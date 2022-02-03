Best Gaming PC Cases for 2022

The best PC case for a gaming build should be well-built, spacious, and with great thermal support. Such a chassis lets you easily house all your PC parts while offering an optimum environment for the best gaming performance.

Yet, even with this understanding and the hundreds of PC cases out there, finding the ideal one for your gaming rig can be overwhelming. That’s especially if you are a first-time builder or you’re looking to upgrade your system on a budget.

In this guide, I’ll help you choose the right PC case for your gaming build. It includes my best recommendations for different budgets and insights on how to make the entire case-picking process an effortless experience.

Best Gaming PC Cases Overview

Award Model Design Price Best Overall Lian-Li O11 Dynamic Check Price Best Value Corsair 4000D Airflow Check Price Best Budget AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower Check Price Best for Airflow Fractal Design Meshify 2 Check Price Best for Watercooling Phanteks Enthoo 719 Check Price Best Showcase Thermaltake Core P3 Check Price Best Gaming PC Case with Great Out-of-the-Box RGB & Thermal Support Phanteks Eclipse P500A Check Price Best PC Case for a Mini Gaming Build Cooler Master NR200P Check Price

How to Choose the Best Gaming PC Case

It’s easier to pick the best-looking, the most popular, or the most affordable PC case during the part-picking process. But if your choice isn’t the right fit for your build, you might soon find yourself shopping for an alternative!

Building with the wrong PC case can indirectly bottleneck your system in a number of ways. For example, housing demanding components in a case with poor airflow won’t offer the efficient cooling needed for enhanced performance.

Keep in mind that extreme overheating can drastically shorten the lifespan of some components like hard drives and CPUs. The following tips and insights should help you pick the right PC case for your gaming build:

Form Factor & Compatibility

What motherboard are you building your gaming PC on? Is it the standard ATX? Or a Mini-ITX for a tiny SFF build? Or a large E-ATX board for the ultimate gaming machine?

The first thing to consider when picking a PC case is motherboard form-factor compatibility. Mid-towers are the standard PC cases in the market because most gaming PCs are built on ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards.

Yet, some gamers prefer building extremely large gaming machines with Extended ATX boards. In such a case, you will need to get a full-tower PC case. Usually, these will also support ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards.

TIP: SFF PC cases like the Cooler Master NR200 are designed for tiny builds with Mini-ITX motherboards.

Thermal Support – Airflow & Cooling

When picking a case for a gaming build, you need to pay much focus on its overall thermal support. You most likely will be overclocking your high-end CPU while using a high-spec GPU for 4K or 8K gaming.

CPUs and high-end GPUs usually run at extremely high temperatures and need enhanced cooling for the best performance. As such, you want to get a case with excellent airflow and great cooling support.

I recommend picking a case with metal-mesh vents on the front and/or top for airflow. It should also be spacious and with enough mounts for all your cooling fans or room for large radiators.

TIP: Remember to consider dust filters! These are quite handy at keeping your system clean by preventing dust build-up on your PC components.

Build Quality and Design

While airflow is the top priority for a gaming PC case, its overall build quality and design are still important. You want to get a case with sturdy build quality, whether you’re buying it for a gaming build or an everyday use PC.

A well-built PC case offers the perfect house for your large and bulky gaming components like GPUs, storage drives, and radiators. Besides, building with such components in a flimsy case might cause the entire system to crumble.

Don’t forget to consider the design of your ideal case. It should be roomy enough to easily house all your PC components while leaving some room for future upgrades. The design should also offer an effortless building experience.

NOTE: If you are planning to use custom water cooling, ensure your ideal pick supports such radiators. Some brands like Thermaltake, Corsair, and Phanteks offer some really well-built gaming PC cases and accessories for water-cooling.

GPU Clearance

It’s a no-brainer that your ideal gaming PC case should support the motherboard that you have picked for the build. Even first-time builders understand this. But it’s easier to pay little attention to its maximum GPU support.

Some monster GPUs like the GeForce RTX 3090 measure 313mm in length. If you’re building with such a GPU, you need to ensure it’ll easily fit in the case while leaving enough room for your cooling fans and radiators.

At times, you might be building with dual GPUs. This setup is especially common in multi-monitor gaming, dual gaming-streaming builds, and enhanced 3D gaming. In this case, make sure there is enough space and expansion slots for the GPUs.

Support and Clearance for Other PC Parts

Apart from the GPU clearance, you need to consider the maximum CPU cooler height and the maximum radiator size supported. If you are using a CPU cooler with taller heatsinks, ensure there is enough room to support it.

Usually, well-designed cases will support large radiators. Some will even support multiple 360mm and 480mm radiators in different configurations. But it’s good to counter-check the PC case specs just to be sure your radiators will fit!

Don’t forget to consider the drive bays. Ensure there is room for at least two SSDs and three HDDs or more depending on your needs. Some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 require a lot of storage space to run smoothly.

Cable Management

If you’re a first-time builder, you want to pick a case that has been designed with cable management in mind. The same applies to experienced builders who want to build a clean-looking gaming rig for show-off.

In such a case, get a PC case with well-thought cutouts and straps for cable management. Some well-designed cases will offer extra space behind the motherboard tray and storage racks for routing cables.

Case Aesthetics

Once you have taken care of compatibility, thermal support, and build quality, it is time to consider its looks! Truth be told, most of us want to build nice-looking gaming rigs that we can show off. It’s part of the gaming!

Picking a case with a high-quality tempered glass side panel lets you showcase your build. And the system will even look better if you’re using high-end components and you’ve done a great job at cable management.

Don’t forget to consider other aesthetic factors like a PSU shroud and RGB lighting. The latter is especially popular in the gaming PC world. A well-designed case should put RGB lighting into consideration. Some come with RGB fans preinstalled!

TIP: PSU shrouds are quite a lifesaver when doing cable management with non-modular PSUs.

Best PC Cases For Gaming

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out

1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.0, HD Audio In, HD Audio Out Included Fans: None

None Max GPU Length: 420mm

420mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass (Front & Side)

Tempered Glass (Front & Side) Drive Bays: 6x 2.5″ SSD or 3x 2.5″ SSD + 3x 3.5″ HDD

6x 2.5″ SSD or 3x 2.5″ SSD + 3x 3.5″ HDD Dimensions: 445mm x 272mm x 446mm

445mm x 272mm x 446mm Weight: 9.7 kg/21.3 lb

9.7 kg/21.3 lb Color: Black & White

Lian-Li O11 Dynamic was developed mainly for gaming PC builds in collaboration with Der8auer. It caters to extreme overclocking, water cooling, and great gaming aesthetics.

It features a premium, sturdy build quality with great feature sets to suit mid-range to high-end gaming PC builds. The interior is very spacious to support up to E-ATX motherboards and large custom liquid coolers.

You can mount up to three 360mm radiators on the top, side, and bottom for extreme liquid cooling. And to complement the cooling support, it features generous airflow vents on the top, side, and back for enhanced airflow.

The O11 Dynamic checks virtually all the boxes of the best gaming PC case. It’s well built with great thermal support and aesthetics. We actually recommend it as the best mid-tower PC case for showcasing your ATX and Micro-ATX builds.

TIP: If you’re looking for an alternative to this case, I recommend checking the Razer Tomahawk ATX. It’s a high-end gaming PC case with great build quality and rich feature sets. It’s only drawback is the non-RGB Razer logo on the front panel!

Pros: Premium build quality with aluminum and steel.

Front and side tempered glass panels for showcasing.

Roomy interior to fit E-ATX boards with large GPUs and water loops.

Dual-chamber layout for easy cable management.

Dual PSU support. Cons: Not beginner-friendly!

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, Audio In/Out

USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 2x 120mm

2x 120mm Max GPU Length: 360mm

360mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5”

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 3.5” Dimensions: 453mm x 230mm x 466mm​

453mm x 230mm x 466mm​ Weight: 7.85 kg

7.85 kg Color: Black & White

We have featured the Corsair 4000D Airflow in most of our best value PC case guides. Thanks for its great build quality, sleek design, enhanced airflow, and excellent general aesthetics all at an affordable price tag!

Its entire front panel features a perforated metal mesh for unobstructed airflow. The design allows it to outcompete some popular gaming PC cases like the NZXT H510 series.

It comes with two 120mm Corsair AirGuide fans pre-installed. With room for up to six such fans or four 140mm fans. You can also opt for water cooling with a 360mm radiator at the front and 280mm at the top.

If you prefer to do custom loop water cooling, I recommend getting the large Corsair 5000D Airflow. Or the full-tower 7000D Airflow if you want to build a monster gaming PC with an E-ATX board and massive components.

Pros: Great build quality at an affordable price tag.

Roomy interior to support large GPUs.

Corsair RapidRoute cable management system.

Allows for vertical GPU mounting.

Includes magnetic dust filters to keep your system clean. Cons: Not ideal for custom water cooling.

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 2, HD Audio & Mic., SD Card Reader

USB3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 2, HD Audio & Mic., SD Card Reader Included Fans: 1x 120mm

1x 120mm Max GPU Length: 346mm, and up to 371mm without front fan

346mm, and up to 371mm without front fan Max Radiator Support: 120mm

120mm Side Panel: Acrylic Window

Acrylic Window Drive Bays: 3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”

3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5” Dimensions: 413mm x 198mm x 459mm

413mm x 198mm x 459mm Weight: 3.8kg/8.38 lb

3.8kg/8.38 lb Color: Black & White

At times, you might be looking for the cheapest most well-built gaming PC case that you can get. The AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower was designed with budget builds in mind.

Yet, despite being super-affordable, it’s still well-built with great thermal support. It comes with one 120mm fan on the rear with support of seven such fans. You can mount up to three on the front, one on the roof, and two at the bottom.

It features a nice acrylic side window panel for aesthetics. And whereas it looks cheap on close-up, it still allows you to showcase your build. It also comes with an elegant backlash RGB LED front panel that displays over 13 lighting modes.

The AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower lets you house your budget build in a decent chassis. But for a few extra bucks, you should consider getting the Phanteks Eclipse P300A or P400A due to their great build quality and excellent airflow.

Pros: Well-built and very affordable.

Allows for VGA cooling with up to two 120mm fans.

Includes removable dust filters to keep your system clean.

Plenty of ventilation holes for airflow. Cons: The front panel feels cheap and flimsy.

Cable management is not beginner-friendly. ​

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio In, Audio Out

1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio In, Audio Out Included Fans: 3x 140 mm

3x 140 mm Max GPU Length: 491mm

491mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Steel / Tempered Glass

Steel / Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 7 x 2.5/3.5″

7 x 2.5/3.5″ Dimensions: 4542mm x 240mm x 474mm

4542mm x 240mm x 474mm Weight: 22.3 lb/10.1 kg

22.3 lb/10.1 kg Color: Black

It is almost impossible to do a gaming PC case round-up and not feature Fractal Design. In this guide, the Meshify 2 earns a spot due to its impressive airflow, great design, and spacious interior.

It features an iconic metal-mesh front panel that delivers unobstructed, filtered airflow. The design also gives it bold aesthetics that complements the dark-tinted tempered glass panel.

Meshify 2 comes with three 140mm Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans pre-installed with room for up to nine such fans. It also supports radiators up to 420mm on the roof, 360mm at the front, and 280mm at the bottom for enhanced cooling.

Apart from its great build quality and airflow, the Meshify 2 by Fractal Design also features a noise dampening design. That’s especially if you consider getting the version that has a solid panel instead of a tempered glass panel.

Pros: Great build design with nice aesthetics.

Removable nylon dust filter.

Spacious interior to support E-ATX boards and large components.

Plenty of storage drive bays.

Opens on three sides (side, top, and front) for effortless building.

Well-thought cable management shield, cutouts, and straps. Cons: The version with a tempered glass panel is limited in supply.

Key Specifications Type: Full-Tower

Full-Tower Motherboard Support: SSI-EEB, E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX

SSI-EEB, E-ATX, ATX, M-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen-2, 4x USB 3.0, Dedicated Mic, Headphone

1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen-2, 4x USB 3.0, Dedicated Mic, Headphone Included Fans: None

None Max GPU Length: 503mm

503mm Max Radiator Support: 480mm

480mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: Up to 11x 2.5”, Up to 12x 3.5” (4 Included)

Up to 11x 2.5”, Up to 12x 3.5” (4 Included) Dimensions: 570mm x 240mm x 595mm

570mm x 240mm x 595mm Weight: 14.3 kg

14.3 kg Color: Satin Black, Anthracite Grey

A full-tower PC case is suitable housing for extremely complex gaming builds. The Phanteks Enthoo 719 earns a spot in this guide due to its premium, unique design, rich feature sets, and reasonable price tag.

It supports dual systems for complex builds or dual PSU for systems that need more power. The main system allows you to build with up to the massive SSI-EEB motherboards but you can still opt for a high-end standard ATX motherboard.

To build a dual system, you will need to get the Revolt X power supply separately. And you can only mount a Mini-ITX motherboard on the second system. The package includes all the additional accessories you will need to set this up.

The Phanteks Enthoo 719 also features a premium tempered glass side panel for showcasing. It has plenty of room for cable management and comes with integrated Digital-RGB lighting for enhanced gaming aesthetics.

Pros: Well-built in a unique design!

Supports up to a massive 15 fans for optimal cooling.

Allows for mounting dual 480mm or 360mm radiators for extreme cooling.

Great for custom liquid cooling.

Massive storage support. Cons: Doesn’t include any fans.

Not entry-level builders friendly. ​

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio In & Out

USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio In & Out Included Fans: None

None Max GPU Length: 450mm

450mm Max Radiator Support: 420mm

420mm Side Panel: Transparent Window

Transparent Window Drive Bays: Up to 5 x 2.5”, Up to 4 x 3.5”

Up to 5 x 2.5”, Up to 4 x 3.5” Dimensions: 512mm x 333mm x 470 mm

512mm x 333mm x 470 mm Weight: 10.3 kg / 22.7 lb

10.3 kg / 22.7 lb Color: Black & White

All the PC cases in this guide are great for showcasing as they all feature tempered glass side panels. But the Thermaltake Core P3 sports a unique open frame design for panoramic viewing.

Like all premium Thermaltake cases, it’s Tt LCS Certified. I would recommend it to hardcore gaming enthusiasts who want to build next-level gaming systems. You can mount it on the wall or sit it on your gaming desk horizontally or vertically.

What’s more, it offers full support for liquid cooling. It natively supports all types of AIO liquid coolers without a need for brackets. It supports radiators up to 420mm on the side or three 140mm fans.

The Core P3 is a great showcase for panoramic viewing. But it only offers limited cooling options. If you want to showcase and still get enhanced cooling, I recommend getting the Thermaltake Tower 900.

Pros: Premium build design.

Dismantlable modular design for effortless setup.

Extreme hardware support.

Versatile GPU and PSU placement.

Flexible cable management options. Cons: Not ideal for dust-prone environments.

Only supports cooling fans/radiators on the left side. ​

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 1 x USB Type C Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio In/Out

1 x USB Type C Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.0, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 3 x 140mm D-RGB fans

3 x 140mm D-RGB fans Max GPU Length: 435mm

435mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 3 x 2.5” + 2 x 3.5” (Expandable up to 10 x 3.5”)

3 x 2.5” + 2 x 3.5” (Expandable up to 10 x 3.5”) Dimensions: 505mm x 240mm x 510mm

505mm x 240mm x 510mm Weight: 8 kg/17.6 lb

8 kg/17.6 lb Color: Black

The Phanteks Eclipse series features extremely innovative PC cases. The series includes budget options like P300A and P400A. But the P500A is a premium mid-tower that pairs a great build design with high airflow performance.

I would recommend this case to builders who want great out-of-the-box RGB and excellent airflow. It features an ultra-fine 1mm mesh front panel for unobstructed airflow. The top panel also features vents for airflow.

Its interior is roomy enough to support extremely complex builds and water cooling. You can mount radiators up to 420mm on the front and up to 280mm on the roof. And you can also opt for up to seven 140mm cooling fans.

Pros: Excellent build design.

Comes with three 140mm D-RGB fans pre-installed.

Software-free D-RGB controller.

Plenty of airflow vents for enhanced cooling.

Supports storage drives up to 13 SSDs or 10 HDDs.

Airflow vents include dust filters. Cons: The included fans are quite noisy!

Key Specifications Type: Mini-ITX

Mini-ITX Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX

Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Audio In/Out

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 2 x 120mm PWM fans

2 x 120mm PWM fans Max GPU Length: 280mm

280mm Max Radiator Support: 360mm

360mm Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Tempered Glass Drive Bays: 1 x 2.5”/3.5” Combo + 1 x 3.5” (Max 2) + 1 x 2.5” (Max 3)

1 x 2.5”/3.5” Combo + 1 x 3.5” (Max 2) + 1 x 2.5” (Max 3) Dimensions: 360mm x 185mm x 274mm

360mm x 185mm x 274mm Weight: 5.93 kg

5.93 kg Color: Black & White

A mini gaming PC build might be all that you need in an office or home setup with limited space. And to build such a gaming system, you will need a small form factor Mini-ITX case like the Cooler Master NR200P.

This tiny case is well-built in a sleek design and a generous space on the inside. Despite its limited size it still offers you unlimited options to customize your build to your liking.

For the best thermal support, it features a vented steel side panel for enhanced airflow. It can house up to seven cooling fans to complement the airflow. And you can opt for a 280mm AIO for extreme cooling.

Cooler Master has a slightly cheaper version of this case, the NR200. It doesn’t have a tempered glass side panel and the design offers an even better airflow. If you’re looking to build with a demanding CPU, I recommend getting it over the Cooler Master NR200P.