As a petite woman, I know the struggle of finding a gaming mouse that doesn’t make my hand slide off the back end while I’m simultaneously struggling to reach the side buttons. Playing like that for hours on end can lead to the worst type of cramping.

So I’ve scrounged up a list of my favorite gaming mice for small hands. The overall best mouse for me is the Cooler Master M710. Not just because of its wide back hump for wider hands but also because you get a lot of high-quality hardware for a budget price. Take a look at this list and find the most comfortable mouse fit for your small hands.

Best Gaming Mouse for Small Hands In a Nutshell

Best Gaming Mouse for Small Hands Design Size Price Viper Mini 118.3 mm x 53.5 mm Check Price Cooler Master MM710 116.6 mm x 62.6 mm Check Price Glorious Model O 120.5mm x 58mm Check Price Kone Pure Ultra (KPU) 115 mm x 70 mm Check Price Harpoon RGB Wireless 116 mm x 68mm Check Price

What to Look for in a Gaming Mouse For Small Hands

Size Matters. Your Hand Size (of Course!)

You can start off by measuring your hand. Razer has a good guide for measuring exact dimensions on their website, but essentially, you want to get both the length and width of your hand. Then you can start comparing your actual size to mouse dimensions which will give you a good idea of what might fit well.

A good size mouse is roughly around 70% the size of your hand.

At the same time, you’ll also want to take a look at your grip style (the guide can also help with that). A mouse can be more suited to one grip style than another and it can greatly add to or diminish your level of comfort. If you’re more used to keeping your hand up in a claw style and pressing with your fingertips then you might not have the best time with a flatter mouse, for instance.

Budget Considerations – Will Your Wallet Survive?

Next up, you’ll want to consider your budget. By just having the term “gaming” attached to it, the price tag of a mouse can surge quite a bit. A gaming mouse tends to have all sorts of fancy extra buttons and features that can be programmed via a utility driver. Some even come with small weights so you can adjust their weight exactly how you want.

Ask yourself what these features mean to you and whether you’re truly going to use any of them. You can still get a fantastic mouse with fewer features for a decent price. There are also budget gaming mice that still have great sensors, smooth DPI, and a great shape but with fewer extra (sometimes useless) gimmicks.

In that same vein, consider how you’ll be using the mouse. Gaming mice can fill several niches but many tend to be geared more towards certain types of games. For example, RTS and MMO gaming mice tend to come with a lot of extra programmable buttons while FPS mice tend to be lighter for fast reactions and a low lift-off distance for accuracy.

What’s Your Mouse Type? Curvylicious or Precisely Angular

Finally, consider the shape of the mouse you want. There are ergonomic vertical mice that look very different from regular mice and are meant to provide better support for your wrist. They can be pretty scarce and hard to get used to though.

Then there are also ergonomic mice, which are slightly grooved and curved, usually to fit your right hand. As well as ambidextrous mice that are symmetrical and made to fit both your left and right hands.

Choosing the Best Gaming Mouse for Small Hands

Key Features Dimension: 118.3 mm x 53.5 mm

118.3 mm x 53.5 mm Wired

DPI: 8,500

You’ll be hard-pressed to find better value for money with the Viper Mini–it feels like a high-end mouse but comes with a budget price tag. Along with ultra-low latency, you also get optical switches (prevents accidental double-click) and that sleek Razer design. This ambidextrous mouse packs a lot into a tiny package, with a weight of 61 grams and a length/width ratio of 118.3 mm x 53.5 mm.

It’s is more suited to claw or fingertip grip styles, but if you have a hand length of under 16/17 cm, then a palm grip should be fine. The Viper Mini also has a solid grip thanks to the textured plastic, and the materials feel high-end and durable despite its humble price tag.

The lift-off distance is higher than I’d normally like, and some people hate it just for that reason alone. After testing it out on Overwatch, though, I couldn’t really find any issues with it.

That said, my grip is fairly light and if you’re heavy-handed on your mouse then the sensor ring scraping against your mousepad is going to give you issues. Some people have claimed sanding it down with 400grit sandpaper fixes the problem.

Key Features Dimension: 116.6 mm x 62.6 mm

116.6 mm x 62.6 mm Wired

DPI: Adjustable upto 16,000 DPI

The Cooler Master MM710 is probably one of the best lightweight mice released in the last couple of years. It has a versatile ambidextrous shape optimized for right-handed gamers that suits a lot of grip styles.

The best part, though, is its size at 116.6 mm x 62.6 mm (53g weight) with a wide and high back hump that fits wider hands perfectly.

The stunning honeycomb shell design houses a PixArt PMW-3389 sensor, which is one of the best mouse sensors currently on the market. You can choose between black/white in either glossy or matte–although the matte feels like it offers a better grip.

The original MM710 didn’t come with RGB but you can now find a version with LEDs too that’s only slightly heavier.

Some of the mice were released with a double-click issue, but that was fixed in later products. Just make sure you don’t get one of the early versions if you buy it second-hand! The mouse wheel also feels a bit loose and doesn’t seem as durable as I’d like. This hasn’t felt like an issue so far, but if you scroll a lot then it might start to bother you.

Key Features Dimension: 120.5mm x 58mm

120.5mm x 58mm Wired

DPI: Adjustable upto 16,000 DPI

If you’re really into amazing-looking RGB mice, then the Model O- is a striking contender. With a weight of 58g and a small build spanning 120.5mm x 58mm, this mouse is a great option for a claw grip style, but if you have very small hands then the palm grip style should be comfortable too.

Glorious PC Master Race pulled out all the stops with this ergonomic mouse, as it sports the same Pixart PMW-3360 sensor and Omron Mechanical switches as the MM710. On the hardware side, the braided cable and mouse feet really set this mouse apart.

Glorious used their patented Ascended Cord and G-skates to give the mouse a truly weightless feel.

That said, not everyone loves the feel of the honeycomb design. In fact, some people hate it so much that Glorious created Mouse Grip Tape to cover the whole thing. Sadly, even that has left a lot to be desired as the tape doesn’t go especially well with sweaty hands.

The glossy version of the mouse also feels quite slippery, so I’d rather go with matte here as well.

Key Features Dimension: 115 mm x 70 mm

115 mm x 70 mm Wired

DPI: 16,000

If the honeycomb lightweight mice give you the creeps then the Kone Pure Ultra could be your lightweight savior. It’s a few years old now, but a fan favorite for a reason–it’s ultra-comfortable (pun intended) and contains some of the best hardware on the market. The Owl-Eye 16,000dpi optical sensor is basically a PMW-3361 and it still has the best mouse wheel I’ve ever come across.

Even though Roccat still markets the KPU as the “lightest mouse”, there are newer mice that have a more lightweight design. Still, at 66 grams and 115 mm x 70 mm, it does have an exceptionally airy feel. Although I think they could have just left out the RGB altogether and made it even lighter.

The only RGB element is the Roccat logo and it’s extremely bright too.

While people seem to have strong love-it/hate-it opinions about the right-favoring ergonomic design, it does favor the palm grip style quite well with a small bump in the middle. I particularly like the beveled side grip where you can rest your thumb and it’s wide feet give it a sturdy feel despite its miniature size.

Key Features Dimension: 116 mm x 68mm

116 mm x 68mm Wireless

DPI: 10,000

Even though it has “RGB” in the name, this isn’t a very extravagant mouse. It’s otherwise plain looks are complemented by rubberized texture panels on the sides that provide excellent grip. The slightly asymmetrical design favors your right hand but offers a bit more flexibility in terms of grip style for small hands.

At 116 mm x 68mm, Corsair markets it as a claw-grip mouse and that is true, but I found the palm grip works perfectly well for small hands too. Under the hood, you get top-of-the-range hardware including a 10,000 DPI PixArt PMW-3325 sensor and mechanical Omron switches on all of the buttons.

This is a great option if you want an impressive small-sized gaming mouse but also want the flexibility to use it with your laptop. You should be able to get enough gaming and working time out of it every day with about 30-45 hours between charges. The delay on wireless gaming mice is negligible anyway these days, but with a 2.4GHz USB receiver, you shouldn’t notice anything.