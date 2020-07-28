Long gone are days when only desktops were capable of handling graphic intense games, nowadays you can carry an equally performing portable machine with you that provides similar gaming experience and performance on the go, these lifesaving machines are gaming laptops.

Gaming Laptops are not just laptops, they are much more than a laptop. Abstract looking designs with sharp edges, vivid and flashy RBG colors, crisp and immersive high definition screen with ultra-powerful CPU and GPU; these makes up a great gaming laptop. They are simply Beast with sheer power under the hood. These beasts are not an easy buy, they cost tons of money easily breaking your bank, but not to worry there are some extreme good performing gaming laptops you can buy at less than $1500.

These budget laptops may not be equipped with i9 processor or Nvidia RTX 2080, but they will get you covered for high end gaming experience without costing you a fortune. With new and innovative competition among the laptop makers, a price range of $1500 not only gives you a decent laptop, it gets you top-notch Beast. So, the real problem is you get too many to choose from; which can be overwhelming. That’s the sole purpose of this post, to guide you to make the best buying decision. In this, we will cover some of the best gaming laptops under $1500 that you can buy now in 2020.

Before we dive right into the list of gaming laptops, we need to discuss some of the specification that you need to look at while buying a gaming laptop. We have assembled some of these for you.

Design and Size

With gaming laptops, there is generally two popular size to play with 15’’ and 17’’. 15’’ are compact and light with congested space for upgradability whereas 17’’ are bulky and heavy with plenty of room for upgradability. If you are looking for lot of upgrades (RAM & Memory) in future, 17’’ is your go else 15’’ is commonly preferred.

Upgradability

Generally most laptop comes with at least 1 extra slot for RAM and Storage for future upgrade. So, you can buy the base model and add extra memory over the time. Wi-fi card is another upgradable option as newer one can provide better connection. Unfortunately, CPU and GPU are generally not upgradable which we will cover shortly.

Heat and Thermal management

There were times when almost every laptop used to have heat management issues due to their compact size. Over the years, it has improved significantly, so much that it won’t burn you off while playing. Still, it’s one of the factors to impact the performance of laptop. So, it’s reasonable to look at the heat management of the laptop and potential thermal throttle.

Display

Gaming is fun and entertaining when immersed completely into the experience which depends on the quality of the screen, that requires at least High Definition IPS screen with refresh rate of above 120 Hz. You may opt for 4K panel but generally it won’t come with such high refresh rate. So, HD is be good to go.

Keyboard

We all know, bad keyboard experience can ruin everything for us. Keyboard are equally essential in having great typing as well as gaming experience. You spend thousands of dollars for a machine and you don’t want a keyboard to ruin your life. So, it’s fair to buy laptop that makes your finger go crazy for the keys. With at least 1.5mm of key travel distance.

Sound

It’s a fact that almost every gaming laptop does average job in terms of sound quality; mostly due to its large cooling fans blasting loud noises. We can safely advice to must have a good headphone while gaming. Nonetheless, speaker should at least be decent and good sounding but not terrible because eventually for gaming it won’t really matter as you will be wearing a headset.

Performance (CPU and GPU)

This is by far the most important and expensive feature to consider for a gaming laptop. They are there forever. Unlike memory sticks, they can’t be upgraded for newer; hence, it’s the single most prominent feature. You can expect at least Intel’s i7 processor or equivalent, and Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti or equivalent. Within the price point, almost every laptop comes equipped with these chips.

In our hunt for the best gaming laptop under $1500, we focused on all these specifications; our picks tick all the boxes to be a perfect gaming machine for you. There are tons of laptops in the budget category, we selected the best among them to come up with our top picks for the category.

The laptops we picked are not necessarily in any order, each of these are equally performing and popular machines. All are different with each other in certain aspects, with few here and there among them. Our category is entirely subjective; we tried to come up with the best choice for you to present with.

Here are our top 9 picks for best gaming laptop under $1500 with 1 bonus to make it a perfect top 10 picks:

Laptops:

HP Omen 15 Gaming ASUS ROG Strix G15 Razor Blade 15 Acer Predator Helios 300 MSI GS66 Stealth Alienware M15 R3 Dell G7 15 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Lenovo Legion Y470 ASUS TUF A15 Gaming

HP Omen 15 Gaming

HP Store: https://store.hp.com/us/en/pdp/omen-by-hp-15-dh001nr

BestBuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/hp-omen-gaming-15-6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-32gb-optane-nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-512gb-ssd-shadow-black/6409146.p?skuId=6409146

Specification:

CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) RAM 16 GB DDR4-2933 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) Memory 1 TB HDD; 256 GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1

Omen 15 is a clean looking laptop with real good performance. It comes with aluminum unibody chassis with subtle design which won’t scare of people, meaning you can carry it as a business or student laptop as well.

With 144Hz or 300 Hz full HD IPS display, you are getting a good screen with good color accuracy and bright screen.

It has very good keyboard with 4 zone RBG colors but lacks individual key colors. Surprisingly, it has decent sounding speaker and well performing touchpad.

When it comes to ports, it has tons of ports available for almost everything including a thunderbolt 3 for external GPU support.

Now talking about performance, it comes with latest i9 processor from Intel and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 which is more than enough for high end gaming experience. It is also the first laptop to implement IR thermopile sensor which measures temperature of laptop skin to control its CPU and GPU performance helping it cool better to maximize performance. Its heat management is the best you can get.

It has average battery life which is almost the standard for gaming laptops.

Cons:

Fan is always running

Weird screen flex

ASUS ROG Strix G15

Bestbuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-zephyrus-m15-15-6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-512gb-ssd-prism-gray/6403813.p?skuId=6403813

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/G512LU-RS74-i7-10750H-GTX1660Ti-Windows-Notebook/dp/B087G1QMGY/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=ASUS+ROG+Strix+G15&qid=1595939089&sr=8-1

Specification:

CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H Processor GPU NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB VRAM) RAM 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM Memory 1TB PCIe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

G15 is the typical looking gaming laptop with abstract design, sharp edges and RGB color. In fact, whole lot of RGB color strip all around the laptop. From design point of view, it’s the laptop that you want to game on but non gamer may scare off from you; it only appeals to gamers who like vivid design. Its body is mostly made up of plastic and polycarbonate frame.

When it comes to display, it has 240 Hz IPS panel with good color accuracy and bright screen giving it a perfect looking display. With its thin bezel around the screen, it looks cool enough but it lacks a webcam. so, if webcam is a must, you are in wrong place here.

It has got a decent keyboard with average key travel giving good experience, not much to appreciate or complain about.

For ports, it has all the ports in the left and back side, with no support for thunderbolt.

In terms of performance, G15 has latest processor from intel and combined with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, it should give a good performance for almost any hardcore game out there in the market, it handles all of them.

However, it has relatively small battery life for all the hardware it packs, so it’s kind of lagging in terms of battery performance.

Cons:

No webcam

Below Average Battery Life

Plastic/Polycarbonate Body

Razor Blade 15

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/razer-blade-15-base-15-6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-256gb-ssd-black/6411702.p?skuId=6411702

Specification:

CPU 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7-10750H 6 Core GPU NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6GB VRAM) RAM 16GB (8GB x 2) DDR4-2933MHz Memory 256GB SSD (M.2 NVMe) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.1

Razor Blade 15 is not your typical looking gaming laptop, it’s more of classy elegant looking machine. It comes in aluminum unibody design with slim and light body. With clean and elegant design, it looks like a business laptop but packed with 10th gen processor from intel and Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, it has serious performance under the hood.

The base model comes with fairly average display with just 60Hz panel which lags behind in terms of brightness. Also, the keyboard travel distance is fairly low but has pretty good keyboard response overall giving a great typing experience. When gaming, the fan noise is relatively quiet but it doesn’t really have a good sounding speaker. Its good point has to be its battery life, which is above average for gaming category device. Considering this model is more inclined towards business look rather than gaming look, it has a decent specification and performance to handle all the gaming without draining lot of battery.

Cons

Poor quality speaker

Heat issues even with minimal usage

Slightly par the price limit

Acer Predator Helios 300

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Acer-Predator-i7-9750H-Keyboard-Bluetooth/dp/B07VN8PTW8/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Acer+Predator+Helios+300&qid=1595939242&sr=8-3

Bestbuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-helios-300-17-3-laptop-intel-core-i7-8gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-512gb-ssd-aby-black/6381753.p?skuId=6381753

Specification:

CPU 9th gen Intel Core i7-9750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti RAM 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM Memory 512GB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

Helios 300 was one of the most popular gaming laptops last year due to its price and performance. This year, it has arrived with new model, as well. It comes with aluminum body and plastic bottom, combined with logo and RGB Strix at the lid, giving it a good look.

It’s a good-looking laptop that comes with 144Hz full HD panel with quiet good color accuracy as well as decent brightness.

When it comes to keyboard, it has very good keyboard with 4 zone RGB color as well as impressive touchpad for the experience. For speakers, they could have been better but aren’t, so not much to speak about them.

It has fairly good ports like every other gaming laptop whereas lacks thunderbolt which may or may not matter for you.

Now talking about actual gaming part, it has decent performance and power, provided by intel’s 9th generation processor and Nvidia’s 1660 Ti whereas you can even get RTX 2070. Not only power, it has good thermal performance as well with proper heat management to take out that extra power from CPU. It even has fairly good battery life considering it’s a gaming laptop. Overall, it’s a good value for money.

Cons:

Bit on bulky side

Doesn’t come up latest 10th gen CPU

MSI GS66 Stealth

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/MSI-Stealth-10SE-039-i7-10750H-Win10PRO/dp/B085B3CKDN/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=MSI+GS66+Stealth&qid=1595939311&sr=8-1

Specification:

CPU 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM Memory 512GB NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

GS66 Stealth totally justifies the statement that looks can be deceiving. Made up of complete black aluminum body with really clean and classy design, it packs a monstrous performance. It has a solid body and looks sturdy.

It comes with one of the best-looking screens with 300Hz of refresh rate and about 3ms of response time with good colors but doesn’t have brightest of screen. Under normal lightening, it looks good enough but in brightly light environment, screen may not cope up.

It has a good keyboard with decent key travel as well as typing experience combined with wide and large trackpad that works perfectly. Like every other gaming laptop, this also have fairly average sounding speakers.

For performance, it comes with latest 10th gen CPU and Nvidia’s RTX 2060 to give you the best gaming experience in any scenario. Unlike, most of other gaming laptops, GS66 have fairly large, in fact one of the largest batteries in a laptop which can give up enough juice on one charge. With everything combined, this has to be one of the best gaming machines out there with its fast screen, powerful performance combined with good battery life.

Cons:

Slightly par the price limit

Fairly average speakers

Alienware M15 R3

Bestbuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/alienware-15-6-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i7-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-ti-1tb-hybrid-drive-256gb-ssd-silver/6355500.p?skuId=6355500

Specification:

CPU 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 AMD Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM Memory 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1

If an alien uses a laptop, it would definitely be Alienware. They have very distinctive looking design which really makes them apart from any other. M15 R3 comes with magnesium alloy chassis with good looking build quality. With RGB strips all around the back and glowing logo, it looks and feels out of this world.

It has 144Hz HD display with good color accuracy and fairly bright screen. For keyboard, it has a good key travel of 1.7mm which makes for a good keyboard experience combined its average trackpad. For immersive gaming, it has good sounding speaker.

When it comes to performance, it is packed with latest Intel’s chip and Nvidia’s or AMD’s Graphic to give an excellent gaming experience as well as other computation. Combined with Alienware’s new and improved thermal performance, it would give one of the best performances for a gaming laptop with these specifications. It will get hot and loud, but the performance will stay up to par. Now talking about battery life, it has just average battery life with decent general usage time. One of the key downsides of this device is, it does not have upgrade option for RAM and wi-fi, so it is something to really consider. Nonetheless, this is a really good performing machine capable of handling every task thrown at it.

Cons:

Get too hot and noisy

No RAM upgradability

Dell G7 15

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Dell-G7-15-7590-Hexa-Core/dp/B08BZ6LRR5/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Dell+G7+15&qid=1595939511&sr=8-3

Specification:

CPU 10th gen Intel Core i7-10750H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 RAM 16GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM Memory 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.1

G7 15 is one of the latest laptops to come out in 2020 market. Unlike Alienware, it is to be used by human beings. It shares some design elements with its arguably big brother Alienware lineup. It comes with aluminum and plastic body with RGB strip running across the bottom front of the laptop, giving it a classic look as well as gaming machine.

Like it’s XPS lineup, it has really thin bezels around the screen which gives it a good look overall. Talking about screen, it comes with HD panel with 144hz refresh rate which goes up to 300Hz in upper spec models.

It has good keyboard with 4 zone RGB colors but really underwhelming trackpad. To cover up for that it has top-notch performance all thanks to latest processor from Intel and Nvidia’s graphics either GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060. It has got all the necessary ports like almost every gaming laptop has with thunderbolt in model with RTX 2060 or above. It even has dedicated game shift bottom that boosts the fan into dynamic performance mode for gaming, as claimed by Dell. For battery, it comes with hardly average battery life as per gaming laptop standard. Overall, G7 15 is one of the well-built laptops for gaming performance.

Cons:

Mediocre battery life

Hot and noisy when gaming

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

BestBuy: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-max-q-1tb-ssd-moonlight-white/6403816.p?skuId=6403816

Specification:

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q RAM 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 Memory 1TB SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0

G14 comes with AMD’s latest and greatest processor. It’s 14-inch laptop with magnesium alloy body with good built quality, and comes with 120Hz HD panel with good color accuracy and brightness. It has good keyboard with enough key travel, giving good typing experience. Since it’s pretty small, it has small touchpad but works well for its size. It also has decent sounding good quality speakers.

These are usual stuff for any laptop, it’s main selling point is its power. It is hands down the most powerful laptop in this whole list, in fact one of the fastest processors we can buy today, comfortably beating Intel’s i7 version. It is equipped with Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Max-Q which seems unmatched for the CPU power this machine has. The fact that this have so much power in such small size takes this laptop to a whole new level in its own league.

With so much power, it may seem as if it doesn’t have much battery life but even in this area, this device is a killer one. It is without any doubt the gaming laptop with best battery life. It just somehow managed to tick each and every box. Fastest processor with longest battery life in a 14-inch compact sized laptop may sound too good to be true but it is happening in 2020.

Cons:

No webcam

Backlight is not bright enough for keyboard

Just a 14-inch size

Lenovo Legion Y470

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QFNN4GK?tag=georiot-us-default-20&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=laptopmag-row-1587176587887362800-20

Specification:

CPU 9th gen Intel Core i7-9750H Processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB RAM 16 GB DDR4 2666MHz (2 x 8 GB) Memory 1 TB 7200 RPM HDD Connectivity Killer Wireless 802.11 & Bluetooth 5.0

Lenovo Legion has been one of the popular mid-range gaming laptops in recent years. Legion family has lot of similar looking and similarly equipped laptop. Legion Y470 is one of them, a well-designed body with aluminum top deck and plastic bottom. It comes with familiar look as with other legion laptop, with few RGB coloring to give it a subtle gaming look.

It has a 144Hz well color accurate display with good maximum brightness. With the slim top bezel, it looks really good; however, due to slim bezels, webcam is placed at bottom of the screen.

Now talking about keyboard, it really lacks in this portion with very minimal travel distance and not so good typing experience. But, it has individually lit backlight in keys and good trackpad to compensate for the keyboard.

The sound quality of Y740 is decent or average as per gaming laptop standard.

It has all the required ports to connect almost everything you need.

For performance, it comes with intel’s 9th gen processor and Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti which can handle all the games comfortably. It doesn’t really produce loud fan noise while gaming which is really a plus point. Its biggest problem is its below average battery which is just not big enough to handle its hardware resulting in very low battery time.

Cons:

Low battery life

Not so good keyboard

ASUS TUG A15 Gaming

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-A15-Display-GeForce-DisplayPort/dp/B08C5KSM2T/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=ASUS+TUF+A15+Gaming&qid=1595939701&sr=8-3

Specification:

CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H GPU Nvidia RTX 2060 RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB Intel SSD 660p Connectivity Wi-fi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0

TUF lineup laptops are one of the handy names in term of budget gaming category. TUF A15 is one of their popular laptops which comes with AMD variant of processor. This laptop has a pretty solid build with aluminum and plastic covering the body. It really feels tuff and solid in terms of built quality. It has decent looking 144Hz HD panel but no so accurate colors with slow response time which is one of its problem. But unless you are really into video or photo editing, it would not be a big problem.

It comes with good keyboard but with only one zone RBG light. For Sound, it has fairly good sound for a gaming standard. You will get lots of option for ports which is always a good sign. Talking about its performance, with AMD’s new processor, it really performs like a beast in terms of CPU, combined with RTX 2060, it can tackle every game for you and some of other demanding jobs as well, except for video editing due to inaccurate screen colors. From gaming standard, it comes with fairly large and good battery life enough to outlast many other laptops of similar category. However, it has one main drawback, its heating issues, which gets really hot while gaming.

Cons: