-Life 2. They could be considered as different games that breed in the world of Half-Life.

From graphically enhanced mods to completely immersing yourself into the player’s created world, Half-Life 2 mods provide you with so much new content to enjoy.

Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Release Date: November 10, 2015

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Genre: Action role-playing

You can jam-pack all of the two hundred and five mods to experience a completely different game but make sure your PC can handle them all at once.

Fallout 4 will give you varieties of quests, new enemies to encounter, and new tools and weapons to build your own shelter. You will experience a different side of Fallout 4 in this huge nuclear post-apocalyptic world.

One of the most loved mods within players is a mutant menagerie. It adds new creatures that populate the barren lands. They are designed to suit the silent theme of the fallout world with some radio-activated monsters. A welcoming inclusion to apocalyptic lands that adds flavors while playing the game.

Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

Publisher: ConcernedApe

Release Date: February 26, 2016

Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

Genre: Simulation, role-playing

It’s one of those games that takes a lot of time and energy to grind and collect resources. It’s also rewarding when all the hard work pays off in the end but grinding and waiting might seem a little boring.

Here’s where mods come to the rescue. Modding Stardew valley gives subtle changes to the game but adds a lot of player experience.

Modders have created new locations, items, and completely different anime-style profile designs for all the NPC of pelican town. If you are a Stardew Valley fan, you will appreciate what the modding community has done to enhance its beauty.

You might have completed all the game story modes, and you just like to farm and breed cattle because there is nothing to do except that. Well, the newly expanded mods will give you tons of extra content, including stories, quests, and locations.

You can roam around the town to see new changes. There are different mods with their own specific purpose. If you want to test out everything in Stardew valley, then modding will help you do so.

Doom(1993)

Developer: id Software

Publisher: id Software

Release Date: December 10, 1993

Platform: MS-DOS, NeXTSTEP, OS/2, IRIX, Solaris, Sega 32X, Atari Jaguar, Mac OS, PC-98, SNES, PlayStation, 3DO, Windows, Sega Saturn, RISC OS, Game Boy Advance, Xbox, Xbox 360, iOS, PS3, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: First-person shooter

Doom was the first game to innovate the first-person shooter genre, including the availability to customize the game designs. Mods were called WADs (Where’s All the Data) back then, and all the required source code for modifying the game was inside the file format.

Change the texture of walls or sprite of enemies to create a fresh new game from the ground up, and you can do all these things by altering the files inside WAD. There are also thousands of WAD files and player-modded games that you can enjoy.

Modders have created additional content, such as brutal Doom, which has new content and a kill mechanic that adds an extra layer of fun slaughtering enemies. It’s a pretty ancient game but changing wall texture to your friend’s face and letting them play to see their reaction is priceless.

ARMA 3

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Release Date: September 12, 2013

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Genre: Tactical shooter

Arma 3 is a sandbox war simulator game where players add mods to spice up the gameplay.

As a sandbox game, people can create their own base and other building stuff but cannot alter the core gameplay mechanics. That’s where modding comes in.

Many players were disappointed due to its extremely difficult learning curve. Thanks to modders’ support, Arma 3 has turned from a realistic simulator to a player’s preferred game.

Giving us hundreds of new content such as helicopters and weapons. Some mods even change the combat mechanics that suit your play style.

Planet coaster

Developer: Frontier Developments

Publisher: Frontier Developments

Release Date: 17 November 2016

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, macOS

Genre: Construction and management simulation

It’s a theme park sandbox game with respectable modders and varieties of modding capabilities. With the help of mods, you can build massive cityscape where you can drive your rollercoaster all the way around.

If you find something peculiar within the list of mods, you can surely add them to your sandbox creation. That can be a bus or a train to grind your vehicles into the coaster’s rails. You can if the physics engine of the game allows you to.

Download several maps like Disney world theme park or Harry potter’s Hogwarts School and experience the beauty of all the maps by playing various simulations such as go-cart and roller coaster. You can also roam freely to appreciate the number of detail modders has put into it.

The scale of things you can do here is insane. By visiting modding community places and downloading their creation, you will get the idea, and possibility modders have reached.

Terraria

Developer: Re-Logic

Publisher: 505 Games

Release Date: May 16, 2011

Platform: Microsoft Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, PS Vita, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, macOS, Linux, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Genre: Action-adventure, sandbox

Modding in Terraria takes the game to another level. You have new bosses, secrets, treasures, resources, and many more. It also enhances the gameplay as there are mods that simplify mining and foraging by automatically swinging tools and weapons when you are close to resources.

Some mods like calamity will increase your difficulty mode and provide you with challenging bosses. And there are other mods that will ease your difficulty by allowing you to visualize the boss health bar. A balanced combination of mods in Terraria can be very useful as you explore and discover what each mod offers.

In short, Adding mods in Terraria will completely bring out a new layer of experience to your game. However, I recommend you first play Terraria in vanilla mode and understand its gameplay mechanics before jumping into hardcore mods.