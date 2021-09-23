10 Best Gaming Chair with Speakers For Comfy And Budget Setup

Why wear headphones when you can relax unencumbered and enjoy your game audio right from your chair? While it might not be a necessary feature for comfortable sitting, gaming chairs with speakers are a luxurious upgrade.

However, added audio creates an additional point to consider when you’re in the market for a chair because the connections, speaker placement, and subwoofers vary from model to model.

Shopping for Gaming Chairs

One tricky part of shopping for gaming chairs is there’s rarely a chance to try them out by sitting in one. Since you can’t take them for a test run, it’s even more important to know how they’re made and what they are made up of. After all, a gaming chair is an investment that you’re going to keep for a while. So you want your chair to be comfortable and durable.

When you start narrowing it down to gaming chairs with speakers, it gets even more complicated. Not only do you want a well-constructed and comfortable chair but also one with excellent audio quality. Knowing what to look for can help you narrow down the possibilities and settle on the perfect one for you.

Best Gaming Chair with Speakers

When searching for the best gaming chair with speakers, make sure to read the reviews, check out the user-submitted pictures, and double-check all the specifications. Glamour shots from companies can’t compare with images users upload themselves from their own homes. These might help you better understand exactly how the chair looks in a more normal setting.

Specs: Dimensions: 29.13″ x 22.05″ x 20.87″

Speaker: 4.1 system

Max Weight Limit: 275 lbs

Finish: Black Faux Leather

The XRocker ProSeries H3 is a pretty impressive chair. In addition to its four speakers, it also has a subwoofer so that you can feel the vibrations. While it comes with a base, it isn’t as mobile as a traditional executive chair, even if you choose to use the base rather than sitting the chair on the floor. If you’re looking to connect multiple chairs for a more immersive soundscape, the XRocker has you covered too.

One benefit of this chair is that it’s specifically designed for gaming. The manufacturer says it works with the major consoles, and there are various ways to connect the sound to the chair. It has a panel on the side where you can access the ports. Some users have reported needing to buy extra cables to hook up specific systems.

The speakers on this model are on either side of the headrest and at the chair’s base.

One drawback to this model is that it only comes in black faux leather. If you’re looking for a different fabric or color, this might not be the chair for you.

Specs: Dimensions: 21.65″ x 20.47″ x 51.97″

Speaker: 2.0 system

Max Weight Limit: 300 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather – Multi color options

The GTracing GT890M is a more standard-looking desk chair on a rolling base. It comes with two speakers situated at about shoulder level and connects to audio with Bluetooth. If you want to connect it to non-Bluetooth devices, you’ll have to purchase an adapter, which the company also sells.

The GT890M has two removable pillows to help provide additional comfort. It can do a 360-degree swivel, recline back, and can be raised or lowered. This means that you can use it in more positions than a non-adjustable chair.

It’s made of faux leather and comes in a few different color schemes. The seat has a metal frame, and the cushion is made of high-density foam.

Some users reported this chair wasn’t as comfortable for tall gamers. Despite the weight limit, its profile was more suited to shorter and slimmer people.

Specs: Dimensions: 29.25″ x 26.75″ x 49.5″

Speaker: 2.0 system

Max Weight Limit: 275 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather – Multi color options

If you’re looking for a budget gaming chair with speakers and want an upright executive-style chair, consider this one from Amazon Basics. It has adjustable height control, adjustable tilt, and adjustable armrests, so it’s a good choice for a person who likes to have a bit of customization. The chair is covered with PU leather on a metal frame.

There are controls on the side of the chair to help you navigate through playlists when you’re using the audio. It also has a built-in microphone, which is a feature that many other models lack.

One user said that the audio was a bit tinny when played at a higher level. However, they were still happy with it overall.

Specs: Dimensions: 31″ x 16.5″ x 27.5″

Speaker: 2.0 system

Max Weight Limit: 275 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather – Multi color options

The XRocker Eclipse doesn’t have a listed weight limit. However, reviewers say it’s a small chair best suited for people with a more childlike frame. It’s a simple rocker-style chair that sits directly on the floor and can fold up for storage, so it won’t take up as much space when it’s not in use.

This chair works with both wired and wireless audio connections. Two speakers are placed on either side of the headrest.

One downside to this chair is that it doesn’t have armrests. If that’s a dealbreaker for you, consider another model.

Specs: Dimensions: 32″ x 25″ x 42″

Speaker: 2.1 system

Max Weight Limit: 250-300 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather

The XRocker Falcon has a modern profile that may fit into specific environments better than traditional rocker or executive models. It has a stylish red, black, and white faux leather cover as well. You can fold the Falcon for storage.

While it does come with an upright base that can swivel, it doesn’t have a full range of motion or movement. There are speakers mounted in the headrest and a subwoofer in the back of the chair. There’s a full connection panel on the side of the chair that makes it compatible with consoles as long as you have the proper cables.

Some reviewers have said that the lower position of the chair is more difficult on their knees if they’re tall.

Specs: Dimensions: 27.3″ x 34.3″ x 37.8″

Speaker: 2.1 system

Finish: Faux Leather Red/White Accents

The Von Racer gaming chair has a 2.1 built-in Bluetooth audio system. The speakers are situated near the headrest while there’s a subwoofer in the back of the chair. There’s also a side panel where you can control the audio and the bass.

This chair is much cushier than the other options. It has a thick, solid seat and backrest, ergonomic design features, and segmented padding along with a stationary base. While it can move and recline, it doesn’t have the same range of motion as an executive chair.

Though the chair is comfortable, the base is still very low to the ground. That might make it less comfortable for those with long legs.

Specs: Dimensions: 20.9″x 20.9″x 50.8″

Speaker: 2.0 system

Max Weight Limit: 250 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather Multi Color options

This ergonomic massage chair with built-in speakers has a great many features packed into one executive-style chair. Most of it is adjustable, including the sliding armrests.

The massage function is what makes this chair stand apart from other options. You can adjust where the chair focuses the massage. There are different strength options for the massage. It also includes a timer to program the massage function to stop after a certain amount of time.

The speakers are mounted behind the shoulders and connected to your devices with Bluetooth.

One drawback to this chair is that some reviewers had trouble getting it together. The screws weren’t completely flush and didn’t fit perfectly. This could indicate a quality control issue.

Specs: Dimensions: 34.84″ x 30.31″ x 39.37″

Speaker: 2.1 system

Finish: Faux Leather

The XRocker Gamma is a fully recliner-style chair with full-length sides and a solid broad base. It’s made with faux leather and high-density foam. A footrest can expand or retract as desired. The armrest has a built-in cupholder.

The speakers are mounted beside the headrest. There is also a subwoofer in the back of the chair. There is an entire panel on the side with input and output connections, bass control, and a USB connector. A volume control knob is also within easy reach.

The design of the chair means that it doesn’t have as much mobility as other models might. It’s a chair that you would want to set in one position and leave in that position. It is probably better to use in a living room setup than with a desk.

Specs: Dimensions: 36.2″ x 20.8″ x 31.5″

Speaker: 2.1 system

Max Weight Limit: 275 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather

The XRocker 24K has hidden depths that you might overlook when you first glance at the chair. It appears to be a standard floor-model chair with black and gold design features. However, it’s a bit of an upgrade from other floor rockers.

It has two speakers and a subwoofer mounted into the chair. Unlike many other floor models, it also has armrests that look a great deal like those on an executive chair. It’s compatible with the major consoles and can be folded for storage.

Keep in mind that, like most floor models, this chair has a lower profile and works best with smaller-framed people.

One downside of the 24K is that it doesn’t have a footrest. Since it’s so low to the ground, it might not offer a comfortable leg position for everyone.

Specs: Dimensions: 29.13″ x 16.14″ x 30.91″

Speaker: 2.1 system

Max Weight Limit: 250 lbs

Finish: Faux Leather

The XRocker Pedestal Extreme III is a pedestal chair with both recline and swivel features. It has a surprisingly large base seating area compared to other pedestal-style and rocker chairs.

The included four-ported power subwoofer makes the audio more immersive. The base helps create vibrations through the chair that can impact the person sitting in it. It can connect to your consoles and other audio devices with wireless or wired connections.

Unlike many other models, this chair incorporates both faux leather and cloth in the design.

Like many other XRocker models, this chair can connect to others to create a soundscape with multiple speakers. However, some reviewers say the Bluetooth connection is louder than the wired connection, which is something to keep in mind depending on how you plan to connect your audio. Also, you may need additional wires or extensions to hook everything up.

Key Specifications of Best Gaming Chairs with Speakers

Consider these things when you start your search for a gaming chair with speakers. Not every chair is built the same, and there may be certain things that one person prefers that wouldn’t suit another. Before jumping into chair comparisons and reviews, have a solid idea of precisely what you’re looking for.

Materials

Chairs are made with a variety of different materials. For example, a chair might have a plastic or metal frame. While metal will last longer and be more durable, a plastic chair is less heavy if the overall weight of your gaming chair is important to you. Many chairs advertise themselves as having a metal frame but don’t indicate that the chair’s base is plastic — creating a failure point since it holds its weight.

The covering on the chair will also vary. Consider whether you want cloth, faux leather, or genuine leather.

Cloth is more challenging to clean than other types of materials. You can’t just wipe it down if you spill on it because the liquid soaks into the fabric. It’s also less protective than leather and won’t cover the foam against spills or leaks.

is more challenging to clean than other types of materials. You can’t just wipe it down if you spill on it because the liquid soaks into the fabric. It’s also and won’t cover the foam against spills or leaks. Faux leather looks like genuine leather but requires less maintenance in general . Over time, faux leather often starts flaking. While you can wipe it down and quickly deal with spills, it might not hold up as well as natural leather or cloth.

looks like genuine leather but . Over time, faux leather often starts flaking. While you can wipe it down and quickly deal with spills, it might not hold up as well as natural leather or cloth. Genuine leather is as easy to clean as faux leather and generally has a longer lifespan. However, it’s also more delicate than the other options. If your pets hop up in your chair, you might want to reconsider an actual leather gaming chair. Leather is also much more expensive than other coverings. As a general rule, it’s challenging to find gaming chairs with speakers made from genuine leather.

When it comes to the feel of leather or fabric, it’s a personal choice. If you like the warmth and firmness of leather, go for real or fake leather. If you prefer the soft and cooler nature of cloth, find a pattern you like and go for it.

Build

The build of the chair is one of the most significant considerations. Gaming chairs with speakers come in four different body styles: traditional executive chairs, floor rockers, pedestal-mounted recliners, and traditional recliners.

Think about where you game. If you buy a chair that is too low to the ground or too high, you may not be able to see your screen well. Make sure that it can be positioned at a level that keeps you comfortable.

Speaker Placement

Think about where the speakers are on the chair. If there’s a particular height, position, or angle you like, look for a chair that has your ideal placement.

Input Type

Before you purchase a gaming chair, think about how you’re going to connect it to your audio. Most use Bluetooth. If you don’t have a compatible sound device, it might be challenging to route it through your chair’s speakers.

Weight Limit

Most gaming chairs are rated with a weight limit. Some companies also include a recommended height and weight for their products. Don’t go for a chair that doesn’t have the correct weight limit for you unless you want it to wear out more quickly or potentially break.

Ergonomics

An ergonomic chair may help your sitting position and posture. If you sit for an extended period, it might be worth looking into something that can help prevent aches and pains. Some ergonomic chairs also include things like lumbar pillows, adjustable armrests, and particular types of backrests.

Customer Support

Before buying a gaming chair, make sure there is some included customer support. They rarely come fully assembled, and you don’t want to be left without help if a screw or bolt is left out of your package. It’s also good to look for a company that stands behind their products with some warranty in case there is damage or a product deficiency.

Finally,

Whatever chair you choose, keep in mind that it’s impossible to tell how comfortable it is until you’ve tried it out. Many chairs come with warranties, support, and even return periods in case what you’ve selected isn’t the chair of your dreams. However, most customers seem to be satisfied with the chairs they’ve purchased and the audio they provide.

Once you’ve checked out some of your options and made a decision, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy your audio without headphones.